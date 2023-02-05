China balloon: US searches in Atlantic for wreckage

·4 min read
The Chinese balloon after being shot down by the US Air Force
A US Air Force F-22 shot down the balloon with an AIM-9 air-to-air missile, the Pentagon said

US Navy divers are working to recover the wreckage of the Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina.

America's former top military officer said he expected it would happen relatively quickly so that experts could begin analysing its equipment.

Fighter jets brought the craft down over US territorial waters on Saturday and debris is spread over a wide area.

The US believes the balloon was monitoring sensitive military sites.

Its discovery set off a diplomatic crisis, with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken immediately calling off this weekend's trip to China over the "irresponsible act".

The Chinese authorities denied it was used for spying and insisted it was a weather ship blown astray.

Admiral Mike Mullen, former chair of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, said on Sunday he thought the Chinese military might have launched the balloon intentionally to disrupt Mr Blinken's trip to China. His visit would have been the first such high level US-China meeting there in years.

Adm Mullen rejected China's suggestion it might have blown off course, saying it was manoeuvrable because "it has propellers on it".

"This was not an accident. This was deliberate. It was intelligence," he added.

Republican politicians have accused US President Joe Biden of a dereliction of duty for allowing the balloon to traverse the country unhindered.

Marco Rubio, vice-chair of the Senate intelligence committee, told CNN it was a "brazen effort" by China to embarrass the president ahead of his State of the Union address on Tuesday.

The Republican chairman of the House intelligence committee, Mike Turner, said the Biden administration had not recognised the "urgency" of the situation, adding: "Clearly this was an attempt by China to gather information, to defeat our command and control of our sensitive missile defence and nuclear weapon sites."

Top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer confirmed on Sunday that senators would be briefed this month about the balloon and its surveillance capabilities.

The high-altitude balloon - thought to be the size of three buses - was shot out of the sky by a Sidewinder air-to-air missile fired from an F-22 jet fighter. It came down about six nautical miles off the US coast at 14:39 EST (19:39 GMT) on Saturday.

US TV networks broadcast the moment the missile struck, with the giant white object falling to the sea after a small explosion.

The debris landed in 47ft (14m) of water - shallower than they had expected - and is spread over seven miles (11km).

Explaining the decision to shoot the balloon down, a US defence official said in a statement, that "while we took all necessary steps to protect against the PRC [China] surveillance balloon's collection of sensitive information, the surveillance balloon's overflight of US territory was of intelligence value to us."

China's foreign ministry expressed "strong dissatisfaction and protest against the US's use of force to attack civilian unmanned aircraft".

In a written statement, the Chinese government said it would "resolutely safeguard" the rights and interests of the company operating the balloon and that it reserved the right to "make further responses if necessary".

Mr Biden first approved the plan to bring down the balloon on Wednesday, but decided to wait until the object was over water so as not to put people on the ground at risk.

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) briefly paused all civilian flights at three airports around the South Carolina coast and advised mariners to leave the area.

Relations between China and the US have been exacerbated by the incident, with the Pentagon calling it an "unacceptable violation" of its sovereignty.

US military officials on Friday said a second Chinese spy balloon had been spotted over Latin America. The same day, Colombia's Air Force said an identified object - believed to be a balloon - was detected on 3 February in the country's airspace at above 55,000ft.

It says it followed the object until it left the airspace, adding that it did not represent a threat to national security.

China has not commented publicly on the second balloon.

Graphic of high altitude balloon, showing helium filled balloon, solar panels and instruments bay which can include cameras, radar and communications equipment. They can fly at heights of 80,000ft-120,000ft, higher than fighter jets and commercial aircraft
Graphic of high altitude balloon, showing helium filled balloon, solar panels and instruments bay which can include cameras, radar and communications equipment. They can fly at heights of 80,000ft-120,000ft, higher than fighter jets and commercial aircraft

Recommended Stories

  • Video shows suspected Chinese surveillance balloon brought down by US military

    Video shows suspected Chinese surveillance balloon brought down by US military

  • After a week adrift, a surveillance balloon from China has been deflated. Here's what we know about the suspect device and its mission.

    The balloon, which Pentagon officials said was a surveillance device but China claims was a civilian meteorological aircraft, was shot down Saturday.

  • Warriors star Stephen Curry to reportedly miss multiple weeks due to leg injury

    The Warriors struggled after Stephen Curry left Saturday's game.

  • U.S. shoots down suspected Chinese spy balloon

    STORY: U.S. military fighter aircraft brought down a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday.The mission capped a dramatic saga that drew a spotlight on worsening U.S.-China relations.“We successfully took it down, and I want to compliment our aviator who did it.”Washington has called the balloon a "clear violation" of U.S. sovereignty.“On Wednesday when I was briefed on the balloon, I ordered the Pentagon to shoot it down on Wednesday as soon as possible…”Military leaders advised against shooting down the balloon when it was over Montana due to the risk of falling debris, officials said.The shootdown came shortly after the U.S. government ordered a halt to flights around the South Carolina coast due to what it called an undisclosed “national security effort.”The Federal Aviation Administration issued a temporary flight restriction to clear airspace, blocking flights within 100 square miles – mostly over the Atlantic Ocean, according to a document posted by the FAA.The notice warned the military could use deadly force if airplanes violate the restrictions and do not comply with orders to leave.China's foreign ministry said on Saturday that the flight of the "airship" over the United States was a force majeure accident and accused U.S. politicians and media of taking advantage of the situation to discredit Beijing.The suspected Chinese spy balloon prompted U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to postpone a visit to China this week that had been expected to start on Friday.The Pentagon said on Friday that another Chinese balloon was observed over Latin America, without saying where exactly.The U.S. military said it will attempt to quickly recover key elements of the balloon among the debris off the coast of South Carolina.

  • Balloon bickering over Biden's actions, China's intentions

    Republican lawmakers on Sunday accused China of deliberately surveilling sensitive U.S. military sites with a suspected spy balloon and said the Biden administration had given Beijing an intelligence opening by not downing the balloon during its high-altitude drift through American airspace. The balloon's presence in the sky above the United States before a military jet shot it down over the Atlantic Ocean with a missile Saturday further strained U.S.-China ties. America's top diplomat abruptly scrapped a trip to Beijing and China's defense ministry said in a statement after the balloon fell into the waters off the Carolina coast that it "reserves the right to take necessary measures to deal with similar situations.”

  • Here are the rosters for the 2023 Pro Bowl flag football game

    The Pro Bowl will feature a flag football game this year. Here are the rosters for Sunday's AFC vs. NFC showdown.

  • Skull-waving neo-Nazi Russian mercenary gets shot in head in execution-style attack

    Igor Mangushev, a Russian mercenary and propagandist, who months ago staged a gruesome stunt in which he brandished the skull allegedly of oneof the fallen Ukrainian defenders of Azovstal, has been shot in the head, Ukrainian journalist Denys Kazanskyi reported on Telegram on Feb. 5.

  • China experts predict Beijing’s next move after spy balloon shot down

    Several China experts predicted what Beijing's next move would be after their spy balloon that flew across America over several days was blown up by the U.S. military on Saturday.

  • Video Shows Chinese Balloon Being Shot Down Over Atlantic Ocean

    Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Chase Doak/Reuters and ELIZABETH FRANTZ/ReutersThe United States shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday at approximately 2:40 p.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 4.The balloon was taken down as it floated over the Atlantic Ocean east of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.An operation is now underway to recover debris from the balloon, which had been flying at about 60,000 feet.Less than an hour earlier, two anonymous U.S. officials told the Associ

  • Trump splits with McCarthy on Babbitt’s death: ‘I totally disagree’

    Former President Trump said Thursday that he “totally” disagrees with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on the death of Ashli Babbitt, a Jan. 6 rioter who was shot and killed by Capitol Police. After Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene claimed on Tuesday that Babbitt had been murdered during the pro-Trump insurrection, McCarthy broke with the Georgia congresswoman,…

  • China spy balloon shows country is preparing citizens for war that could come at ‘any time’: expert

    China's spy balloon flying over Montana shows that the country is preparing its citizens for war that could come at any time, an expert told Fox News Digital.

  • The stealth F-22, the top US air superiority fighter, just got its first known air-to-air kill taking out a Chinese balloon.

    F-15 Eagles "supported the F-22, as did tankers from multiple states," the Defense Department said in a press release detailing the mission.

  • Twitter Critics Post Jan. 6 Photo Of Terrified GOP Rep Now Handing Out Assault Rifle Pins

    Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-Ga.) mocks Democrats for being "triggered" by his assault rifle lapel pins. Twitter wags noted he looked pretty triggered by Jan. 6 violence.

  • ‘Miserable’ Marjorie Taylor Greene Whines That Her Congressional Salary Is Too Low

    RumbleRep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) lamented this week about how little she was getting paid as a member of Congress, claiming that her low congressional salary had made her “life miserable” as she “made a lot more money” before stepping into public service.The MAGA firebrand, who fashions herself as a populist concerned about the plight of everyday Americans, recently appeared on investigative journalist turned professional troll Glenn Greenwald’s podcast. While ostensibly there to talk ab

  • Ukraine Latest: Defense Minister Address Reports He’ll be Ousted

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s government expects Russia’s new offensive to start this month, defense minister Oleksii Reznikov said at a press briefing in Kyiv. The one-year mark of Moscow’s invasion of its neighbor will be Feb. 24. Separately, Reznikov addressed reports he may soon be replaced. Most Read from BloombergChina Moves From Contrite to Confrontational Over US BalloonUS Downs Chinese Balloon, Prompting Protests from BeijingTrump Offers $1 Million Bond to Appeal Clinton Suit SanctionsFrom C

  • Ukraine's Defence Forces to introduce Delta system which gives advantage over occupiers

    The government decided to introduce the Delta system in Ukrainian Defence Forces on Saturday, 4 February. Source: Government portal Details: The resolution was adopted following a proposal by Oleksii Reznikov, Minister of Defence of Ukraine.

  • Putin’s Men Fear ‘Minced Meat’ Fate in New Offensive

    Sputnik/Evgeniy Paulin/KremlinRussia’s military is preparing for heavy losses ahead in a new offensive, according to a source apparently stationed at a Russian military headquarters in Ukraine, Novaya Gazeta reported.Russian President Vladimir Putin is preparing to send tens of thousands of men to war in Ukraine knowing very well that he is going to make them into “minced meat,” the source said.The source accused the Russian military of not taking any dangers of the offensive into account and pr

  • Military experts provide frank assessment of US shortcomings in potential China conflict

    The main issues the U.S. military would face are the "tyranny of distance," which hands China a major "home-field advantage" and a potential shortage of munitions.

  • Ukrainians released from captivity on Saturday are in hospital in unsatisfactory condition

    The Ukrainian defenders released from Russian captivity on Saturday are in an unsatisfactory condition, all of them are in the hospital. Source: Dmytro Usov, Deputy Head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence, during a meeting with the head of President's Office, Andrii Yermak, reports President's website Details: Usov noted that the state of health of the soldiers released from Russian captivity is unsatisfactory.

  • Lawmakers react after Chinese spy balloon shot down: 'Disastrous projection of weakness'

    Reactions came in from both sides of the political aisle on Saturday after the United States military shot down a Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina.