China Automotive Systems' (NASDAQ:CAAS) Returns On Capital Tell Us There Is Reason To Feel Uneasy

If we're looking to avoid a business that is in decline, what are the trends that can warn us ahead of time? More often than not, we'll see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining amount of capital employed. This reveals that the company isn't compounding shareholder wealth because returns are falling and its net asset base is shrinking. So after we looked into China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS), the trends above didn't look too great.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for China Automotive Systems:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0012 = US$439k ÷ (US$696m - US$338m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

Therefore, China Automotive Systems has an ROCE of 0.1%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Auto Components industry average of 12%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for China Automotive Systems compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering China Automotive Systems here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For China Automotive Systems Tell Us?

We are a bit worried about the trend of returns on capital at China Automotive Systems. To be more specific, the ROCE was 7.9% five years ago, but since then it has dropped noticeably. And on the capital employed front, the business is utilizing roughly the same amount of capital as it was back then. Since returns are falling and the business has the same amount of assets employed, this can suggest it's a mature business that hasn't had much growth in the last five years. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on China Automotive Systems becoming one if things continue as they have.

On a separate but related note, it's important to know that China Automotive Systems has a current liabilities to total assets ratio of 49%, which we'd consider pretty high. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

The Bottom Line

All in all, the lower returns from the same amount of capital employed aren't exactly signs of a compounding machine. Investors haven't taken kindly to these developments, since the stock has declined 22% from where it was five years ago. With underlying trends that aren't great in these areas, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing China Automotive Systems, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

