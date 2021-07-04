China Has a BIG Plan for Post-U.S. Afghanistan—and It’s Worth Billions

Syed Fazl-e-Haider
·6 min read
Nicolas Asfouri/AFP via Getty
Nicolas Asfouri/AFP via Getty

KARACHI, PAKISTAN—As the U.S. exits Afghanistan, Beijing is preparing to swoop into the war-torn country and fill the vacuum left by the departed U.S. and NATO troops.

China is poised to make an exclusive entry into post-U.S. Afghanistan with its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Speaking on condition of anonymity, a source close to government officials in Afghanistan told The Daily Beast that Kabul authorities are growing more intensively engaged with China on an extension of the $62 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)—the flagship project of BRI, which involves the construction of highways, railways and energy pipelines between Pakistan and China—to Afghanistan.

Internet Reportedly Shut Off as G7 Leaders Squabble With Biden Over China

American troops exited the main and final U.S. military base in Afghanistan on Friday, and though the initial withdrawal date was slated for Sept. 11, security officials told Reuters that the majority of troops would be out by July 4.

According to another source privy to conversations between Beijing and Kabul, one of the specific projects on the table is the construction of a China-backed major road between Afghanistan and Pakistan's northwestern city of Peshawar, which is already linked with the CPEC route. “There is a discussion on a Peshawar-Kabul motorway between the authorities in Kabul and Beijing,” the source told The Daily Beast on condition of anonymity. “Linking Kabul with Peshawar by road means Afghanistan’s formal joining of CPEC.”

In other words: The Afghan government, behind the scenes, is welcoming China immediately after saying goodbye to America.

China has been keen on extending its BRI to Afghanistan, and has been asking Kabul to join it for at least half a decade. But the U.S-backed Afghan government was hesitant to join BRI for fear it could raise eyebrows in Washington.

“There has been continuous engagement between the Afghan government and the Chinese for the past few years… [but] that made the U.S. suspicious of president Ashraf Ghani government,” the source said. He added that now, the engagement is growing “more intense,” as U.S. forces are leaving and “Ghani needs an ally with resources, clout and ability to provide military support to his government.”

After U.S President Joe Biden announced plans to fully withdraw American forces by Sept. 11, Chinese foreign ministry’s spokesperson Zhao Lijian confirmed last month that China was indeed having discussions with third parties, including Afghanistan, on the extension of CPEC.

Under its BRI strategy, China wants to connect Asia with Africa and Europe through land and maritime networks spanning some 60 countries. The strategy would not only promote inter-regional connectivity, but would also enhance China's influence across the world at an estimated cost of $4 trillion. By virtue of its location, Afghanistan can provide China with a strategic base to spread its influence across the world, ideally located to serve as a trade hub connecting the Middle East, Central Asia and Europe.

“The Chinese have very carefully cultivated many political leaders to buy political support for the projects in Afghanistan at the same time, " the source said, adding that “the Chinese government can ill afford to see Afghanistan not webbed through the BRI.”

He continued: “Certainly, the investment that would be injected into the economy will employ many people… and in the absence of other economic activities people may welcome it. But the political landscape in Afghanistan stands divided, and there will be some ethnic leaders who will oppose BRI, not because they see disadvantages, but because external actors want to stop it.”

According to the source, a senior officer in Afghanistan’s foreign service had told him that Chinese officials had engaged with foreign minister Salahuddin Rabbani about five years ago, to discuss the extension of CPEC and BRI. The minister was interested—that is, until an Indian ambassador went on the offensive to push back on the deal. The Indian ambassador to Afghanistan even approached the U.S. ambassador in Kabul to express his concerns, the source said. Ultimately, the American ambassador allegedly pressured Rabbani into backing away from further talks on CPEC with the Chinese.

In another instance, “an emotional diplomat openly accused [President Ghani] of siding with the Chinese and offering them Afghan resources," the source said, and the project was stalled.

But now, in light of the U.S. exit, Beijing might be in a good position to pick up where they left off and push Kabul to join the BRI, especially if an American withdrawal leads to the installation of the Taliban regime. Since last February, when the Trump administration signed a peace deal with the Taliban, the Chinese officials have reportedly been in frequent contact with representatives from the militant group.

<div class="inline-image__credit">Noorullah Shirzada/AFP via Getty Images</div>
Noorullah Shirzada/AFP via Getty Images

“The Taliban certainly offers a more unified partner to Chinese. But other regional countries have been trying to bring together warlords to think of resistance rather than of peace with the Taliban,” the source revealed to The Daily Beast.

