China Biologic Enters into Definitive Merger Agreement for Going Private Transaction

·13 min read

BEIJING, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBPO, "China Biologic" or the "Company"), a leading fully integrated plasma-based biopharmaceutical company in China, today announced that it has entered into a definitive Agreement and Plan of Merger (the "Merger Agreement") with CBPO Holdings Limited ("Parent") and CBPO Group Limited ("Merger Sub"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Parent. Pursuant to the Merger Agreement and subject to the terms and conditions thereof, Merger Sub will merge with and into the Company, with the Company continuing as the surviving entity and becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary of Parent (the "Merger"), in a transaction implying an equity value of the Company of approximately US$4.76 billion.

Pursuant to the Merger Agreement, at the effective time of the Merger (the "Effective Time"), each ordinary share of the Company (each, a "Share") issued and outstanding immediately prior to the Effective Time will be cancelled and cease to exist in exchange for the right to receive US$120.00 in cash without interest (the "Per Share Merger Consideration"), except for (i) Shares owned by the Company as treasury shares or by any direct or indirect subsidiary of the Company, which will be cancelled and cease to exist without consideration, (ii) Shares held by Parent or any direct or indirect subsidiary of Parent (including the Rollover Shares (as defined below) to be contributed to Parent immediately prior to or at the Effective Time), which will be, at Parent's option, cancelled and cease to exist without consideration or converted into the same number of shares of the surviving company, and (iii) Shares owned by holders who have validly exercised and not effectively withdrawn or lost their rights to dissent from the Merger pursuant to Section 238 of the Companies Law of the Cayman Islands, which will be cancelled and cease to exist in exchange for the right to receive the payment of fair value of such dissenting Shares determined in accordance with Section 238 of the Companies Law of the Cayman Islands.

The Per Share Merger Consideration represents a 16.8% premium over the closing price of the Shares as quoted by the NASDAQ Global Market on September 17, 2019, the last trading day prior to the Company's announcement of its receipt of the "going-private" proposal, and a premium of 21.1% over the volume-weighted average price of the Shares during the 30 trading days through September 17, 2019.

Immediately following the consummation of the Merger, Parent will be beneficially owned by (i) Centurium Capital, through its affiliated entities Beachhead Holdings Limited ("Beachhead"), Double Double Holdings Limited ("Double Double") and/or Point Forward Holdings Limited ("Point Forward"), (ii) CITIC Capital, through its affiliated entity 2019B Cayman Limited ("2019B Cayman"), (iii) Mr. Marc Chan, through his affiliated entity Parfield International Ltd. ("Parfield"), (iv) Hillhouse Capital, through its affiliated entities ("Hillhouse"), (v) V-Sciences Investments Pte Ltd ("V-Sciences"), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited, and (vi) Mr. Joseph Chow, CEO and chairman of the board of directors (the "Board") of the Company, through his affiliated entities Biomedical Treasure Limited ("Biomedical Treasure"), Biomedical Future Limited ("Biomedical Future"), Biomedical Development Limited ("Biomedical Development"), TB MGMT Holding Company Limited ("TB MGMT"), TB Executives Unity Holding Limited ("TB Executives") and TB Innovation Holding Limited ("TB Innovation"), or their respective affiliates (the foregoing (i) through (vi), together with Parent, Merger Sub and PW Medtech Group Limited ("PWM"), which is bound by certain provisions of that certain amended and restated consortium agreement, dated as of the date hereof, by and among Parent, Merger Sub, PWM and certain other parties and the PWM Merger Voting Undertaking (as defined below) pursuant to the terms thereof, collectively, the "Buyer Consortium").

Concurrently with the execution of the Merger Agreement, Beachhead, Double Double, Point Forward, 2019B Cayman, Parfield, Hillhouse, V-Sciences, Mr. Joseph Chow, Biomedical Treasure, Biomedical Future, Biomedical Development, certain management members of the Company (such management members, collectively, the "Rollover Management Members") (all the foregoing persons, collectively, the "Rollover Securityholders"), TB MGMT, TB Executives and TB Innovation entered into a voting and support agreement with Parent, pursuant to which the Rollover Securityholders have agreed to vote all the Shares beneficially owned by them in favor of the authorization and approval of the Merger Agreement and to contribute to Parent immediately prior to or at the Effective Time certain Shares (the "Rollover Shares") and equity awards of the Company beneficially owned by the Rollover Securityholders.

In addition, on October 26, 2020, (i) each of Biomedical Treasure, Biomedical Future and 2019B Cayman entered into a share purchase agreement with PWM, pursuant to which Biomedical Treasure, Biomedical Future and 2019B Cayman have agreed to purchase from PWM an aggregate of 5,321,000 Shares at a purchase price of US$120.00 per Share (the "PWM Share Sales"), (ii) 2019B Cayman entered into a share purchase agreement with Parfield, pursuant to which 2019B Cayman has agreed to purchase from Parfield an aggregate of 300,000 Shares at a purchase price of US$120.00 per Share (the "Parfield Share Sale"), and (iii) Biomedical Development entered into a share purchase agreement with Double Double, pursuant to which Biomedical Development has agreed to purchase from Double Double an aggregate of 775,000 Shares at a purchase price of US$120.00 per Share (the "Double Double Share Sale"). Concurrently with the execution of the Merger Agreement, PWM delivered a voting undertaking to Parent (the "PWM Merger Voting Undertaking"), pursuant to and subject to the terms and conditions of which, PWM has covenanted to vote all the Shares beneficially owned by it or with respect to which it is otherwise entitled to vote or consent, in favor of the authorization and approval of the Merger Agreement.

As of the date of this press release, members of the Buyer Consortium (including PWM) and the Rollover Management Members beneficially own Shares representing approximately 68.84% of the total outstanding Shares.

The Buyer Consortium intends to fund the Merger through a combination of (i) rollover equity contributions from the Rollover Securityholders, (ii) debt financing provided by one or more third party financial institutions, (iii) available cash of the Company and its subsidiaries, and (iv) if any of the PWM Share Sales and Parfield Share Sale fails to consummate prior to the closing of the Merger, cash contributions by each of Biomedical Treasure, Biomedical Future and 2019B Cayman and/or their respective affiliates.

The Board, acting upon the unanimous recommendation of a special committee of independent directors established by the Board (the "Special Committee"), approved the Merger Agreement and the Merger, and resolved to recommend the Company's shareholders vote to authorize and approve the Merger Agreement and the Merger. The Special Committee negotiated the terms of the Merger Agreement with the assistance of its financial and legal advisors.

The Merger, which is currently expected to close during the first half of 2021, is subject to customary closing conditions, including, among others, (i) that the Merger Agreement shall be authorized and approved by an affirmative vote of shareholders representing at least two-thirds of the Shares present and voting in person or by proxy at an extraordinary general meeting of the Company's shareholders and (ii) that the aggregate amount of dissenting Shares shall be less than 8% of the total outstanding Shares immediately prior to the Effective Time. If completed, the Merger will result in the Company becoming a privately-held company and its Shares will no longer be listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market.

Duff & Phelps, LLC and Duff & Phelps Securities, LLC are serving as the financial advisor to the Special Committee, Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP is serving as U.S. legal counsel to the Special Committee, and Maples and Calder (Hong Kong) LLP is serving as Cayman Islands legal counsel to the Special Committee.

Kirkland & Ellis LLP is serving as co-U.S. legal counsel to the Buyer Consortium, Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati is serving as co-U.S. legal counsel and Hong Kong legal counsel to the Buyer Consortium, Harney Westwood & Riegels is serving as Cayman Islands legal counsel to the Buyer Consortium, and Fangda Partners is serving as PRC legal counsel to the Buyer Consortium.

Buyer Consortium's Amendment to Schedule 13E-3 Transaction Statement

In connection with the proposed PWM Share Sales, Parfield Share Sale and Double Double Share Sale (collectively, the "Proposed Buyer Consortium Transfers"), Beachhead, Double Double, Point Forward together with certain other filing persons (the "Filing Persons") have filed an amendment no. 4 to the transaction statement on Schedule 13E-3 (together with such transaction statement and amendments no. 1, 2 and 3 thereto, the "Buyer Consortium Transaction Statement") with the SEC under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). The Filing Persons filed the Buyer Consortium Transaction Statement because the Proposed Buyer Consortium Transfers, together with the previously announced and consummated purchases of Shares by members of the Buyer Consortium (all such consummated purchases being collectively, the "Completed Buyer Consortium Transfers," and together with the Proposed Buyer Consortium Transfers, collectively, the "Buyer Consortium Transfers"), could be viewed as steps in a series of transactions having the reasonable likelihood or purpose of producing a Rule 13e-3 transaction under the Exchange Act. SHAREHOLDERS AND OTHER INVESTORS OF THE COMPANY ARE URGED TO READ THE BUYER CONSORTIUM TRANSACTION STATEMENT, THE EXHIBITS TO THE BUYER CONSORTIUM TRANSACTION STATEMENT AND OTHER MATERIAL FILED WITH OR FURNISHED TO THE SEC CAREFULLY WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE, AS THEY CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE BUYER CONSORTIUM TRANSFERS, THE BUYER CONSORTIUM MEMBERS, THE FILING PERSONS, THE COMPANY, AND RELATED MATTERS. All information contained in the Buyer Consortium Transaction Statement has been supplied by the Filing Persons, and the Company has not produced any disclosure with respect to any Filing Persons.

The Buyer Consortium Transaction Statement and its exhibits are available on the Company's website at http://chinabiologic.investorroom.com/index.php?s=127 and can also be found at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. In addition, copies of these documents can be obtained, without charge, by contacting Centurium Capital at the following email address and/or phone number:

Tel: +86 10 5929 3690
E-Mail: info@centurium.com

As of the date of this release, none of the Proposed Buyer Consortium Transfers has been consummated, and no assurances can be made that any of the Proposed Buyer Consortium Transfers will be consummated. The consummation of each of the Proposed Buyer Consortium Transfers is not subject to approval by the shareholders of the Company.

Additional Information about the Merger

The Company will furnish to the SEC a report on Form 6-K regarding the Merger, which will include as an exhibit thereto the Merger Agreement. All parties desiring details regarding the transactions contemplated by the Merger Agreement are urged to review these documents, which will be available at the SEC's website (http://www.sec.gov).

In connection with the Merger, the Company will prepare and mail a proxy statement that will include a copy of the Merger Agreement to its shareholders. In addition, certain participants in the Merger will prepare and mail to the Company's shareholders a Schedule 13E-3 transaction statement (or an amendment to the Buyer Consortium Transaction Statement) that will include the Company's proxy statement. These documents will be filed with or furnished to the SEC. SHAREHOLDERS AND OTHER INVESTORS OF THE COMPANY ARE URGED TO READ CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY THESE MATERIALS AND OTHER MATERIALS FILED WITH OR FURNISHED TO THE SEC WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE, AS THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE COMPANY, THE PROPOSED TRANSACTIONS AND RELATED MATTERS. In addition to receiving the proxy statement and the Schedule 13E-3 transaction statement (or the amendment to the Buyer Consortium Transaction Statement) by mail, shareholders also will be able to obtain these documents, as well as other filings containing information about the Company, the Merger and related matters, without charge, from the SEC's website (http://www.sec.gov) or at the SEC's public reference room at 100 F Street, NE, Room 1580, Washington, D.C. 20549.

The Company and certain of its directors, executive officers and other members of management and employees may, under SEC rules, be deemed to be "participants" in the solicitation of proxies from its shareholders with respect to the Merger and related matters. Information regarding the persons or entities who may be considered "participants" in the solicitation of proxies will be set forth in the proxy statement and the Schedule 13E-3 transaction statement (or the amendment to the Buyer Consortium Transaction Statement) relating to the Merger and related matters, when it is filed with the SEC. Additional information regarding the interests of such potential participants will be included in the proxy statement and the Schedule 13E-3 transaction statement (or the amendment to the Buyer Consortium Transaction Statement) and the other relevant documents filed with the SEC when they become available.

This announcement is neither a solicitation of proxy, an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to sell any securities and it is not a substitute for any proxy statement or other materials that may be filed with or furnished to the SEC should the proposed merger proceed.

