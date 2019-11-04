The China Best Group Holding (HKG:370) Share Price Is Down 59% So Some Shareholders Are Wishing They Sold

This month, we saw the China Best Group Holding Limited (HKG:370) up an impressive 48%. But that is little comfort to those holding over the last half decade, sitting on a big loss. The share price has failed to impress anyone , down a sizable 59% during that time. So we're hesitant to put much weight behind the short term increase. Of course, this could be the start of a turnaround.

China Best Group Holding isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Over five years, China Best Group Holding grew its revenue at 3.4% per year. That's far from impressive given all the money it is losing. It's likely this weak growth has contributed to an annualised return of 16% for the last five years. We'd want to see proof that future revenue growth is likely to be significantly stronger before getting too interested in China Best Group Holding. When a stock falls hard like this, some investors like to add the company to a watchlist (in case the business recovers, longer term).

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of China Best Group Holding's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

It's nice to see that China Best Group Holding shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 13% over the last year. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 16% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. Investors who like to make money usually check up on insider purchases, such as the price paid, and total amount bought. You can find out about the insider purchases of China Best Group Holding by clicking this link.

