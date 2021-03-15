China Presses Alibaba to Sell Media Assets, Including SCMP

1 / 3

China Presses Alibaba to Sell Media Assets, Including SCMP

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Coco Liu and Lulu Yilun Chen
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- The Chinese government wants Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. to sell some of its media assets, including the South China Morning Post, because of growing concerns about the technology giant’s influence over public opinion in the country, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Beijing expressed misgivings about Alibaba’s media holdings during several meetings dating to last year, said the person, asking not to be identified because the discussions are private. Government officials are particularly upset about the company’s influence over social media in China and its role in an online scandal, involving one of its executives.

Jack Ma, Alibaba’s co-founder, has been at the center of a government crackdown that began last year, targeting the e-commerce giant and its finance affiliate Ant Group Co. The Wall Street Journal reported earlier that China’s government is asking Alibaba to shed media properties.

Ma and Alibaba quietly built up a sprawling portfolio of media assets over the years, spanning BuzzFeed-style online outlets, newspapers, television-production companies, social-media and advertising assets. Alibaba has a major stake in the Twitter-like Weibo, as well as other online and print news outlets, including the SCMP, the leading English-language newspaper in Hong Kong.

The discussion about selling the newspaper began last year, the person said. While no specific buyer has been identified, it is expected to be a Chinese entity.

Bloomberg News reported in February that Beijing had grown alarmed about Alibaba’s media holdings after a scandal involving Jiang Fan, then the youngest partner at the e-commerce company. Posts about the scandal began disappearing from social media, including Weibo, drawing the ire of government officials.

China’s internet watchdog penalized the microblogging site for interfering with the spread of opinions. The scale and speed with which the website removed posts rankled government officials, who saw it as crossing a line, a person familiar with the matter said at the time.

“The country must pay attention to and crack down on this, because the power of capital can be used by us but also the enemy,” wrote Chinese commentator Song Qinghui, who contributes editorials to publications including state-backed media.

Regulators were shocked at the extent of the company’s media interests after reviewing its holdings and asked it to come up with a plan to substantially curtail the interests, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the discussions.

Beijing is concerned that Alibaba could use its media assets as a tool to control public opinion, creating a “vicious circle,” the person said. Already, the company’s media has played a role in influencing the general public’s view about the emerging fintech sector, the person said.

Weibo shares fell 2.4% in U.S. trading, while Alibaba’s U.S. shares were little changed.

The expansive influence is seen as posing serious challenges to the Chinese Communist Party and its powerful propaganda apparatus, the Journal said.

Representatives for Alibaba in China and the U.S. didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Ma is revered in China as one of the country’s most-successful entrepreneurs. But his fortunes have waned since he spoke out against China’s regulatory approach to the finance sector.

Read more about Ma’s expansive media holdings.

Those comments set in motion an unprecedented regulatory offensive, including scuttling plans for Ant’s $35 billion initial public offering and opening an antitrust probe into Alibaba. His media holdings could prove even more problematic.

China’s campaign to curb the influence of its technology moguls expanded last week with fines against Pony Ma’s conglomerate Tencent Holdings Ltd. Top financial regulators see Tencent as the next target for increased supervision after the clamp down on Ant, Bloomberg reported.

It isn’t clear whether Alibaba will need to sell all of its media assets, the Journal reported. Any plan that Alibaba comes up with will need approval from China’s senior leadership, according to the newspaper.

(Updates with shares in the 11th paragraph)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Is Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) Stock A Buy Or Sell?

