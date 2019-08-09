China Beststudy Education Group (HKG:3978): A Fundamentally Attractive Investment

China Beststudy Education Group (HKG:3978) is a company with exceptional fundamental characteristics. Upon building up an investment case for a stock, we should look at various aspects. In the case of 3978, it is a company with impressive financial health as well as a excellent future outlook. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. For those interested in understanding where the figures come from and want to see the analysis, read the full report on China Beststudy Education Group here.

Flawless balance sheet with exceptional growth potential

One reason why investors are attracted to 3978 is its notable earnings growth potential in the near future of 42%. Earnings growth is paired with an eye-catching top-line trajectory of 58%, which indicates a high-quality bottom-line expansion, as opposed to those driven simple by unsustainable cost-cutting activities. 3978's strong financial health means that all of its upcoming liability payments are able to be met by its current cash and short-term investment holdings. This indicates that 3978 has sufficient cash flows and proper cash management in place, which is a key determinant of the company’s health. Investors should not worry about 3978’s debt levels because the company has none! This means it is running its business only on equity capital funding, which is typically normal for a small-cap company. Investors’ risk associated with debt is virtually non-existent and the company has plenty of headroom to grow debt in the future, should the need arise.

SEHK:3978 Past and Future Earnings, August 9th 2019 More

