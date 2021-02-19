China Betrays Its Deal with the Vatican

Nina Shea

Beijing has quietly indicated that it will soon abrogate its “breakthrough” 2018 agreement with the Vatican, which was meant to settle a decades-long dispute over the appointment of bishops in China.

In November, shortly after exchanging diplomatic notes verbales with Rome to renew the deal for another two years, China thoroughly negated it in a dry public posting by the state bureaucracy. Order No. 15, on new administrative rules for religious affairs, includes an article on establishing a process for the selection of Catholic bishops in China after May 1. The document makes no provision for any papal role in the process, not even a papal right to approve or veto episcopal appointments in China, which was supposed to be the single substantive concession to the Vatican in the agreement. It’s as if the deal never happened.

Reneging on a deal with Pope Francis may not be as consequential as overturning the “one country, two systems” agreement that was supposed to guarantee Hong Kong’s autonomy after the city’s return from the United Kingdom to China, but it does reveal the peril of international partnerships with Beijing.

In October, when the two-year renewal of the deal was announced, the Vatican reported that the “results achieved” until then under the agreement were the appointments of two new bishops who had papal approval. Its press statement praised the appointments as “a good start.” “Thanks to the implementation of the Agreement, there will be no illegitimate ordinations,” the statement said, before expressing joy that the Chinese Church would experience “unity” once again. Order No. 15 now casts serious doubt on these claims.

So far, the Vatican has not commented on China’s a stunning betrayal. On February 11, the magazine Bitter Winter translated the document into English, enabling the Catholic News Agency to summarize the process they establish: “China’s state-run Catholic Church and bishops’ conference will select, approve, and ordain episcopal candidates — with no mention of the Vatican’s involvement in the process.”

Significantly, the new rules require the clergy to “adhere to the principle of independent and self-administered religion in China.” This language tracks with a longstanding clause in the membership pledge of the so-called Chinese Patriotic Catholic Church (CPCC), which bishops and priests are required to sign to be licensed for ministry. It means, in practical terms, that Chinese clergy must be actually independent of the Vatican and, therefore, must be apostates. In 2019, the Vatican suggested guidelines, outside the agreement’s framework, for rejecting the clause. Father Huang Jintong, a priest in Fujian, was held by police and tortured for four days for following the Vatican guidance.

The new rules stipulates that CPCC-aligned clergy actively support the ruling Communist Party. Article 3 requires them to “support the leadership of the Chinese Communist Party” and “the socialist system,” as well as to “practice the core values of socialism.” The rules also require clergy to promote “social harmony,” by which Beijing means conformity of thought. In other words, the rules aim to turn churches into another arm of the authoritarian Chinese regime.

Enforcement is ensured by a rule directing that those entering churches “be regulated through strict gatekeeping, verification of identity, and registration.” Registration is to be tracked in a new government database that lists the names of legal clergy and regulates their behavior through a system of “rewards” and “punishments.”

Catholicism has deep historical roots in China. Introduced to the country by the 16th-century Jesuit priest Matteo Ricci, it is one of five state-recognized religions, and China’s estimated 12 million Catholics are not subject to charges of separatism or terrorism, as several other Chinese religious minorities are. Instead, the CCP views Catholicism warily, as a belief system imported from the West, and aims either to coopt the religion through the party-controlled Patriotic Church or to eradicate it completely.

The appointment of bishops, the Vatican explained in its statement on the 2018 agreement’s renewal, is “essential to guarantee the ordinary life of the Church in China.” While both parties agreed to keep the text confidential, the Vatican has been clear about the importance of a papal role in this process.

As the Catholic News Service reported, “Pope Francis told reporters in September 2018 that the agreement envisions ‘a dialogue about potential candidates. The matter is carried out through dialogue. But the appointment is made by Rome; the appointment is by the pope. This is clear.’” The Vatican disclosed that fundamental Church teaching on “the particular role of the Supreme Pontiff within the Episcopal College and in the appointment of bishops itself, inspired the negotiations” and “was a point of reference in the drafting of the text of the agreement.” It helps to ensure that all Catholic congregations in China will be unified behind the pope.

