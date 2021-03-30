China formalises sweeping electoral shake-up for Hong Kong, demands loyalty

  • Woman walks past a government advertisement promoting Hong Kong electoral reforms
  • Man walks past a government advertisement promoting Hong Kong electoral reforms
  • Pedestrians walk past barriers outside the Legislative Council in Hong Kong
  • Man walks past a government advertisement promoting Hong Kong electoral reforms
  • Staff members raise Chinese and Hong Kong flags at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong
1 / 5

China formalises sweeping electoral shake-up for Hong Kong, demands loyalty

Woman walks past a government advertisement promoting Hong Kong electoral reforms
Yew Lun Tian and Clare Jim
·4 min read

By Yew Lun Tian and Clare Jim

BEIJING/HONG KONG (Reuters) - China finalised a sweeping overhaul of Hong Kong's electoral system on Tuesday, Xinhua news agency reported, drastically curbing democratic representation in the city as authorities seek to ensure "patriots" rule the global financial hub.

The measures are part of Beijing's efforts to consolidate its increasingly authoritarian grip over its freest city following the imposition of a national security law in June, which critics see as a tool to crush dissent.

The changes would see the number of directly elected representatives fall and the number of Beijing-approved officials rise in an expanded legislature.

As part of the shake-up, a powerful new vetting committee will monitor candidates for public office and work with national security authorities to ensure they are loyal to Beijing.

Maria Tam, a senior Hong Kong politician who works with China's parliament on matters relating to Hong Kong's mini-constitution told Reuters the Committee for Safeguarding National Security would help the new vetting committee to "understand the background of all of the candidates, specifically whether they had complied with the National Security Law."

Chinese authorities have said the shake-up is aimed at getting rid of "loopholes and deficiencies" that threatened national security during anti-government unrest in 2019 and to ensure only "patriots" run the city.

The measures are the most significant overhaul of Hong Kong's political structure since it returned to Chinese rule in 1997 and alter the size and composition of the legislature and electoral committee in favour of pro-Beijing figures.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam and several city officials, including the Secretary for Justice, all issued separate statements praising China's move.

"I firmly believe that by improving the electoral system and implementing "patriots administering Hong Kong", the excessive politicisation in society and the internal rift that has torn Hong Kong apart can be effectively mitigated," Lam said.

UNOPPOSED

The number of directly elected representatives will drop to 20 from 35 and the size of the legislature increase to 90 seats from 70 currently, Xinhua said, while an election committee responsible for selecting the chief executive will increase from 1,200 members to 1,500.

The representation of 117 community-level district councillors in the election committee would also be scrapped and the six district council seats in the Legislative Council will also go, according to Xinhua.

District councils are the city's only fully democratic institution, and almost 90% of the 452 district seats are controlled by the democratic camp after a 2019 vote. They mostly deal with grassroots issues such as public transport links and garbage collection.

The electoral restructuring was endorsed unopposed by the National People's Congress Standing Committee, at the apex of China's legislature, Xinhua reported.

Beijing had promised universal suffrage as an ultimate goal for Hong Kong in its mini-constitution, the Basic Law, which also guarantees the city wide-ranging autonomy not seen in mainland China, including freedom of speech.

Critics say the changes move Hong Kong in the opposite direction, leaving the democratic opposition with the most limited space it has ever had since the handover, if any at all.

Since the security law was imposed, most pro-democracy activists and politicians have found themselves ensnared by it, or arrested for other reasons.

Some elected legislators have been disqualified, with authorities calling their oaths insincere, while scores of democracy activists have been driven into exile.

All legislature candidates, including direct elected seats, will also need nominations from each of the five subsectors in the election committee, according to Xinhua, making it more difficult for pro-democracy candidates to take part in the election.

"They want to increase the safety factor so that in the future, the democrats will not only get very limited seats, if they are not liked by Beijing, they won't even be able to run in the election," said Ivan Choy, a senior lecturer at Chinese University of Hong Kong's department of government and public administration.

He expects the democratic candidates to get at most one-sixth, or around 16 seats, in Legco after the reforms.

(Reporting by Yew Lun Tian in Beijing and Clare Jim in Hong Kong; Writing by Se Young Lee, Anne Marie Roantree and Farah Master; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Lincoln Feast.)

Recommended Stories

  • China reduces number of elected Hong Kong seats in legislature

    China has sharply reduced the number of directly elected seats in Hong Kong’s legislature in a setback for the territory's already beleaguered democracy movement.

