China-Australia relations: Canberra's approach based on 'assessment of national interests' despite New Zealand critique

Su-Lin Tan
Published

Australian Trade Minister Dan Tehan has defended his country's dealings with China, saying they were based on an "assessment of national interests", responding to his New Zealand counterpart suggesting that Canberra exercise a more diplomatic approach toward Beijing.

Tehan said on Thursday that his trade policy would be guided by the three P's of proactivity, principle and patience after New Zealand Trade Minister Damien O'Connor seemingly questioned Canberra's approach amid its 10-month dispute with Beijing.

"We pursue engagement with China on the basis of mutual benefit, and the complementarity of our economies makes us natural trading partners. We are always open to dialogue as the best way to resolve differences," said Australia's minister for tourism, trade and investment, who replaced Simon Birmingham during a cabinet reshuffle at the end of last year.

Get the latest insights and analysis from our Global Impact newsletter on the big stories originating in China.

On Wednesday, O'Connor, fresh from signing an upgrade and expansion of its free-trade agreement with China a month after Australia failed to review its similar agreement, called for more multilateral trade globally.

Decrying nationalism as a stumbling block to united global post-coronavirus pandemic rebuilding, O'Connor also said there was room in foreign policies to be both "cautious with wording" and speaking up on issues that were important.

"We have a mature ... relationship with China, and we've always been able to raise issues of concern. But we respect the healthy trade relationship that we have ... and we have frank discussions with them [China] and frank is something China appreciates and we certainly do on our side," said O'Connor in an interview with CNBC.

"I can't speak for Australia and the way it runs its diplomatic relationships, but clearly if they were to follow us and show respect and speak ... [with] a little more diplomacy from time to time, and be cautious with wording ... hopefully [they] can be in a similar situation.

"We have the benefit of being a strong country and we have always maintained our independence and spoken on issues that are important that are not just for ourselves but also for the world."

Tehan recently sent his Chinese counterpart and new commerce minister, Wang Wentao, a letter reiterating Canberra remained open to a dialogue with Beijing after Birmingham had previously been unable to contact his opposite number in Beijing since the dispute escalated in April last year.

When asked how New Zealand was able to strike an upgrade to its trade deal with China, Tehan said while he had not looked at the details, it was likely the upgrade had put New Zealand on par with the free-trade access Australia already had with China.

In a statement on Thursday, O'Connor said he had spoken with his Australian counterpart following the CNBC interview.

"New Zealand has an independent foreign policy, which allows us to maintain both our closest partnership with Australia and a mature relationship with China," he said.

Some Australian politicians had earlier taken umbrage with O'Connor's comments, saying that Wellington should stand by Canberra. The two neighbours had up until two days ago enjoyed a successful coronavirus travel bubble until it was temporarily halted due to a new infection in New Zealand.

"The idea that Australia's tone or wording is somehow responsible for challenges in our relationship with China is one we fundamentally reject and is at odds with reality," Australian Liberal MP Dave Sharma and former diplomat told The Sydney Morning Herald. "It betrays a lack of acquaintance with basic facts that I would not expect from a close friend and partner like New Zealand."

What's happened over the last nine months in China-Australia relations?

Another former Australian diplomat, John Menadue, said many Australian politicians have abandoned their diplomatic skills to align themselves with Canberra's stance of standing firm against China amid a nearly year-long conflict.

The conflict was triggered when Australia pushed for an international inquiry into the origins of the coronavirus in April last year without consulting Beijing, leading to disruptions in some of the biggest trades between China and Australia, including wine, coal and barley.

"Dave Sharma may have learned some diplomatic skills in the past. But to hopefully gain political promotion he has abandoned all serious diplomatic skill or understanding. He seems to know little about 'saving face'," Menadue told the South China Morning Post.

Former Australian foreign minister Bob Carr said Canberra's reaction showed how the government had lost its interest in maintaining bilateral relations with China even if it meant giving up trade to New Zealand or even the United States.

