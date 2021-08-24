China should avoid excessive, "flood-like" COVID measures -former CDC expert

Men wearing protective masks walk on a bridge, following new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Shanghai
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BEIJING (Reuters) - The benefits of China's zero-tolerance approach to COVID-19 continue to outweigh the costs but it should cut back on excessive measures that risk exhausting people, a former Chinese disease control official said on Tuesday.

Zeng Guang, former chief epidemiologist at Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said "flood-like" measures and policies that prove inefficient should be avoided even though China has the financial resources to keep pursuing the goal of zero local infections.

Since late July, China has brought under control clusters of infections driven mainly by the highly transmissible Delta variant of the new coronavirus.

That was achieved by swift contact tracing and locking down areas deemed high-risk, even when only a handful of cases were detected. In cities where most infections were found, multiple rounds of testing on local populations were undertaken and travel restrictions imposed.

Those measures have required significant human resources and have disrupted the tourism, services and logistics sectors, prompting analysts to downgrade forecasts for China's economic growth for the quarter ending in September.

"It becomes more difficult for us to have zero infections with the Delta variant, and the cost (of achieving that) has increased," Zeng told an online presentation.

"But we still have to continue to (aim for) zero infections, because the dividends of doing so still exists."

Zeng was part of a top team at China's National Health Commission when the virus started to spread from the central city of Wuhan to other parts of China last year.

Noting that China was the only major economy to grow last year, Zeng said "we have the financial resources" to support the zero-tolerance strategy.

"If we want to, we can tap (the equivalent of) one-tenth of our GDP growth to deal with Delta," he added.

(Reporting by Roxanne Liu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Is New York's Wave of Gun Violence Receding? Experts See Reason for Hope.

    NEW YORK — Dozens of people were gathered outside on a recent Sunday night, listening to music and partying in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood of Brooklyn, when two men walked up and opened fire, wounding eight. Ten minutes later, three teenagers were shot nearby in Cypress Hills. And the same night, three men in their 20s were wounded by gunfire in Springfield Gardens, Queens. The mid-August night was just the latest grim evidence of a yearlong wave of gun violence that has confronted the c

  • Iran's COVID-19 deaths hit record daily high of 709

    Iran on Tuesday reported a record daily 709 deaths from COVID-19 as the worst-hit country in the Middle East faced a fifth surge in infections led by the highly contagious Delta variant. The health ministry said the total number of cases had reached 4.75 million with 40,623 new infections over the past 24 hours. Non-essential businesses and public offices were allowed to reopen on Sunday after a week of mandatory shutdown to help limit the spread of coronavirus infections.

  • Matt Gaetz elopes with girlfriend Ginger Luckey as sex-trafficking probe continues

    Matt Gaetz is being investigated as part of a probe into an alleged sex trafficking ring and into an alleged sexual relationship with a minor

  • Thai parliament passes new narcotics bill that could ease overcrowded prisons

    Thai parliament on Tuesday passed a new narcotics bill that emphasizes prevention and treatment rather than punishment for small-scale drug users, and introduces tougher measures against organised crime, which could lead to a drop in the numbers of inmates in the overcrowded Thai prison system. The legislation, initially approved by Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha's cabinet in 2019, combines more than 20 existing laws relating to narcotics, some unchanged since the 1970s.

  • In Oddball Argentina, Provinces Seen as Safer Than Sovereign

    (Bloomberg) -- Nothing is seemingly ever normal about capital markets in Argentina, but things are getting even stranger. Over the past three months, overseas bonds issued by provinces have handily outperformed sovereign counterparts, cementing their status as the preferred choice for investors.Provincial notes now yield about 2.8 percentage points less on average than Argentine debt with similar maturities. They’ve posted returns of almost 11% since the end of May, compared with near zero for s

  • For first time since July, China reports no new local COVID-19 cases

    China reported no new locally transmitted cases of COVID-19 on Monday for the first time since July, a sign the current outbreak may be waning amid Beijing's 'zero-tolerance' stance and tough anti-virus measures across the country.

  • Rains in central China cause landslides; no deaths reported

    Torrential rains in central China caused landslides, knocked out power and damaged houses, but no deaths were reported in a region where flooding killed more than 300 people last month, the government said Monday. Heavy rains Saturday prompted authorities to close tunnels and some bridges in Zhengzhou, a major city in Henan province where at least 292 people died in flooding in July, the official China News Service said, citing government officials. It said 95 passenger trains in Zhengzhou were canceled.