  • Oscars Set To Not Be Broadcast In Hong Kong For The First Time In 50+ Years

    Despite securing its first Oscar nomination since 1993, Hong Kong looks set to not broadcast the Academy Awards this year after local station Television Broadcasts Limited (TVB) opted not to renew its deal. TVB has been the home of the Oscars in Hong Kong for more than 50 years. Its sudden decision not to continue […]

  • China's March factory activity growth expected to grow: Reuters poll

    China's factory activity was expected to have grown at a faster pace in March as factories that had closed for the Lunar New Year holiday ramped up production amid improving foreign demand, a Reuters poll showed on Monday. The official manufacturing Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) is expected to edge up to 51.2 for March from 50.6 in February, according to the median forecast of 30 economists polled by Reuters. A reading above 50 indicates an expansion in activity on a monthly basis.

  • China passes Hong Kong "patriot" election law that removes opposition

    China's government on Tuesday passed a new law overhauling Hong Kong's electoral system, which is designed to ensure only "patriotic" figures can run for positions of power. Why it matters: Critics argue the law effectively marks the end of democracy in the Asian financial hub as it gives the ruling Chinese Communist Party control of elections, with all opposition removed from the legislature, per the BBC.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Details: "In the new make-up, the legislature will be expanded to 90 seats, and only 20 will be elected by the public," AP reports. Before the law was enacted, 35 lawmakers of of the 70-seat legislature were directly elected.What to watch: Secretary of State Antony Blinken vowed after the changes were proposed earlier this month to "follow through on sanctions" against "those responsible for committing repressive acts" in the former British colony, which previously enjoyed a high degree of autonomy.Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Miss Grand Myanmar pleads for help for her country

    "Today, in my country, Myanmar, while I'm doing speech on this day, there are so many people dying," said Miss Grand Myanmar, Han Lay, during her over two-minute speech on the Miss Grand International pageant stage.After the bloodiest day since the February 1 military coup, with 114 deaths on Saturday (March 27), thousands of people took to the streets in towns across the country, determined to show their opposition to the relapse into military rule after a decade of democratic reform.Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, the junta leader, said during a parade to mark Armed Forces Day on Saturday that the military would protect the people and strive for democracy.

  • Chauvin didn't get up after told no Floyd pulse: prosecutor

    Jerry Blackwell, a prosecutor with the Minnesota attorney general's office, told jurors that officers who wear the Minneapolis police badge pledge to never use "unnecessary force or violence.""You will learn that on May 25, Mr. Derek Chauvin betrayed this badge when he used excessive and unreasonable force upon the body of George Floyd," Blackwell said.He displayed a still image from a bystander's cellphone video of Chauvin, who is white, with his knee on the neck of Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man in handcuffs.Prosecutors played the most widely seen bystander video to jurors on Monday. Chauvin, dressed in a gray suit, a blue face mask and a blue shirt and tie, took pages of notes on a yellow legal pad as the dying moans of Floyd and the yelling of horrified onlookers filled the courtroom.Chauvin, 45, has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, with his lawyers arguing that he followed his training and that the main cause of Floyd's death, which the county examiner ruled a homicide, was a drug overdose. He faces up to 40 years in prison if convicted on the most serious charge.The Minneapolis Police Department fired Chauvin and the three other officers involved the day after the arrest. Floyd's death ignited a global protest movement over police brutality against Black people.

  • Capitol riot suspect allegedly wore a shirt that said, 'I was there, Washington, DC, January 6, 2021' when the FBI arrested him

    Garret Miller is one of more than 380 people charged in connection with the January 6 riots. He was indicted on 12 counts.

  • Hundreds protest Modi visit in Bangladesh

    Tyres were burned and barricades set up to prevent vehicles from passing.The nationwide strike was called by Hefazat-e-Islam, which translates as Protection of Islam. Many Islamist groups in Bangladesh accuse Modi of alienating minority Muslims in Hindu-majority India.At least five people were killed and dozens injured in police gunfire in eastern Bangladesh on Saturday, a hospital doctor said.Security forces were trying to quell protests against Modi's visit.Activist Abdullah al-Munir said the protest had been peaceful.Modi arrived in Bangladesh on Friday, his first international trip since the outbreak of coronavirus.He left the country on Saturday after holding talks with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and gifting the country 1.2 million COVID-19 vaccine shots.

