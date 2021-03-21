China the ‘big trade winner’ from lockdowns in the West

Tom Rees
·2 min read
An employee works at a solar panel and solar equipment factory in Jiujiang, China - China Congress Shifting Focus&#xa0;/CHINATOPIX&#xa0;
An employee works at a solar panel and solar equipment factory in Jiujiang, China - China Congress Shifting Focus /CHINATOPIX

China has emerged as the “big winner” from Western economies being in lockdown after grabbing market share during a “warp speed” trade recovery, new figures have revealed.

The Asian manufacturing powerhouse has boosted its goods exports to around 110pc of pre-Covid levels during a rapid trade rebound, recovering to normal volumes in just seven months, according to economists at Société Générale.

Global trade reached its pre-virus peak in November, but the US, eurozone and many emerging markets are still short of normal levels.

Chinese trade fully recovered within seven months and ha,s along with Japan, even boosted exports since Covid struck. Meanwhile, SocGen’s data showed that eurozone and US goods exports are at 99pc and 97pc of their pre-Covid level, respectively, while Africa and the Middle East and eastern Europe have further to claw back at around 90pc.

“China has come out the big winner,” said Klaus Baader, chief economist at the French bank.

“It clearly has grabbed additional market share in global trade. It is also true for the emerging market Asia economies outside of China, but some of the other emerging economies have had a pretty difficult time of it.”

While economies have suffered historic recessions, demand for goods has recovered rapidly as the Covid blow has fallen largely on the services sector. Manufacturers across the world have largely shrugged off renewed lockdowns as spending shifted in locked down economies from shuttered services to goods.

Mr Baader said the bounce back in global trade from the initial Covid plunge has been “remarkably fast”.

He explained: “This really is a warp speed trade recovery. It is so different from the Great Recession… The decline this time was more rapid and nearly as deep in global trade, but the rebound was practically instant.”

Economists expect another year of rapid growth for trade in 2021 as reopenings gather pace. However, some economists have warned that supply chain problems could become a headwind.

“The surprising speed of the global trade recovery so far has caused problems of its own,” said Joanna Konings, ING trade economist.

“The impact of supply chain hiccups and transport and input shortages related to the quick recovery of demand for goods will dampen global trade growth for the year.”

She added that world trade volumes will grow 6pc this year despite “container shortages and new trade barriers” weighing on the rebound.

Recommended Stories

  • China's economy is continuing steady recovery this year, vice premier says

    China's economy is continuing a steady recovery this year, vice premier Han Zheng said on Sunday. Han made the remarks to the China Development Forum, a high-level business gathering hosted by the Development Research Centre of the State Council. Han also said China, the world's No.2 economy, will strengthen macro policy coordination with other countries.

  • GM's New $9,000 Truck Is Only for China

    The Wuling Zhengtu is a simple solution to a simple problem.

  • After testy meeting, China says will discuss climate with US

    China said Saturday it had agreed with the U.S. to take up climate change and a handful of other issues, a sign of small but possible progress at recently concluded talks that were otherwise marked by acrimonious public exchanges over the divisions between the world's two largest economies. China's official Xinhua News Agency said in a dispatch from Alaska, where the two-day meeting wrapped up Friday, that China and the U.S. had decided to set up a working group on climate change and hold talks “to facilitate activities of ... diplomatic and consular missions” and on issues related to each other's journalists.

  • Tense China-U.S. talks heighten need for improved crisis management: Chinese adviser

    The failure of this week's U.S.-China meeting to build strategic trust has heightened the need for Beijing and Washington to improve crisis management regime, a senior Chinese military scholar and adviser told a Beijing forum on Saturday. After a fiery start, U.S. and Chinese officials concluded on Friday what Washington called "tough and direct" talks in Alaska, which laid bare the depth of tensions between the world's two largest economies at the outset of the Biden administration. "Now that we cannot depend on strategic trust, as shown by the ongoing Anchorage meeting, to avoid crisis, we have to improve our crisis management regime, including updating the code of behaviour at close encounters," said General Yao Yunzhu.

