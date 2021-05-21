China to Become Even More Dominant Oil Buyer on Tax Revamp

1 / 2

China to Become Even More Dominant Oil Buyer on Tax Revamp

Bloomberg News
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China is set to extend its dominance in the global oil market as planned tax adjustments spark a chain reaction, prompting processors to boost crude imports and raise refinery run rates.

From mid-June, the top crude importer will introduce a levy on inbound flows of three oil-related items -- bitumen mix, light-cycle oil, and mixed aromatics -- that are often used to make low-quality fuels or processed in refineries. Faced with the prospect of costlier products, Chinese buyers are on the hunt for barrels of suitable crudes as replacements.

Already, there are signs of a cascading effect. Spot differentials for Middle Eastern and Russian crude have risen to a multi-month high, while timespreads for Dubai crude strengthened on expectations China will continue its oil-purchasing spree. The spreads are a key gauge of the supply-demand balance.

“The Asian spot market is receiving temporary support from the recently announced tax on diluted bitumen in China,” said Grayson Lim, a senior oil analyst at industry consultant FGE. “Robust Asian spot activities should continue in months ahead as crude balances tighten.”

The knock-on effects of the new levy are playing out as China continues its recovery from last-year’s pandemic-driven hit. With the virus largely under control -- in sharp contrast to other parts of Asia -- Chinese refiners have been trying to meet the sharp rise in demand for fuels such as gasoline and diesel as personal mobility increases and industrial demand improves.

Outside the industry, the affected products are not well-known, but they are just some of the many key building blocks that flow from crude. Bitumen mix can be used to produce material for roads or processed in refineries to yield poor-quality fuels, while light-cycle oil can be blended into diesel or fuel oil.

See also: China May Buy More Heavy Oil, Export Less Fuel on Tax

The new tariffs suggest both bitumen mix and light-cycle oil won’t be as cheap for processors to import in large volumes anymore, according to traders surveyed by Bloomberg. That will push them to buy other types of sludgy crude, or force refiners to pick up more crude that yields more diesel.

In turn, that’s likely to mean some Chinese refineries will need to ramp up rates at plants to take on the increased crude supply, churning out their own fuels like diesel and fuel oil for domestic use or exports, the traders said.

China was the world’s largest crude importer in 2019, according to BP Plc’s latest Statistical Review. It shipped in 10.19 million barrels a day that year, well ahead of the U.S., and more than India and Japan combined.

Apart from the tariffs, FGE’s Lim also sees a lift in China’s crude appetite coming from buying by independent refiners in anticipation of a new batch of import quotas. In addition, trial runs and ramp-ups at mega-processors such as Rongsheng Petrochemical Co. and Shenghong Group are seen lifting purchases.

See also: Oil Market Gets a Boost as Top Asian Refiners Scoop Up Cargoes

A further twist may be seen in Malaysia, which has been a major supplier of bitumen mix -- some of which is Venezuela’s Merey crude in disguise -- to China. After the tax changes, refiners may instead increase imports of heavy grades such as Iraqi Basrah Heavy, Colombian Castilla, and Napo from Ecuador, according to analytics firm JLC.

Ahead of the shift, China’s light-cycle oil imports swelled to a record of more than 2 million tons last month, from 1.36 million a year earlier, government data show. Much of that typically comes from refiners in South Korea and Japan, which been shipping out notable volumes of the newly-levied items.

“The biggest impact of this tax is that it diverted overall crude demand and refining to China from other parts in Asia,” said Yuntao Liu, a London-based oil analyst with Energy Aspects.

(Updates with import volumes in ninth paragraph)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Is QQQ Stock A Buy Right Now? Here's What Earnings, Charts Show

    QQQ stock is one of the world's most-popular ETFs — as it instantly gives you a piece of companies building the future. Does it belong in your portfolio?

  • Copper Rebounds as Demand Optimism Overcomes Fed, China Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- Copper rebounded from Wednesday’s slump, buoyed by expectations that demand will remain resilient in the face of possible tapering by the U.S. Federal Reserve and China’s stepped-up efforts to jawbone prices lower.Sentiment improved with equities climbing and U.S. a report showing applications for state unemployment insurance fell last week to a fresh pandemic low. A falling dollar also helped underpin gains in metals.Copper slid the most since October on Wednesday amid worries that inflation threatens the economic recovery. Despite the pullback, major metal producers remain optimistic. The Chilean government’s copper agency Cochilco lifted its 2021 average price projection, saying a tight market and investor flows could send the metal to new all-time highs in the short term.“For the time being, global commodity demand signals are still firing on all cylinders, with the recent weakening still consistent with noise,” TD Securities analysts led by Bart Melek said in a note. But “the context points to risks of normalizing growth.”Minutes of the Fed’s last meeting released Wednesday indicated some Fed officials may be open “at some point” to discussing adjustments to the pace of massive bond purchases if the U.S. economy keeps progressing rapidly.In China, the cabinet expressed concerns Wednesday about the rise in commodities prices for a second week in a row, calling for more effort to curb “unreasonable” gains and preventing any impact on consumer prices. The meeting, chaired by Premier Li Keqiang, also called for a crackdown on speculation and hoarding.Copper rose 0.5% to settle at $10,048 a ton at 5:53 p.m. on the London Metal Exchange, after climbing as much as 1.8%. The metals slumped 3.9% on Wednesday, the most since Oct. 1. Most other LME metals advanced on Wednesday, while aluminum slipped.Alcoa Co.’s Chief Executive Officer Roy Harvey said demand for aluminum is “firing on all engines” this year and continues to grow “really, really quickly” in China and the rest of the world.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Mortgage rates rise to 3% as the Fed mulls a shift in policy: ‘Their path forward is quite uncertain’

    Mortgage rates jumped higher in response to hints that the Federal Reserve may soon alter its approach to the economy in light of high inflation. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 3% for the week ending May 20, up six basis points from the previous week, Freddie Mac (FMCC)  reported Thursday. It’s the first time in roughly a month the benchmark mortgage rate has touched the 3% mark, but it remains below where it stood at the end of March when it reached the highest level since June of last year.

  • Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine can be stored in refrigerator for a month, U.S. says

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday authorized storage of Pfizer Inc and German partner BioNTech SE's COVID-19 vaccine at standard refrigerator temperatures for up to one month, in an effort to make the vaccine more widely available. Unopened, thawed vials of the vaccine can be stored in a refrigerator at 2 to 8 degrees Celsius for up to a month, up from a previous maximum limit of five days. "This change should make this vaccine more widely available to the American public by facilitating the ability of vaccine providers, such as community doctors' offices, to receive, store and administer the vaccine," said Peter Marks, director of FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research.

  • Home Depot, Costco and more no longer require masks for vaccinated customers; McDonald's drops masks Friday

    Walmart, Target, Costco, Trader Joe's, Publix and Sam's Club are dropping mask mandates for fully vaccinated shoppers. Others are looking at policies.

  • EXPLAINER: Why has the price of Bitcoin been falling?

    Even by Bitcoin's standards, Wednesday was pretty wild. The price of the famously volatile digital currency fell nearly 30% at one point after the China Banking Association warned member banks of the risks associated with digital currencies. The decline narrowed to below 10% in the afternoon, but Bitcoin had still lost about $70 billion in market value in 24 hours.

  • Nervous workers struggle to adjust to new mask policies

    An abrupt relaxation of mask policies has left workers at supermarkets and other stores reeling as they try to sort out what the new environment means for their own safety and relationship with customers. Kroger, the country's largest grocery chain, became one of the latest to announce that, starting Thursday, workers and customers can stop wearing masks in states where mandates are no longer in effect. Other companies that have adopted similar changes include Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Macy's, Costco, Home Depot, Trader Joe's and Target, following updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control.

  • WeWork reports quarterly loss of nearly $2.1 billion ahead of public listing

    WeWork said its business was recovering as more people returned to offices due to easing of COVID-19 curbs, after work-from-home arrangements last year weighed heavily on the company by reducing occupancy and increasing operating costs. WeWork in March agreed to go public through a merger with BowX Acquisition Corp, a special purpose acquisition company, in a deal that valued it at $9 billion. The company, whose attempt at an initial public offering in 2019 spectacularly imploded due to investor concerns over its business model and co-founder Adam Neumann's management style, said first-quarter revenue nearly halved to $598 million from a year ago.

  • 2021 Acura TLX Type S First Drive Review | Adapting to a changed world

    A lot has changed since Acura offered its last Type S model over a decade ago. Tesla's EVs have plundered a sizable chunk of market share, Korean manufacturers have stormed the near-luxury and luxury segments, and Acura, in an effort to restore the luster of their once-revered nameplate, rebooted the legendary NSX as a hybrid-powered supercar halo with the hopes that desirability (and some hardware) will trickle down into the rest of the lineup. Just don't expect it to be as track-worthy as a Honda Civic Type R.

  • Treasury calls for doubling IRS staff to target tax evasion, crypto transfers

    President Joe Biden's new tax enforcement plan would add nearly 87,000 employees to the IRS, make banks report more information to the agency and require stricter cryptocurrency compliance, according to a new Treasury report.

  • Passengers applaud as pilot gives emotional speech on final flight after 43 years

    Nearly 18 million watch Delta Airline captain bid farewell to four decades of flying, in emotional video

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene fined for refusing to wear mask on House floor, report says

    Congresswoman among latest lawmakers to have pay docked

  • CNN won't discipline Chris Cuomo for advising his brother to fight sexual harassment allegations

    A Washington Post report says Chris Cuomo participated on staff calls to help Gov. Andrew Cuomo manage his crisis.

  • Netanyahu confronted by CBS anchor live on air for attacking Gaza ‘to stay in power’

    ‘My goal is to restore peace’, says Israel’s prime minister amid calls for ceasefire

  • Mike Pence’s brother opposes Capitol riot probe despite mob threats to ‘hang’ former vice president

    ‘Hanging Judge Nancy Pelosi is hellbent on pushing her version of partisan justice,’ Indiana representative says

  • Texas family kill innocent neighbour while hunting for teen vandal, police say

    Eddie Clark III, 29, is dead after being chased down by four people on Monday evening

  • Georgia woman wanted for battery after brutal attack at Little Caesars restaurant

    Brittany Kennedy, 25, is identified as the suspect in the alleged incident

  • Two former Colorado police officers charged for arresting 73-year-old woman with dementia over $14 Walmart ‘theft’

    Two former Colorado police officers have been charged for arresting a 73-year-old woman with dementia last year for leaving a Walmart store without paying for an item. Former Loveland police department officers Austin Hopp and Daria Jalali arrested and booked Karen Garner as she exited a local Walmart after failing to pay for about $14 worth of merchandise. The body camera footage of Mr Hopp shows him catching up to Ms Garner as she walked through a field after leaving the store.

  • US condemns comments on Jews by Turkish president as antisemitic

    ‘You are writing history with your bloody hands’

  • Girl, 11, tackled by suspected abductor used tactic from Law & Order to help police catch him

    Knowing it would make police search easier, girl smeared attacker with blue slime