China Battles to Contain Coal Price Surge as Dependency Worsens

(Bloomberg) -- China’s dependency on coal is likely to worsen this year as the authorities struggle to rein in prices after the Lunar New Year break.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Chinese miners dug up more than 4 billion tons of the dirtiest fossil fuel for the first time in 2021. The effort to stave off power outages involved unleashing some 300 million tons of capacity that’s still producing, and which is likely to add another 1% or 2% to annual output this year, according to forecasts from the Shanghai Shipping Exchange.

For demand, the exchange cited industry predictions that consumption is likely to grow by 0.5% a year through 2025 to 4.2 billion tons. It said industrial usage could slow as exporters face stiffer competition from other countries recovering from the pandemic, while Chinese manufacturers will continue to be constrained by energy conservation rules.

Thermal coal futures, meanwhile, have recovered all of the slump that occurred just before the lunar holiday as power plants rebuild stockpiles and traders ignore for now the government’s pledge to control prices.

In its latest attempt to cool the market, the state planning agency noted that output has returned to pre-holiday levels and that inventories are significantly above where they were a year ago. The intervention made little difference to the contract in Zhengzhou, which has powered above 800 yuan a ton in an explosive start to the week.

Still, while that’s a historically high level, it pales beside the near-2,000 yuan a ton hit in October at the height of the energy crisis.

Today’s Events

(All times Beijing unless noted)

Nothing major scheduled

Today’s Chart

Chinese refined palm oil futures have hit a 2008 high because of export restrictions in top producer Indonesia. Similar policy shifts in Jakarta have roiled China’s coal and nickel markets in recent weeks as President Joko Widodo doubles down on resource nationalism.

Story continues

On The Wire

The Chinese government has quietly scaled back its ambition to cut carbon emissions from the giant steel industry, a major air polluter. It’s a recognition that the rush to restrict polluting industries last year has been counter-productive, resulting in an unprecedented energy crisis.

Cnooc Aims to Master Emerging Floating Wind For Clean Power Role

China Plans More ‘New Infrastructure’ Projects Like 5G in 2022

China’s Property Shares to Fluctuate Near Bottom, CICC Says

China’s Three-Pronged Headwinds May Keep Home Sales in Slump

U.K. Approves Chinese Nuclear Reactor for CGN’s Bradwell Plant

China’s Jet Fuel Demand Is Down, Almost All Air Travel Domestic

The Week Ahead

Wednesday, Feb. 9

China Jan. aggregate financing & money supply due

Rusal quarterly production report

China farm ministry’s monthly crop supply-demand report (CASDE)

USDA’s monthly world crop supply-demand report (WASDE), 12:00 EST

Thursday, Feb. 10

USDA weekly crop export sales, 08:30 EST

Friday, Feb. 11

China weekly iron ore port stockpiles

Shanghai exchange weekly commodities inventory, ~15:30

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.