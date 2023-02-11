China’s Banks Extend Record Loans as Companies Borrow More

Bloomberg News
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese banks extended a record amount of new loans in January after authorities prodded them to lend more to businesses, though consumer borrowing remained subdued.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Financial institutions offered 4.9 trillion yuan ($719 billion) of new loans last month, higher than the 4.2 trillion yuan estimated by economists, and compared with a record 3.98 trillion yuan a year ago.

That pushed the broad measure of credit — aggregate financing — to 5.98 trillion yuan in January, the People’s Bank of China said Friday, above economists’ estimates. The M2 measure of money supply rose 12.6% from a year earlier, the fastest pace since April 2016.

Banks tend to boost lending at the start of the year since they have abundant loan quotas to tap and they prefer to lend early to reap more profit. Loan growth was even stronger this year after the central bank and banking regulator urged lenders to “front-load” credit extension as part of the government’s efforts to turn the economy around.

The data showed a surge in loans to companies and a rebound in corporate bond issuance. While consumers took out more loans than in December, their demand for financing plunged from a year earlier.

“An interesting divergence between corporate and household loans,” said Zhiwei Zhang, president and chief economist of Pinpoint Asset Management. “Corporate loan demand improved quickly as domestic demand rebounded particularly in the service sector. But the unemployment rate is still high, which keeps household confidence weak.”

Read More: PBOC Includes Some Non-Deposit Institutions in Financing Data

The pickup in credit may be a sign of a recovery in some sectors following the abandoning of the Covid Zero policy. The latest purchasing managers’ surveys showed manufacturing and services activity expanded for the first time in four months, while travel and spending climbed over the Lunar New Year holiday.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

China’s record-high new loans in January was driven by more than a seasonal tendency for banks to unleash lending at the start of the year. The government is stepping up targeted loan supports to aid recovery and ease distress in the property sector. But loan demand from the household side has barely recovered, suggesting still weak sentiment in home sales after the initial Covid reopening.

Eric Zhu, China economist

For the full report, click here

With consumer lending remaining subdued and the property market yet to recover, the People’s Bank of China will likely stick to its supportive monetary policy stance, economists said.

“Even though consumption growth may recover to pre-pandemic levels in 2023, support from financial and other policies is still needed to orderly expand consumer loan scales, lower the costs of the financing and boost households’ ability and willingness to consume,” said Bruce Pang, chief economist for Greater China at Jones Lang LaSalle Inc.

The PBOC is expected to keep policies accommodative in the near term in terms of liquidity injection and credit supply to solidify the recovery, even though chances for an imminent rate cut should have declined, Citigroup Inc. economists led by Yu Xiangrong wrote in a note.

The central bank started from January to include credit extension by consumer finance providers, wealth-management firms and financial asset investment companies in the calculation of the aggregate financing data. Total lending provided by the three types of institutions stood at 841 billion yuan, the PBOC said, which is less than 0.4% of outstanding yuan loans as of the end of last month.

Key Highlights of the Data:

New mid- and long-term lending provided to companies was 3.5 trillion yuan last month, almost triple the amount in December. New corporate bond issuance also rebounded, adding 148.6 billion yuan after a contraction of 488.7 billion yuan in the previous month.

Net bond financing by the government increased to 414 billion yuan in January from 281 billion yuan in the previous month, although it was below the 603 billion yuan seen a year ago. The Ministry of Finance handed out partial 2023 special bond quotas last year to some regions for an early issuance in January to fund infrastructure investment, a key driver of economic growth.

New household medium and long-term loans, a proxy for mortgages, came in at 223 billion yuan, compared with 185 billion yuan in December and 742 billion yuan a year ago. Despite an increase in government support for the property market, demand for housing remains subdued because of sliding home prices and weak growth in household incomes.

Short-term lending to households, which includes consumption loans, was 34.1 billion yuan, down from 100.6 billion yuan a year ago. To lure customers to their retail loan offerings, Chinese banks are offering preferential interest rates and incentives such as gift cards.

(Adds economists’ comments, change in PBOC’s credit data calculation from 10th paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • FC Barcelona Seeks $1.6 Billion in Private Debt for Stadium Revamp

    (Bloomberg) -- FC Barcelona is seeking to raise €1.5 billion euros ($1.6 billion) from private debt investors to finance the revamp of its iconic Spotify Camp Nou stadium.Most Read from BloombergRussia Blames US for Nord Stream Blasts, Threatens ConsequencesChina Balloon Had Western-Made Parts With English Writing, Lawmakers ToldCommodity Trader Trafigura Faces $577 Million Loss After Uncovering Nickel FraudUS Takes Custody of Venezuela Embassy in Wake of Guaidó VoteUS Makes Case That Chinese Ba

  • Exclusive-SoftBank's Arm China lays off workers as outlook grim -sources

    OAKLAND, Calif/SHANGHAI (Reuters) -SoftBank Group Corp's chip technology firm Arm Ltd's China joint venture laid off 90-95 employees last week to cope with a challenging business outlook this year, according to three sources familiar with the situation. The layoffs come as SoftBank tries to set up a public listing for Arm this year. The China market has been a major source of growth, although a two-year management dispute at the joint venture that resulted in the ousting of the former CEO created some challenges.

  • Oil rises as Russia cuts output after Western price cap

    Oil contracts rebounded Friday after Russia announced it would slash its crude output in response to a Western price cap that was imposed on exports after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.An EU-wide ban on Russia oil products -- like diesel, gasoline and jet fuel -- came into effect Sunday alongside a Group of Seven (G7) price cap on the same items.

