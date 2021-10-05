China Bans Loans to Speculate in Commodities, Some Luxury Goods

(Bloomberg) -- China will strictly prevent bank and insurance funds from being used in speculating commodities in a push to maintain market order and stabilize prices.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Bank loans used to speculate in certain high-end consumer goods such as Moutai liquor and pu’er tea are also being banned to check “the disorderly expansion of capital”, China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission said in a statement Tuesday.

The regulator urges banks and other financial institutions to step up funding for coal and power companies to ensure stable production and energy supply, and to provide loans to metal and non-ferrous firms to be used for upgrading their capacity to greener production.

China has seen a widening power crunch since last month that has resulted in power rationing and production halts in most regions.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.