    How do you pick the next stock to invest in? One way would be to spend days of research browsing through thousands of publicly traded companies. However, an easier way is to look at the stocks that smart money investors are collectively bullish on. Hedge funds and other institutional investors usually invest large amounts of […]

  • Jack Ma's Ant Pledges To Go Carbon Neutral By 2030

    Ant Group, the financial technology affiliate of e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA), has pledged to become carbon neutral by 2030. What Happened: Ant Group said that to reach the goal within the next nine years, it will set up a carbon neutrality fund to support the research and development of renewable energy and other green technologies. The digital payments company will also work with industry partners to promote green finance. See also: How To Buy Alibaba Stock In addition, Ant Group will explore ways to apply blockchain solutions to the climate effort, including using the technology to track the carbon reduction process. Ant Group said it has laid out a roadmap to neutralize direct and indirect emissions associated with the purchase of electricity from this year. By 2030, the company will fully cancel out carbon emissions generated from other sources it does not own or control, covering areas such as supply chain and business travel. The company’s pledge to reduce carbon emissions came following the announcement of the resignation of its CEO Simon Hu. See Also: Alibaba May Be Forced To Cough Up Record 5M Fine By Chinese Regulators: Report Why It Matters: In 2016, Ant Group’s Alipay digital payment platform introduced the Ant Forest green initiative within the app to encourage its users to take part in low-carbon activities, such as paying utility bills online and walking instead of driving. Green energy points earned by users joining the initiative can be used to plant trees or protect a certain area of land for biodiversity conservation. Other major companies have also pledged to become carbon neutral within the next one or two decades, joining the global efforts to curb climate change and its devastating effects. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) said in July last year that it plans to turn carbon neutral across the entire spectrum of its business, manufacturing supply chain, and product life cycle by 2030. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) previously committed to becoming "carbon negative" by 2030, that is, it would aim to cut more carbon from the environment than it emits. In 2019, Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) co-founded The Climate Pledge, a commitment to be net-zero carbon across its business by 2040, ten years ahead of the Paris Agreement. Price Action: Alibaba Group shares closed 3.7% lower on Friday at $231.87. Read Next: China's Antitrust Regulator Penalizes Tencent, Baidu For Past Investments: Bloomberg See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaFacebook Has Dedicated About 20% Of Its Workforce To VR/AR Efforts: ReportWarren Buffett Becomes Sixth Member Of 0B Wealth Club© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • 5 Ultra-Popular Robinhood Stocks I'm Never Selling

    Online investing app Robinhood, which is best-known for its commission-free trades and gifting of free shares of stock to new members, has earned quite the reputation on Wall Street. Given that the average age of Robinhood's user base is only 31, Robinhood is known for having its millennial and/or novice investors chase after momentum plays, penny stocks, and otherwise undesirable businesses. Robinhood's young investors also have a tendency to think short-term, with many of the platforms' top-100 holdings being stocks that'll likely be popular only for a few weeks or months.

  • What America Can Learn from China about Infrastructure Investment

    Thirty years ago, the road from Beijing to Hong Kong was an unimportant corridor for Chinese economic growth. Beijing understood that for China to become a global economic power, it needed world-class infrastructure. China engaged in a multidecade investment project to develop thousands of miles of roads and railways.

