China-Backed BSN to release infrastructure this month to support NFTs: Report

Greg Ahlstrand
·1 min read

China-backed Blockchain Services Network will introduce infrastructure this month to support NFTs that have no link to cryptocurrencies, which are banned in China, the South China Morning Post reported on Thursday.

  • He Yifan, chief executive of Red Date Technology, which provides technical support to BSN, told the SCMP that non-fungible tokens “have no legal issue in China” as long as they have nothing to do with cryptocurrencies.

  • The infrastructure, BSN-Distributed Digital Certificate (BSN-DDC), provides application programming interfaces for businesses or individuals, enabling them to build their own user portals or apps to manage NFTs. Only the Chinese yuan may be used for purchases and service fees.

  • Red Date Technology, the firm behind the Blockchain Services Network, announced in October last year that it would launch the infrastructure in China by the end of this month.

  • The Red Date CEO said at the time that NFTs will be widely used in China in the next five years, but the government doesn’t want the technology to be associated with crypto or running on public, permissionless chains.

Read more: Meet Red Date, the Little-Known Tech Firm Behind China’s Big Blockchain Vision

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Gap to Release First NFTs in Partnership with Frank Ape’s Sines

    Gap unveils its first digital collectibles, a collaboration with Frank Apes artist Brandon Sines, with the launch set for Thursday.

  • A peek into Web3 power player Animoca Brands

    If you haven't heard of Animoca Brands over the last year or so, you haven't been paying close attention. With a long and growing list of digital entertainment, blockchain, and gaming properties, the eight-year-old, 600-person Hong Kong-based outfit has quietly become one of the most active participants in a world that more and more stakeholders believe is the next iteration of the web. Just today, an L.A. outfit called Fan Controlled Football League -- a sports league where fans vote on real-time decisions for their team -- announced $40 million in Series A funding co-led led by Animoca.

  • Nigerian NFT artist Osinachi: The work created by using a word processor

    Works by Nigerian Osinachi have made him one of Africa's leading digital and crypto-artists.

  • China's mass lockdowns left one woman in a nightmare scenario of being stuck at a blind date's home for a week — and she didn't have kind words for him

    The 34-year-old woman was forced to quarantine with her blind date — whom she referred to as "almost as mute as a wooden dummy" — after their city imposed a lockdown prohibiting residents from leaving home.

  • Australian Open ventures into the metaverse with dynamic NFT collection

    The Australian Open has launched its first NFT with a collection that combines art and “real-time court data” to provide tennis fans with new avenues of engagement throughout the grand-slam tournament.

  • Hawley introduces bill banning lawmakers from making stock trades in office

    Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) announced on Wednesday that he will introduce a bill banning congressional lawmakers and their spouses from maintaining stock holdings or making new transactions while in office.Hawley's announcement came the same day a pair of Democratic senators introduced a similar piece of legislation that would ban members of Congress and their families from making stock transactions while serving in office.Hawley's bill, dubbed the...

  • Wall Street rises as inflation data backs Fed bets

    The biggest jump in consumer inflation in decades didn’t scare investors. Stocks rose Wednesday after that price data turned out not to be not as hot than some on Wall Street had feared.Gerber Kawasaki Founding Partner Hatem Dhiab:"I think it actually was better than feared. I think everyone expected worse and we got relatively. You know in line or or better numbers and I think that it's it's funny how markets work. "A retreat in bond yields helped big cap tech stocks extend their rebound this week, but cyclical stocks also rallied.The Dow rose a modest 38 points. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq added about a quarter percent. Healthcare stocks were the biggest drag on the S&P. Biogen shares dropped almost 7% after the U.S. government’s Medicare program said it will limit access to its Alzheimer treatment, Aduhelm, to patients who are enrolled in a clinical trial. Shares of Eli Lilly also fell because it is developing similar drugs.It'll be “remote first” for workers at Robinhood Markets. The online trading platform plans to move a majority of its employees to remote work on a permanent basis. That announcement failed to lift its beleaguered shares.

  • The Associated Press will turn its photojournalism into NFTs

    Even AP is selling NFTs.

  • How the soaring cost of living is hitting Sri Lankans hard

    Rising food and fuel prices are making daily life tougher for many ordinary people in Sri Lanka.

  • Sunac Shares Sink; Key Debt Vote Looms: Evergrande Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Sunac China Holdings Ltd.’s shares tumbled in a record intraday decline after the embattled Chinese developer’s $580 million top-up share sale did little to restore confidence in the firm’s longer-term financial health. Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluJ&J Vaccine

  • Downside Risk to China's Growth Outlook Is Small: Wang

    Wang Qing, chairman at Shanghai Chongyang Investment Management, discusses China's inflation data for December, China's economy and his outlook for markets. He speaks on "Bloomberg Markets: China Open."

  • China Will See Big Slow Down in Growth in 2022: Chu

    Charlene Chu, senior analyst at Autonomous, discusses China's economy and the zero-Covid strategy. She speaks on "Bloomberg Markets: China Open."

  • The Midwest will be 1st up to face down a major snowstorm

    A substantial snowstorm is poised to unload hefty accumulations over parts of the Plains and Midwest late this week and early this weekend, and it won't stop there. AccuWeather forecasters warn that it will likely go on to bring snow and ice, leading to the potential for dangerous travel conditions, across parts of the Southeast -- including as far south as Atlanta, which hasn't seen measurable snowfall in just about four years. The storm will be what meteorologists refer to as a "Saskatchewan s

  • Top Republican slams Biden voting speech as unpresidential

    Mitch McConnell says Mr Biden's likening of Republicans to civil rights-era racists is "beneath his office".

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures hold steady after S&P 500, Dow, and Nasdaq gains

    Contracts on all three major indexes were flat heading into the overnight session on Wednesday after a choppy day on Wall Street that saw stocks advance modestly to close in positive territory.

  • Looking for the Next Ethereum? 2 Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Right Now

    Ethereum was a the first programmable blockchain, a platform where developers can build self-executing programs known as smart contracts. Since its launch, that technology has evolved into decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms, software that exists on a peer-to-peer network rather than centralized corporate servers. In fact, there are now over 3,800 dApps in existence, and $230 billion invested in DeFi products.

  • Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson ‘pleased with progress’

    Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson said delays were just the nature of the game when asked about the hold-up of Ethereum 2.0.

  • 2 Cryptocurrencies That Have Trounced Bitcoin and Shiba Inu During the Crypto Crash

    Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), the biggest cryptocurrency on the market, has bitten the dust so far in the new year. Cryptocurrency prices, in general, have fallen significantly in recent days. Here are two cryptocurrencies that have trounced Bitcoin and Shiba Inu during the current crypto crash.

  • Could Ethereum Make You a Fortune in 2022?

    Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) climbed more than 400% last year. The world's second biggest cryptocurrency impressed users and investors with its real-world utility -- and promise of more to come. Ethereum is a leader in decentralized applications (dApp) and in the non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace.

  • Can Ether Reach $7,500 in 2022?

    Ether (CRYPTO: ETH), the cryptocurrency of the open-source Ethereum blockchain, was first mined in 2015. If you had bought just 100 Ether tokens with $100 in 2015, your investment would be worth a whopping $320,000 today. Over the past two years, Ether's price soared 2,220% as Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) price rose 431%.