  • This Is Investors’ Biggest Concern Right Now. (Hint: It’s Not Covid.)

    The most recent BofA Securities survey of investors sees investors fearing higher inflation and a taper-tantrum. A record 93% see higher inflation this year, and most see an improving economy.

  • Japan, U.S. defence chiefs affirm cooperation on Taiwan: Kyodo

    Japanese and U.S. defence chiefs agreed in their meeting last week to closely cooperate in the event of a military clash between China and Taiwan, Kyodo News reported on Sunday, citing multiple government sources. U.S. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin brought up the issue when he met with Japanese Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi on Tuesday although there was no discussion on the specifics of how the two countries should coordinate responses to such an emergency, the news outlet reported. Japan has historically refrained from commenting on potential emergency situations in Taiwan in relation to China and its stance remains to "encourage dialogue for a peaceful solution to cross-strait tensions," Kyodo said.

  • US Diplomat: Dialogue necessary between US, China

    A former America diplomat is arguing the need for dialogue with China. "A private, sustained strategic dialogue is in the interests of the United States, not as a favor to China, but as a tool of American national security," said Richard Haass. (March 19)

  • Xiaojie Tan dreamed of traveling the world and celebrating her 50th birthday with her daughter. Then the Atlanta shooter ended her life.

    Xiaojie "Emily" Tan was a mother, small business owner, wife and friend. She was among those killed Tuesday by a lone gunman in the Atlanta area.

