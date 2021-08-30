China bans exams for six-year-old school children

·2 min read
Chinese students in wear protective mask as they listen during a class
New measures ban written exams for primary school children in China

China has announced a ban on written exams for six and seven-year-olds.

It's the latest effort to try and relieve pressure on parents and students in a highly competitive education system.

Students used to be required to take exams from the first year of primary school, up until a university entrance exam at the age of 18.

But the education ministry said the pressure is harming the "physical and mental health" of pupils.

In a statement, the ministry said: "Exams are a necessary part of school education.... [but] some schools have problems like excessive exams, that cause excessive burden on students...this must be corrected."

The rules also limits the number of test and exams a school can set per term.

"First and second grades of elementary school will not need to take paper-based exams. For other grades, the school can organise a final exam every semester. Mid-term exams are allowed for junior high. Localities are not allowed to organise regional or inter-school exams for all grades of primary school," the Ministry of Education (MOE) added.

"Non-graduating junior high students are also not allowed to organise weekly tests, unit exams, monthly exams etc. Examinations disguised under various names like academic research is also not allowed."

Reaction on China's social media platform Weibo was mixed with some saying it was a step in the right direction to relieve pressure on children. Others questioned how schools will test and measure abilities without exams.

The announcement is part of wider reforms in China's education sector.

In July, Beijing stripped online tutoring firms operating in the country of the ability to make a profit from teaching core subjects.

The new guidelines also restricted foreign investment in the industry and disrupted the private tutoring sector which was worth around $120bn (£87bn) before the overhaul.

At the time, the move was seen as authorities trying to ease the financial pressures of raising children, after China posted a record low birth rate.

Education inequality is also a problem - more affluent parents are willing to spend thousands to get their children into top schools.

The country's obsession with education also affects property prices, with wealthier parents snapping up property in school catchment areas.

China's Ministry of Education has also banned homework for first graders this year, and limited homework for junior high school students to 1.5 hours a night, according to an AFP report.

You may also be interested in:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Brazil target fifth five-a-side gold with 'Paralympic Pele'

    With flicks and tricks aplenty, Brazil's five-a-side football team are bringing a touch of samba magic to the Paralympics as they target a fifth straight gold in Tokyo.

  • Man traveling on raft from Cuba saved, Coast Guard says. Three others died on the journey

    Braving the Florida Straits on a makeshift raft, four people tried to make it to Florida’s shores from Cuba, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. Adrift for more than a week, three died and one was saved after a good Samaritan spotted the raft.

  • Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

    * Katalin Kariko, the Hungarian-born scientist who laid the groundwork for the mRNA vaccines fighting COVID-19, has been recognised in her homeland in the form of a huge mural in central Budapest. * Italy reported 37 coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday, down from 54 the previous day, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 5,959 from 6,860, the health ministry said. * Australia's most populous state New South Wales will hit a peak in intensive care hospitalisations in October as cases accumulate, amid reporting of a record daily rise in new infections on Monday.

  • New law to ban workplace discrimination such as on nationality: PM Lee Hsien Loong

    The government will unveil a new law to prohibit workplace discrimination on the basis of nationality, age, race, religion, gender, and disability, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in his National Day Rally speech on Sunday (29 August).

  • Lynch: U.S. needs Steve Stricker to use Ryder Cup picks to buck the buddy system that made him captain

    Steve Stricker's choices will reveal whether the U.S. is investing in its future stars or remains hostage to a faded legend.

  • Bill Gates offers direction, not solutions

    Bill Gates has solved many problems in his (professional) life, and in recent decades, he’s been dedicated to the plight of the world’s poor and particularly their health. Through his foundation work and charitable giving, he’s roamed the world solving problems from malaria and neglected tropical diseases to maternal health, always with an eye toward the novel and typically cheap solution. It’s that engineering brain and mode of thinking that he brings to bear on climate change in his book “How to Avoid a Climate Disaster: The Solutions We Have and the Breakthroughs We Need” (yes, it’s italicized on the cover — we really do need them).

  • New Zealand woman dies after receiving Pfizer vaccine

    Officials say she also had other medical issues which could have contributed to her death.

