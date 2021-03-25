China attacks foreign clothing, shoe brands over Xinjiang

  • A man wearing a face mask walks by a Swedish fashion brand H&M store outlet in Beijing, Thursday, March 25, 2021. China’s ruling Communist Party is lashing out at H&M and other clothing and footwear brands as it retaliates for Western sanctions imposed on Chinese officials accused of human rights abuses in the northwestern region of Xinjiang. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
  • A delivery man walks past an Adidas and H&M store in Beijing on Thursday, March 25, 2021. China's ruling Communist Party is lashing out at H&M and other clothing and footwear brands as it retaliates for Western sanctions imposed on Chinese officials accused of human rights abuses in the northwestern region of Xinjiang. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
  • A man wearing a mask rides past a Uniqlo store in Beijing on Thursday, March 25, 2021. China's ruling Communist Party is lashing out at H&M and other clothing and footwear brands as it retaliates for Western sanctions imposed on Chinese officials accused of human rights abuses in the northwestern region of Xinjiang. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
  • A woman wearing a mask past near a Nike store in Beijing on Thursday, March 25, 2021. China's ruling Communist Party is lashing out at H&M and other clothing and footwear brands as it retaliates for Western sanctions imposed on Chinese officials accused of human rights abuses in the northwestern region of Xinjiang. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
  • Shoppers pass near a H&M store in Beijing on Thursday, March 25, 2021. China's ruling Communist Party is lashing out at H&M and other clothing and footwear brands as it retaliates for Western sanctions imposed on Chinese officials accused of human rights abuses in the northwestern region of Xinjiang. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
  • Residents wearing masks pass near a H&M store in Beijing on Thursday, March 25, 2021. China's ruling Communist Party is lashing out at H&M and other clothing and footwear brands as it retaliates for Western sanctions imposed on Chinese officials accused of human rights abuses in the northwestern region of Xinjiang. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
  • A woman wearing a face mask browses her smartphone as she passes by a Swedish fashion brand H&M store outlet in Beijing, Thursday, March 25, 2021. China’s ruling Communist Party is lashing out at H&M and other clothing and footwear brands as it retaliates for Western sanctions imposed on Chinese officials accused of human rights abuses in the northwestern region of Xinjiang. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
1 / 7

China Xinjiang Foreign Brands

A man wearing a face mask walks by a Swedish fashion brand H&M store outlet in Beijing, Thursday, March 25, 2021. China’s ruling Communist Party is lashing out at H&M and other clothing and footwear brands as it retaliates for Western sanctions imposed on Chinese officials accused of human rights abuses in the northwestern region of Xinjiang. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
JOE McDONALD
·4 min read

BEIJING (AP) — China’s ruling Communist Party is lashing out at H&M and other clothing and footwear brands as it retaliates for Western sanctions on Chinese officials accused of human rights abuses in the Xinjiang region.

The attacks began when the party’s Youth League on Wednesday called attention on its social media account to an H&M statement in March 2020 that it would stop buying cotton from Xinjiang in China's northwest. The Swedish retailer, in words also used by some other brands, said it was “deeply concerned” about reports of forced labor there.

On Thursday, a party newspaper, the Global Times, cited Burberry, Adidas, Nike and New Balance as having made “cutting remarks” about Xinjiang cotton as early as two years ago. A separate Global Times report cited what it said was a statement by Zara that it had a “zero-tolerance approach towards forced labor.”

Celebrities including Wang Yibo, a popular singer and actor, announced they were breaking endorsement contracts with H&M and Nike.

Beijing often attacks foreign clothing, auto, travel and other brands for actions by their governments or to pressure companies to conform to its official positions on Taiwan, Tibet and other sensitive issues.

Companies usually apologize and change websites or advertising to maintain access to China’s populous market. But Xinjiang is an unusually thorny issue. Western brands face pressure at home to distance themselves from possible abuses.

More than 1 million people in Xinjiang, most of them from predominantly Muslim ethnic groups, have been confined to work camps, according to foreign researchers and governments. Beijing denies mistreating them and says it is trying to promote economic development and stamp out radicalism.