  • Tax Incentives For Semiconductors, US Manufacturing Gain Senate Support

    U.S. lawmakers, corporations and labor agreed during a Senate hearing this week that the tax code should be updated to incentivize domestic production and innovation so manufacturers are globally competitive and the nation is less dependent on imports for critical products, such as semiconductors, electric vehicle batteries, medical supplies and minerals used in electronics. Participants said shortages in the past year of personal protective equipment and semiconductors, used in everything from cars to phones to defense technologies, exposed the fragility of extended supply chains and the threat to national security from not being self-reliant in critical technologies and materials. They called for investment tax credits and restoring deductibility for research and development to provide long-term stability and attract investment in jobs and technologies. Semiconductor self-reliance A severe semiconductor shortage is the latest example of supply chain disruptions causing widespread economic impact and drawing the attention of policymakers. Soon after taking office, President Joe Biden ordered an agencywide review of supply chain vulnerabilities in semiconductors and three other areas, as well as a more in-depth review of supply chains in six key sectors. Automakers are most acutely feeling the pinch because semiconductor makers are overwhelmed with orders and focusing on top customers in electronics. Many car companies are paying the price for relinquishing some capacity allocations last year when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down production and sales cratered. But demand for autos quickly surged and since early December automakers have struggled to recover capacity that went to other sectors. It takes 45 to 60 days to make the microcontrollers for autos, and then manufacturers must navigate transportation delays caused by crowded ocean and air carriers and severe port congestion. Production has been interrupted at every automaker with U.S. plants. Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) has suspended production for several weeks at plants in Louisville, Kentucky; Chicago; and Dearborn, Michigan. "The shockwaves of this blow to the modern global economy are continuing to ripple out and will cause further problems in the weeks and months to come. It is a recipe for trouble when one single pandemic, natural disaster or terrorist attack can sever brittle supply chains and hobble our economy, threaten American jobs, and weaken our national security," said Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden, D-Oregon. Global demand for semiconductors has increased dramatically and is projected to grow 5% annually until 2030. Only 12% of semiconductor manufacturing is in the U.S. and just 9% is from American companies. Currently, 80% of the world's semiconductor manufacturing is concentrated in Asia, Boston Consulting Group estimated in September. Taiwan is home to many global semiconductor producers, including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the largest foundry in the world for computer chips. The Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors for America (CHIPS) Act is one of several bipartisan legislative efforts to build up the advanced manufacturing base. Sens. Mark Warner, D-Virginia, and John Cornyn, R-Texas, are expected to reintroduce the bill, which would create a 40% refundable investment tax credit for qualified semiconductor equipment or facility expenditure. It also directs the Commerce Department to create a $10 billion federal program to match state and local incentives for building a semiconductor foundry and to assess the ability of the U.S. industrial base to support national defense. The Department of Defense would be authorized to increase activities related to semiconductor technologies and directed to implement a plan for utilizing the Defense Production Act to enhance domestic semiconductor production capability. An advanced semiconductor facility costs tens of billions of dollars to build and operate, and every advancement in chip design requires retooling and reinvestment in new equipment, George Davis, Intel Corp.'s (NASDAQ: INTC) chief financial officer, testified. He said other countries have stable, long-term incentives that promote expansion. "Over the last decade, the average rate of chip manufacturing has grown five times faster overseas than in the U.S. due to robust incentive programs offered by other countries. In fact, U.S. companies face up to a 40% cost disadvantage compared to Asian competitors due largely to government incentives," he said, noting that 19 European Union countries recently agreed to jointly invest up to $60 billion in semiconductor technologies. "It would be great to have a sustainable strategy to reverse that trend," he said. Jonathan Jennings, vice president of global commodity purchasing and supplier technical assistance at Ford, warned that without a stepped-up national strategy on lithium battery production, the U.S. will fall behind China in the electric vehicle market. China already controls 73% of worldwide capacity for lithium-ion batteries, with the U.S. in second place at 12%. "This is simply unacceptable. Over the next few years, the growth in new manufacturing will be faster in Asia than in the U.S., further reducing our share of global battery manufacturing," he said. Michelle Hanlon, professor of management at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, testified that using a high corporate tax to offset targeted tax credits for strategic industries would be counterproductive. She argued the corporate income tax is inefficient because it discourages job creation and investment. The U.S. had one of the highest corporate income tax rates in the developed world, 35%, until the 2017 tax cuts, which motivated many companies to move operations and profits offshore. The corporate tax is now 21% and more in line with average corporate income tax rates around the world. The Biden administration has proposed raising the corporate income tax to 28%. R&D deductibility Industry representatives called on Congress to stop a pending change to the tax code that would eliminate the ability to immediately deduct research costs and instead require they be amortized over several years. A 2019 study by Ernst & Young found that in the first five years after amortization takes effect, U.S. research spending would be reduced by $4.1 billion annually and 23,400 R&D-related jobs would be lost. After five years, R&D spending would drop $10.1 billion. Wyden blamed Republicans for the change in R&D deductibility, saying it is the latest example of short-sighted U.S. tax policy that leaves many rules requiring repeated extensions and prevents companies from having the certainty and predictability they need to plan investments. Republicans made "bizarre decisions" in 2017 to put incentives for research and innovation "on the chopping block so they could squeeze" massive corporate and individual tax cuts through the budget reconciliation process, he said. The U.S. spends about $500 billion a year on R&D, 70% of which comes from the private sector. Every $1 billion in research money supports about 17,000 jobs. "The CHIPS Act, and the ability to continue to deduct R&D expenditures, enable American companies to compete on equal footing with heavily subsidized foreign companies," Davis said. Speakers also endorsed the American Jobs in Energy Manufacturing Act of 2021, which offers an $8 billion increase to the advanced manufacturing tax credit available to manufacturers and other industrial users to retool, expand or build new facilities that make or recycle energy-related products. A portion of the spending is targeted for communities with significant job losses in coal, power plants and manufacturing. Meanwhile, Biden has also proposed a 10% advanceable tax credit for companies creating U.S. manufacturing jobs. But it's not practical to upend global supply chains, which would create risks and higher costs for end-users, said National Manufacturers Association President Jay Timmons. He argued that "a focus on making the United States the destination of choice for new industrial investment would strengthen domestic manufacturing." Click here for more FreightWaves/American Shipper stories by Eric Kulisch. RELATED NEWS: Biden readies critical supply chain review Global supply chains choke under tsunami of freight Semiconductor shortage sweeps auto industry See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaFedEx To Expand International Air Offerings Next QuarterFedEx Results Went Into Overdrive In Fiscal Third Quarter© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • How To Double Your Stock Returns In 2021

    Rising yields are not the boogeyman that people are fearing, so don't miss out on all the post-pandemic upside. Kevin will help prepare you for all the opportunities to come.

  • UPDATE 1-U.S. says it has had 'serious discussions' with China despite 'theatrics'

    U.S. diplomats have had "serious discussions" with counterparts from China in Alaska and will not let "theatrics" from the Chinese side distract from laying out our principles and having tough conversations, the U.S. State Department said on Friday. "We know that sometimes these diplomatic presentations can be exaggerated, or maybe even aimed at a domestic audience," State Department spokeswoman Jalina Porter told a news briefing. "But we're not letting the theatrics from the other side stop us from doing what we're intending to do in Alaska, which is lay out our principles, as well as our expectations, and have these tough conversations early that we need to have with the PRC," she said referring to China.

  • Why environmentalists want to destroy this lake

    From the air, it's tropical and turquoise.But this lake in southwestern Turkey has villagers worried. "Its beauty is coming from its toxic structure so it doesn't look beautiful to the residents of the village, of the surrounding village or to the environmentalists.''Ozlem Katisoz from the Climate Action Network says it's an ash dam, a toxic lake composed of the wastewater and polluted ash generated by the nearby Yatagan power plant.And it's polluted, filled with heavy metals including selenium, boron, nickel, copper and zinc.In March last year campaigners won a legal victory. Turkey's state council issued an interlocutory decision that will see all thermal power plants operating without modernized filters having to stop their operations until they meet the standards.''It is a very important decision and we hope that the final decision of the court will be as such.''Katisoz is hoping the decision will also lead to a greater move away from coal mining across Turkey.

  • China urges unhurried public to get vaccinated against COVID

    In China, the problem doesn't seem to be a shortage of vaccine. “China will continue the current prevention control measures to prevent imported cases and rebound of domestic cases,” Feng Zijian, the deputy director general of China's Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said at a news conference. Through Saturday, nearly 75 million vaccine doses have been given, the country's National Health Commission said.

  • Hunter Henry’s mindset on joining the Patriots is perfect

    Hunter Henry made his first public comments as a member of the Patriots on Friday.

  • China's financial institutions must help fund carbon neutrality goal, says central bank governor

    China's central bank will include climate change among the issues it considers in implementing its monetary policy and supervisory role in future and will encourage financial institutions to help meet the country's goal of becoming carbon neutral, the bank's governor has said. Yi Gang, governor of the People's Bank of China, made the comments at a closed-door session at China Development Forum on Saturday and they were published on the bank's website the following day. The target of reaching peak carbon emissions before 2030 and becoming carbon neutral by 2060 had raised new and higher demands for the bank, he said. Get the latest insights and analysis from our Global Impact newsletter on the big stories originating in China. President Xi Jinping made the pledge at the United Nations in September, making China only the second major economy to have given such a promise. China, US still split on hot-button topics but agree to climate change group Extensive investments will be needed to meet the target and the financial markets must take the lead in providing the funding, Yi told the forum. He estimated that it would need hundreds of trillions of yuan to fund the programme and the government could only cover a small proportion. People's Bank of China governor Yi Gang. Photo: EPA-EFE alt=People's Bank of China governor Yi Gang. Photo: EPA-EFE "We need to establish and complete a green financial policy system that leads and inspires the system to support green investments in a market-oriented way," he said. "Public finance, however, can cover only a tiny fraction [of the cost]. It is therefore imperative to put in place sound public policy incentives to encourage market forces to fill the gap," he said. China will need to spend US$6.4 trillion (41.6 trillion yuan) to build the new green power generation capacity needed to meet its goal of reaching carbon neutrality in 2060, but may struggle to secure the raw materials required, according to a report last week from energy analyst Wood Mackenzie. It said solar, wind, storage and nuclear power projects would need to be given priority if the country is to produce enough electricity to cope with an estimated 75 per cent increase in demand and fill the gap left by fossil fuels. 'Crazy' US-China nuclear energy link up key to climate change fight: forum Yi also said there needed to be more research into how climate change would affect financial stability and monetary policy, including the cost of extreme weather events and the impact of high carbon emissions on companies' asset values. The central bank has made green finance a central task in its new five-year plan for 2021-2025, Yi said, highlighting the need to strengthen information disclosure on climate change issues, encourage financial institutions to cut emissions and deepen international cooperation in achieving global solutions. This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2021 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved. Copyright (c) 2021. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