  • Overlooked IPO Markets Are Suddenly Booming as China Deals Slow

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s crackdown on technology companies is prompting global investors to look for new opportunities across Asia, contributing to a record jump in initial public offerings from India to South Korea that shows few signs of slowing.Tech companies from those two countries and Southeast Asia have raised $8 billion from first-time share sales this year, already blowing past the previous annual peak. The tally is poised to get bigger with planned listings by companies including Indian

  • Cole Sprouse Shares Goofy Photos of Girlfriend Ari Fournier for Her 23rd Birthday

    Cole Sprouse and model Ari Fournier were first publicly spotted in March as they held hands during an outing in Vancouver, Canada

  • I Can't Stop Thinking About These Celebrity Outfits From This Past Week

    I think I'm obsessed with Halsey's dress.View Entire Post ›

  • Fauci Rips Ron DeSantis Fundraising Site Selling Anti-Vax Shirts Amid COVID Crisis

    “There’s no place” for “that kind of politicization” in a health crisis, the nation's top infectious disease expert told Jake Tapper.

  • Kacey Musgraves' New Boyfriend Posts Incredible Never-Before-Seen Photos With the Singer

    Whoa, that third photo is VERY intimate. 👀

  • Alibaba Fires 10 for Leaking Sexual Assault Accusations

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. has dismissed 10 staffers for publicizing an employee’s account of sexual assault allegations against a former manager, people familiar with the matter said, as the e-commerce giant moves to resolve a case that’s rocked China’s tech establishment.Alibaba announced internally last week it fired the group for sharing a harrowing account posted on an internal forum by a colleague surnamed Zhou, who accused a former manager of rape. Their offenses include sh

  • Meghan Markle's Racism Claims Are Reportedly Being Actively "Ignored" by the Palace

    "There is a feeling that if it's ignored it will go away, but surely by now they should have learned that that never happens?" 😮

  • Coronavirus latest news: New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer Covid vaccine

    Nicola Sturgeon pinged and told to self-isolate GPs paid £100 an hour to see patients from home ‘Unprecedented demand’ creates test tube shortage Pandemic hits demand for men's office attire Care home providers urge Government to fast-track foreign workers

  • Huarong Posts $15.9 Billion Loss as Leverage Hit 1,333 Times

    (Bloomberg) -- China Huarong Asset Management Co.’s long-delayed 2020 results showed a record loss, with leverage hitting 1,333 times and capital buffers far short of the regulatory minimum, emphasizing the difficult task ahead for the bad-debt manager that recently secured a government bailout.Huarong reported a 102.9 billion yuan ($15.9 billion) loss for all of last year, slashing shareholder equity by nearly 85%, according to a Sunday exchange filing. The company booked 107.8 billion yuan in

  • ‘Cobra Kai’: Ed Asner Remembered By Series Creators And Cast

    The cast and creators of Netflix’s Cobra Kai paid tribute to the legendary actor Ed Asner, who died peacefully on Aug. 29 at the age of 91. Asner played the role of Johnny Lawrence’s (William Zabka) stepfather Sid Weinberg in three episodes (twice in season 1 and once in season 3). Season 4, which premieres […]

  • Crews battle to protect Lake Tahoe region from wildfire

    The Caldor Fire churned through mountains just southwest of the Tahoe Basin, cloaking much of the area in toxic smoke and sending tourists packing at a time when summer vacations would be in full swing ahead of the Labor Day weekend. A favorable turn in weather Saturday afternoon allowed firefighters to make progress and increase containment of the Caldor Fire to 19%, up from 12% the day before, said Capt. Stephen Horner, a Cal Fire spokesman for the Caldor Fire.

  • Chinese Tech Stocks Rally to Start Week as Investors Eye Bottom

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology shares climbed on Monday after recording their best weekly advance since January as bargain hunters continued to load up on the beaten-down sector.The Hang Seng Tech Index rallied 1.1%, led by live streaming giant Kuaishou Technology and Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd. Food delivery company Meituan erased earlier losses and rose 1.5% ahead of its results, which showed second-quarter revenue beating estimates while losses continued.The rally came despi

  • Author Murakami criticizes Japan PM over pandemic measures

    Japanese novelist Haruki Murakami in his monthly radio show Sunday criticized the country’s prime minister, saying Yoshihide Suga has ignored a growing COVID-19 surge and public concerns about the pandemic. Murakami quoted Suga's comment that “an exit is now in our sight after a long tunnel,” made just before the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Olympics last month. Since the games began, daily new cases have gone up nearly five times nationwide, and more than tripled in Tokyo.