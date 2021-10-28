China avoids new emissions pledge in blow to hopes for climate conference

Josh Siegel
·2 min read

China, the world’s top emitter by far, is not offering any new commitments to reduce carbon pollution before a major United Nations climate conference starting Sunday.

China submitted a pledge, known as a Nationally Determined Contribution, to the U.N on Thursday, vowing to stop increasing its carbon emissions before 2030 and reach carbon neutrality by 2050. President Xi Jinping already announced those goals at the end of last year, but this formalizes the commitments under the Paris Climate Accords.

But China fell short of expectations from the United States and other rich countries that have asked Beijing to reduce its emissions earlier this decade with a new specific date. By not doing so, China is saying its emissions will continue to rise, making it more difficult for the world to meet the goals of the Paris agreement.

“I am sure the U.S. and other countries were hoping to see something new from China going into COP26 [the U.N. climate conference],” said Joanna Lewis, an associate professor at Georgetown University teaching energy and environment with a focus on China. “This signals China is standing firm on goals it previously announced."

WORLD IS FAR OFF EMISSIONS GOALS EVEN WITH PLEDGES FROM RICH COUNTRIES, UN SAYS

During a July speech in London, U.S. climate envoy John Kerry called on China to commit to “sector-specific near-term actions” that would enable “earlier peaking” and the “possibility of rapid reductions afterwards.”

Lauri Myllyvirta, lead analyst at the Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air, noted China’s pledge also leaves unanswered how quickly its emissions should fall after its peak, a key question for a country with a growing economy.

China is currently grappling with coal shortages, surging prices, and power outages as the economy and energy demand ramps up from the pandemic, leading officials to encourage more coal development. It is already the world’s largest producer and consumer of coal, although it recently promised to end its support of overseas coal projects.

But Lewis said the current energy crisis is not the decisive factor in China’s decision not to boost its emissions goals.

The country is ignoring pleas by President Joe Biden and other world leaders to commit to specific near-term actions that would enable earlier peaking because it is skeptical over the U.S.’s lack of progress in passing domestic legislation to address climate change, she said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Biden has committed the U.S. to cut its emission in half by 2030, but he is struggling to pass his Build Back Better spending bill in Congress to invest $555 billion in climate and clean energy measures.

“The Chinese government is watching deliberations in Congress very closely,” Lewis said. “It’s unfortunate Biden wasn’t able to come to COP with a shiny new infrastructure bill with a huge climate component.”

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Energy and Environment, China, Paris Agreement, Coal, Fossil Fuels

Original Author: Josh Siegel

Original Location: China avoids new emissions pledge in blow to hopes for climate conference

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Apple announces new climate initiatives ahead of the COP26 climate conference

    Apple has "more than doubled" the number of suppliers using clean energy and unveiled new measures toward its goal of being carbon neutral by 2030

  • UN calls on Sudan military to restore civilian government

    The U.N. Security Council called on Sudan’s military leaders Thursday to restore the civilian-led transitional government and immediately release all those detained after the military takeover. The U.N.’s most powerful body also expressed “solidarity” with the Sudanese people and affirmed its readiness "to support efforts to realize Sudan’s democratic transition” and the peoples’ aspirations “for an inclusive, peaceful, stable, democratic and prosperous future.” The press statement approved by all 15 council members went through several revisions, diplomats said, mainly to address objections from Russia, which did not want to “condemn” the military takeover as originally proposed in the British-drafted text.

  • India rejects net zero carbon emissions target, says pathway more important

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India on Wednesday rejected calls to announce a net zero carbon emissions target and said it was more important for the world to lay out a pathway to reduce such emissions and avert a dangerous rise in global temperatures. India, the world's third-biggest emitter of greenhouse gases after China and the United States, is under pressure to announce plans to become carbon neutral by mid-century or thereabouts at next week's climate conference in Glasgow.

  • U.S. lawmakers express concern over reports of potential Turkey F-16 purchase

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Democratic and Republican U.S. lawmakers urged President Joe Biden's administration not to sell F-16 fighter jets to Turkey and said they were confident Congress would block any such exports. In a letter to Biden and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, 11 members of the House of Representatives cited "a profound sense of concern" about recent reports that Turkey may purchase 40 new Lockheed Martin F-16s and 80 F-16 modernization kits.

  • Dems Scramble to Finalize Spending, Tax Plans

    As Democrats raced frantically Tuesday to finish negotiations over their trillion-dollar-plus social spending package, party leaders said they were very close to reaching an agreement. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) reportedly told fellow Democrats Tuesday morning that they were on “the verge of something major” and described the legislation as “transformative, historic and bigger than anything else.” Pelosi indicated that lawmakers should be done in a matter of days if not hours, saying “the

  • House GOP presses National School Boards Association on 'collusion' with White House

    House Republicans are demanding the National School Boards Association hand over its communications with the White House, charging the parties colluded to prompt the Department of Justice to involve itself in local school controversies.