On Monday, the 27-nation European Union, the United States, Britain and Canada jointly announced travel and financial sanctions on four senior Chinese officials blamed for abuses in Xinjiang.

Beijing retaliated by saying it would impose unspecified penalties against European legislators and a German researcher who has publicized information about the detention camps.

H&M's statement last March cited a decision by the Better Cotton Initiative, an industry group that promotes environmental and labor standards, to stop licensing Xinjiang cotton because it was “increasingly difficult” to trace how it was produced. In September, H&M announced it would stop working with a Chinese manufacturer that was accused of using forced labor in a unit unrelated to the Swedish brand.

In January, Washington imposed a ban on imports of cotton from Xinjiang, a major supplier to clothing producers for Western markets.

China’s official outrage has focused on Europe, possibly because relations with the EU were relatively amicable amid rancor with Washington over trade disputes and accusations of Chinese spying and technology theft.

Official criticism of H&M reflected that tone of grievance at being hurt by a friend.

“How can H&M eat Chinese rice and then smash China’s pot?” state television said in a commentary on Wednesday.

On its social media account, H&M Group said the company “doesn't represent any political standpoint" and “respects Chinese consumers.”

The company said it deals with 350 Chinese manufacturers to make products that “comply with the principles of sustainable development.” H&M said it “is committed to long-term investment and development in China.”

On Thursday, H&M products were missing from China's two most popular online retailers, Alibaba Group's TMall and JD.com. News reports said they were removed due to public criticism over its Xinjiang statement. Spokespeople for Alibaba and JD didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

Internet users pointed to clothing brands Uniqlo of Japan and The Gap of the United States as other possible offenders. It was unclear how many of those accounts were members of the public and how many were operated by the ruling party’s vast propaganda apparatus.

Pop star Wang Yibo's announcement that he was quitting as a Nike “brand ambassador" didn't mention Xinjiang. It said he “firmly resists any words and actions that pollute China."

Others including singer and actress Song Qian, a former member of Korean pop group f(x) who also is known as Victoria Song, and actor Huang Xuan announced they would end endorsement contracts with H&M. Actress Tang Songyun said she was breaking ties with Nike.

Chinese athletic shoe brand ANTA announced it was pulling out of BCI, the industry cotton group.

Recommended Stories

  • Old H&M comment on 'forced labour' in China's Xinjiang raises online storm

    At least one Chinese online retailer appeared to drop H&M's products amid social media attacks on the Swedish company for saying it was "deeply concerned" about reports of forced labour in the farwestern region of Xinjiang. The European Union, United States, Britain and Canada on Monday imposed sanctions on Chinese officials accusing them of human rights abuses in Xinjiang. China retaliated with sanctions on European lawmakers and institutions.

  • H&M Removed From All Major Chinese Platforms Over Xinjiang Cotton Ban

    PVH Corp., Fast Retailing, Nike, Gap and Inditex had also previously distanced themselves from Xinjiang cotton and could be targeted next.

  • Who are the 10 European citizens China is sanctioning?

    The list includes lawmakers and a researcher who has been central to growing international pressure on Beijing over Xinjiang.

  • AstraZeneca COVID Vaccine Data May Have ‘Included Outdated Information,’ U.S. Says

    A U.S. health agency on Tuesday said that AstraZeneca’s recent COVID-19 vaccine trial report “may have included outdated information” that “provided an incomplete view of the efficacy data.” The U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease expressed concerns just one day after the drugmaker announced that data from its U.S.-based clinical trial show the vaccine was 79 percent effective in preventing symptomatic disease and 100 percent effective against severe disease and hospitalization. The Data Safety Monitoring Board “expressed concern that AstraZeneca may have included outdated information from that trial, which may have provided an incomplete view of the efficacy data,” the NIAID said in a statement. “We urge the company to work with the DSMB to review the efficacy data and ensure the most accurate, up-to-date efficacy data be made public as quickly as possible,” the statement adds. However, the institute did not suggest the vaccine is unsafe or ineffective. The vaccine has been administered to tens of millions of people globally and approved or given emergency approval in more than 70 countries. The trial data revealed Monday was seen as “surprisingly positive.” Experts did not find any safety concerns related to the vaccine in the trial conducted in the U.S., Chile and Peru that included more than 32,000 adult volunteers. Though trial data for the vaccine has been promising, a number of European countries, including Norway, France and Denmark, have temporarily suspended distribution of the vaccine in recent weeks following reports of blood clotting in patients who had received the shots. However, in addition to the new Phase 3 trial’s findings, an emergency investigation by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) last Thursday found that the vaccine is “safe and effective” in preventing coronavirus and “not associated with an increase in the overall risk of thromboembolic events, or blood clots.”