As part of its homework strategy for Afghanistan, China has launched some strategic projects, including the construction of Taxkorgan airport on Pamirs Plateau in the northwest Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, which borders Afghanistan. China is also the builder and operator of Gwadar seaport in Pakistan’s Balochistan province, also bordering Afghanistan. Both Taxkorgan and Gwadar are being developed under CPEC.

“Washington’s departure from Afghanistan gives Beijing a strategic opportunity,” Michael Kugelman, the deputy director and senior Associate for South Asia at the Wilson Center in Washington told The Daily Beast. “There will certainly be a vacuum to fill, but we shouldn’t overstate China’s capacity to fill it. With Afghanistan’s security situation sure to spiral out of control, there’s only so much China will be able to do to deepen its footprint.”

As China’s strategic partner, Pakistan could prove a trump card for China in the Afghan endgame.

“I think China could achieve more success than the U.S. in Afghanistan given its close ties with and enormous leverage over Pakistan,” Sudha Ramachandran, an India-based analyst on South Asian political and security issues, told The Daily Beast. “China wants to ensure that instability in Afghanistan does not impact BRI adversely, and it wants to push Afghanistan to join CPEC or BRI.”

Still, China’s ability, Kugelman explained, to deepen its footprint in Afghanistan will “depend in great part on whether it reaches an understanding with the Taliban, which will see its influence continue to grow whether it holds power or not. If the Taliban is okay with China building out infrastructure and other projects in Afghanistan, Beijing will be in a much better place.”

Taliban Mock Hasty U.S. Withdrawal: ‘Losers Never Look Back’

“China could well bring the Taliban on board with BRI. The insurgents have said they will support development projects if they serve Afghan national interests,” he added.

What China actually needs to extend its Belt and Road program to Afghanistan is, ultimately, peace. Beijing has gone so far as to offer infrastructure and energy projects worth billions of dollars to the Taliban in return for peace in Afghanistan.

“The Taliban isn’t the only challenge to overcome,” said Kugelman. “There are many sources of violence, both anti- and pro-state, in Afghanistan. So China will still face an extremely insecure environment, even if it gets Taliban buy-in for its projects.”

There’s no doubt that the strategic assets in Taxkorgan, Wakhan and Gwadar will strengthen China’s logistical infrastructure, helping it achieve its long-term economic and security objectives in the region.

Peace, though, remains the actual key to China’s master plan for a post-U.S. Afghanistan.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Government to target Chinese investors at green summit

    Ministers will woo big-spending Chinese investors at a global summit in October as Britain attempts to strengthen post-Brexit ties with the authoritarian state. Sources said representatives from the world’s second biggest economy would attend the Global Investment Summit at London’s Science Museum. Their presence among up to 200 of the world’s top investors comes despite concerns over human rights abuses against the Uyghur minority in Xinjiang province. The latest pivot towards China comes as ho

  • Chinese astronauts make first spacewalk outside new station

    Two astronauts on Sunday made the first spacewalk outside China’s new orbital station to set up cameras and other equipment using a 15-meter-long (50-foot-long) robotic arm. Liu Boming and Tang Hongbo were shown by state TV climbing out of the airlock as Earth rolled past below them. The third crew member, commander Nie Haisheng, stayed inside.

  • Some Chinese shun grueling careers for 'low-desire life'

    Fed up with work stress, Guo Jianlong quit a newspaper job in Beijing and moved to China’s mountain southwest to “lie flat.” Guo joined a small but visible handful of Chinese urban professionals who are rattling the ruling Communist Party by rejecting grueling careers for a “low-desire life." Guo, 44, became a freelance writer in Dali, a town in Yunnan province known for its traditional architecture and picturesque scenery.

  • Trump Boat Parades Left Untold Destruction in Their Wake

    Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily BeastOn Independence Day 2020, as a MAGA armada of 100-plus boats sped across Tennessee’s Old Hickory Lake, one Trump supporter who wasn’t taking part in the parade was about to get a taste of the chaos that ensued.“I’m a seasoned captain. I’ve been in big waves,” Tommy Gravelle told The Daily Beast. But this was different. “If I knew there’d be that big of waves, I would’ve never left the dock.”Rapidfire crests—waves that came in too fast for a simpl

  • Russian Scientists Bring 24,000-Year-Old Zombies Back to Life

    Surely this ends well.

