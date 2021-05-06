China-Australia relations: farmer laments 'mistake' of depending solely on Chinese market as supply chains shift

Su-Lin Tan
·8 min read

South Australian farmer Corey Blacksell said the biggest eye-opener for him last year was not so much the deteriorating relations between Australia and its biggest trading partner, but how Australia had become so complacent in its reliance on that one export customer: China.

The level-headed grain farmer, operating out of Pinnaroo town near the border with Victoria, counted himself among those fortunate farmers who nimbly managed to avoid financial ruin by replacing barley with other grains as China imposed anti-dumping duties on barley last May and later banned it.

This was, in part, because he had seen the writing on the wall for years. And he was not shy about raising his concerns - including on social media and directly to the state and federal governments - about Australia's over-reliance on a single market. But those cries of concern appear to have fallen on deaf ears.

Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyses and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team.

"It was probably a mistake that Australia, as a trading nation, elected to create a 'monopoly' end-user, which is the most dangerous way to be. Because when they withdraw from the market, you've actually lost all of your market," he said. "Why has there been such a single focus on China? It's not about China, as such, but why such a focus on a single market? It is a very poor business strategy."

He conceded that both exporters and governments enjoyed bountiful returns from premium prices and strong demand from the Chinese market over many years, but Blacksell said that governments - particularly at the state level - should not have directed their energy toward cultivating that market. For example, he pointed to state government officials courting Chinese businesses to invest in or buy from their exporters.

"Other than establishing free-trade agreements, governments don't have a role in establishing markets, per se. They need to ensure all of the obstacles are out of the way so traders can trade as free as they like," he said. "It's not that we don't want to trade with China ... we just don't need a 'monopoly' market for our produce."

China and Australia have been locked in an escalated political conflict for more than a year. It boiled over when Australia pushed for an international inquiry into the origin of the coronavirus without consulting Beijing last April. Ever since then, trade between the two countries had borne the brunt of the tensions, sparking calls for diversification and even "economic decoupling".

Barley is just one of many Australian exports that have either been unofficially banned or obstructed with new anti-dumping tariffs, or both.

But diversification - especially a deliberate detouring of supply and demand - can be complex, as a free market means supply will seek to meet demand, and demand for Australia in this case lies in China, economists say. Forcing a diversification of trade can upset the free-market balance, which likely explains why the government gave traders free rein to pursue Chinese sales.

"Can the federal government really tell a business to diversify, and that's that?" said Tim Harcourt, industry professor and chief economist at the University of Technology Sydney.

He cited a South Australian wine exporter who manufactured a special red wine for the city of Qingdao in China's Shandong province, noting that she was unable to "suddenly walk away from that lucrative contract and go somewhere else".

"She wouldn't have been keen to switch cities, let alone countries," he said.

Veteran Australian economist Stephen Koukoulas said Australian exporters were following the logical demand trail to China.

"If countries other than China do not want to buy our iron ore, have holidays here, buy our barley, we cannot make them," Koukoulas said.

Trade, however, is not always about the free market, explains Harcourt, and governments do have some say in trade relationships.

"There's a lot of government fiat involved - direct regulatory decisions - that affect trade, and the government itself is involved in trade. When you think of defence, education, research and development, and health care, a lot of trade is government-to-government," he said. "Can we diversify? The answer is we are always diversifying in terms of trade. That's why governments negotiate bilateral trade agreements and the like."

Ever since last year's trade disruptions - which hurt not only Australian barley but also coal, wine and lobsters, among other goods - the Australian government has negotiated and solidified new trade pacts with countries such as Britain and Indonesia.

On first anniversary of trade conflict with China, hay-import licences bedevil Australian exporters

But the question is whether it has come a little too late, Blacksell said. He pointed to a 2019 survey of 500 grain farmers by the industry group GrainGrowers that revealed the farmers considered "access to more markets" a priority, along with a reduction in red tape and better transport.