  • Baidu CEO Engineers $66 Billion Comeback After Missteps

    (Bloomberg) -- Baidu Inc.’s stock offering in Hong Kong Tuesday marks an unlikely resurgence for founder Robin Li, who has fought his way back to relevance in China’s technology industry after squandering a near-monopoly in search.The internet giant raised $3.1 billion in the biggest homecoming by a U.S.-traded Chinese firm in the city since JD.com Inc. last June. Li’s firm has more than tripled its valuation from the trough last March, with about half the gains coming in the past three months as Baidu’s bets in AI finally start to pay off in areas like cloud and electric vehicles. It’s a rare stretch during which the company has outperformed larger rivals Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Tencent Holdings Ltd., whose shares have struggled in the wake of China’s campaign to crack down on its freewheeling tech industry.In an exclusive interview, the 52-year-old founder sketched out how Baidu is transforming into an AI company and why he supports Beijing’s antitrust push. The firm will continue to team with automakers like Geely to stake out a position in the world’s biggest vehicle market, sustain a record pace of R&D investment despite compressing margins, and seek to acquire talent and technologies to drive AI development, Li said. Eventually, the bulk of Baidu’s revenue will come from businesses beyond search and advertising, he added.“We’ve been investing in AI for more than 10 years and we probably lost a lot of money by doing this,” Li said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. “Eventually we’ll be rewarded.”Baidu closed out its first day of trading in Hong Kong unchanged after rising nearly 2% earlier in the session. Its muted debut compares with first-day gains of 3.5% at JD.com and 5.7% for Netease Inc., two other U.S.-listed Chinese firms that turned to the city for secondary listings.Once part of China’s internet triumvirate alongside Alibaba and Tencent, Baidu has fallen behind in the mobile era, where the effectiveness of its search service has been crippled by super-apps like WeChat creating siloed ecosystems. To compete, Baidu’s core search product is morphing into an all-purpose platform hosting an array of content from news articles to live-streams and short videos, essentially emulating those apps.Meanwhile, Baidu has sunk billions of dollars over the past decade into areas from natural language processing to voice interaction, an endeavor that ran into initial trouble with departures of key executives like its well-regarded chief scientist Andrew Ng. Until recently, investors had called into question the firm’s R&D spending, which amounted to roughly a fifth of its 2020 revenue. But Li has kept faith in his original vision and is pledging to keep up the pace of investment for the next decade or two.“For the most part of the past 10 years, I think that investors did not appreciate that,” Li said. “So we were kind of feeling lonely. But it is really in line with our mission.”Now, commercialization is finally coming to the fore. In January, Baidu unveiled a new venture with Zhejiang Geely Holding Group that will produce smart EVs, prompting analysts to revalue the tech giant’s eight-year-old Apollo unit, whose self-driving software had drawn tepid interest from automakers in the past. The venture with Geely will accelerate that integration, Li said, with the goal to deliver its own EVs to the market within three years.Semiconductors are another use case. Like Alphabet Inc.’s Google and Amazon.com Inc., Baidu started to custom design chips for its own server farms, performing tasks like search rankings. But what started as a cost-saving exercise has morphed into a new business, with nearly half of its Kunlun chips used by third parties last year. The new 7-nanometer iteration of the AI silicon has started production at fabs despite the global chip shortage, Li said. The unit -- which recently raised $230 million from investors like IDG Capital -- will target more external clients in areas from finance to education and energy, he added.By pushing into chips and AI, Li is delving into businesses that have become a top priority for China’s Communist Party as the world’s largest economies vie for global influence. U.S.