With Pope Francis’s approval, Vatican diplomats pursued a bilateral agreement, taking advantage of the Holy See’s status as a sovereign state. The Vatican accepted that the agreement would “exclusively concern” episcopal appointments. It would refrain from pressing Beijing on the status of the “underground,” non-CPCC Catholic Church, the ban against religion for youth, the state’s destruction of numerous churches and Marian shrines, its efforts to reinterpret the Bible, and a host of other human-rights crises. It could live with Communist administrative control of its churches, as it did in Eastern Bloc countries during the Cold War. And, as a precondition of the agreement, Pope Francis was willing to lift the prior excommunications of seven government-named bishops. The agreement was signed in September 2018, on a provisional basis for two years. As recently as October 2020, the Vatican expressed satisfaction about its progress and optimistically characterized it as “above all the point of departure for broader and more far-sighted agreements.”

China was willing to enter into the agreement for one simple reason: It wanted Vatican help in eliminating the underground Catholic Church and had the leverage to secure that concession. The CCP-controlled Patriotic Church was to be the institution wherein Chinese Catholic unification would take place, with the pope’s blessing. After the agreement, Chinese authorities rounded up underground Catholic clergy, warning that they would defy the pope if they continued baptizing, ordaining new clergy, and praying in unregistered churches. The Chinese Catholic underground could withstand being officially labeled illegal or counterrevolutionary; it survived fierce persecution as an enemy of the state during Mao’s Cultural Revolution. But it couldn’t withstand running afoul of the pope. The conscientious objectors among the underground clergy felt compelled to end their active ministries and return to their families, as Bishop Vincent Guo of Mindong did this past year.

Cardinal Joseph Zen of Hong Kong warned that the 2018 deal would “kill” the Catholic underground in mainland China, and his warning now seems to have been borne out. The underground has been sufficiently weakened that Beijing, calculating that the agreement has served its purpose, is moving to repudiate its sole point of substance. Meanwhile, the Catholic Church, stripped of a papal role in episcopal appointments in China and with a diminished and demoralized underground, is left much more poorly positioned to survive the Xi era intact.

Partnering with Xi’s China is a rigged game, because the CCP doesn’t play by fair rules. It honors bilateral agreements to the extent that they serve its ends; it has no qualms about breaking its end of an agreement after the other party has fulfilled theirs. There is, sadly, little appetite among other nations for holding Xi’s regime to account for such lawlessness. But as a Catholic and a world leader, President Biden should take a close interest in what is happening to the Church in China, and he should use his power to penalize the CCP for its perfidy and to keep it in focus before committing the U.S. in any future partnerships with Beijing.

More from National Review

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. concerned China's new coast guard law could escalate maritime disputes

    The United States is concerned by China's recently enacted coast guard law and that it could escalate maritime disputes and be invoked to assert unlawful claims, the U.S. State Department said on Friday. China, which has maritime sovereignty disputes with Japan in the East China Sea and with several Southeast Asian countries in the South China Sea, passed a law last month that for the first time explicitly allows its coast guard to fire on foreign vessels.

  • Rethinking the US-China fight: Does China really threaten American power abroad?

    President Biden has so far kept most of his predecessor's tough-on-China policies. Malte Mueller via Getty ImagesPresident Joe Biden is so far maintaining his predecessor’s tough China policy, which aims to curb China’s international power both economically and politically. In the U.S. and Europe, China is widely recognized as a rising star that threatens Western power. But my research on the country suggests China may no longer see itself that way. China’s rise In the three decades I’ve studied and taught Chinese foreign policy, I have witnessed three discrete eras in China’s approach to international relations. After the death of the Communist Chinese leader Mao Zedong in 1976, Mao’s successors, Deng Xiaoping and Jiang Zemin, introduced economic reforms that launched China on a path of phenomenal economic growth. The country rose from 11th to second place in the global GDP rankings between 1990 and 2020. The prevailing view in Western capitals in the 1990s was that China’s economic transformations would inevitably culminate in an affluent, peaceful and democratic country. To ensure this outcome, the major economic powers were prepared to embrace China as a full member of their club of open-market societies, admitting it into international institutions like the World Trade Organization and integrating it into global markets. The West was keen to bring it into this network of international political institutions constructed after World War II to promote cooperation and peaceful conflict resolution. And China was happy to join the club, at least when it came to trade and investment. Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping’s foreign relations strategy in the 1990s was to “hide capabilities and bide time,” adopting a policy of “tao guang yang hui” – keeping a low profile. In the early 2000s, President Hu Jintao took a few modest steps toward greater Chinese assertiveness on the world stage, building up China’s navy and initiating a series of port projects in Pakistan and beyond. For the most part, however, Hu still espoused a policy of “peaceful rise.” China’s dream That changed when China’s current leader, Xi Jinping, assumed power in 2012. Xi projected nationalism and power. His China would no longer bide its time. Xi proclaimed the “China Dream,” envisioning the country as a major power with increasing influence not just in Asia but worldwide. Chinese President Xi Jinping attends a military parade with former Presidents Hu Jintao, left, and Jiang Zemin in Tiananmen Square in Beijing on Oct. 1, 2019. Greg Baker/AFP via Getty Images Under Xi, China took a much more aggressive stance toward the world, flexing its military muscle in the South China Sea and elsewhere, and coupling diplomacy with heavy investment in infrastructure development across Latin America and Africa. Over time, many Western foreign policy leaders, among them Barack Obama, came to see China as bent on upending, not sustaining, the economic order they had created and enthusiastically welcomed China into. In 2015, the U.S. undertook a “strategic pivot” toward Asia and away from the Middle East, the focus of Washington’s attention since 9/11. In an effort to contain – or at least constrain – China, the U.S. strengthened alliances with Australia, Japan, South Korea and the Philippines, formed a coalition of countries in China’s neighborhood, and increased defense cooperation with India, Australia and Japan. American anxieties In October 2017, at the National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party, Xi confirmed Western fears. He publicly declared his goal of moving China to the “center stage” of world affairs. Xi said China did not seek global domination but warned that no one “should expect China to swallow anything that undermines its interests.” He also hinted that China’s rise would create a world order with “Chinese characteristics.” In December 2017 an updated U.S. national security strategy officially declared China’s rise a threat, citing intellectual property theft and the development of advanced weapons capable of nullifying America’s military advantage. Trump, who saw China as a serious threat, had a combative relationship with Xi. Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images China against the world But the China dream isn’t guaranteed to come true. As President Xi told Communist Party members at a gathering in January 2019, the country faces serious challenges Beijing faces a U.S.-led coalition that is committed to resisting China’s economic, military and diplomatic power plays in Asia. China also has rising debt, stagnating GDP growth rate and declining productivity. Then there are China’s troubling demographics: The population is both shrinking and getting old. China’s population declined in 2018 for the first time since the deadly famines induced by Mao’s “Great Leap Forward” in the 1960s. The Chinese Academy of Science predicts that if fertility continues to drop from its current rate of 1.6 children per woman to a projected 1.3, China’s population would be reduced by about 50% by the end of this century. China ended in 2015 its policy of limiting families to one child, but its population still skews old, leaving fewer workers to support increasing numbers of elderly. Together, these predictions have raised concerns within the Chinese Communist Party that the nation will “get old before it gets rich.” This predicament could create serious social unrest. Xi and others in China’s Communist leadership no longer project unbridled confidence. Instead, they telegraph concern that global leadership is slipping out of reach. [Get the best of The Conversation, every weekend. Sign up for our weekly newsletter.] Diverging views These concerns are already reshaping China’s foreign policy, leading it to take increasingly direct military action toward neighboring India – where it is engaged in a territorial dispute in the Himalayas – and near Taiwan. China is also redoubling its military efforts to assert its territorial rights to disputed islands the South China Sea and cracking down on democracy in Hong Kong. Xi has embraced a confrontational new form of global diplomacy that more actively undermines U.S. interests abroad. Some call it “wolf-warrior diplomacy,” after two blockbuster Chinese movies about Chinese special forces vanquishing American mercenaries in Africa and Asia. This is the first time in six decades that China and the West hold such fundamentally different views of China’s global trajectory. The results could be destabilizing. If a weakened China feels threatened by Western containment, it may double down on its nationalistic displays in India, Taiwan, Hong Kong and the South China Sea. The post-World War II international order, built to promote economic cooperation and avoid war, may not be able to withstand the stress of China’s mounting challenges from within. A war between the West and China is still a remote possibility, but perhaps not as remote as it once seemed.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Andrew Latham, Macalester College. Read more:Coronavirus vaccine: what’s getting in the way of the global rollout? – The Conversation Weekly podcast‘Trumpism’ in Australia has been overstated – our problems are mostly our own Andrew Latham does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Canada says alleged Trump interference in extradition case of Huawei's Meng 'moot'

    Canada's attorney general says accusations that former U.S. President Donald Trump's interfered in Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou's extradition trial is irrelevant because he is no longer in office. Meng is facing charges of bank fraud in the United States over misleading HSBC about Huawei's business dealings in Iran, causing the bank to violate U.S. sanctions. She has been under house arrest in Vancouver, Canada, since her arrest at the airport there in December 2018 and is fighting extradition in the British Columbia Supreme Court.

  • White House waives ethics rules for first Biden official

    The Biden administration has waived ethics rules to allow a top Department of Homeland Security official to make policy in areas on which she lobbied for her former employer, Amnesty International.Why it matters: The waiver is the first granted under Biden's new ethics pledge, which allows the White House to shelve restrictions on former lobbyists in the administration if doing so is deemed in the national interest.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What's new: A memo from the White House Office of Management and Budget, dated Feb. 9 and released publicly on Friday, spelled out the rationale for waiving those rules for Charanya Krishnaswami, the senior counselor to DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.The waiver applied to the portion of Biden's ethics pledge governing former lobbyists' work on specific policy issues. Krishnaswami will still be barred from participating in matters that could financially impact Amnesty itself."Without this waiver, the adjustments that would be necessary to maintain Ms. Krishnaswami’s recusal are anticipated to result in serious limitations and inefficiencies in the Department," acting OMB director Robert Fairweather wrote.Background: Krishnaswami was a registered lobbyist for Amnesty prior to joining the administration.She directed the organization's advocacy programs for the Americas, and, along with a team of in-house lobbyists, reported working on numerous federal policy issues and pieces of legislation.Under the terms of Biden's ethics pledge, Krishnaswami would normally be barred from participating in any policymaking decisions relating to issues on which she'd lobbied, making a host of policy areas in DHS's portfolio effectively off-limits."Here, these factors demonstrate that it is in the public interest to grant a limited waiver to Ms. Krishnaswami," Fairweather wrote.Between the lines: The language of Biden's ethics pledge suggested that waiver requests will be given more weight for officials who worked for nonprofits than other private sector enterprises.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • It looks like Elon Musk isn't moving Tesla out of California after all

    The electric car maker's application for a permit to expand its Fremont assembly plant undercut its CEO's rhetoric about abandoning California.