Even when the Australian government raised concerns over "shaky" relations with China between 2016 and 2018, particularly amid China's aggressiveness in the South China Sea and alleged political interference in Australian domestic politics, it did not expedite diversification, according to economists and analysts.

"I don't believe there was any effort or attempt to promote diversification - for as indicated earlier, the market[s] were already [perceived to be] very diverse. In hindsight, things might have been shaky, but let's call it complacency - no one thought things were ever going to get this bad," Perth-based agribusiness consultant Peter Batt said.

In late 2019, however, an Australian parliamentary inquiry was launched to look into balancing exports with national interest.

Australian export industries such as the embattled wine sector - now banned from selling to China - gave evidence of being "overexposed to China" but found it hard to "look to other markets when they are doing so well" there.

The inquiry's report concluded last May, recommending that the Australian government "conduct an assessment of Australian export industries that are overexposed to a single market, and to work with industry towards diversification", just as China executed its first trade action against Australian exports: an 80.5 per cent anti-dumping duty on barley.

The government responded to the recommendation by vowing to identify new markets for exporters, although it said "businesses ultimately decide where they export".

China's ambassador blames Australia's 'economic coercion' for breakdown in relations

At this juncture, a better approach was for the government to provide fiscal support to industries hurt by trade disruptions, rather than sticking with diversification, said Richard Holden, a professor of economics at the University of New South Wales.

Fast forward a year, and Blacksell is now devising new ways to better control his supply chains while considering selling smaller parcels of his grains directly to buyers and end-users.

Despite the tough times, barley exports have fared relatively well for traders such as Blacksell. As a result of the reorganisation of global barley supply chains, Australian barley has found new markets in Saudi Arabia and elsewhere.

But not everyone is feeling as upbeat.

Australian cattle farmer Robert Mackenzie (right) says it's important for Australia and China to "get back to what we all do best", while keeping the lines of communication open. Photo: Handout alt=Australian cattle farmer Robert Mackenzie (right) says it's important for Australia and China to "get back to what we all do best", while keeping the lines of communication open. Photo: Handout

The trade disruptions have hit close to home for one of Australia's most vivacious ambassadors for beef, New South Wales cattle farmer Robert Mackenzie, whose beef exports to China have fallen 50 per cent over the past year even though this business was not directly targeted by any Chinese bans or duties.

"It's disappointing, as we have a good product the Chinese consumer wants; it does make you feel down," he said.

Any growth he had hoped for in the past year has vanished, but he has had time to focus on launching a "traceability" smart label that tracks the journey of his beef from farm to fork and gives consumers more confidence in food safety.

He is also trying to maintain his relationships with Chinese clients, because it took him a long time to build them. His hope is that the strained China-Australia relationship will see a reset by year's end.

"Both countries share a lot of interests and have had a great relationship over many years," he said. "It's important that we get back to what we all do best, and to communicate."

This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2021 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Copyright (c) 2021. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden ready to sell $2.3T infrastructure plan in Louisiana

    President Joe Biden will push the case for his $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan in the reliably Republican state of Louisiana — directly challenging GOP lawmakers who say that low taxes for corporations and the wealthy will fuel economic growth. Biden is leaning into the stagecraft of the presidency on Thursday by choosing to speak in the city of Lake Charles in front of a 70-year-old bridge that is 20 years past its designed lifespan. A White House official, who insisted on anonymity to discuss the speech ahead of delivery, said Biden would pose a basic question to voters about whether tax cuts for big companies and CEOs will make the country stronger than programs designed to bolster the middle class.

  • Covid: US backs waiver on vaccine patents to boost supply

    Supporters say the move would increase vaccine production but the pharmaceutical industry disagrees.

  • Police clear teacher caught on camera spanking a child with a paddle

    ‘I sacrificed my daughter, so all parents can realise what’s happening in this school,’ mother of six-year-old says

  • 2 California students were sentenced to life in prison for stabbing and killing a police officer in Rome

    California natives Finnegan Elder, 21, and Gabriel Natale-Hjorth, 20, were sentenced on Wednesday to life imprisonment for murder.