-China tensions spanning trade to cybersecurity and investments have already engulfed a number of Baidu’s peers. Scores of Chinese companies that once saw an American listing as conferring the ultimate cachet have delisted or added secondary listings elsewhere.Baidu’s Hong Kong debut is a hedge against the potential risks of trading in the U.S., Li admitted, but more importantly, it “lets the Chinese investors really share in Baidu’s growth story.”Domestically, Beijing has signaled its intent to end a decade of unfettered expansion by its tech giants, combating behaviors like market abuse and data monopoly since late last year. While Jack Ma’s Alibaba and Ant Group Co. have been the most visible of regulators’ targets, the country’s antitrust watchdog this month also penalized firms including Baidu and Tencent for not seeking its approval for years-old acquisitions and investments. Li pledged to ensure the company doesn’t make the same mistake in future deals, which could be funded by proceeds from the Hong Kong listing.In many ways, Baidu is better shielded from China’s crackdown than its fellow tech pioneers. Efforts to encourage private-sector businesses to share the data they’ve amassed will likely benefit Baidu’s core search service by dismantling the walls around the country’s most popular mobile apps. Its open platforms for self-driving and deep-learning technologies dovetail with Beijing’s drive to open up data amassed by private-sector companies, Li said.His firm also doesn’t wield the same kingmaker status as Alibaba and Tencent, both of which back a plethora of up-and-comers. Some of their portfolio companies, such as food-delivery giant Meituan and ride-hailing leader Didi Chuxing, were created through billion-dollar mergers. In 2017, Baidu sold its takeout business to rival startup Ele.me, which was later acquired by Alibaba, after losing a costly subsidy war in China’s gig economy.“You just cannot imagine the No. 1 and No. 2 guy all of a sudden merging and gaining more than 90% of market share in the U.S.,” said Li, a graduate of the University at Buffalo in New York. “But that happened quite a few times in China before. That’s not good for innovation. So I think that the antitrust push is justified.”Read more: What Is Behind China’s Crackdown on Its Tech Giants: QuickTakeThanks to its relative immunity to the antitrust push, Baidu’s market capitalization has climbed $66 billion over the past year, ahead of its Hong Kong listing where retail demand was 112 times the available stock. Institutions subscribed for 10 times the shares allocated to them.While the share sale has provided Baidu with a temporary boost, investors are likely to focus more on the firm’s search and content as its biggest earnings driver over the medium term. That’s where upstarts like TikTok-owner ByteDance Ltd. have been luring away eyeballs and marketing dollars alike. Baidu’s Netflix-style service iQiyi Inc. saw revenue fall in the past two quarters as newer platforms like Bilibili Inc. and Kuaishou Technology gained traction.In November, Baidu agreed to buy Joyy Inc.’s YY streaming service for $3.6 billion in a deal intended to enrich its content offerings. Revenue for the first quarter is forecast to grow at least 15% from last year, when Covid-19 plunged its advertising business into a contraction.“Baidu’s attempts to commercialize its artificial intelligence initiatives are positive. Investors now have better visibility of returns, after years of heavy investment,” said Bloomberg Intelligence senior analyst Vey-Sern Ling. “However incremental revenue generated from these endeavors may have to be reinvested to drive growth, and the profitability of these businesses could stay low until sufficient scale is achieved. Hence Baidu is likely to continue relying on its core search business in the near-term.”With Baidu still in the midst of transformation, Li is in no rush to relinquish control after 21 years at the helm, unlike other Chinese tech moguls including Alibaba founder Ma and Pinduoduo Inc.’s Colin Huang.“I always wanted to find someone who can replace me as CEO,” he said. “But in the meantime, I do enjoy my current work. I like technology. I like to see all the changes happen.”(Updates with share performance in fifth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China Considers Creating State-Backed Company to Oversee Tech Data

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s government has proposed establishing a joint venture with local technology giants that would oversee the lucrative data they collect from hundreds of millions of consumers, according to people familiar with the matter.The preliminary plan, which is being led by the People’s Bank of China, would mark a significant escalation in regulators’ attempts to tighten their grip over the country’s internet sector. It envisions the creation of a government-backed entity along with some of China’s biggest e-commerce and payments platforms, the people said, asking not to be identified as the discussions are private.The online firms would be initial shareholders in the joint venture, though top executives would need to be approved by the regulator, the people said. The central bank didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.The proposal is among a slate of options being considered to crystallize Beijing’s goal of gaining greater control over the data amassed by online behemoths from Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Tencent Holdings Ltd. to up-and-comers like ByteDance Ltd. and Meituan. Companies were encouraged this month to open up data in areas from e-commerce to social media to promote healthy development of the sharing and online economies in a report that outlined the Communist Party’s priorities.U.S.-listed Chinese stocks plummeted, with iQIYI Inc. falling nearly 20% and Tencent Music Entertainment Group down 27%, the biggest drop since listing in 2018. Vipshop Holdings Ltd. slumped 21%, the most in more than 5 years.During an earnings call on Wednesday, Tencent Chief Executive Officer Pony Ma said that its guiding principle is minimizing platform access to user data.“Data is extremely complicated,” said Ma. “There’s a fine line between ensuring users’ privacy and opening up data to sharing.”Rule ChangesOne of the key hurdles for such a joint venture would be existing rules around data privacy, which give individuals the right to decide how their information is used, said one of the people. Putting consumer data under the oversight of a company or the government would require changes to the law, the person said.It’s still unclear what the overall scope of the new entity would be, what types of data it would manage and from what sources. A part of the proposal envisions it eventually forming strategic alliances with government-backed institutions to facilitate data sharing, one of the people said, without providing further details.The Communist Party has recently signaled an intent to tighten its grip over the internet, e-commerce and digital-finance spheres after decades of adopting a relatively hands-off approach that spawned a generation of billionaires.With the development of big data analysis and artificial intelligence, the way big tech collects and uses data has become a sensitive issue for the party.Much like Facebook Inc. or Google, the enormous amounts of information that China’s internet giants hoover up in real time are key to their bottom lines as well as their ability to innovate and expand. But Beijing has grown increasingly wary of the might of companies such as Alibaba and Tencent and their potential to influence public opinion.President Xi Jinping warned this month that his government would go after so-called “platform” companies that have amassed increasing power through the data and patronage of hundreds of millions of consumers. The strongly-worded comments signaled China plans to amplify a campaign to curb the influence of its most powerful private corporations, which has so far centered mainly on Jack Ma’s Alibaba and its affiliate Ant Group Co.Xi’s comments were the first time he specifically addressed platform economies, though he has previously stressed the importance of preventing monopolies.China’s efforts to regulate its internet giants coincide with growing global scrutiny over the industry, as governments from the U.S. to the European Union and Australia have clashed with companies including Twitter Inc. and Facebook. That’s a testament to how important the industry has become to basic infrastructure and national security.(Updates with overnight share price reaction in fifth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Detroit Lions add ex-New Orleans Saints LB Alex Anzalone on 1-year deal

    Alex Anzalone spent his first four NFL seasons in New Orleans, where he played for Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell and DC Aaron Glenn

  • Russia, China push for U.N. Security Council summit, lash out at West

    Russia and China said on Tuesday they wanted a summit of permanent members of the U.N. Security Council amid what they called heightened political turbulence, with Moscow saying they both believed the United States was acting in a destructive way. The two allies, whose relations with the West are under increasing strain, made the call for a summit in a joint statement after talks between their foreign ministers in the city of Guilin. "At a time of increasing global political turbulence, a summit of the permanent members of the U.N. Security Council is particularly necessary to establish direct dialogue about ways to resolve humankind's common problems in the interests of maintaining global stability," they said in a statement published on the Russian foreign ministry's website.

