China backs away from growth goal, sticks to virus controls

A worker stands on a platform near a Chinese national flag, Friday, July 15, 2022, in Beijing. China's economy contracted in the three months ending in June compared with the previous quarter after Shanghai and other cities shut down to fight coronavirus outbreaks, but the government said a "stable recovery" is under way after businesses reopened. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JOE McDONALD
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Xi Jinping
    Xi Jinping
    General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party and paramount leader of China

BEIJING (AP) — China’s leaders effectively acknowledged the struggling economy won’t hit its official 5.5% growth target this year and said Thursday they will try to prop up sagging consumer demand but will stick to strict anti-COVID-19 tactics that disrupted manufacturing and trade.

The announcement after a Communist Party planning meeting reflected the high cost President Xi Jinping’s government has been willing to incur to stop the virus in a politically sensitive year when Xi is widely expected to try to extend his term in power.

The party promised to “strive to achieve the best results” in the second half. It didn’t directly address the growth goal but dropped references in earlier statements about targets, effectively acknowledging the economy will fall short after growing just 2.5% over a year ago in the first half.

“Policymakers implicitly walked back from the original growth target,” said Larry Hu of Macquarie Group in a report. “It means that they no longer view 5.5%, or even 5%, as achievable for this year.”

Party leaders promised to “actively act in expanding demand” and to make up for lack of consumer and business spending.

Retails sales, a major driver of growth, were off 0.7% from a year earlier in the first half after plunging 11% in April following the temporary shutdown of Shanghai and some other major cities to fight virus outbreaks.

Thursday’s statement affirmed support for the anti-COVID-19 strategy despite its rising economic cost and social disruption.

“We should resolutely and conscientiously implement the policies and measures for the prevention and control of COVID-19," the statement said. “We should do a good job in tracking virus mutations and developing new vaccines and drugs.”

Forecasters don’t expect Beijing to ease anti-virus controls until at least after a ruling party congress in October or November, when Xi is expected to try to break with tradition and award himself a third five-year term as party leader.

China rebounded quickly from the pandemic in 2020, but activity weakened as the government tightened controls on use of debt by its vast real estate industry, which supports millions of jobs. Economic growth slid due to a slump in construction and housing sales.

Repeated shutdowns and uncertainty about business conditions have devastated entrepreneurs who generate China’s new wealth and jobs. Small retailers and restaurants have closed. Others say they are struggling to stay afloat.

Recommended Stories

  • Amnesty urges Egypt to free prominent activist, allow access

    A leading human rights watchdog on Thursday urged Egyptian authorities to allow the family of a prominent activist serving a five-year sentence access to him, and reiterated calls for his immediate release. For nearly 10 days, Alaa Abdel-Fattah's family members had not received any word from him and were told by prison officials that he is refusing to meet with them, Amnesty International reported. The London-based group also urged authorities to urgently grant the United Kingdom consular access to the 40-year-old computer programmer.

  • Fewer Americans applied for jobless benefits last week

    Applications for jobless aid for the week ending July 23 declined by 5,000 to 256,000 from the previous week’s 261,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The number of claims for the week of July 16 was revised upward by 10,000 from the previous estimate of 251,000. The four-week average for claims, which smooths out some of the week-to-week volatility, rose by 6,250 from the previous week, to 249,500.

  • Biden, Xi talk more than 2 hours at time of US-China tension

    President Joe Biden and China's Xi Jinping held the fifth conversation of their presidencies on Thursday, speaking for more than two hours as they chart the future of their complicated relationship at a time of simmering economic and geopolitical tensions. The call began at 8:33 a.m. EDT and ended at 10:50 a.m. EDT, according to the White House. It took place as Biden aims to find new ways to work with the rising global power as well as strategies to contain China's influence around the world.

  • Made in Britain: Broken supply lines drive manufacturing back home

    In central England, birthplace of the industrial revolution, factories are buzzing anew, hammering out parts for cars, planes and medical machines that used to be made in Asia. After two years of global supply-chain disruption, and with dark clouds on the horizon, manufacturers around Britain's second city of Birmingham say they are inundated with orders, helped by new and old domestic clients bringing some production back home. In Britain, this "reshoring" trend is also being driven by the introduction of full border checks following the country's exit from the European Union.

  • Biden-Xi call lasts more than 2 hours

    President Biden spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday morning ahead of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's possible visit to Taiwan, their fifth call.

  • Biden, China’s Xi to hold talks Thursday amid new tensions over Taiwan

    Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping will speak Thursday, according to a U.S. official, their first conversation in four months coming amid new tension between Washington and Beijing over China's claims on Taiwan.