  • Texakoma Confirmed to Present at the MoneyShow - Accredited Investors Symposium, February 19-21, 2023 in Brooklyn, NY

    PLANO, TX - (NewMediaWire) - February 10, 2023 - Texakoma Resources LLC today announced that it has confirmed to present at the MoneyShow Accredited Investors Symposium, February 19-21, 2023 in Brooklyn, NY. Texakoma believes that the fossil fuels exploration and production industry is in the early innings of a bull market. With a strong corporate fundamental backdrop in place, Texakoma is positioned to take advantage of current market opportunities in the private energy sector.

  • If the Eagles win Super Bowl 57, fans will climb Phoenix light poles. But why?

    Philadelphia Eagles fans climb poles after big wins. And they may try in Arizona after Super Bowl 57. An ASU student eggs them on with a Twitter tour.

  • Russia cuts oil output in retaliation over sanctions, energy stocks lead intraday sector gains

    Yahoo Finance markets reporter Jared Blikre talks about the performance of energy stocks.

  • Is There Now An Opportunity In Mi Technovation Berhad (KLSE:MI)?

    While Mi Technovation Berhad ( KLSE:MI ) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it led the KLSE...

  • Super Bowl 2023 ad pageant: Beer is in, crypto is out

    After a starring role in last year's Super Bowl broadcast, cryptocurrency firms are expected to sit out the 2023 game.- Beer bash - Last year's game featured several prominent spots on the emerging cryptocurrency market, led by the then-titan FTX and its founder Samuel Bankman-Fried.

  • I decided to eat popcorn every day for a full year. Here's why

    Journal Star sports reporter Adam Duvall loves popcorn. So in 2023, he decided to eat it every day. As in 365 days. Here's why.

  • Cost of living: My mortgage deal is ending - what are my options?

    Nearly two million households will see their mortgage deal end this year, so what should they think about?

  • Silverton man convicted of murder in 2021 hotel shooting in Salem

    A Marion County jury found Antonio Soto, 32, guilty for the murder of Davontae Smith at Capital Inn & Suites.

  • Ashton Kutcher’s Sound Ventures Considers $200 Million AI Fund

    (Bloomberg) -- Actor Ashton Kutcher’s Sound Ventures is discussing raising a fund dedicated to artificial intelligence investments, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. Most Read from BloombergRussia Blames US for Nord Stream Blasts, Threatens ConsequencesChina Balloon Had Western-Made Parts With English Writing, Lawmakers ToldUS Shoots Down Object Over Alaska Waters, Citing Aviation RiskCommodity Trader Trafigura Faces $577 Million Loss After Uncovering Nickel FraudThe Rise of th

  • Panthers bring back Dom Capers as senior defensive assistant

    Dom Capers, the first head coach in Carolina Panthers history, has been brought back as a senior defensive assistant.

  • China Warnes Against AI Frenzy As Alibaba, Baidu Chase Their ChatGPT Dreams

    A Chinese state-owned publication warned against the hype around AI-linked stocks in a high-profile editorial. The editorial cautioned that "some market capitals are keen on false concept speculation, luring investors to chase the market, and finally end up with losing. Investors must not follow the trend," Barron's reports. Despite AI's attractive growth and genuine consumer-tech utility, a recent rally in stocks linked to the technology increasingly looks like it's overdone and could end badly

  • Unpacking Future Packers: No. 76, Penn State WR Parker Washington

    Up next in the Unpacking Future Packers draft preview series is Penn State wide receiver Parker Washington.

  • Chevron agrees to sell Myanmar assets and will exit country

    U.S. oil major Chevron Corp on Friday said it had agreed to sell its assets in Myanmar to Canadian company MTI, in a deal that allows it to leave the Asian country. The agreement comes one year after Chevron and other oil companies decided to leave Myanmar following a military coup in 2021. Chevron has condemned human rights abuses in the country.

  • Air-raid alarm ceases in Ukraine, all Russian jets land in Belarus

    An air-raid siren was again sounded throughout Ukraine as of 13:21 on 10 February. Source: Belaruski Hajun [an independent Belarusian military monitoring media outlet]; alerts.in.ua Details: The monitoring group reports that at 13:05, 13:13 and 13:15, three Russian MiG-31K fighters and an A-50U AWACS plane of Russian Aerospace Forces took off from the Machulishchy airfield.

  • IMF says El Salvador's bitcoin risks have not materialized but 'should be addressed'

    Risks over El Salvador's embrace of bitcoin "have not materialized," but use of the cryptocurrency still requires transparency and attention, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said Friday in a statement after a visit to the Central American country. "Given the legal risks, fiscal fragility and largely speculative nature of crypto markets, the authorities should reconsider their plans to expand government exposures to bitcoin," the IMF said in a statement. The annual visit by IMF staff followed a $600 million bond payment by El Salvador last month amid investor concerns over its financing sources and fiscal policy.

  • Americans More Upbeat as Sentiment Index Hits More Than One-Year High

    (Bloomberg) -- US consumer sentiment climbed to a more than one-year high in early February as more upbeat views of current conditions outweighed lingering concerns about the outlook.Most Read from BloombergRussia Blames US for Nord Stream Blasts, Threatens ConsequencesChina Balloon Had Western-Made Parts With English Writing, Lawmakers ToldUS Shoots Down Object Over Alaska Waters, Citing Aviation RiskCommodity Trader Trafigura Faces $577 Million Loss After Uncovering Nickel FraudThe Rise of the

  • Whale Investors Sending More Bitcoin to Exchanges

    Bitcoin “whales,” or investors who hold over 1,000 BTC, are beginning to move bitcoin back onto centralized exchanges. The trend comes even as on-chain activity shows that smaller investors are removing BTC from exchanges. "All About Bitcoin" host Christine Lee breaks down "The Chart of The Day."