  • Xinjiang ‘Re-Education’ Camps Brought to Life in New Yorker VR Doc at SXSW

    Despite extensive news reporting about China’s secretive “re-education” camps in the Xinjiang region, it is difficult to imagine what it’s like for more than a million Uyghur, Kazakh and other minorities detained inside. A new film aims to put you in their shoes — almost literally — with the help of virtual reality technology. “Reeducated,” […]

  • Democratic U.S. senators urge Biden to speed sanctions over Nord Stream 2

    Two senior U.S. Senate Democrats urged President Joe Biden's administration on Tuesday to apply all its diplomatic weight to stop the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline from Russia to Europe, increasing pressure from members of his party. Senators Bob Menendez, the influential chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and Jeanne Shaheen, who chairs the panel's Europe subcommittee, asked Secretary of State Antony Blinken to implement sanctions under existing laws. "We do ... urge that the effort to build strong Nord Stream 2 sanctions packages be accelerated to meet the urgency of the moment," they said, noting that the pipeline will be completed this year if construction continues unimpeded.

  • QAnon now pushes alarming conspiracy myths targeting China and Jewish people

    Online conspiracy theorists have pivoted their focus to a "new world order" - a cabal of global elites they say include vaccine proponents, Biden and Gov. Newsom.

  • It's been 100 days since the first American was vaccinated. A lot has changed.

    100 days after Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine shots started going into arms, the rollout is going surprisingly well, although equity issues remain.

  • Millions of tenants could get evicted again in 7 days, but Biden may extend the ban through at least July

    An eviction moratorium extension would help the 10 million families who have fallen behind on rent and buy time for families to receive stimulus aid.

  • Exclusive: Tory rebels plot to set up panel of peers to rule on Uighur ‘genocide’

    Tory critics of China are plotting to defy the Government by setting up a judicial committee of peers to rule on whether the Communist state’s persecution of the Uighurs amounts to genocide. Rebel Conservatives have devised the plan after ministers blocked a series of proposals aimed at handing powers to judges to make a determination on the issue. The Government narrowly won a third vote on a “genocide amendment” to the Trade Bill tabled by rebel MPs on Monday night, which would have allowed genocide rulings to be made on any nation with which the UK was poised to agree a trade deal. The Commons showdown ended a prolonged tussle over the legislation, which has been thrown back and forth between the two Houses of Parliament three times over the row. Dominic Raab’s decision hours before MPs voted to unveil a raft of sanctions on Chinese officials accused of overseeing the repression of Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang helped dampen the revolt, the Tory hawks said, although they welcomed the designations. Versions of the genocide amendment, tabled by veteran human rights campaigner and crossbench peer Lord Alton of Liverpool, have been passed overwhelmingly by the House of Lords three times. Now a plan has been hatched between Tory MPs and peers to use a new mechanism to create the committee, which can be done by peers amending standing orders in the Lords. The committee is set to be composed of a handful of former Supreme Court judges. While its judgments would not strictly tie the hands of ministers, they would nonetheless be difficult to ignore outright, say supporters of the plan. Sir Iain Duncan Smith told The Telegraph: “This committee would have much more sweeping rights to investigate than our proposal provided for. “If the Lords do set it up, that’s everything we asked for. What they do will have impressive force. Four or five ex-judges opining on genocide is going to make people sit up. “The Government is going to get what they didn't want by the back door.” Another source close to the rebels said: “Number 10 apparatchiks ought to have known that there would be a price to pay for outrageous chicanery in blocking a vote. Legislation is far from the only way to change the way this country operates.” Greg Hands, the trade minister, said earlier this week that the Government did not support the creation of a Parliamentary judicial committee because “it blurs the distinction between legislative and judicial and runs contrary to government policy that is for competent courts to make determinations of genocide”. Ministers had also opposed a proposal to allow courts to make the determination, however. Mr Raab told the Commons earlier this week that there was “no realistic or foreseeable prospect of a free trade agreement” with Beijing. He said the “way to deepen our trade with China was for it to improve its human rights record”. Lord Grimstone, the investment minister, said that “trade does not have to come at the expense of human rights”, but added: “Speaking personally, I find it impossible to envisage the circumstances where Parliament would agree to any trade deal to be done with a country that is found to have committed the evil of genocide.”

  • 'The data is clear': New poll shows overwhelming support for LGBTQ nondiscrimination laws

    Broad majorities in nearly every religious group favor protections for LGBTQ Americans, according to new data from the Public Religion Research Institute.