  • Israel sounds alarm after U.S. backs nuclear talks with Iran

    The Israeli government has raised concerns about Secretary of State Tony Blinken's announcement on Thursday that the U.S. is willing to open discussions with Iran about returning to the 2015 nuclear deal.What they're saying: “Israel believes that going back to the old nuclear agreement will pave Iran’s path to a nuclear arsenal. We remain committed to preventing Iran from getting nuclear weapons," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said in a statement.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Why it matters: The Iranian issue is the main point of friction between Israel and the Biden administration, just as it was between Netanyahu and the Obama administration.Israeli officials say the U.S. notified Israel in advance about the announcement. “We are in close contact with the United States on this matter," an Israeli official said.Driving the news: Following a video conference on Thursday with his counterparts from France, Germany and the U.K., Blinken said the U.S. was prepared to discuss a path back to full, mutual compliance with the deal, which the Trump administration pulled out of and Iran is violating.Enrique Mora, a senior EU foreign policy official, then proposed an informal meeting of diplomats from Iran and the six world powers that signed the nuclear deal.Minutes later, the State Department issued a statement saying the U.S. was prepared to attend such a meeting. "The goal of coming together would be to sit down and to see what could be a prolonged path of trying to get back to a situation where both the U.S. and Iran were back into compliance," a State Department official said.The U.S. took several other Iran-related steps on Thursday: America's acting representative to the UN submitted a letter to members of the UN Security Council reversing the Trump administration's efforts to snap UN sanctions on Iran backed into place.The U.S. mission to the UN also notified the Iranian mission that all travel restrictions imposed by the Trump administration on Iranian diplomats in the U.S. would be lifted. What’s next: On Feb. 23, Iran is expected to withdraw from the “additional protocol” of the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.That would see Iran curtail its cooperation with UN inspectors, suspending their ability to conduct unannounced visits to nuclear sites. Experts see that as the most damaging stepThe U.S. is waiting to see whether the meeting proposal could help delay the Iranian steps.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Man Says He’s Being Falsely Accused Of Impersonating A Police Officer And Could Face 85 Years In Prison

    Jeremy owns a funeral escort service in Florida and says that he is being accused of impersonating law enforcement. “Nothing could be further from the truth,” Jeremy insists. Jeremy says he and his employees wear highly visible yellow shirts, have purple flashing lights on their motorcycles and that their uniforms are “nowhere near” the same colors and as police officer uniforms in Florida. “I believe that there are certain members of law enforcement that are out to get me,” Jeremy says. Hear why Jeremy could be facing up to 85 years in prison in the video above. And, see what Dr. Phil says after examining Jeremy’s motorcycle. On Friday’s episode of Dr. Phil, see how Jeremy defends his choices in the uniforms and cars he uses for his company. And, why does he say he carries a pepper gun, which is a non-lethal weapon, and handcuffs? Check here to see where you can watch “Playing Cop … Or Just Doing His Job?” And on Monday, Jeremy is confronted by a former military police officer who says he has been closely following and questioning Jeremy’s story online. Plus, Jeremy asked to take a polygraph to clear his name. Check local listings to see where you can tune in to "Polygraph Results Revealed: Is Jeremy Telling the Truth?" to see the results. TELL DR. PHIL YOUR STORY: Are you involved in a story making headlines?

  • After 45 years, the Navy is planning to 'recycle' a first-of-its-kind missile submarine

    The Navy plans to retire 304 vessels by 2051. One of them will be USS Ohio, bringing an end to a four-decade career for the first sub of its kind.

  • LaKeith Stanfield says Charlamagne’s a ‘h–‘ after he critiques ‘Black Messiah’ role

    It looks like an old feud may be brewing again after a recent exchange at the popular radio show, The Breakfast Club. In comments on Instagram, LaKeith Stanfield called Charlamagne’s a “hoe” after the radio host critiqued his role in Judas and the Black Messiah.

  • Here's why gas prices are rising — and how high they're likely to go

    Prices are already the highest since the pre-pandemic days — and they're likely to spike.

  • Alone in locked down London, fleeing Hong Kongers seek new life

    London was never on Hong Konger Aragorn's wish list of places to visit, but now the 36-year-old is trying to build a new life in the British capital after fleeing a security clampdown in his birthplace. Aragorn, who did not want to give his full name and said his safety would have been at risk at home due to his pro-democracy activism, is one of the first Hong Kongers eligible to set out on a new path to becoming a British citizen. "Of course, no one wants to leave their home country and I literally miss the milk tea in Hong Kong," he said in an interview by the River Thames, in the financial heart of the capital.

