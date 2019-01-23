China approves plan for new tech exchange in Shanghai: Xinhua

FILE PHOTO: A security guard walks on the bund in front of the financial district of Pudong in Shanghai, China July 27, 2017. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - China has approved a plan to set up a Nasdaq-style board for tech companies in Shanghai aimed at improving their ability to raise funds, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday.

President Xi Jinping presided over a meeting of a commission on deepening reforms during which plans for Shanghai's "technology innovation board" were approved, the news agency said.

Xi also said a plan to implement a pilot registration-based initial public offering system for the new exchange had been approved, it said.

Xi first announced a plan for the board in November.

(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk)