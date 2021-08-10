China’s Top Oil Refiner Said to Cut Runs as Delta Hits

Bloomberg News
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China’s biggest oil refiner is scaling back operations as Beijing’s aggressive response to the delta virus variant saps demand for road and aviation fuel, according to an analyst.

State-owned China Petroleum & Chemical Corp., commonly known as Sinopec, is cutting run rates at some plants by 5% to 10% this month as compared with July levels, Jean Zou, an analyst at Shanghai-based commodities researcher ICIS-China, said in an interview. The analytics firm tracks refinery operations, maintenance plans and processing margins across China.

A Beijing-based official from Sinopec’s press office declined to comment when contacted on the matter.

Millions of Chinese are shelving travel plans amid the peak summer season and hunkering down as the government imposes mobility curbs to stifle the re-emergence of Covid-19 in the world’s biggest oil importer. Beijing is following a strict containment approach despite having a vaccination rate higher than the U.S., prompting a reassessment of the global crude demand outlook.

Some Chinese refineries trimmed run rates in the past week as Covid-19 restrictions were rolled out, said Wang Lining, a researcher at an institute by China National Petroleum Corp., the country’s largest energy company, without specifying the extent of the reductions.

Fuel demand is estimated to have dipped 30% in the July 20 to August 6 period compared with early July, JLC, a local consultant, said in a note released Friday. There’s likely to be a significant impact on consumption through the rest of this month, it said.

Beijing’s strict Covid-19 elimination strategy could also sap economic expansion and energy demand over the longer term. While the policy will lead to a relatively safe domestic environment, it will likely be costly for growth, Zhang Zhiwei, chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management, said in a note.

The number of seats being offered by Chinese airlines plunged by 32% in a week, according to data from aviation specialist OAG. Road traffic has dropped across all Chinese cities that have experienced a rise in Covid-19 cases. On average, traffic has dipped to 70% of normal levels for the cities affected by the outbreak, according to BloombergNEF.

“The wide decline in traffic will take a heavy toll on road fuel consumption, which will force producers like Sinopec and PetroChina to reduce refining run rates,” Luxi Hong, a Beijing-based analyst with BNEF, said in a note.

(Corrects to reflect that run cuts are relative to July levels.)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Champions League 'not enough' for Chelsea under Tuchel's transformation

    Chelsea will aim to start the new season as they ended the last with more silverware when the European champions face Europa League winners Villarreal in the UEFA Super Cup in Belfast on Wednesday.

  • Oil Rebounds From Three-Week Low as Recovery Withstands Delta

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rebounded from a three-week low on expectations that the global economic recovery will withstand the latest virus onslaught, even as it takes a toll on fuel demand.Futures climbed toward $68 a barrel in New York, recovering in concert with other commodities, after tumbling almost 4% over the past two sessions. The Delta variant has led to rising infections and curbs on movement, most notably in China, where crude refining is set to be scaled back and air travel has slumped. St

  • FreshBooks reaches $1B+ valuation with $130.75M for its SMB-focused accounting platform

    FreshBooks, a Toronto-based cloud accounting software company focused on SMBs, announced today it has secured $80.75 million in a Series E round of funding, as well as $50 million in debt financing. Existing backer Accomplice led the equity financing, which the company described as "an inside round" that propelled FreshBooks to unicorn status with a valuation of “over $1 billion.” J.P. Morgan, Gaingels, BMO Technology & Innovation Banking Group and Manulife also participated in the equity investment, along with platform partner and new backer Barclays.

  • Philip Morris Pivots to a Takeover Offer in Vectura Fight

    (Bloomberg) -- Philip Morris International Inc. lowered the threshold of shareholder backing needed to succeed with its bid for Vectura Group Plc as it faces off with Carlyle Group Inc. in a rare auction for control of the U.K. asthma drug maker.By switching to what’s known under U.K. rules as a takeover offer from a scheme of arrangement, Philip Morris will need just over 50% of shareholder acceptances, instead of 75%. The Marlboro maker made the move to improve its chances of sealing the acqui

  • Tokyo Deliberately Left Deadly New COVID Variant Out of Press Briefings During Olympics

    Yusuke Harada/NurPhoto via GettyOn July 20, three days before the Olympics began, a woman in her 30s from Peru tested positive for COVID-19 at Haneda Airport in Tokyo and was immediately flagged as a probable carrier of the highly infectious Lambda variant of COVID-19.However, The Daily Beast has learned that Japan’s Ministry of Health, after making a conclusive determination on the identity of the variant, omitted any mention of the new case from its regular press releases on July 30 and Aug. 6

  • Taliban press on, take 2 more Afghan provincial capitals

    The Taliban took control of two more provincial capitals in Afghanistan on Monday, officials said. The militants have ramped up their push across much of Afghanistan, turning their guns on provincial capitals after taking large swaths of land in the mostly rural countryside. On Monday they controlled five of the country's 34 provincial capitals.

  • South Korea is developing a critical metals strategy to back a lofty battery goal

    To be a leading global battery powerhouse, the country must secure its supply of materials like lithium and rare earths.

  • China is years ahead of other major countries in the development of its digital yuan, giving Beijing the chance to expand its influence: Chainalysis

    China is several years ahead of other major economies in its efforts to develop a central bank digital currency.

  • Mexico's Cannabis Market: What Investors And Entrepreneurs Need To Know

    Mexico could become the third nation to legalize cannabis after its Supreme Court ruled cannabis use and possession laws were unconstitutional, decriminalizing it in June 2021. The decision came after several deadlines were not met by Congress, prompting the court to take action. Cannabis reform continues to make incremental reforms. In 2017, lawmakers approved a medical bill. The following year, Grandview Market Research valued the market at U.S.$47.3 million with a nearly 28% CAGR until 2025.

  • Copa Airlines Selects Honeywell's Fuel Tank Safety Technology For Boeing 737 Fleet

    Copa Holdings SA (NYSE: CPA) subsidiary Copa Airlines has selected Honeywell International Inc (NASDAQ: HON) to provide the Air Separation Module (ASM) kit for its fleet of Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) 737 aircraft. The financial terms of the contract were not disclosed. Copa is the first airline to operate Honeywell's version of the safety system that has a seven-year warranty. Honeywell's ASM can be installed roughly six to eight hours faster than the current product from the original equipment manufa

  • Grains, Soybeans Tumble as Spreading Virus Fuels Demand Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- Corn, wheat and soybeans fell as a resurgent virus fueled demand concerns amid a broader pullback in commodities.New coronavirus cases in the U.S. surged to the highest weekly level since early February, fueled by the highly transmissible delta variant. Oil futures touched an 11-week low, potentially signaling weaker demand for biofuels derived from corn and soybeans. Rain forecast throughout the U.S. Farm Belt this week, including in drought-stressed North Dakota, further weighed

  • Oil ends at 3-week low as China steps up efforts to contain delta variant outbreak

    Oil futures trade sharply lower, extending last week's tumble as China took additional steps to limit the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, underlining fears about global crude demand.

  • India's sunflower oil imports could jump to record as prices dip below soyoil

    India's imports of sunflower oil could rise to a record in 2021/22 as potential bumper crops in Russia and Ukraine pull prices below rival soyoil, making it lucrative for price-sensitive buyers from the subcontinent, industry officials said. India is the world's biggest importer of edible oils and higher purchases of sunflower oil could help exporters such as Argentina, Russia and Ukraine to dispose of surplus output. Higher sunflower oil imports could cap India's purchases of soyoil and palm oil, however, and weigh on prices of those commodities.

  • Wall Street investment banks cut China growth forecasts

    LONDON (Reuters) -Wall Street banks Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley all cut their China growth forecasts on Monday, after export growth slowed unexpectedly and on concerns that the resurgent coronavirus could crimp economic activity. JPMorgan reduced its quarter-on-quarter growth estimate for the third three months of the year to 2.0% from 4.3%, and trimmed its full-year forecast to 8.9% from 9.1%. Morgan Stanley lowered its quarterly forecast to 1.6%, while Goldman cut its estimate to 2.3% from 5.8% and to 8.3% versus 8.6% for the full year.

  • Saudi Arabia's economy returns to growth after pandemic slump

    Saudi Arabia's economy grew for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic in the second quarter fuelled by a 10.1% growth in the non-oil sector, according to flash government estimates on Monday. The data, which showed the economy growing 1.5% from a year ago, prompted economists to expect faster expansion in the second half of the year with the oil sector benefiting from higher output. "The quarterly GDP growth points to a further pick-up in activity, with the oil sector benefiting from higher production," said Monica Malik, chief economist at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank.

  • Update On The World’s Most Exciting Oil Play: Interview With Scot Evans

    As the world’s most exciting oil play continues to post stellar results, we had a chance to speak with the man behind the project

  • Gold Hits an Air Pocket and Upsets the Bulls

    Gold futures are down sharply today and a couple of Real Money subscribers are asking, "What's up?" Let's check out a few charts. In this daily bar chart of , the popular Gold ETF, below, we can see that prices made a recovery rally in March that ended abruptly in late May. Prices declined with a gap to the downside in June but another but weaker bounce is seen into early July. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line is pointed lower and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator fails at the zero line.

  • With chicken prices soaring, Sanderson Farms sold for $4.5B

    With the price of chicken soaring, the third-largest poultry producer in the U.S. is being bought for $4.53 billion. Cargill and Continental Grain have formed a joint venture to acquire Sanderson Farms, paying $203 per share in cash for a company that last year processed more than 4.8 billion pounds of meat. The companies plan to combine Sanderson Farms with Wayne Farms, a Continental Grain subsidiary, to form a new, privately held poultry business.

  • Tyson Scrambles to Regain Chicken Profit as New Competitor Looms

    (Bloomberg) -- Tyson Foods Inc., the top poultry producer in the U.S., is racing to get its chicken unit back on track as a new, formidable competitor emerges.The third and sixth biggest U.S. chicken companies, Sanderson Farms Inc. and Wayne Farms Inc., are combining in a $4.53 billion deal, according to a statement Monday from buyers Cargill Inc. and Continental Grain Co. The deal comes as Tyson’s chicken unit posted a loss in its third quarter amid a series of headaches including high feed pri

  • Analyst Report: Pioneer Natural Resources Co.

    Based in Dallas, Pioneer Natural Resources is one of the top E&P companies in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas and NGLs.