Should You Like China Beidahuang Industry Group Holdings Limited’s (HKG:39) High Return On Capital Employed?

Today we’ll evaluate China Beidahuang Industry Group Holdings Limited (HKG:39) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we’re going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First of all, we’ll work out how to calculate ROCE. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. Then we’ll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a measure of a company’s yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for China Beidahuang Industry Group Holdings:

0.09 = HK$124m ÷ (HK$2.5b – HK$731m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

Therefore, China Beidahuang Industry Group Holdings has an ROCE of 9.0%.

Does China Beidahuang Industry Group Holdings Have A Good ROCE?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. In our analysis, China Beidahuang Industry Group Holdings’s ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 5.8% average in the Retail Distributors industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Setting aside the industry comparison for now, China Beidahuang Industry Group Holdings’s ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. It is possible that there are more rewarding investments out there.

China Beidahuang Industry Group Holdings has an ROCE of 9.0%, but it didn’t have an ROCE 3 years ago, since it was unprofitable. This makes us wonder if the company is improving.

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. You can check if China Beidahuang Industry Group Holdings has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Do China Beidahuang Industry Group Holdings’s Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

China Beidahuang Industry Group Holdings has total assets of HK$2.5b and current liabilities of HK$731m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 29% of its total assets. It is good to see a restrained amount of current liabilities, as this limits the effect on ROCE.