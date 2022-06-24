China Asks Foreign Business Leaders How to Revive Hong Kong in Rare Move

Kari Lindberg, Bruce Einhorn and Danny Lee
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China asked foreign business chambers in Hong Kong how to revive the isolated financial hub’s economy in unprecedented listening sessions weeks before new leader John Lee takes office, according to multiple people familiar with the matter.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Liaison Office, Beijing’s main body overseeing Hong Kong, sent invitations to commerce heads across the city in early June to seek their opinions on the challenges of operating in Hong Kong and mainland China, the people said. They said the chambers responded with one overriding message: End quarantine altogether as soon as possible.

The people, who represent different chambers, said the meetings marked a major shift from previous exchanges in which officials spoke through translators, with the Chinese side appearing to show genuine interest in understanding the pain points of foreign businesses.

The mainland officials present mainly listened while other staff took notes, the people said, making it unclear if Beijing will act on any of the suggestions. One person who attended one of the meetings said it was conducted in English, lasted 90 minutes and included Wang Danfeng, a key member of the economic department.

The invites included five questions, including one asking for “suggestions” or “advice” on how the Hong Kong government could improve the local business environment and others that focused on operations in mainland China, according to an email seen by Bloomberg News.

The Liaison Office didn’t respond to a request for comment.

The listening campaign came weeks before Lee takes office on July 1, and reflects China’s increasing concern about poor economic data on both sides of the border.

Lee inherits a financial hub that’s been isolated internationally due to Hong Kong’s inability to open up to the world, in part due to pressure from the mainland to avoid venturing too far from President Xi Jinping’s strict Covid Zero policy on the mainland. Hong Kong’s economy contracted 4% in the first quarter, one of its worst performances of the past 30 years, and has seen an outpouring of expatriate talent to places like Singapore.

China’s strict Covid Zero policy employing mass testing drives and lockdowns has also punished the mainland’s economy. Chinese Premier Li Keqiang gave gave a stark warning at an emergency meeting last month that the country’s economic growth is moving further out of reach from the growth target of 5.5% amid severe strain from pandemic measures.

While China shows no signs of deviating from its pandemic policy any time soon, Hong Kong has drifted from Covid Zero in recent months. Officials have reduced incoming hotel quarantine from 21 to seven days for vaccinated arrivals and resisted imposing harsh social curbs despite seeing a rebound in cases topping some 1,000 daily infections.

In his first public comments on his pandemic policy, Lee this week vowed to try to reduce inconveniences to traveler while adding that he’d need to do so “without bringing extra risk to the mainland.” His government will “review” mandatory quarantine measures for incoming travelers, he said, and suggested reducing its length or introducing home isolation.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • IMF Warns of Risks From China’s Slowing Covid Vaccination Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- The International Monetary Fund called on China to accelerate its coronavirus vaccination program, warning the sharply slowing pace of new doses administered could undermine a recovery in consumer spending in the economy. Most Read from BloombergJuul’s Vaping Products Are Ordered Off the Market in the USElon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsRecession Worries Boost Treasuries; Stocks Advance: Markets WrapThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashi

  • New Hong Kong Leader Vows to Review Hotel Quarantine Policy

    (Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s incoming leader John Lee said he plans to “quickly review” mandatory quarantine measures for incoming travelers, including suggestions to isolate at home or reduce the number of days required to stay in designated hotels.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsRecession Worries Boost Treasuries; Stocks Advance: Markets WrapJuul’s Vaping Products Are Order

  • Tesla Shanghai to Halt Production Temporarily. It Isn’t Covid.

    Tesla's Shanghai Gigafactory is going offline for an equipment upgrade, according to reports, adding some uncertainty to third-quarter numbers.

  • Ukraine accepted as European Union candidate in historic move prompted by Russia's invasion

    Despite the announcement, Ukraine faces a long process before it actually becomes an EU member state.

  • Werner Herzog's first novel is about the Japanese soldier who refused to surrender until 1974

    By way of a preface to The Twilight World, his first work of literary fiction, Werner Herzog recalls being invited for a private audience with Emperor Akihito in 1997. The German filmmaker was in Tokyo to direct an opera, but at the moment this great honour was mentioned, he bottled it and declined, to the abject horror of everyone he was dining with.

  • Confidence in Supreme Court is at lowest level in 50-year recorded history, Gallup poll finds

    The American people’s confidence in the Supreme Court is at its lowest level ever recorded, according to a Gallup poll released Thursday. The poll found that only a quarter of Americans have confidence in the court, dropping 11 points from its mark of 36 percent recorded last year. The most recent figure is 5 percentage…

  • Humble rice bran becomes hot commodity as India scours for edible oils

    Rice bran has become a sought-after commodity in India as the world's biggest importer of vegetable oils tries to overcome an edible oil shortage caused by global supply disruptions. A by-product in rice milling, rice bran has been traditionally used for cattle and poultry feed. Rice bran oil accounts for a small portion of overall vegoil consumption in India but is one of the fastest-growing among edible oils, industry officials say, and production and imports are set to increase to meet the demand.

