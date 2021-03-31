China asked to remove vessels by Philippines in disputed South China Sea

The Philippine government said Wednesday that more than 250 Chinese vessels it believes are operated by militia have been spotted near six Manila-claimed islands and reefs in the disputed South China Sea and demanded that China immediately remove them.

Video Transcript

[MUSIC PLAYING]

Recommended Stories

  • Boeing urges U.S. to separate China trade and human rights

    Chief Executive Dave Calhoun told an online business forum he believed a major aircraft subsidy dispute with Europe could be resolved after 16 years of wrangling at the World Trade Organization, but contrasted this with the outlook on China. Boeing and Airbus each sell about a quarter of their jetliners to China, which has edged past the United States as the world's largest domestic travel market.

  • ICC judges uphold acquittal of former Ivory Coast president

    International Criminal Court appeals judges on Wednesday upheld the acquittals of former Ivory Coast president Laurent Gbagbo and former minister Charles Ble Goude on charges of involvement in deadly post-election violence. Wednesday’s appeals panel decision by majority to reject the prosecutors’ appeal against the acquittal ends proceedings against both men. Dozens of supporters of Gbagbo hugged and cheered outside the court building after the decision.

  • Australia to build guided missiles to boost defense capacity

    Australia announced Wednesday it would begin building its own guided missiles in close collaboration with the U.S. as it seeks to boost its defense capabilities. Citing the "changing global environment,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison said it would partner with a weapons manufacturer to build the missiles in a plan that would create thousands of jobs as well as export opportunities. Morrison said it would initially spend 1 billion Australian dollars ($761 million) on the plan as part of a huge 10-year investment in defense and the defense industry.

  • Exclusive: British citizens routinely being placed on Chinese police watchlist

    UK officials, business tycoons and even tourists are being routinely placed on a Chinese police security watchlist, according to a leaked database seen by the Telegraph. A former British Army officer and a director of a nuclear engineering company along with pilots, doctors and teachers feature on the database. A Telegraph investigation has traced more than a hundred British citizens who travelled to Shanghai for business or leisure and whose details, including dates of birth and passport numbers, were put under state scrutiny. It also shows their points of entry and exit. The snapshot of the database seen by this newspaper contains details of 150 UK citizens among international visitors. But it also has files on a further 7,600 Uyghur Muslims in Shanghai, who are blacklisted on the database as “terrorists” as well as crime data for alleged offences ranging from extortion and rape of underage girls to the illegal transportation of explosives. MI5, Britain’s domestic intelligence service, has been passed the files and is investigating. The disclosure comes at a fraught time in the UK’s relationship with China. Last week, China imposed sanctions on nine UK citizens, including five MPs and two peers, in retaliation for measures taken against Beijing by the UK Government for human rights abuses against Uyghur Muslims.

  • State Department certifies Hong Kong does not warrant unique treatment under U.S. law: Blinken

    U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said on Wednesday he has certified to congress that Hong Kong does not warrant differential treatment under a law that called for the United States to maintain a relationship with the island similar to that enjoyed before it was returned to Chinese control in 1997. The United States first refused to make the annual certification required by law in 2020, as China cracked down on Hong Kong's autonomy. Saying that China has "severely undermined the rights and freedoms of people in Hong Kong," Blinken cited "arbitrary arrests and politically-motivated prosecutions of opposition politicians, activists, and peaceful" as well as postponement of elections, "pressure on judicial independence and academic and press freedoms," and a "de facto ban on public demonstrations" for denying the certification.

  • H&M vows to rebuild trust in China after Xinjiang backlash

    STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -H&M vowed on Wednesday to win back trust in China amid growing signs its fashion empire is suffering from a backlash after it voiced concerns last year about alleged human rights abuses in Xinjiang province. The comments come as Western brands battle to strike a balance between consumers in the world's second-largest economy and public opinion at home, which has become increasingly concerned about reports of forced labour in Xinjiang. China denies the reports.