  • China Tycoon Who Lost $32 Billion Tries to Salvage an Empire

    (Bloomberg) -- Wang Jianlin used to be Asia’s richest person, busy expanding his Dalian Wanda Group Co. by acquiring trophy assets overseas, all aided by easy credit.Now the 66-year-old doesn’t even figure among China’s top 30 richest people, having lost about $32 billion of his personal fortune in less than six years -- the most for any tycoon in that period. As Wang seeks to cut the group’s total debt from 362 billion yuan ($56 billion) and turn his entertainment-to-property empire around, he’s facing skeptical bond investors.Braced for a wall of maturing onshore notes peaking this year, some of Wanda’s dollar bonds were among the first to tumble earlier this month, when a broader decline hit the Asian credit market. The selloff, partly triggered by concerns over the looming payments, came as a warning from investors eager to see how Wang will manage to steer his group clear of the debt risks that convulsed peers such as HNA Group Co., China Evergrande Group and Anbang Group Holdings Co.“The group’s liquidity is a key consideration for investors,” said Dan Wang, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. A representative for Wanda didn’t respond to requests for comment on the debt risks.Wang, who once purchased Spanish soccer club Atletico Madrid as part of the binge-buying and aspired to compete with Walt Disney Co., is still shedding some of those assets. The latest came last week, when Wanda gave up control of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., with its stake now representing less than 10% of the world’s largest movie-theater chain.Despite the disposals following a government crackdown on credit-fueled expansion, Wanda Group’s debt as of June ballooned to the highest since 2017. The pandemic has only added to the woes, dealing a blow to its cinemas, malls, theme parks, hotels and sports events.As China stabilizes its economy after containing the virus, the reopening of movie theaters and malls is providing Wang the much-needed time to steady his ship. He’s pressing ahead with a strategy he’s advocated for years, called the “asset-light” model, to reduce leverage.That means spending less by cutting back on land purchases. Dalian Wanda Commercial Management Group Co., one of the world’s biggest mall operators that accounts for almost half of the group’s revenue, will stop buying plots starting this year and license its brand to partners instead, the company’s President Xiao Guangrui told mainland media in September.No Alternative“Wanda had no real alternative to its new asset-light strategy,” said Brock Silvers, chief investment officer at Kaiyuan Capital in Hong Kong, who doesn’t hold any Wanda unit shares or bonds. “The company’s debts were unsustainable.”The effect of the pandemic on Wanda has been astounding.Movie producer and cinema operator Wanda Film Holding Co. said it may have racked up a record $1 billion in net loss last year. Despite becoming a favorite in the recent Reddit-fueled share rally, AMC warned several times it was near the brink of insolvency and reported its worst-ever annual loss as revenue plunged 77%. Wanda Commercial Management said sales and profit fell nearly 50% in the first nine months of 2020.Even if Wanda’s businesses tide over the global health crisis, there’s no certainty creditors will be kind after the developments at other indebted Chinese conglomerates such as HNA, Evergrande and lately at Suning Appliance Group Co.In an offering circular in September, Wanda told investors that the group’s level of indebtedness may “adversely affect” some operations. The conglomerate is also facing tighter credit rules in the real estate sector as Chinese regulators look to curb financial risk.Wanda and its units raised about 48.2 billion yuan in local and offshore debt last year, the most since 2016. A part of it was used to pay older obligations as the group needs to refinance or repay about 32 billion yuan of domestic bonds due in 2021.While the group’s dollar bonds have almost erased their losses since tumbling earlier this month -- their worst week in almost a year -- credit traders cited concerns over the group’s maturing local bonds and a selloff in some of its onshore notes.Wanda Commercial Management’s debt is rated non-investment grade by Fitch Ratings, S&P Global Ratings and Moody’s Investors Service. In his heyday, Wang -- a former People’s Liberation Army soldier -- jetted around in his Gulfstream G550 private plane, paying top prices for assets including a luxury property in Beverly Hills, Hollywood studio Legendary Entertainment and One Nine Elms in London, one of Europe’s tallest residential towers.His fortune took a dive as China started to crack down on such expansion and capital outflows. His wealth has shrunk to about $14 billion from a peak of $46 billion in 2015, when he was crowned Asia’s richest person, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.“Wanda gained surprisingly little from its period of unconstrained investment opportunity,” said Kaiyuan Capital’s Silvers. “The company has since been quicker to shed assets than other conglomerates, but it still has far to go.”The asset-light strategy would help generate sustainable recurring rental income for Wanda Commercial Management, the “cash cow” of the group, said Chloe He, corporate-rating director at Fitch. It can also prevent the company from committing heavy capital expenditure and taking on too much debt, she added.“This is going to be very helpful for them to deleverage in the future, provided they don’t invest in something else,” He said.(Updates with credit rating profile in 16th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Brain drain fears as quarter of young Hongkongers plan to emigrate

    A quarter of young, educated people in Hong Kong are planning to emigrate, according to a new survey, raising fears of a growing brain drain amid China’s crackdown on opposition in the city. When asked why, more than half cited the implementation of a sweeping national security law, under which more than 100 activists and lawmakers have so far been arrested, while others said it was down to poor governance or deep social divisions. Britain, New Zealand and Australia were the top destinations for those hoping to leave. “Hong Kong is deeply polarised,” said Leung Wing-man, a researcher from the organisation that conducted the survey, the Hong Kong Federation of Youth Groups. “Worries over the city’s future are resurfacing and there may be a new wave of mass migration.”

