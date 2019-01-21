China approves trademarks for Ivanka Trump’s defunct company

China granted preliminary approval for first daughter and White House advisor Ivanka Trump’s now-obsolete company, for five trademarks in the Asian country.

The trademarks, which were approved on Sunday, for the Ivanka Trump brand is intended for child care centres, sunglasses and wedding dresses.

The Associated Press also reported that another trademark for brokerage, charitable fundraising and art valuation services were approved earlier this month on January 6.

Ms Trump’s company applied for trademarks in 2016 and 2017, but then announced in July 2018 that she would close business to put more focus with her political work in Washington.

The first daughter has been criticised in the past for her business relationship with China considering her position in her father’s White House. The main concern among critics is that there is a conflict of interest regarding Ms Trump considering that she meets with foreign leaders and works on policy in her role, the Associated Press reported.

The approved trademarks suggest that she could revive her company brand after leaving her father’s administration, according to the Citizens of Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), a government watchdog group often critical of President Donald Trump and his administration.

Spokespersons for Ms Trump defended her trademark filings citing that is is a common business practices used to prevent competitors from using her name to sell their own products.

The recent trademark approvals, however, come during a time when the US is participating in trade negotiations with China.