  • Man accused in threats to kill Rep. Pramila Jayapal charged

    A 49-year-old Seattle man arrested earlier this month on suspicion of committing a hate crime against U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal and threatening to kill her has been charged with felony stalking. The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said Brett Forsell was charged Wednesday after additional evidence was gathered by police investigators. Forsell was arrested July 9 after yelling obscenities and threats outside Jayapal's Seattle home late at night and booked into jail.

  • Pelosi's potential Taiwan visit raises tensions with China

    President Biden and China's leader Xi Jinping will hold a call Thursday, as Taiwan and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's potential trip there is raising tensions. The Pentagon says it plans to ramp up U.S. military presence near Asia if she decides to go. Amy Celico, who co-leads the China team for business strategy firm Albright Stonebridge Group, joins "CBS News Mornings" to discuss.

  • "Extremely rare" Roman-era coin found in waters off Israel's coast

    The coin features the zodiac sign Cancer below the moon goddess Luna and the Roman emperor, Antoninus Pius, on the other side.

  • Merrick Garland ‘Delights’ Dems on Trump Case—for Once

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyAs he guides an unprecedented investigation that could result in criminal charges for former President Donald Trump, Attorney General Merrick Garland has simultaneously provoked hope, dread, frustration, and general befuddlement from Democrats on Capitol Hill.This week, Garland added a new emotion to that mix: joy.On Tuesday night, Garland sat for a rare televised interview, with NBC’s Lester Holt. The attorney general was cautious in di

  • Elon Musk is hitting ‘peak hubris’ with his high-risk Twitter and bitcoin plays. Tesla shareholders should be concerned.

    Elon Musk is certainly self-confident, perhaps overconfident, but what about his hubris? Confidence and hubris reside at opposite ends of self-image, with overconfidence in between. Confidence is essential in life and overconfidence can be good or bad in business and investing.

  • Russian Officials Beg for Donations to Buy Troops Equipment

    AFP via GettyRussian officials are asking local residents in one Novosbibirsk community to crowdfund equipment for troops fighting in Ukraine.Officials in Morskoy used the popular networking sites Odnoklassniki and Vkontakte to plead for donations to buy quadcopters, gas generators, binoculars, compression bandages, and combat application tourniquets used by the U.S. and other NATO countries, according to the Siberian news outlet Taiga.info.“The goods can be handed over to the administration of

  • Video from Antonivka Road Bridge in Kherson shows extensive damage

    WEDNESDAY, 27 JULY 2022, 11:11 A video has been published of the Antonivka Road Bridge in Kherson, damaged after a strike by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the night of 26-27 July. Source: Department of Strategic Communications of the Armed Forces of Ukraine -Telegram StratCom of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Details: A video of the Antonivka Road Bridge, which the invaders have closed to traffic due to damage after a night strike by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, has been released into the public do

  • Sunak U-Turn on Tax Suggests UK Leadership Campaign in Trouble

    (Bloomberg) -- Rishi Sunak’s surprise announcement that he would scrap value added tax on domestic energy bills if he becomes prime minister represents a significant strategy shift as he seeks to revive his chances of winning the Conservative Party leadership race.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooFed Hikes 75 Basis Points Second Time, Signals Third Is PossibleBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefSta

  • Antonivka bridge: Office of the President advised the occupiers to swim across the Dnipro

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - WEDNESDAY, 27 JULY 2022, 11:57 Mykhailo Podoliak, the adviser to the head of the President's Office, said that after the strikes by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the Antonivka Bridge, the Russians should either leave occupied Kherson or learn to swim across the Dnipro.

  • Chinese Booze Dominates the Latest Ranking of the World’s Most Valuable Spirits

    The highest-ranked American brand is Jack Daniel's.

  • Jeep Pulls Out of China Over Government Meddling in Business

    (Bloomberg) -- Stellantis NV shuttered its only Jeep factory in China because local politicians are increasingly meddling in the world’s biggest car market, Chief Executive Officer Carlos Tavares said Thursday.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooFed Hikes 75 Basis Points Second Time, Signals Third Is PossibleBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefUS Economy Shrinks for a Second Quarter, Fueling Recession

  • 6 useful things to keep in your office desk

    Find out some clever ways of improving your desk workspace with these unique gadgets you probably never knew existed.

  • China has been waging a secret decade-long campaign targeting U.S. economic data, and the Fed’s defense is a joke, senator says

    A new Senate report outlines examples of Fed staff with "alarming" connections to Chinese institutions. The Fed failed to counter these threats despite identifying 13 "persons of interest" in 2015.

  • Russia has slowed flows of gas to Europe to a trickle - and the energy crisis could drag on until 2025, Goldman Sachs says

    Natural gas prices finally eased Thursday but have soared 145% since the start of June - and the crisis could continue for years, strategists said.