  • Arkansas governor said he doesn't think it's 'healthy' for GOP to consider ousting Liz Cheney over Trump criticism

    Asa Hutchinson defended Cheney after House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy said Tuesday some members voiced concerns about Cheney's "ability to carry out the job as conference chair."

  • Pentagon tracking path of falling Chinese rocket

    The Pentagon said Wednesday it's tracking the uncontrolled descent of the Long March-5B Y2 rocket that carried a Chinese Space Station module to orbit last week.Details: Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby told reporters the rocket's debris was expected to return to Earth "somewhere around" May 8 and that the U.S. Space Command has said "almost the entire body of the rocket" remains intact. "It's too soon to know exactly where it's going to come down," he added.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeOur thought bubble, via Axios' Miriam Kramer: This isn't the first time a rocket or spacecraft launched by China's space agency has come down to Earth uncontrolled. Space watchers also played a waiting game as China’s Tiangong-1 space station came back through the atmosphere in 2018, eventually burning up above the Pacific Ocean.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • South Carolina House votes to bring back firing squad in order to jump-start executions

    The bill would require death row inmates to choose between being shot by firing squad or electrocuted amid the state's lack of lethal injections.

  • Brazil's Bolsonaro says United States will soon send vaccines to Brazil

    RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) -Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro said on Wednesday that U.S. President Joe Biden will soon send doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to the South American country, which has recorded the world's second-deadliest coronavirus outbreak. The White House did not immediately respond to request for comment. Earlier on Wednesday, a senior administration official told Reuters that no decisions had been made on which countries would receive any extra vaccine supplies from the U.S.

  • Divorce is usually caused by one of the '3 i's,' therapists say. Here's what they are, and how they destroy a marriage.

    Conflict caused by incompatibility or irreconcilable differences can impact a couple over the course of their marriage, therapist Tess Brigham said.

  • Pfizer, Moderna shares plummet after Biden administration backs a COVID-19 vaccine patent waiver

    The United States will advocate for waiving COVID-19 vaccine patent protections in discussions with the World Trade Organization, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai announced Wednesday. The Biden administration "believes strongly in intellectual property protections," Tai said in a statement, but the White House will back the waiver given the "extraordinary circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic." The administration has faced pressure to support the measure, which is aimed at increasing vaccinations around the world — especially in countries experiencing a surge in infections, like India — without having to rely solely on exports. These extraordinary times and circumstances of call for extraordinary measures. The US supports the waiver of IP protections on COVID-19 vaccines to help end the pandemic and we’ll actively participate in @WTO negotiations to make that happen. pic.twitter.com/96ERlboZS8 — Ambassador Katherine Tai (@AmbassadorTai) May 5, 2021 Proponents were pleased with the news, but shortly after Tai's announcement, stocks of pharmaceutical companies that have produced vaccines, including Moderna and Pfizer, plummeted. I seems the Biden administration has decided to throw its weight behind a patent waiver on Covid vaccines. This is what it's doing to the vaccine makers' share prices. pic.twitter.com/zwh4Aekmvj — Kiran Stacey (@kiranstacey) May 5, 2021 It remains unclear if the protections will actually be waived since all 164 members of the WTO will need to agree on the matter, but backing from the U.S. should certainly move the needle. More stories from theweek.comAmerica's nervous breakdown is right on scheduleMitch McConnell, asked about the Liz Cheney purge, says '100 percent of my focus is on stopping' BidenThe GOP puts all its eggs in one dangerous basket

  • General: China's Africa outreach poses threat from Atlantic

    The top U.S general for Africa is warning that a growing threat from China may come not just from the waters of the Pacific, but from the Atlantic as well. U.S. Gen. Stephen Townsend, in an interview with The Associated Press, said Beijing is looking to establish a large navy port capable of hosting submarines or aircraft carriers on Africa’s western coast. Townsend said China has approached countries stretching from Mauritania to south of Namibia, intent on establishing a naval facility.