  • Alibaba Stock Technical Levels To Watch

    Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (NYSE: BABA) shares were trending on Stocktwits Monday, and the stock is trading down in the session. Alibaba Technical Levels To Watch: The short-term, 5-minute chart above shows that the stock is trading in a channel. The top of the channel is near the $242 level and the bottom is near $226. These areas have previously been unable to break. The stock Monday morning trades below the VWAP (pink) and the 200 Moving Average (Blue). These areas may also hold as short term resistance until the price is able to break above. If the price breaks above these levels, they may then hold as short-term support. Related Link: Jack Ma's Ant Pledges To Go Carbon Neutral By 2030 Alibaba Daily Chart Analysis: The daily chart above shows the stock has been in an overall downtrend for the last three months. This can be shown by connecting the highs of the chart and observing that the slope of the line is negative. The chart is also showing a potential bounce area near the $225 area. Another potential area of resistance on the daily chart is at the 200-day moving average; this area floats around depending on previous prices. The average is at $260 Monday, but will change as time goes on. A break may cause the average to turn into support. Bullish technical traders would like to see the stock have a “double bottom” pattern and rise back up to resistance. A break of the downward line that is connected by previous highs may cause the stock to start trending upwards. To a technical bearish trader, this is a “descending triangle pattern,” where the stock downtrends to a support level and price consolidation until it is squeezed at the support level and falls through, typically with a strong move after the support is broken. Alibaba is trading with a market cap of $651 billion on Monday. BABA Price Action: Alibaba shares were down 3.61% at $27.38 at last check Monday. Benzinga's "Get Technical" is all about engagement. Ask for the stock analysis that you want to see! Learn about indicators such as MACD, Fibonacci retracement, RSI and moving averages. Watch today's show in the video below: See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaForesight Autonomous Gap Up: Technical Levels To WatchLordstown Motors Stock Dips: Technical Levels to Watch© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • eToro Nears $10 Billion Merger With Betsy Cohen SPAC

    (Bloomberg) -- Trading platform eToro, a rival to Robinhood Markets Inc., plans to go public via a merger with a blank-check firm led by serial deal-maker Betsy Cohen, according to people with knowledge of the matter.The deal with FinTech Acquisition Corp. V will value the combined company at about $10 billion, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private. The companies are raising about $650 million in equity to support the deal, which could be announced as soon as Tuesday, they said.Representatives for eToro and FinTech Acquisition V declined to comment.The company became a member of the U.S. Financial Industry Regulatory Authority Inc., or FINRA, in the last year and is expected to start providing stock trading service in the U.S. in 2021, the people said.eToro has 20 million registered users in dozens of countries, according to its website. Founded in 2007, it expanded into the U.S. in 2018.Just like its rivals, it offers zero-commission trading. Unlike U.S. firms, eToro doesn’t make money by selling its trading data to hedge funds in a business called payment-for-order flow, a practice that is prohibited in Europe. Instead, eToro primarily pockets a spread between the price its pays for securities and the price it passes along to customers.It also brands itself as a “social trading” network, where investors can share their opinions and market exploits, and copy bets of best-performers on the system.Fintech Acquisition Corp. V rose 40% in after-market trading Monday. The stock closed up 1.7% to $10.71, giving the company a market value of about $366 million. The special purpose acquisition company raised $250 million in December. Cohen, its chairman, has been involved with several blank-check companies, including one taking boutique investment bank Perella Weinberg Partners public.(Updates shares in second to last paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Lionel Messi is the most important player in Barcelona’s history – Ronald Koeman

    The 33-year-old scored his side’s first and fourth goals as Barca climbed into second place in the table.