  • NASA reveals 'stunning' image from Perseverance rover's landing on Mars

    NASA has revealed some brand new, awe-inspiring images from its Perseverance rover mission following a historic landing. The Perseverance rover successfully landed on Mars on Thursday as part of a mission to search for signs of ancient life on the red planet, and on Friday, NASA released some new images from the mission. Among them was one taken during the landing; as NASA explains, "while NASA's Mars Curiosity rover sent back a stop-motion movie of its descent, Perseverance's cameras are intended to capture video of its touchdown and this new still image was taken from that footage." The moment that my team dreamed of for years, now a reality. Dare mighty things. #CountdownToMars pic.twitter.com/8SgV53S9KG — NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) February 19, 2021 According to CNBC's Michael Sheetz, this is actually the first time NASA has ever "captured images of a spacecraft landing on another planet," and engineer Aaron Stehura during a Friday news conference said the team was "awestruck" after getting this photo back. "This is something that we've never seen before," Stehura said. "It was stunning, and the team was awestruck. There was just a feeling of victory that we were able to capture these and share it with the world." Indeed, Katie Stack Morgan, Perseverance deputy project scientist, said it was "incredible" seeing the photo, explaining, "We're used to the engineers showing us animations of the rover, and that's at first what I thought this was, and then I did a double take and said, 'That's the actual rover!'" NASA also revealed the first color image from Perseverance, which NASA's Hallie Gengl noted is "really high resolution compared to what we've seen before on other previous missions." Another picture showed the rover's front right wheel on the planet's surface. JUST IN: NASA posts first color image from rover Perseverance following its landing on Mars. pic.twitter.com/sGlnXBHYsF — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 19, 2021 I love rocks. Look at these right next to my wheel. Are they volcanic or sedimentary? What story do they tell? Can’t wait to find out.#CountdownToMarshttps://t.co/7w3rbvbyoL pic.twitter.com/H3q1M0YJAd — NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) February 19, 2021 NASA expects to have more images ready for Monday, with Stehura noting, "We're all chomping at the bit." More stories from theweek.comThe Texas blizzard nightmare is Republican governance in a nutshell5 scathingly funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's impeachment dodgeWorkers at Trump's D.C. restaurant say suppliers would deliberately send them rotten produce

  • Hong Kong Government Shakes up RTHK Public Broadcaster

    The Hong Kong government has replaced the head of broadcasting at publicly-owned Radio Television Hong Kong (RTHK). It also published a report that lambasted the operator for poor internal controls and lack of editorial accountability. The broadcaster, which is technically a government department, has been criticized by the city’s pro-Beijing camp for much of the […]

  • Iran nuclear deal: US agrees to meet Iran, world powers in first step for Biden administration

    The Biden administration said Thursday it would agree to meet with Iran and other world powers involved in negotiating the 2015 nuclear deal, the first public step toward renewed diplomacy with Tehran.

  • Vatican employees could lose their jobs for refusing COVID vaccine

    Those who work for the Catholic Church's city state in Rome who refuse the vaccine "without proven health reasons" could face an "interruption of the work relationship."

  • U.S. securities regulator suspends trading in three more 'meme stocks'

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday suspended trading in more securities that have seen jumps in both prices and trading volumes since late January amid social media interest. The SEC temporarily suspended trading of Marathon Group Corp, Affinity Beverage Group Inc, and Sylios Corp beginning on Friday and ending on March 4, the SEC said in statements published on its website. The suspensions are the latest effort by the SEC to address soaring retail investor interest driven by conversation on social media platforms, most notably seen in a surge and subsequent plunge in share prices of GameStop Corp. Last week, the regulator suspended trading in a defunct stock.

  • Arthur the Hero Cat Saves Children From Deadly Snake

    All hail King Arthur, a hero in every sense of the word.

  • Man arrested, accused of shoving woman outside bakery in Queens

    Police in Queens arrested a man, accused of assaulting an Asian woman waiting in line outside a bakery Tuesday afternoon.

  • U.S. rejoins Paris climate agreement. Now comes the daunting part.

    The Biden administration seeks to show seriousness of purpose to meet its emissions-cutting commitments and restore the U.S.'s diminished standing on the world stage.

  • Wall St closes down on tech slide, rising jobless claims

    Stocks on Wall Street closed lower on Thursday as investors shifted out of big technology names, while an unexpected rise in weekly U.S. jobless claims pointed to a fragile recovery in the labor market. Shares of Apple Inc, Tesla Inc and Facebook Inc weighed the most on both the benchmark S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq. Facebook shares dropped 1.5% to $269.39 as Wall Street assessed the wider ramifications of its move to block all news content in Australia.