  • Biden on GOP move to oust Liz Cheney: 'I don’t understand the Republicans'

    President Biden said Wednesday that he didn't understand Republican efforts in the U.S. House of Representatives to replace Rep. Liz Cheney.

  • Merkel tells Turkey's Erdogan withdrawal of troops from Libya would be 'important signal'

    BERLIN (Reuters) -German Chancellor Angela Merkel told Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday that the withdrawal of foreign troops from Libya would be an "important signal" as both leaders vowed to support the new interim government there, a German government spokesman said. Libya's new unity government was sworn in on March 15 from two warring administrations that had ruled eastern and western regions, completing a relatively smooth transition of power after a decade of violent chaos. Turkey had backed the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord against the eastern-based Libyan National Army, which was supported by Russia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and France.

  • What it's like to get COVID-19 after a vaccine, according to people who had 'breakthrough' infections

    Karlee Camme, 24, was not sick enough to suspect she had COVID-19 after getting fully vaccinated. She got tested when she lost her sense of smell.

  • The 7 most anticipated new movie releases in May, from Netflix's 'Army of the Dead' to 'A Quiet Place Part II'

    Netflix will release Zack Snyder's zombie action movie "Army of the Dead" this month, and Paramount will finally debut its "A Quiet Place" sequel.

  • Ukraine wants aid, NATO support from Blinken's visit

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with his Ukrainian counterpart in Kyiv Thursday, telling him that he was there to “reaffirm strongly” Washington's commitment to Ukraine's “sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence.” Blinken also assured Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba that the U.S. was committed “to work with you and continue to strengthen your own democracy, building institutions, advancing your reforms against corruption.” On the frontlines of the battle against Russia-backed separatists and in the halls of government in Kyiv, Ukrainians hold strong hopes for Thursday's visit — increased military aid and strong support for NATO membership among them.

  • An NFL player could lose $10 million for getting injured off-site after his team boycotted offseason workouts

    Denver Broncos right tackle Ja'Wuan James hurt his achilles while working out on his own, which means he could lose his guaranteed salary.

  • Who is Elise Stefanik, the congresswoman Trump and Scalise want to replace Liz Cheney in GOP leadership?

    Rep. Elise Stefanik emerged in the last years of the Trump administration as a loyal and vocal defender of the president.

  • Ex-Australia cricketer kidnapped for ransom -media

    Four people were arrested in Australia on Wednesday in connection to the alleged kidnapping and assault of former test cricketer, Stuart MacGill, according to local media reports.New South Wales state detective Anthony Holton declined to name the victim, but confirmed reports of an abduction."Early this morning detectives from Strike Force Cain arrested four men following an investigation into the alleged kidnapping of a man from Sydney's Lower North Shore last month.”Police added that the man was freed an hour after his capture but no ransom was paid for his release.Local media reported the 50-year-old victim was former leg-spinner, MacGill, who was allegedly taken to another part of the city, beaten and threatened with a gun.State police believe the perpetrator was motivated by money."Our belief is that the motive was purely financial. He was seen as someone that they could get money from, although no money was paid prior to him being released in the Belmore area."Holton said the alleged victim did not sustain injuries, but filed a police complaint within a week after the attack.MacGill played for Australia’s national test cricket team between 1998 and 2008.

  • Thailand fights to contain COVID-19 surge in Bangkok

    Health officials rushed to vaccinate thousands of people in Bangkok's biggest slum on Wednesday as new COVID-19 cases spread through densely populated low-income areas in the capital's central business district. Thailand recorded 2,112 new cases and 15 deaths on Wednesday. More than half of the 74,900 cases reported by the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration, or 46,037, have been confirmed since April 1.