  • Watch: The Curious Case of Baker’s Shoulder

    Watch: The Curious Case of Baker's Shoulder with Brad Ward and Brian Scott

  • Gold Price Forecast – Gold Markets Continue Consolidating

    The gold markets have gone back and forth during the course of the trading session on Wednesday as we are essentially stuck between the 50 day EMA and the 200 day EMA.

  • Taiwan president confirms U.S. troops training soldiers on island - CNN

    A small number of U.S. forces are in Taiwan to train with Taiwanese soldiers, President Tsai Ing-wen said in an interview with CNN, confirming the presence of U.S. troops on the self-governing island that China considers its own. Tensions between Taiwan and China, which has not ruled out taking the island by force, have escalated in recent weeks as Beijing raises military and political pressure. "We have a wide range of cooperation with the U.S. aiming at increasing our defence capability," Tsai told CNN in the interview aired on Thursday.

  • Emails, legal fees & s**t-talking: inside WFT, Watson and NFL owners' impending knife-fight

    Charles Robinson is joined by Yahoo Sports managing editor Al Toby to discuss feuding NFL owners, Deshaun Watson and Mike Tomlin.

  • China to hit peak emissions by 2030 under newly updated climate policies ahead of Cop26

    World’s biggest polluter submits policy-light environmental goals, which leave considerable challenges for global efforts to hit 1.5C

  • 'Avoidable tragedy': Brandon Lee's fiancee breaks silence after similar 'Rust' shooting death

    The tragedy on the movie set of "Rust" was eerily reminiscent of another tragedy caused by a movie prop gun – killing actor Brandon Lee in 1993.

  • NFL betting: Why the Vikings have a legit shot at beating the Cowboys

    Looking for some winning dogs for Week 8?

  • Republicans blame Biden and Democrats for energy crunch

    Congressional Republicans engaged in a media blitz Wednesday blaming high oil and gas prices on the Biden administration's climate policies and warning that Democrats' budget reconciliation package would worsen matters.

  • Coast-to-coast storm to spawn severe weather in Southeast

    October has been nearly record-setting in terms of tornado activity across the United States, and more severe weather is forecast on Thursday for areas from South Florida to the Carolinas. A potent storm that started out this week on the West Coast as a bomb cyclone has moved eastward across the U.S., leaving a trail of storm damage in its wake. The storm will finally set its sights on the eastern half of the country as the associated cold front will sweep across Florida and the Southeast coast

  • Report: Dutch govt missing climate targets, must act faster

    The Dutch government must urgently take more action to rein in emissions of greenhouse gases, an independent advisory body said Thursday, warning that climate targets set by the government are currently “out of sight.” The report by the Council of State on the government's climate policies was published just days before the start of a U.N. climate summit in Glasgow that is seen by many scientists and activists as a final opportunity to make carbon-cutting commitments that could keep global warming within manageable limits. The Council of State's annual look on Dutch climate policy had a blunt message for the country's caretaker government.

  • ‘The Fix Was In’: DOJ Takes on Chicken Insiders in Price-Fixing Trial

    (Bloomberg) -- “The fix was in.” That’s what the Justice Department charged against major players in the U.S. chicken industry as a hotly anticipated criminal antitrust trial got underway in Denver this week. Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?In Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeAt the heart of the matter

  • Tested: 2021 Ford Bronco Outer Banks Is an Everyday Bronco

    The turbo four-cylinder engine paired with smaller wheels and tires provides a smooth ride and the best fuel economy of the lineup.

  • Judge won’t stop vaccine mandate for NYPD, other city workers

    A New York judge on Wednesday refused to pause a COVID-19 vaccine mandate set to begin Friday for the city’s municipal workforce, denying a police union’s request for a temporary restraining order.

  • Could planting a trillion trees stop global heating? This man thinks so

    Former Reddit CEO Yishan Wong has founded a company, Terraformation, aiming to reforest 3bn acres but others doubt that trees are a magic bullet for the climate crisisSign up to Down to Earth, our weekly environment newsletter Yishan Wong the founder of Terraformation. The company aims to reforest 3bn acres of degraded land. Photograph: Patrick Kelley/Courtesy of Terraformation In 2017, Yishan Wong was ready to retire in Hawaii after leaving behind his career in Silicon Valley. The CEO of Reddit