  • Asian Seniors Find Their Cars Burned to a Crisp in Oakland

    A pair of Asian neighbors in their 60s and 70s fell victim to car fires in Oakland, California on Saturday. A vehicle owned by his Chinese neighbor, which was parked directly behind his car, also caught fire. While Oakland Fire doesn’t have any evidence yet to confirm foul play— Mr. Chheng and his senior neighbor, who is Chinese and doesn’t want to be identified feel scared of retaliation if they were targeted.

  • Get tough on China or risk losing control of global trade, UK tells G7

    Britain pushed G7 allies on Wednesday to get tough on China over its trade practices or risk losing control of the international trading system, calling for an overhaul of outdated and ineffective World Trade Organization rules. Trade minister Liz Truss hosted a meeting with her G7 counterparts and the new head of the WTO, using Britain's platform as current president of the group of rich countries to promote post-Brexit Britain as a leading free trade advocate.

  • Report calls out China over 'harmful trade practices'

    The tough talk was another sign that trade relations between the U.S. and China will remain fraught.

  • North Korea's Kim renews call for rapid housing construction - KCNA

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has paid his second visit in a week to one of the sites of his ambitious project to build 50,000 new apartments in Pyongyang, and called for a renewed push on housing development, state media reported on Thursday. Kim's focus on domestic economic affairs comes just a week after North Korea launched two ballistic missiles into the sea near Japan, underscoring progress in its weapons programme and ramping up pressure on the United States. The leader broke ground for 10,000 new apartments in the capital city of Pyongyang last week, despite economic crises that have left other signature construction projects stalled.

  • Japan, Indonesia sign arms transfer pact amid China concerns

    Japan and Indonesia signed a pact on Tuesday allowing the transfer of Japanese defense equipment and technology to Jakarta as the two countries strengthen their military ties in the face of China's increasingly assertive activity in the region. The agreement came during “two plus two” security talks among the foreign and defense ministers of the two countries, which share concerns about China's growing influence and territorial claims in the East and South China seas. “It has become difficult to take for granted the premises that have supported the peace and prosperity of the international community,” Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said in opening remarks at the talks.

  • Exclusive: China considering new bourse to attract overseas-listed firms - sources

    China is considering establishing a stock exchange to attract overseas-listed firms and bolster the global status of its onshore share markets, two people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. The country's State Council has asked the top securities regulator to lead studies on how to design the exchange that would target Chinese firms listed in offshore markets such as Hong Kong and the United States, said the people. The government hopes the initiative would also lure marquee global firms such as Apple Inc and Tesla Inc, which would have the option of carving out local businesses and listing them on the new bourse, one of the people said.

  • Taliban ask for 7,000 prisoners and removal from sanctions as US seeks troop extension

    Taliban envoys have requested the release of 7,000 prisoners and the cancelling of United Nations sanctions, as they consider an American request to keep troops in the country in the coming months. Joe Biden's special representative has asked the militants to approve an extension to the US troop presence which would break Donald Trump's withdrawal deal to leave the country by May 1. Washington is hoping for an extension of between three and six months, Tolo News reported, amid fears an early pull out before a political settlement between Kabul and the militants would pitch the country deeper into civil war. A Taliban spokesman confirmed Zalmay Khalilzad had met the head of the insurgents Doha office, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, and discussed the release of prisoners on Tuesday night. Naeem Wardak said the Taliban had stressed America's remaining 3,500 troops leave by the deadline, saying it was “a key step towards the solution of our country's problems”. “Similarly, the release of the remaining prisoners, the removal of the [UN] blacklist, and other relevant issues were discussed during the meeting.” Analysts say Mr Biden has no good choices trying to quit America's longest war, with a risk of heavy Afghan government losses if he leaves too early and a continuing quagmire against a buoyant Taliban if he decides to stay. Breaching the deadline without Taliban approval threatens to blow up the stalled talks process between the militants and Ashraf Ghani's government. A frustrated Washington is attempting to revitalise negotiations with a plan for a power-sharing interim government and a 90-day ceasefire. Under the US plan, Afghanistan's neighbours would guarantee the transitional government at an international summit in Turkey in the coming weeks.

