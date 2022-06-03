China and Australia's dueling Pacific tours make final stops

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
NICK PERRY
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Penny Wong
    Australian politician
  • Tupou VI
    Tupou VI
    King of Tonga

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The foreign ministers of Australia and China were both making their final stops Friday on what has become an island-hopping diplomatic duel in the South Pacific.

Australia’s Foreign Minister Penny Wong arrived in Tonga where she met with Prime Minister Hu’akavameiliku and other officials including King Tupou VI. Her visit came just three days after China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi held similar meetings in Tonga.

Wong and the officials talked about climate change and rebuilding efforts after the devastating earthquake and tsunami that hit in January. Also on the agenda was the contentious issue of regional security.

“We are not a government or a country that wants to come in and tell you what you should do,” Wong said at a news conference in the capital, Nuku'alofa.

She said Australia considered itself part of the Pacific family.

“We want regional security to be dealt with, to be the responsibility of the Pacific family,” Wong said. “And we will continue to engage with our friends, our partners in the region.”

Hu’akavameiliku said Tonga was honored that Wong had decided to visit just two weeks after taking office, following an election in Australia.

“This is a clear sign of the Australian government’s strong commitment to strengthening our bilateral relations and engagement with our region,” the prime minister said.

Meanwhile, Wang met in Papua New Guinea with Prime Minister James Marape and other officials ahead of a scheduled flight Friday afternoon to East Timor, the final stop on his eight-nation tour of the region and the first outside of the South Pacific. Wang is due to leave from East Timor on Saturday.

Wang had hoped to ink an ambitious multilateral deal with 10 South Pacific nations this week covering everything from security to fisheries. He couldn’t find consensus on that deal but has been notching up smaller wins by signing bilateral agreements with many of the countries he’s been visiting.

The diplomatic push by China, especially around Pacific security, has caused deep concern among some of the island nations as well as farther afield in Canberra and Washington. Since news of the proposed deal emerged, Wong has made two trips to the Pacific to shore up support for Australia.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Top plays from Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics

    Top plays from Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics, 06/02/2022

  • Storm watches posted for Florida as system moves into Gulf

    Tropical storm watches were posted Thursday for Florida, Cuba and the Bahamas as the system that battered Mexico moves to the east. The National Hurricane Center in Miami said the storm once known as Agatha in the Pacific Ocean will be known as Alex in the Atlantic Ocean basin. In Florida, the tropical storm watch extended from Longboat Key on the Gulf Coast across the southern Florida peninsula, including Lake Okeechobee, which is always a danger for flooding.

  • Citi's Fat-Finger Trade Seen Costing Bank More Than $50 Million

    Citigroup Inc. may record losses of at least $50 million following a London staffer's fat-finger trade that caused a flash crash in European stocks last month. Rishaad Salamat and David Ingles report on Bloomberg Television.

  • Russian service sector shrinks again in May on weak demand - PMI

    The index's headline figure of business activity climbed to 48.5 in May from 44.5 in April, though remained below the 50 mark that separates expansion from contraction. "The fall in output reflected weak domestic and foreign demand conditions, with total inflows of new work and new export business decreasing sharply," S&P Global said in a statement. Russia's economy is under heavy pressure following the imposition of Western sanctions in response to Moscow's move to send tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.

  • Putin's Threats Highlight the Dangers of a New, Riskier Nuclear Era

    WASHINGTON — The old nuclear order, rooted in the Cold War’s unthinkable outcomes, was fraying before Russia invaded Ukraine. Now, it is giving way to a looming era of disorder unlike any since the beginning of the Atomic Age. Russia’s regular reminders over the past three months of its nuclear might, even if largely bluster, were the latest evidence of how the potential threat has resurfaced in more overt and dangerous ways. They were enough to draw a pointed warning to Moscow on Tuesday from P

  • BOJ Kuroda highlights inflation as risk to Japan's economy

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Rising prices of daily necessities could hurt household sentiment, Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Friday, suggesting that mounting inflationary pressure is emerging as a risk to the country's fragile economy. Japan's core consumer inflation rose 2.1% year-on-year in April, exceeding the central bank's 2% target for the first time in seven years, due largely to surging fuel and raw material costs. Kuroda said it was undesirable for prices to rise too much when household income growth remains weak.

  • Analysis-Ukraine waits for West to tip balance against Russia after 100 days of war

    After 100 days of war, Ukraine is fighting for time, trying to hold out against overwhelming Russian fire on its eastern front long enough for Western weapons to arrive and give it a badly needed edge. With casualties mounting and some delays in Western capitals with deliveries, Ukrainian officials fear the relief may not come quickly enough. A White House pledge this week of $700 million of weapons including advanced rocket systems have been greeted with a touch of scepticism by some of those watching their homes pummelled and cities overrun.

