China approves clinical trials for Livzon Pharma unit's COVID-19 vaccine

The national daily average of new coronavirus cases in the U.S. may be much lower than it was during its winter peak, but it's certainly not much better than it was even weeks ago. Figures are continuing to plateau at a high rate, even as more lawmakers begin to remove public health precautions such as mask mandates in their areas. But the flatlined nationwide numbers may be misleading, as more than half of all states are seeing spikes in COVID cases right now, according to data from The Washington Post. While the seven-day national average shows no change from last week with 119 new cases per 100,000 people, data from The Post shows that 30 states are seeing cases rise as of March 23. This is up from the 23 states that were seeing infections rise just seven days ago, with more than half of them seeing significant double-digit percentage increases.During a White House press briefing on March 22, Rochelle Walensky, MD, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director, said that an "avoidable surge" of COVID cases was looming, and the conditions were not yet right to remove public safety precautions. "We must find the fortitude to hang in there for just a little bit longer. We are at a critical point in this pandemic, a fork in the road, where we as a country must decide which path we are going to take," she said.Echoing his colleague's concerns, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House health adviser, pointed out that looking at numbers on a more local level painted a more troubling picture. "It is unfortunate but not surprising to me that you are seeing increases in the number of cases per day in areas—cities, states, or regions—even though vaccines are being distributed at a pretty good clip of 2 [million] to 3 million per day," he warned during a press briefing on March 19. "That could be overcome if certain areas pull back prematurely on the mitigation and public health measures that we all talk about." 10 West Virginia New cases in last seven days per 100,000 people: 135Percent change in daily cases in last seven days: Up 18 percent 9 Georgia New cases in last seven days per 100,000 people: 109Percent change in daily cases in last seven days: Up 18 percent 8 Montana New cases in last seven days per 100,000 people: 109Percent change in daily cases in last seven days: Up 19 percent 7 Pennsylvania New cases in last seven days per 100,000 people: 163Percent change in daily cases in last seven days: Up 20 percent 6 North Dakota New cases in last seven days per 100,000 people: 92Percent change in daily cases in last seven days: Up 20 percent 5 Illinois New cases in last seven days per 100,000 people: 102Percent change in daily cases in last seven days: Up 22 percent 4 Delaware New cases in last seven days per 100,000 people: 186Percent change in daily cases in last seven days: Up 23 percent 3 South Dakota New cases in last seven days per 100,000 people: 150Percent change in daily cases in last seven days: Up 26 percent 2 Hawaii New cases in last seven days per 100,000 people: 39Percent change in daily cases in last seven days: Up 47 percent 1 Michigan New cases in last seven days per 100,000 people: 230Percent change in daily cases in last seven days: Up 47 percent