  • Myanmar coup: Dozens killed as army opens fire on protesters during deadliest day

    Dozens of deaths are reported as anti-coup protesters defy warnings and take to the streets.

  • Critics Aren't Buying Dr. Deborah Birx's Excuses About How Trump Administration Handled COVID-19

    She was an "officer on the bridge" of the Titanic, not a passenger, one critic said.

  • On top of tournament inequities, the NCAA's arcane NIL rules hurt women's basketball players most, too

    Eight of the 10 most-followed basketball players who reached the Elite Eight this season on Instagram and Twitter are women. If only they could leverage that popularity.

  • Director Adam Wingard On ‘Godzilla Vs. Kong’, That ‘ThunderCats’ Movie, The ‘Face/Off’ Sequel & More

    EXCLUSIVE: When Adam Wingard appears on a Zoom call to talk about his leap into event filmmaking with Godzilla vs. Kong that opens here Wednesday after a huge weekend in China, the director is donning a beard long enough that he could be a model on a cough drop box. “I haven’t found a good […]

  • Myanmar's coup draws fresh international rebuke

    After Myanmar's military reportedly opened fire at a funeral, they drew harsh international condemnation on Monday.That's on top of more than a hundred people killed over the weekend in the worst crackdown on anti-military protests, since the coup began two months ago.According to news reports and witnesses, at least six children between the ages of 10 and 16 were among those killed on Saturday.In Yangon, mourners at the Sunday funeral service of a 20-year-old student said they were forced to flee after being shot at.No casualties were immediately reported. Hours later, U.S. President Joe Biden condemned the military."It's terrible, it's absolutely outrageous. An awful lot of people have been killed totally unnecessarily."The U.N. Special Rapporteur for Myanmar said the army was carrying out 'mass murder'.He called for an isolation of the junta, cutting off its funding for oil and gas, as well as halting its access to weapons. The E.U.'s top diplomat Josep Borrell called on Myanmar's generals to stand down from what he said was a 'senseless path' of violence against their own people. Myanmar's junta took power on February 1st, while elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi remains in detentionat an undisclosed location. Foreign criticism and sanctions imposed by some Western nations have failed so far to sway military leaders.Hundreds of people have died in the on-going protests since the coup began.

  • Southgate hails 'exceptional' Mount after Albania win

    England manager Gareth Southgate says it has taken Thomas Tuchel's arrival at Chelsea to persuade many fans that Mason Mount is an "exceptional player."

  • India pushes ahead with coronavirus vaccination drive to head off new surge

    Asli Bai Sayat, 72, had to travel for two hours on a camel cart to get her first coronavirus vaccine shot in the Indian desert state of Rajasthan but she may not have to go so far for the follow-up dose. After a slow start, India is picking up the pace of its immunisation campaign, simplifying the process, opening more vaccination centres and turning to social media as it tries to head off a new surge in infections that has brought the highest tallies of daily cases and deaths in months. More than 3.2 million people got vaccinations on a single day last week, one of the world's highest rates, and health authorities around the country are calling for more doses as demand picks up and supplies in some places dwindle.

  • Analysis: Debacle at Archegos throws excessive risk-taking into spotlight

    Highly leveraged Archegos Capital's downfall is the latest signal of investors' hunger for risk-taking being far from satiated even after a run that has lifted the S&P 500 index around 80% in a year. The impact of the hedge fund’s troubles seems to have been limited so far to a handful of stocks - from ViacomCBS and Discovery to the shares of investment banks who dealt with the fund, such as Credit Suisse - without rippling out into broader markets. "My guess is we are going to see a whole series of these examples and we will be looking back on this in several years and saying this was a period of phenomenal widespread risk-taking where standards were lowered," said Andrew Beer of Dynamic Beta Investments.

  • Manipur: India state reverses order turning away Myanmar refugees

    The Manipur state government withdrew the first order saying it had been "misconstrued".

  • Myanmar protesters launch 'garbage strike' as death toll tops 500

    Out of 14 civilians killed on Monday, the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) said at least eight were in the South Dagon district of the biggest city, Yangon. Security forces in the area fired a heavier calibre weapon than usual on Monday towards protesters crouching behind a barricade of sand bags, witnesses said.

  • Trump's heir? Pence reemerges, lays groundwork for 2024 run

    When former President Donald Trump was asked to list those he considers the future leaders of the Republican Party, he quickly rattled off a list of names, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sens. Conspicuously absent from the list: Mike Pence. For someone who built a reputation as one of Trump's most steadfast supporters, Pence is now viewed with suspicion among many Republicans for observing his constitutional duty in January to facilitate a peaceful transfer of power to the Biden administration, a decision that still has Trump fuming.