  • Chinese hackers used Facebook to target Uighurs abroad, company says

    (Reuters) -Facebook Inc said on Wednesday it had blocked a group of hackers in China who used the platform to target Uighurs living abroad with links to malware that would infect their devices and enable surveillance. The social media company said the hackers, known as Earth Empusa or Evil Eye in the security industry, targeted activists, journalists and dissidents who were predominantly Uighurs, a largely Muslim ethnic group facing persecution in China. Facebook said there were less than 500 targets, who were largely from the Xinjiang region but were primarily living abroad in countries including Turkey, Kazakhstan, the United States, Syria, Australia and Canada.

  • British lawmakers say EU financial market access may not be worth it

    The City of London may be better off staying out of the EU's financial services market as it would have to sacrifice autonomy over setting rules to win full access, a report by Britain's upper house of parliament said on Wednesday. The European Union has yet to grant Britain direct financial market access after it left the bloc on Dec. 31 and large amounts of trading in stocks and derivatives denominated in euros has shifted to Amsterdam from London. Brussels will consider whether to grant full access, known as equivalence, once it has agreed a memorandum of understanding with Britain on a new forum for cooperating on financial rules, an agreement that is due by the end of March.

  • Philippines Supreme Court condemns rise of violence against of lawyers

    The Philippine Supreme Court demanded on Tuesday an end to the killings of lawyers and judges or threats of harm against them in the country after data showed the last five years was the deadliest period ever for the legal profession in the country. In rare public comments outside legal rulings, the Supreme Court said in a statement threats to lawyers had "very serious repercussions" on the rule of law and pledged to do more to protect members of the judiciary. "The Court condemns in the strongest sense every instance where a lawyer is threatened or killed and when a judge is threatened and unfairly labeled," it said in a statement read by spokesman Brian Keith Hosaka.

  • Anti-coup protesters hold nationwide "silent strike" across Myanmar

    Largely empty streets fill Myanmar with an eerie silence after activists called for a nationwide "Silent Strike" following the regime’s deadly wave of violence as it struggles to quell nationwide protests against the February 1 ousting and arrest of civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

  • China Mulls Selling Aluminum From State Reserves to Cool Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- China is considering selling about 500,000 metric tons of aluminum from state reserves, according to a person with knowledge of the plan, in a move that would help cool the market and meet the Asian nation’s emissions objectives.Aluminum prices plunged, hitting a daily decline limit in Shanghai, as traders sold futures contracts on earlier speculation of China’s plans. Releasing stockpiles of the highly carbon-intensive metal could offset production losses caused by China’s commitment to limiting energy usage as it plots its course to a carbon-neutral economy by 2060.Calls to China’s National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration seeking comment weren’t answered.China’s plan and its details, including the volume of aluminum to be released, are subject to change, the person said. Beijing is keen to prevent elevated prices of the industrial metal widely used in a range of goods including appliances, window frames and car parts from feeding through into inflation, according to the person.“Price weakness on the back of this possibility presents a buying opportunity,” Citigroup analysts including Oliver Nugent said in a note. While “this may well occur, albeit most likely gradually over the next 5 years or so, it would have only a minimal impact on the aluminium market.”Aluminum had climbed to its highest price in a decade in Shanghai earlier this month after Inner Mongolia, a major coal-fired production hub in northern China, said it’ll stop approving new projects following a reprimand from Beijing for failing to control its energy consumption.China is by far the world’s dominant supplier of aluminum. The country’s primary aluminum output totaled 37 million tons last year, and production in the first two months of this year rose to record levels.China previously sold aluminum from its reserves in 2010, when production cuts aimed at meeting energy-saving targets tightened supply. That same year also saw the sale of commodities from zinc to magnesium, cotton and corn to ease shortages and curb price gains.Aluminum traded 2.3% lower to settle at $2,219.50 a metric ton at 5:59 p.m. on the London Metal Exchange. In equity markets, producer Alcoa Corp. dropped 9% while European producer Norsk Hydro ASA slumped 5.2% and Granges AB and AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group also slipped.Other metals were mixed, with copper slipping below $9,000 a ton as the dollar climbed. Trafigura, the world’s biggest copper trader, expects the metal to hit $15,000 a ton in the coming decade as demand from global decarbonization produces a deep market deficit.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.