"This exchange confirms that Canberra is proud of being the most adversarial towards China of any of America's allies. It is a striking repositioning of Australia, even more hardline now under Scott Morrison than it was under [former] prime minister [Malcolm] Turnbull," he said.

"Liberal MP David Sharma has even advocated recruiting Russia for a broad anti-China coalition, another measure of how ideological Australian policy to China has become."

There continues to be few signs of a thaw between China and Australia in the new year, with Prime Minister Morrison last week rejecting suggestions that Canberra made a mistake when it called for a coronavirus inquiry without first working in cooperation with other countries.

"We did it on the basis of a European motion. So no, I don't accept that [it is a mistake]. See, Australia is honest in our dealings, and we honestly want to know how this started. That's all it's about," he said at a press conference in Queensland.

On Wednesday, Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg also accused Chinese President Xi Jinping of failing to live up to his own call against a cold war and for bigger nations not to bully smaller countries.

"We agree with that sentiment that big nations should not bully small ones, but there seems to be a bit of a disconnect between the words and the actions," he said at a press conference.

Additional reporting by Bloomberg

This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2021 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Copyright (c) 2021. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Latest Stories

  • Republicans who cheered Trump's executive orders now grumble about 'record number' from Biden

    Over the past week, a growing number of Republicans began sounding the alarm about the number and content of executive orders being issued by President Joe Biden.

  • AOC tells Ted Cruz she doesn’t want to work with him on Robinhood probe because he ‘almost had me murdered’ during Capitol riot

    Ms Ocasio-Cortez again called for Mr Cruz to resign

  • Far-Right 'Proud Boy' leader arrested ahead of Capitol riots revealed to have been police informer

    The leader of the Proud Boys extremist group has been unmasked as a "prolific" former FBI informant. Enrique Tarrio, 36, worked undercover exposing a human trafficking ring, and helped with drug and gambling cases, according to court documents. Tarrio's documented involvement with law enforcement related to the period 2012 -2014. There was no evidence of him cooperating after that. But the revelation raised further questions over why police did not take further steps to secure the US Capitol ahead of the riots on Jan 6. At least half a dozen members of the Proud Boys were arrested over involvement in the riots. Tarrio denied ever being an informer, telling Reuters: "I don’t know any of this. I don’t recall any of this."

  • Mexico's COVID-19 death toll surpasses India, becomes world's third highest

    Mexico on Thursday surpassed India in confirmed COVID-19 deaths, giving the Latin American country the third-highest toll worldwide, according to a Reuters tally of official data. Mexico's health ministry reported 18,670 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections and 1,506 additional fatalities, bringing the total number of cases to 1,825,519 and deaths to 155,145. When adjusted for deaths per head of population, Mexico's toll is lower than those of several other countries, including the United Kingdom, the Czech Republic, Italy, the United States, Peru and Spain, according to data published by Johns Hopkins University.

  • John Kerry Suggests Oil Workers Laid Off Due to Biden Policies Should Make Solar Panels

