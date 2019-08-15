China Automobile New Retail (Holdings) (HKG:526) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, China Automobile New Retail (Holdings) Limited (HKG:526) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?
What Risk Does Debt Bring?
Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.
Check out our latest analysis for China Automobile New Retail (Holdings)
What Is China Automobile New Retail (Holdings)'s Debt?
The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that China Automobile New Retail (Holdings) had debt of CN¥1.06b at the end of March 2019, a reduction from CN¥1.51b over a year. On the flip side, it has CN¥957.1m in cash leading to net debt of about CN¥107.5m.
How Healthy Is China Automobile New Retail (Holdings)'s Balance Sheet?
We can see from the most recent balance sheet that China Automobile New Retail (Holdings) had liabilities of CN¥1.64b falling due within a year, and liabilities of CN¥356.2m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of CN¥957.1m and CN¥278.9m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by CN¥757.6m.
Of course, China Automobile New Retail (Holdings) has a market capitalization of CN¥5.35b, so these liabilities are probably manageable. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward.
We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).
China Automobile New Retail (Holdings) has net debt of just 0.32 times EBITDA, indicating that it is certainly not a reckless borrower. And it boasts interest cover of 8.7 times, which is more than adequate. In addition to that, we're happy to report that China Automobile New Retail (Holdings) has boosted its EBIT by 48%, thus reducing the spectre of future debt repayments. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since China Automobile New Retail (Holdings) will need earnings to service that debt. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.
But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. Over the last three years, China Automobile New Retail (Holdings) saw substantial negative free cash flow, in total. While investors are no doubt expecting a reversal of that situation in due course, it clearly does mean its use of debt is more risky.
Our View
China Automobile New Retail (Holdings)'s conversion of EBIT to free cash flow was a real negative on this analysis, although the other factors we considered were considerably better There's no doubt that its ability to grow its EBIT is pretty flash. Considering this range of data points, we think China Automobile New Retail (Holdings) is in a good position to manage its debt levels. But a word of caution: we think debt levels are high enough to justify ongoing monitoring. Of course, we wouldn't say no to the extra confidence that we'd gain if we knew that China Automobile New Retail (Holdings) insiders have been buying shares: if you're on the same wavelength, you can find out if insiders are buying by clicking this link.
When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.