  • Legendary broadcaster Marv Albert says farewell as 55-year career comes to an end

    A legendary career has come to an end.

  • Tropical Storm Elsa nears Cuba amid fears of flooding

    Cuba prepared to evacuate people along the island’s southern region on Sunday amid fears that Tropical Storm Elsa could unleash heavy flooding after battering several Caribbean islands, killing at least three people. Elsa was located about 175 miles (280 kilometers) east-southeast of Montego Bay, Jamaica, and was speeding west-northwest at 17 mph (28 kph). It had maximum sustained winds of 65 mph (100 kph), according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

  • Cryptocurrency jobs: Here's a gig that can pay up to $250,000 a year

    Want a job in crypto? Try this hot part of the market, one crypto job recruiter tells Yahoo Finance.

  • President Joe Biden on Sha'Carri Richardson's marijuana suspension: 'The rules are the rules'

    The 100-meter dash winner at the U.S. Olympic trials is out of the event.

  • Vaccinated and Confused? Answers About Masks, the Delta Variant and Breakthrough Infections

    The World Health Organization wants everybody to wear masks, but the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says vaccinated people often don’t need to wear them. So who do we listen to? Virus experts and epidemiologists also offer mixed advice, but largely agree on one point: Whether a fully vaccinated person needs to wear a mask really depends on the circumstances and what’s happening in your community. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times “At this point, thinking

  • Deputy said playing a Taylor Swift song would keep a video of him off YouTube. It didn't.

    During a confrontation with activists, a deputy pulled out his phone and played a Taylor Swift song to avoid being recorded. Instead he went viral.

  • Hundreds of Islamic State women 'marrying' their way out of Syrian camps

    Hundreds of women associated with the Islamic State have been smuggled out of a northeast Syria detention camp by paying bribes with money raised from husbands they met online, according to a new report. Women living in Al-Hol camp in northeast Syria are meeting men online using social media profiles advertising their jihadist bona fides and soliciting donations which are used to fund escape attempts or improve their quality of life in the camp, the Guardian reported on Friday. The Syrian Democr

  • Almost as soon as the US military left its biggest air base in Afghanistan, looters rolled in

    The Afghan government's inability to guard one of the country's most important bases doesn't bode well for Afghanistan's future.

  • The EU’s new vaccine passport is causing whiplash for Africans and Indians

    New travel restrictions to the EU, which exclude certain types of vaccines, are creating a headache.

  • Engineers may have identified at least 1 potential factor in Surfside collapse

    Engineers may have identified at least 1 potential factor in Surfside collapse

  • In Case Against Trump's Company, Echoes of His Father's Tactics on Taxes

    Long before Donald Trump’s company was accused of plotting detours around the tax code to compensate its chief financial officer with carpeting, televisions and car leases, there were the $16,135 boilers. The boilers were bought for that amount by Trump’s father, Fred, in the 1990s for his numerous apartment buildings. But in a bit of financial alchemy that embodied the family ethos of paying as little tax as possible, the elder Trump used inflated invoices to pay the bill, and the extra money w

  • Vanessa Williams to Sing ‘Black National Anthem’ at Capitol Fourth Celebration

    American actress and singer Vanessa Williams will perform the song "Lift Every Voice and Sing," which has become known as the "black national anthem," at the annual A Capitol Fourth televised celebration.

  • Bruce Lee's Daughter Blasts Quentin Tarantino's Portrayal of Her Father 'as a Dispensable Stereotype'

    Shannon Lee is defending her father’s legacy against what she says are “continued attacks, mischaracterizations, and misrepresentations”

  • Nurses fired for not getting COVID-19 vaccine explain their rationale

    More than 100 staff members at Houston Methodist Hospital who were fired for refusing to get vaccinated for COVID-19 appealed a judge’s ruling that sided with the hospital’s right to terminate their employment. The group now believes their fight will make it to the Supreme Court.

  • Demolition preparations begin at condo with storm looming

    Rescuers suspended their search for the living and the dead in the rubble of a collapsed South Florida condo building Saturday to allow crews to start preparing the unstable remainder of the structure for demolition ahead of a tropical storm. The search and rescue mission was halted in the afternoon as workers began the precarious business of boring holes to hold explosives in the concrete of the still-standing portion of the Champlain Towers South tower in Surfside, Miami-Dade Assistant Fire Chief Raide Jadallah told relatives awaiting word on missing loved ones. In the closed-door briefing, Jadallah said the suspension was a necessary safety measure because the drilling could cause the structure to fail.