  • Toys ‘R’ Us Is Sold Again as WHP Global Takes Controlling Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- Toys “R” Us has a new owner as the retailer that once dominated the market for children’s playthings seeks a path back to relevancy.WHP Global will take a controlling stake in Tru Kids Inc., an entity that acquired the brand’s intellectual property during the retail giant’s 2018 liquidation. The buyer will manage the business and “direct its strategic expansion,” according to a statement Monday. Financial details weren’t disclosed.The sale marks another turning point in the tortured recent history of Toys “R” Us, which defined the toy industry for generations of Americans in the 20th Century. The company filed for bankruptcy in 2017 amid crushing debt and rising competition from online sellers such as Amazon.com Inc.With the chain’s U.S. stores closed, the Toys “R” Us name has been used in recent years for a website that markets toys and then directs shoppers to another retailer to make purchases: originally Target Corp., then Amazon.com more recently.Tru Kids opened two U.S. stores in 2019, but those locations closed recently due to the crippling effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the broader retail industry. This incarnation of Toys “R” Us is on a long list of retailers damaged by Covid-19 after governments forced nonessential chains and malls to close and then put restrictions on operations.Yehuda Shmidman, WHP’s chief executive officer, has been on the Tru Kids board since 2019. WHP is backed by a $350 million equity commitment from funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management.Tru Kids, started by a former Toys “R” Us executive to revive the brand, has been owned by investment funds including Solus Alternative Asset Management, which will remain a shareholder.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Dane who died from blood clot after AstraZeneca shot had `unusual symptoms', agency says

    A 60-year old Danish woman who died of a blood clot after receiving AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine had "highly unusual" symptoms, according to the Danish Medicines Agency. The woman had a low number of blood platelets and clots in small and large vessels, as well as bleeding, it said. A few similar cases were found in Norway and in the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) database of drug side effects, Danish Medicines Agency said.

  • Tlaib calls out hypocrite GOP taking credit for stimulus bill

    Tlaib said, ‘You know how in group project there is always students who didn’t contribute, but they still take credit - That’s the GOP’

  • Biden news: Trump says Meghan ‘no good’ after interview, as North Korea silent on US approaches

    Follow latest updates

  • Doorbell video captures moment plane crashes into car near Miami, killing two

    Video from a local resident’s porch camera showed the small plane falling from the sky and striking a car as it was driving along the street.

  • Trump's CFO's ex-daughter-in-law is cooperating with prosecutors and 'refuses to be silenced,' her lawyer says

    Allen Weisselberg holds the keys to Donald Trump's personal finances, as well as his company's financial details.

  • People are posting stimulus check memes about making outlandish purchases, joking about extreme wealth

    A new meme format has emerged around the most recent round of stimulus checks, with people saying they'll use them for outlandish purchases.

  • North Korea warns new U.S. administration if it wants peace it must avoid 'causing a stink': KCNA

    The sister of North Korean leader, Kim Yo Jong, criticised ongoing military drills in South Korea and warned the new U.S. administration against "causing a stink" if it wants peace, state news reported on Tuesday. "We take this opportunity to warn the new U.S. administration trying hard to give off powder smell in our land," Kim said in a statement carried by state news agency KCNA. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin are travelling in Asia this week for foreign policy and security talks with allies in Japan and South Korea, among other stops.

  • The Snyder Cut Is a Better Version of Justice League . But It Sets a Dangerous Precedent

    When fan culture runs amok, who is in control?

  • Husband of 'Pioneer Woman' Ree Drummond fractured his neck in firetruck crash

    Ladd Drummond's injuries worse than originally believed and "very close to being catastrophic," but is expected to fully recover, the celebrity chef said.

  • Here's what would happen to the royal family if Britain abolished the monarchy

    The Queen would have to give up Buckingham Palace, but she'd be allowed to keep some of her royal residences.