    White House climate czar John Kerry on Wednesday recommended that oil and gas workers should pivot to manufacturing solar panels if their jobs are eliminated as a consequence of the Biden administration’s environmental policies. During a press briefing at the White House on Wednesday, Kerry, who is serving as the U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, was asked what his message is to workers who are “seeing an end to their livelihoods” as a result of President Biden’s plan to move away from traditional fuels and towards renewable energy. “The president of the United States has expressed in every comment he has made about climate the need to grow the new jobs that pay better, that are cleaner,” Kerry responded, emphasizing that Biden intends to “do what needs to be done to deal with this crisis.” “What President Biden wants to do is make sure those folks have better choices, that they have alternatives, that they can be the people to go to work to make the solar panels,” Kerry said. Kerry noted that jobs in clean energy, such solar power technician and wind turbine technician, were growing rapidly before the pandemic hit. “The same people can do those jobs,” the former secretary of state said, adding that, “coal plants have been closing over the last 20 years.” Kerry also lamented that workers in traditional fuel industries have been a “false narrative.” “They’ve been fed the notion that somehow dealing with climate is coming at their expense. No, it’s not,” he said, adding that the tribulations of oil and gas workers are due to “other market forces already taking place.” Biden signed several executive orders on climate change on Wednesday aimed at achieving the goal of reaching net-zero emissions by 2050. Last week, the president reentered the Paris climate accord, from which the Trump administration withdrew the U.S. in 2017. Biden also canceled the permit on the Keystone pipeline, a project that would have created about 11,000 U.S. jobs this year, according to the Keystone XL website. Many of the workers are temporary, but 8,000 are union workers. “Today is climate day at the White House, which means today is jobs day at the White House,” Biden said at a White House ceremony. “In my view, we’ve already waited too long to deal with this climate crisis and we can’t wait any longer. It is time to act.” Also on Wednesday, former Michigan Governor Jennifer Granholm testified at her confirmation hearing before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee and promised to focus on creating U.S. jobs in clean energy while moving away from fossil fuels. She cited her time as Michigan governor, saying that “when we focused on providing incentives for job providers to locate in Michigan in clean energy, they came.” However, she added, “I think it is important that as we develop fossil fuels that we also develop the technology to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.”

  • Asian Americans Out of Work Due to COVID-19 Stay Jobless Longer than Others, Study Finds

    Asian Americans are reportedly finding it harder than others in the United States to regain the jobs they lost in 2020 due to the pandemic. Out of work: A recent study has highlighted that an estimated 10 million Asian workers had a relatively low unemployment rate of 5.9% between October to December in 2020. Nearly half of the jobless in the group remained out of work for at least 27 weeks, Bloomberg reports.

  • Have a Drink in Style with These 9 Cocktail Tables

    The best occasional tables keep your cocktail at arm’s reachOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Trump's popularity 'never been stronger than today' as Republicans vow to win back House

    Donald Trump met with US House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy in Florida on Thursday amid a tug of war over the Republican Party's future, with congressional leadership appearing eager to present a united front with the former president. Winning back the House of Representatives from Democrats in 2022 was the primary topic of the meeting at Mr Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, according to a readout provided by Save America, a political action committee linked to Mr Trump. "President Trump's popularity has never been stronger than it is today, and his endorsement means more than perhaps any endorsement at any time," it said. Mr McCarthy, an ally who encouraged Mr Trump's baseless election fraud claims, distanced himself from the outgoing president after Mr Trump was accused of inspiring his supporters to storm the US Capitol earlier this month. He declared that Joe Biden was the winner of the November election and that Mr Trump "bears responsibility for (the January 6) attack on Congress by mob rioters".

  • UK bans direct flights from UAE, shutting world's busiest international route

    Britain is banning direct passenger flights from the United Arab Emirates from Friday, shutting down the world's busiest international airline route from Dubai to London. Britain said it was adding the United Arab Emirates, Burundi and Rwanda to its coronavirus travel ban list because of worries over the spread of a more contagious and potentially vaccine-resistant COVID-19 variant first identified in South Africa. On its website, Emirates said it would suspend all U.K. passenger flights from 1300 GMT, when the ban takes effect.

  • 'For Christ’s sake, watch yourself': Biden warns family over business dealings

    Still, one brother discussed new venture with major donor before Biden entered the White House.

  • Man Attacked by 12 in NYC Chinatown is a Gang Member With 43 Arrests, Police Sources Say

    A man who was beaten, slashed, stripped and robbed by a violent mob in Manhattan Chinatown is a known gang member with a lengthy criminal record, according to police sources. The brazen attack, which was caught on surveillance video, occurred at Canal Street and Allen Street around 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 22. WANTED for ROBBERY: On 1/22, at 11:30 AM, in the vicinity of Canal St & Allen St in Manhattan, a group of individuals assaulted a 26-year-old male victim and removed his cell phone, pants, underwear and shoes.