  • Here's Why Cardano Is Up Big Today

    Cardano's (CRYPTO: ADA) Ada token is showing strong momentum and making impressive gains in today's trading. The cryptocurrency was up roughly 13.4% as of 1:30 p.m. EDT, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Leading cryptocurrencies have seen some volatile swings across 2021's trading, but many top tokens have recently been enjoying strong bullish momentum.

  • These Are The Best EV Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    EV stocks have multiplied in Tesla’s wake and as electric cars look to go mainstream. Here are the top-rated electric vehicle makers.

  • Bitcoin crosses $50,000 as PayPal offers crypto products in UK

    The world's biggest cryptocurrency hit a 3-month high early on Monday morning.

  • Mexico City taps solar energy to clean up historic Aztec-era canals

    Mexican scientists have developed a unique "nanobubble" system using solar energy to improve water quality in the canals of Mexico City's Xochimilco ecological zone, a popular tourist attraction. Officials in Mexico City have been focused on cleaning up the long-polluted waters of Xochimilco, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of the few areas of the capital that still boasts canal networks dating back to Aztec times. A team of researchers from the Center for Research and Advanced Studies (Cinvestav) has developed a method using solar energy to activate a pump that sends cleansing "nanobubbles" into the water.

  • China's Magic Weapon, review: Jane Corbin's documentary played out like a sickening true-life thriller

    John le Carré would have done well to conjure an organisation as shadowy and chilling as that profiled in This World: China’s Magic Weapon (BBC Two). The subject of Jane Corbin’s gripping and unnerving documentary was the United Front Work Department – a branch of the Chinese Communicate Party which, it was asserted, works covertly to spread Chinese influence around the world and to target exiled dissidents and pro-democracy campaigners.

  • Philippines reports record virus cases as Delta variant spreads

    The Philippines health ministry reported a record 18,332 COVID-19 infections on Monday and for the first time acknowledged community transmission of the highly contagious Delta variant of the virus in its capital region. "Widespread lockdown or restrictions are no longer effective in the country," health ministry spokesperson Maria Rosario Vergeire told a regular news conference on Monday. Large numbers of Delta variant cases for which the source could not be traced had been detected in the capital region and nearby provinces, the health ministry said in a separate statement.

  • Vietnam deploys troops to enforce COVID lockdown in largest city

    HANOI (Reuters) -Vietnam deployed soldiers on Monday to help enforce a strict COVID lockdown in Ho Chi Minh City, its biggest urban area and current epicentre of its worst coronavirus outbreak to date. Vietnam implemented movement restrictions in Ho Chi Minh City in early July, but announced its harshest curbs last week as infections have continued to surge. After containing COVID-19 for much of last year, Vietnam has recorded 358,456 infections and at least 8,666 fatalities.

  • New Zealand COVID-19 Delta outbreak spreading rapidly as cases jump

    WELLINGTON (Reuters) -New Zealand on Tuesday recorded its highest increase in COVID-19 cases since April 2020, as authorities warned this current outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus was like dealing with a whole new virus. The South Pacific nation's virus-free run since February ended last week after an outbreak of the Delta variant erupted in Auckland, New Zealand's largest city, and quickly spread to the capital Wellington. Authorities reported 41 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the total infections in the country to 148, the Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said at a news conference.

  • Biden expected to decide within 24 hours on Afghan evacuation deadline

    KABUL/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -With thousands of desperate Afghans and foreigners massed at Kabul's airport in the hope of fleeing Afghanistan's new Taliban rulers, U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to decide as soon as Tuesday on whether to extend an Aug. 31 deadline to airlift Americans and their allies to safety. Biden warned on Sunday that the evacuation was going to be "hard and painful" and much could still go wrong. U.S. troops might stay beyond an Aug. 31 deadline to oversee the evacuation, he said.

  • Vaccine approval, mandates may help US control COVID by next year, Fauci says: Latest COVID-19 updates

    FDA approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine means more mandates are likely on the way across the country. Here are the latest COVID updates.

  • An Alabama man who called himself the 'vaccine police' told pharmacists at a Missouri Walmart that they will be 'executed' if they continued giving COVID-19 shots

    "If they give one more vaccine after today, after being put on notice, then they can be hung up, and they can be executed," Christopher Key said in a video.

  • Nearly 5,000 cases linked to single festival as infections rise across country

    Nearly 5,000 cases linked to single festival as infections rise across country

  • WHO head calls for two-month vaccine booster moratorium

    WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters in Hungary's capital, Budapest, that he was “really disappointed” with the scope of vaccine donations worldwide as many countries struggle to provide first and second doses to more than small fractions of their populations while wealthier nations maintain growing vaccine stockpiles. Tedros called on countries offering third vaccine doses "to share what can be used for boosters with other countries so (they) can increase their first and second vaccination coverage.”