  • Biden's ex daughter-in-law opens up about marriage to Hunter

    Kathleen Buhle, the ex-wife of President Joe Biden's son Hunter, says she has “total control over my life now," five years after her divorce, as she opens up about her marriage in a new memoir. Buhle describes her ex-husband's drug addiction, her response to his infidelity — including an affair with her widowed sister-in-law — and her challenges integrating into the Biden family. In the book, Buhle describes the pain she felt watching Hunter spiral into addiction, even as he denied it, and how “it became my own addiction" to document it.

  • Report: Merkel slams war in Ukraine, hints at next role

    Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel has slammed Russia's attack on Ukraine and suggested a possible return to the limelight in her first semi-public comments since leaving office, the country's dpa news agency reported Thursday. Speaking at a trade union event late Wednesday, Merkel reportedly said she felt the need to address the war in Ukraine despite not wanting to provide any commentary from the sidelines, having stepped down as chancellor last December. Dpa quoted the former long-time leader saying she supported “all efforts by the German government as well as the European Union, the United States, our partners in the G-7, in NATO and the U.N. to stop the barbaric war of attack by Russia.”

  • Nasdaq Futures Drop After Tesla Job Cuts Report: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Nasdaq futures fell after Reuters reported that Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said the electric carmaker needs to cut jobs. S&P 500 contracts also slipped before a key US payrolls report that investors will study for clues on the pace of central bank policy tightening. Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutApple Plans to Make the iPad

  • EXPLAINER: At 100 days, Russia-Ukraine war by the numbers

    One hundred days into Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the war has brought the world a near-daily drumbeat of gut wrenching scenes: Civilian corpses in the streets of Bucha; a blown-up theater in Mariupol; the chaos at a Kramatorsk train station in the wake of a Russian missile strike. Nobody really knows how many combatants or civilians have died, and claims of casualties by government officials — who may sometimes be exaggerating or lowballing their figures for public relations reasons — are all but impossible to verify. Government officials, U.N. agencies and others who carry out the grim task of counting the dead don't always get access to places where people were killed.

  • 81-year-old Georgia deputy arrested for raping woman while on the job, in uniform, GBI says

    He's been charged with rape and false imprisonment.

  • Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense says Ukrainian victories aren’t publicized in order to avoid provoking the enemy

    The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine does not report on Ukrainian successes during counteroffensives until Ukrainian military personnel fully gain a foothold in their new positions, so as not to activate the enemy, Ukraine’s Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said on Ukrainian television on June 1.

  • Foreigners Shred GOP's 'Door' Solution To Mass Shootings In 'Daily Show' Bit

    "The Daily Show" asked people from other countries what they believe is causing gun violence in the U.S.

  • Time is running out for Russia, German economy minister says

    Germany must work harder to reduce its energy-dependence on Russia but Western sanctions in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine are still taking a heavy toll on the Russian war machine, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Thursday. "The Russian economy is collapsing," Habeck told lawmakers, adding that Germany had played its part here by reducing exports to Russia in March by 60%, with an even sharper fall expected in April. Across the allied countries participating in the sanctions, exports to Russia fell by 53% over previous months, while the drop among neutral or pro-Russian states was 45%, according to the minister.

  • Russia Goes After British MP’s Son for Killing of Chechen Commander in Ukraine

    via YouTube/The Telegraph Russia’s National Guard has confirmed that a Chechen commander was killed in a bloody firefight with foreign volunteers in Ukraine—and they singled out the son of a British lawmaker as one of those responsible.Ben Grant, a 30-year-old former Royal Marine and the son of Helen Grant, a Conservative MP and Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s special envoy on girls’ education, joined British and U.S. servicemen fighting Russian forces in Ukraine back in March, telling British me

  • Russia won't close Tsar Peter's 'window to Europe', Kremlin says

    LONDON (Reuters) -The Kremlin said on Thursday that Russia did not plan to close "the window" to Europe which Tsar Peter the Great sought to open 300 years ago even though the West has imposed the most onerous sanctions in recent history over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Russia's Feb. 24 invasion has killed thousands, displaced 13 million and raised fears of a broader conflict between the United States and Russia, by far the world's biggest nuclear powers. President Vladimir Putin says the West wants to destroy Russia, that the economic sanctions are akin to a declaration of economic war and that now Russia will turn towards building ties with other powers in Asia and Middle East.

  • 'Disrupter-in-chief' breaks new ground with attacks on leading Republican families

    In a rally for the Republican challenger to Rep. Liz Cheney, Donald Trump took aim at two of the leading Republican families in modern history.

  • Ukrainian pensioners present “biological weapon” to fight against Russia

    Ukrainian retirees, who call themselves the “Biden Division”, after U.S. President Joe Biden, presented a new “biological weapon” that is supposed to help Ukraine’s Armed Forces in their fight against Russia, in asatirical video published on YouTube on June 1.

  • Zelenskyy shuts down Newsmax interviewer who tried to get him to say there would be no war if Trump were president

    Right-wing outlet Newsmax interviewed Zelenskyy and said many Americans thought Trump as president would mean "this invasion would not have happened."