  • Dominion Builds Legal Behemoth To Drain Trumpland of Billions

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyWith billions of dollars in lawsuits now in the balance, Dominion Voting Systems has quietly expanded its legal armada in recent days, as the election technology company goes after Trumpworld and conservative media giants.Clare Locke—the legal firm spearheading Dominion’s lawsuits against Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell and pillow magnate Mike Lindell—recently brought in seven attorneys from the Texas-based firm of Susman Godfrey, which has experience litigating against the so-called “Kraken” suits filed by one-time Trump attorneys Lin Wood and Sidney Powell.“There are great synergies between the work that the Susman team had done on the 2020 election and the defamation cases we were pursuing for Dominion,” Tom Clare, from the notoriously aggressive law firm Clare Locke, told The Daily Beast.“As those discussions unfolded we also discovered the two firms have a great cultural similarity in having a ready for trial approach to litigation,” he added. “I think it's going to be a very effective team.”Dominion expanding its legal team is the latest effort to punish leading players in the months-long propaganda push to trash the company and baselessly assail the results of the 2020 U.S. presidential contest.On Friday, Fox News was hit with a $1.6 billion lawsuit. “Fox News Media is proud of our 2020 election coverage, which stands in the highest tradition of American journalism, and will vigorously defend against this baseless lawsuit in court,” a statement from the company said.Other conservative media outlets including Newsmax and One American News Network—also aired post election conspiracy theories and are among the top targets for Dominion’s next round of lawsuits, according to two people familiar with the matter.Justin Nelson—a Susman attorney who is assisting in Dominion’s defamation cases against Sidney Powell, Mike Lindell, and Fox News—represented Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobb against a “Kraken” suit filed by Lin Wood, Sidney Powell, and other attorneys against Arizona election officials in an attempt to overturn Joe Biden’s victory in the state.That suit, which asked a judge to “set aside the results of the 2020 General Election,” included many of the false claims which Dominion says amounted to defamation, including the allegation that Dominion uses software from a separate voting technology company, Smartmatic, and that Dominion was "founded by foreign oligarchs and dictators to ensure computerized ballot-stuffing and vote manipulation" to install help Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez steal an election in the country.At the time, Nelson called the suit an “attack on democracy,” and argued that Wood, Powell, and others were “using the federal court system in an attempt to undermine the rule of law and obtain breathtaking, startling and unprecedented relief to overturn the will of the people.”Susman attorneys also have experience in litigating a number of high profile defamation cases. Davida Brook—who signed on to the case against Powell, Giuliani, and Lindell—previously represented Melanie Kohler, a Los Angeles woman who accused director Brett Ratner of rape in a since-deleted Facebook post. Brook represented Kohler after Ratner filed a defamation suit against her. Ratner subsequently withdrew his suit.Brook also represented actress Amber Heard, who was sued by ex-husband Johnny Depp after she wrote a Washington Post op-ed which Depp claimed had falsely implied he had "perpetrated domestic violence against her."Some of the targets or potential targets of Dominion’s legal wrath have run for cover, or even resorted to deleting articles or covering their tracks. Others have remained reliably defiant, claiming that a court battle and the discovery that comes with it would lead to humiliation for Dominion instead.Lindell—who was also a major financial backer of pro-Trump attempts to nullify President Biden’s decisive 2020 victory—previously told The Daily Beast that he’d hired private investigators to dig up “dirt” and any evidence of foreign entanglements on both Dominion and Smartmatic, and that he was hoping to file countersuits in the coming weeks.People familiar with the matter say that the company’s legal team still hadn’t ruled out going after ex-President Trump specifically, but that no final decision had been made yet on if they wanted to open up that can of worms on the former leader of the free world. During his time in office, Trump personally promoted the same kinds of conspiracy theories and lies that the voting-tech executives and their attorneys now claim substantially and groundlessly damaged their business and has put them in danger via numerous death threats.Former President Trump is still facing an avalanche of separate lawsuits, probes, and criminal investigations, including ones stemming from alleged sexual assault, his family-run business empire, the bloody Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, and his broader anti-democratic efforts in the wake of the 2020 election.In recent months, Trump—who now no longer enjoys the legal protections that come with being president—has privately quipped that his enemies will be investigating and “suing me for the rest of my life.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.