  • Why Narendra Modi's visit to Bangladesh led to 12 deaths

    The Indian PM's visit to Bangladesh turned deadly last week as violent protests erupted on his arrival.

  • New Zealand defends absence from joint statement on WHO coronavirus report

    New Zealand said on Thursday it wants to independently analyse the World Health Organization's (WHO) report on the origins of the novel coronavirus before it commented, explaining its reluctance to join others in expressing concern. Thirteen countries including New Zealand's Five Eyes alliance partners the United States, Britain, Australia and Canada, cast doubt on the WHO report saying it was delayed and lacked access to complete data. New Zealand was invited to sign a joint statement with those countries, but did not do so.

  • NATO fighters intercepted half a dozen groups of Russian military aircraft near alliance airspace in under 6 hours

    NATO scrambled fighters 10 times to intercept an "unusual peak" in Russian military aircraft flights near alliance airspace.

  • Suspect in Hate Crime Attack on 65-Year-Old Asian Woman Was on Parole for Killing His Mom

    The suspect in a hate crime assault on a 65-year-old Asian woman in New York City was out on parole for killing his mother. Police arrested Brandon Elliot early Wednesday for allegedly punching and kicking the woman in midtown Manhattan two days earlier while making anti-Asian statements towards her, according to multiple reports. The assault was caught on video. Elliot, an African American man, served 17 years in state prison for fatally stabbing his mother and was released on lifetime parole in November 2019. The NYPD has recommended charges of two counts of assault as a hate crime, attempted assault as a hate crime and other charges in connection with Monday’s attack. The assault happened in front of an apartment complex at 360 West 43rd St., police said. Video appears to show a building worker pulling the lobby door shut and walking away while the woman lay on the ground after being attacked. The Brodsky Organization, which owns the building, released a statement Wednesday saying the two lobby staffers who witnessed the attack had been suspended while an investigation into their response is conducted. The company said it’s “committed to strengthening internal training and working with our community to ensure the safety of our residents and neighbors.” “We are extremely distraught by the horrific attack that occurred outside our building, and our hearts go out to the victim,” it said. “Our company stands with the AAPI community in condemning racism and violence against Asian-Americans.” Mayor Bill de Blasio called on New Yorkers to look out for each other following the incident. “I don’t care who you are, what you do, you’ve got to help your fellow New Yorker,” he said. “Do whatever you can. Make noise, call out what’s happening … call 911. I mean, this is something where we all have to be part of the solution. We can’t just stand back and watch a heinous act happening.” The attack comes as elected officials warn of a surge in anti-Asian hate crimes driven by hostility about the coronavirus pandemic, which originated in China.

  • Putin's spies are getting sloppy: 'America isn't sending a guy to your house to kill you with a hammer, but the Russians will,' NATO official says

    Bulgaria has arrested "The Resident," and five others in an alleged spy ring targeting NATO defense officials.

  • China state media outlet warns against 'crude' efforts to get people vaccinated

    Some local authorities in China have resorted to "simple and crude" measures to push people into getting COVID-19 vaccines, a state media outlet said on Wednesday, warning against such behaviour as China ramps up its inoculation efforts. Shanghai and the provinces of Hubei and Heilongjiang have stressed they will treat vaccination as an important "political task", government websites and official media reports showed, while some Beijing districts have handed out shopping coupons or groceries as incentives, and given certificates to businesses where vaccination rates among staffers top 80%.

  • SpaceX Starship SN11 rocket fails to land safely after test launch in Texas -SpaceX

    "We do appear to have lost all the data from the vehicle," SpaceX engineer John Insprucker said in a webcast video of the rocket's flight test. The webcast view was obscured by fog, making it difficult to see the vehicle's landing. The Starship was one in a series of prototypes for the heavy-lift rocket being developed by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk's private space company to carry humans and 100 tons of cargo on future missions to the moon and Mars.