  • Two men publicly caned 77 times for having sex in Indonesia

    It’s the third time that Indonesia's conservative Aceh province has caned people for homosexuality since Sharia law was implemented there in 2015.

  • Tens of thousands of Republicans are fleeing from GOP in nationwide exodus after deadly Capitol riots

    At least 30,000 Republicans across the country drop their affiliation with the GOP in wake of violent attacks

  • China Warns Taiwan ‘Independence Means War’

    China ratcheted up its rhetoric towards Taiwan on Thursday, bluntly warning the island that “independence means war” after increased Chinese military activity was recorded near Taiwan over the weekend. “We warn Taiwan independence elements: those who play with fire will be burned. Taiwan independence means war,” warned Chinese Ministry of National Defense spokesperson Wu Qian. China sent a total of 28 Chinese fighter jets and bombers into the Taiwan Strait and the island’s southwestern air defense identification zone over the weekend, just days after President Biden’s inauguration. The U.S. responded swiftly with a warning to China to back down from its intimidation tactics. “We urge Beijing to cease its military, diplomatic and economic pressure against Taiwan and instead engage in meaningful dialogue with Taiwan’s democratically elected representatives,” the State Department said Saturday. The State Department reaffirmed that the U.S. commitment to Taiwan is “rock-solid” and said Washington is concerned about China’s “pattern” of intimidation towards its neighbors, including Taiwan. Qian called Taiwan an “inalienable part of China’s territory” and said the the ramped up military activity near the island is a “solemn response to external interference and provocations by Taiwan independence forces.” China is taking “necessary actions to address the current security situation in the Taiwan Strait and to safeguard national sovereignty and security,” Qian said. Taiwan’s defense ministry has not commented on China’s warning. The Chinese began flying military planes through the Taiwan Strait on a regular basis in March, 2019, but the presence near Taiwan over the weekend was the largest in several years.

  • Nigeria repatriates hundreds of migrants from Saudi Arabia

    Nigeria evacuated hundreds of its citizens from Saudi Arabia on Thursday after they overstayed their visas and were left stranded, two Reuters witnesses said. High unemployment and two recessions in four years have pushed thousands of Nigerians to seek work overseas. A video circulating on social media in recent weeks had shown Nigerians who said they had been held in a camp in Saudi Arabia for more than three months while other countries had flown out their stranded citizens within two weeks or so.

  • Privacy, Please: Air Force Wants to Add Toilet Curtain on B-52 Bomber

    The U.S. Air Force is looking to add privacy curtains to its B-52 Stratofortress bombers as more women join flight crews.

  • Maxwell said she grew unhappy with Epstein, newly released 2016 transcript reveals

    A British socialite criminally charged with aiding Jeffrey Epstein in his sexual abuse of teenage girls testified in 2016 that she had no memory of anything amiss on his properties in the 2000s, despite the accusations from dozens of women and girls that they were sexually abused by Epstein.

  • Boris Johnson hails launch of 'new route' for Hong Kong citizens to UK

    Around 300,000 people are expected to leave Hong Kong for Britain using a new visa route which opens on Sunday. Boris Johnson said the move - which was announced in the wake of Beijing's national security law being imposed on Hong Kong last year - honoured the "profound ties of history and friendship" between the UK and its former colony. Hongkongers with British National (Overseas) status and their dependents are eligible for the visas. After five years they will be able to apply for settlement, followed by British citizenship after a further 12 months. Although there are 2.9 million BN(O) citizens eligible to move to the UK, with a further estimated 2.3 million dependants, the Government expects take-up of the offer to be far smaller.

  • ‘Dead on arrival’: Trump supporting senators celebrate vote that sets course for impeachment to fail

    ‘Just do the math’, said Susan Collins as colleagues hailed trial against Donald Trump being ‘over’ before it begun

  • Three teens charged in Denver house fire that killed family of five

    The arrests of two 16-year-olds and one 15-year-old were announced Wednesday. The boys face a total of 28 charges in connection with the deadly blaze.