  • Record numbers of Chinese graduates enter worst job market in decades

    Jenny Bai was among 10 high-performing computer science students from different Chinese universities selected by a Beijing-based internet firm for a job upon graduation, following four rounds of arduous interviews. China's COVID restrictions have battered an economy already slowing due to a property market downturn, geopolitical worries and regulatory crackdowns on tech, education, and other sectors. A cohort of graduates larger than the entire population of Portugal is about to enter one of China's worst job markets in decades at a time when youth unemployment is already more than three times China's overall joblessness rate, at a record 18.4%.

  • Dollar stumbles as rate path fuels recession worries

    The U.S. dollar slipped against its major peers on Friday, on course for its first weekly decline this month as investors assess the path for Federal Reserve policy and whether aggressive rate hikes would trigger a recession. It fell back from a 0.19% rise the previous day that was driven mostly by a decline in the euro after weak European factory data reduced bets for European Central Bank tightening. Dollar trading has been choppy this week, with markets now betting on more cautious policy action from the Fed after another expected 75 basis point rate increase in July.

  • There are conservatives who don’t want Roe v. Wade overturned. Meet one of them.

    My mom and dad had six kids. Mom is a straight-ticket voting Republican. She doesn’t want Roe flipped.

  • Roger Dubuis and Lamborghini Just Dropped a Racy New Watch at the Goodwood Festival of Speed

    The Huracán GT3 EVO2-inspired timepiece with a skeletonized movement is limited to just 88 pieces.

  • E.ON's CEO says Germany should boost domestic gas production

    Germany should explore all options to increase domestic natural gas output including fracking, the chief executive of German energy provider E.ON's said, as Berlin triggered the "alarm stage" of its emergency gas plan in response to falling Russian supplies. "We must now search without taboos for all solutions that will help us to improve our situation" Leonhard Birnbaum said in an interview with WirtschaftsWoche podcast. Birnbaum said a modest increase in domestic production would not be the solution to the current supply situation, but a small building block that could help.

  • 10 Reasons Why The Biden Administration Must Provide Student Loan Debt Relief For Black Americans

    It’s been reported that President Biden is close to a final decision on canceling at least $10,000 in student loan debt for borrowers earning less than $150,000 or $300,000 for married couples.

  • As soaring inflation and a struggling stock market weigh heavily on Americans, is there such a thing as ‘good debt’ right now?

    Here’s what most people get wrong about good debt vs. bad debt.

  • U.S. oil prices settle at a 6-week low as demand worries resurface

    Investors are refocusing on the potential for a recession in the U.S. and elsewhere that could crimp demand for energy products, sending U.S. oil futures to their lowest price in about six weeks.

  • Supreme Court sides with Republican lawmakers in North Carolina on voter ID

    ‘Through the General Assembly, the people of North Carolina have authorized the leaders of their legislature to defend duly enacted state statutes against constitutional challenge,' Gorsuch writes for the 8-1 majority.

  • N.Korea's Kim urges stronger war deterrent amid international concern about potential nuclear test

    SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ordered a strengthening of the country's defence capabilities as he wrapped up a key meeting with top military officials, state media said on Friday, raising concerns about its possible addition of tactical nuclear weapons. The meeting has been closely watched due to growing speculation that Pyongyang could conduct its first nuclear test in five years, which U.S. and South Korean officials have said could take place at "any time" now. Kim presided over the three-day Enlarged Meeting of the 8th Central Military Commission where top officials "approved an important issue of providing a military guarantee for further strengthening the country's war deterrent," official KCNA media said.

  • Tod’s Doubles Down on China With Xiao Zhan Capsule

    In the three months ended March 31, due to strict COVID-19 rules, China was the only region that was lagging behind.

  • Mexico’s New Oil Refinery’s Cost Doubles to as Much as $18 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- A week before the grand opening of Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s flagship oil refinery project, costs have spiraled out of control to reach as much as $18 billion -- more than double its original price tag.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsStocks Snap Rally as Recession Fears Mount: Markets WrapSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarPo

  • Indonesia to Start Building $34 Billion New Capital in August

    (Bloomberg) -- Indonesia will start construction of government buildings at its new capital in August, as President Joko Widodo pushes ahead with his $34 billion ambition to build the city from scratch.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsRecession Worries Boost Treasuries; Stocks Advance: Markets WrapJuul’s Vaping Products Are Ordered Off the Market in the USJuul Soon to Be Ord