    China approves human testing for coronavirus vaccine grown in insect cells

    BEIJING (Reuters) - China has approved human testing for a potential coronavirus vaccine cultivated within insect cells, local government in the southwestern city of Chengdu said on Saturday.

    China is in a global race to develop cost-effective vaccines to curb the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Using insect cells to grow proteins for the coronavirus vaccine - a first in China - could speed up large-scale production, the city government of Chengdu said in a notice on social media WeChat.

    The vaccine, developed by West China Hospital of Sichuan University in Chengdu, has received approval from the National Medical Products Administration to enter a clinical trial, the notice said.

    When tested on monkeys, the vaccine was shown to prevent SARS-CoV-2 infections with no obvious side-effects, the notice added.

    Chinese scientists are already leading work on at least eight other potential coronavirus vaccines that have entered different stages of clinical trials.

    Foreign players, including Germany's BioNTech <BNTX.O> and Inovio Pharma <INO.O> in the United States, have also cooperated with local firms to test their experimental vaccines in China.


