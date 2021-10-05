China Bans Loans to Speculate in Commodities, Some Luxury Goods

Bloomberg News
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China will strictly prevent bank and insurance funds from being used in speculating commodities in a push to maintain market order and stabilize prices.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Bank loans used to speculate in certain high-end consumer goods such as Moutai liquor and pu’er tea are also being banned to check “the disorderly expansion of capital”, China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission said in a statement Tuesday.

The regulator urges banks and other financial institutions to step up funding for coal and power companies to ensure stable production and energy supply, and to provide loans to metal and non-ferrous firms to be used for upgrading their capacity to greener production.

China has seen a widening power crunch since last month that has resulted in power rationing and production halts in most regions.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Commodities Index Hits Record as World Rebound Meets Shortages

    (Bloomberg) -- A gauge of commodities soared to an all-time high as a resurgence in demand for raw materials collides with supply constraints, working to fan fears of inflation around the world.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsGhana’s Record Cocoa Harvest Is Bittersweet for Export In

  • GM, Ford Q3 Auto Sales Plunge After Auto Giants Idle Factories

    Consumer demand is strong, but vehicle inventories are at lows, with the pace of U.S. auto sales set to cool sharply.

  • BHP Discussing Congo Copper Deal in Shift of Strategy

    (Bloomberg) -- BHP Group is in talks about buying into a copper project in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, marking a dramatic departure from the world’s biggest mining company’s policy of shunning risky jurisdictions.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsGhana’s Record Cocoa Harvest

  • New U.S. China trade plan leaves industry hungry for specifics

    Having waited eight months for U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai's promised "top-to-bottom" policy review of trade with China, some U.S. industries and experts were complaining over the plan's lack of specifics on negotiations or timing. Unveiling her plan on Monday, Tai, President Joe Biden's top trade official, pledged to hold talks with Chinese officials over their failure to meet the terms of former President Donald Trump's "Phase 1" trade deal, and to revive a process to grant exclusions from tariffs on Chinese imports. "She's going to re-engage with China and that's a good thing," said Mary Lovely, a Syracuse University trade economist who attended Tai's speech in Washington.

  • This 13-minute video of a Facebook whistleblower is one of the most clearly articulated arguments against Facebook you'll see

    The Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen revealed her identity on "60 Minutes," explaining Facebook's algorithm, political consequences, and more.

  • Stock market’s volatile October history means it’s time to steady yourself for a ‘black swan’ event

    U.S. stocks already are having a rough October — two trading days in. October is the most volatile month for stocks — and when stocks suffered their two worst crashes in U.S. market history. There aren’t many investors in the market today who remember the trauma of Black Monday.

  • Anil Ambani might not be penniless, the Pandora Papers show

    The former tycoon, who pled poverty in court, allegedly has links with offshore firms that have borrowed or invested around $1.3 billion.

  • 3 Stocks to Buy Without Any Hesitation If There's an October Stock Market Crash

    October is sometimes a scary month for investors. But you don't have anything to be afraid about buying these stocks.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Double From Current Levels; Oppenheimer Says ‘Buy’

    We all want to know where the markets are going. They’re off their record peaks, hit in earlier September, and the main indexes have recently been alternating up and down sessions. It’s a confusing situation, and investors can be forgiven for uncertainty. Ari Wald, head of technical analysis at Oppenheimer, believes the S&P "becomes increasingly attractive toward 4,230 (July low)." Looking ahead, Wald boosts his Q1’22 projection for the benchmark index to 4,800 from 4,400. Noting that the index-

  • Buy the dip has failed. Here’s what investors need to do next, says Morgan Stanley.

    NEED TO KNOW A risk-off Monday is brewing to start the week, with stock futures lower and the 10-year yield edging back toward 1.5%. There’s a lot for investors to think about, such as the start of earnings season that’s just about a week away, as some analysts look under the hood of the third quarter and don’t like what they see.

  • One surprising question you should ask any financial advisor you might hire — their answer could be a huge red flag

    While not everyone needs a certified financial planner, they can help you get organized and formulate a plan for your money. When you meet with a certified financial planner, here are the 15 questions you should ask them to make sure they are trustworthy, experienced and have your best interests at heart. The definition of a financial planner is very broad and can encompass everything the planner helping with everything from investing and retirement, to insurance and taxes.

  • Bet on These 4 Hot Tech Stocks Instead of Micron (MU)

    Here we pick four technology stocks that are better buys than Micron (MU), given the expected decline in bit shipments for the DRAM and NAND memory chips due to the industry-wide supply-chain hiccups.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped on Monday

    One EV maker taking a hit is growing Chinese EV company Nio (NYSE: NIO). As of 11 a.m. EDT today, Nio shares were down 5.3%, just off the lows of the morning. Nio released its September and third-quarter 2021 EV delivery data on Friday, and its quarterly deliveries exceeded the internal guidance that it had revised lower on Sept. 1 due to supply chain constraints.

  • 1 Stock That Turned $1,000 Into $16 Million

    It's not a hyper-growth tech stock, proving that outstanding returns can be achieved by owning simple and easy-to-understand businesses.

  • World's Largest Commodity Traders Burned By Massive Wrong Bets On Natural Gas

    Glencore, Gunvor, Trafigura and Vitol are among the commodity merchants facing massive margin calls on their positions in natural gas markets across Europe and the U.S.

  • Chinese Property Developer Fantasia Misses Debt Payments

    (Bloomberg) -- Another Chinese developer fell into crisis on Monday after failing to repay a maturing bond, adding to the strains of the nation’s heavily leveraged property firms following industry giant China Evergrande Group’s debt woes.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsGhana’s Reco

  • China on brink of property crisis as Evergrande shares suspended

    Evergrande's stock was suspended from trading on Monday as the debt-ridden Chinese company nears a deal to sell its property management unit.

  • The Oil Major Primed To Profit In The Permian

    ConocoPhillips’ purchase of Shell acreage in the Permian Basin looks like a stroke of genius from the American giant, which is going to see plenty of benefits beyond existing production

  • 1 Unstoppable Stock That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) has become a key player in the digital ad industry. The company takes a different approach than rivals like Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google and Facebook (NASDAQ: FB), and it offers investors a rare combination of high growth and solid profitability. The Trade Desk has hardly scratched the surface of its market opportunity, and digital ad spend is still growing rapidly around the world.

  • Crypto Is Getting Political Because Progressives Are Turning Up the Heat

    The Center for American Progress is calling for much-tougher regulation of cryptocurrencies. It may have a receptive ear in a Democratic-controlled Washington.