  • Protesters rally against Asian hate across U.S.

    From California to New York, demonstrators around the U.S. continued to rally on Saturday in support of the Asian-American community.It comes in the wake of a shooting rampage at three day spas in Atlanta, Georgia that left eight dead, including six Asian women. In Atlanta, hundreds gathered outside the Georgia State Capitol building.Many Asian Americans present said that crimes against them were not being taken seriously. "Even if I am Asian, I am also American. And in my personal experience I always feel invisible."Democratic Georgia State representative Bee Nguyen declared it an attack on the Asian community."We have lived in the shadows, invisible, overlooked and and relegated as second-class citizens. And now, in the wake of a violent and brutal shooting, white America is still trying to deny our humanity and existence."Georgia's newly-elected senators Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock also appeared before the crowd. "I'm not interested in whether or not he had a bad day. Talking about a bad day."CBS News reported that hundreds of protesters also marched through Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Saturday. Award-winning actress Sandra Oh made a surprise appearance at that rally."Everyone here, I will offer, I will challenge everyone here, if you see something, will you help me?" This week's killings follows mounting violence against Asian-Americans in the past year.Community leaders say that's owing to Asian-Americans being blamed for the global health crisis. After the attacks in Atlanta, 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long was charged with eight counts of homicide. He said that racial bias was not his motivation, while authorities stressed that they have not ruled out charging him with hate crimes.

  • U.S. and Chinese officials focus on human rights in Alaska meeting

    Tensions ran high Thursday as U.S. and Chinese diplomats focused on human rights during their meeting in Alaska. The two sides traded barbs over human rights and other policies. Ramy Inocencio reports for CBSN.

  • Philippine defense chief asks Chinese flotilla to leave reef

    The Philippine defense chief on Sunday demanded more than 200 Chinese vessels he said were manned by militias leave a South China Sea reef claimed by Manila, saying their presence was a “provocative action of militarizing the area.” “We call on the Chinese to stop this incursion and immediately recall these boats violating our maritime rights and encroaching into our sovereign territory,” Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said in a statement, adding without elaborating that the Philippines would uphold its sovereign rights. A government watchdog overseeing the disputed region said about 220 Chinese vessels were seen moored at Whitsun Reef, which Beijing also claims, on March 7.

  • Crypto Mining Stocks Could Keep Beating Bitcoin in ‘Modern-Age Digital Gold Rush’

    Crypto mining stocks could deliver amplified returns during a bitcoin bull market, according to FundStrat research.

  • If Electric Vehicles Take Over, These Energy Stocks Will Be Big Winners

    As we scoured the market for opportunities adjacent to EV production, Xcel Energy (NASDAQ: XEL), Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC), and QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) jumped out to our Foolish contributors as big opportunities. Travis Hoium (Xcel Energy): If electric vehicles continue to grow and eventually take over the vehicle market, it'll mean a significant rise in electricity consumption. A report prepared for the Department of Energy in 2019 estimated that by the end of the decade, an incremental 14 gigawatts or more of power generation will be needed to keep up with the growth of EVs by 2030.