About China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc.

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBPO) is a leading fully integrated plasma-based biopharmaceutical company in China. The Company's products are used as critical therapies during medical emergencies and for the prevention and treatment of life-threatening diseases and immune-deficiency related diseases. China Biologic is headquartered in Beijing and manufactures over 20 different dosage forms of plasma products through its indirect majority-owned subsidiary, Shandong Taibang Biological Products Co., Ltd. and its wholly owned subsidiary, Guizhou Taibang Biological Products Co., Ltd. The Company also has an equity investment in Xi'an Huitian Blood Products Co., Ltd. Since the acquisition of TianXinFu (Beijing) Medical Appliance Co., Ltd. in 2018, China Biologic is also engaged in the sale of medical devices, primarily regenerative medical biomaterial products. The Company sells its products to hospitals, distributors and other healthcare facilities in China. For additional information, please see the Company's website www.chinabiologic.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release may contain certain "forward-looking statements". All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein, are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intend," "believe," "expect," "are expected to," "will," or similar expressions, and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they involve assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. The risks and uncertainties include the possibility that the Merger will not occur as planned if events arise that result in the termination of the Merger Agreement, if the expected financing for the Merger is not available for any reason, or if one or more of the various closing conditions to the Merger are not satisfied or waived, and other risks and uncertainties regarding the Merger Agreement and the Merger that will be discussed in the Schedule 13E-3 to be filed with the SEC. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Contact:

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc.
Mr. Ming Yin
Senior Vice President
Email: ir@chinabiologic.com

The Foote Group
Mr. Philip Lisio
Phone: +86-135-0116-6560
Email: phil@thefootegroup.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/china-biologic-enters-into-definitive-merger-agreement-for-going-private-transaction-301177142.html

SOURCE China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc.

Latest Stories

  • Graham rebuffs 'the Squad' on calls for him to resign over Georgia meddling

    Sen. Lindsey Graham fired back on Wednesday at Democrats calling on him to resign following reports that he asked election officials in key swing states to intervene in the vote counting process in ways that could help President Trump.

  • Delaware Teens Lured a Classmate Into the Woods—Then Murdered Her With a Baseball Bat: Prosecutors

    A Delaware teenager has been charged with murder after allegedly luring her classmate into the woods and beating her to death alongside the girl’s ex-boyfriend, prosecutors said.Annika Stalczynski, 17, was arrested on Monday after a New Castle County grand jury indicted her on several charges—including first-degree murder, possession of a deadly weapon during commission of a felony, and conspiracy—for Madison Sparrow’s Oct. 2 slaying, according to the Delaware Attorney General’s office. Prosecutors allege Stalczynski, along with Sparrow’s ex-boyfriend, 19-year-old Noah Sharp, conspired to lure the teenager to the woods behind Maclary Elementary School, before they ambushed and fatally beat her with a metal baseball bat.The grand jury also indicted Sharp, who was arrested a few days after Sparrow’s death, on the same charges. The teenagers are in custody on $1 million bail.Utah Man Dies in Car Crash After Confessing He Killed His Wife: Authorities“Every murder is an outrage, but the murder of a child strikes at everything we hold dear,” Attorney General Kathy Jennings said in a statement. “Madison was stolen from her family and friends with her life and her dreams still ahead of her. A life has been taken and a cruel trauma has been inflicted on hundreds of people who knew and loved this kind, gentle young woman.”“My heart aches for Madi’s parents, the Sparrow family, and the entire Newark Charter community. We can never replace what these people have lost, but we can—and will—hold her killers accountable,” she added.According to court documents, prosecutors allege Sparrow, a junior at Newark Charter School, was reported missing by her mother at around 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 2 after she did not return from a trip to the store with a girlfriend.Another Fort Hood Soldier Has Been Arrested for Murder: AuthoritiesThe following day, police issued a Gold Alert for Sparrow—a notification that’s typically sent out when a senior citizen, suicidal person, or a person with a disability has gone missing. Investigators also spoke to friends and family, who revealed the 17-year-old had gone “to an area in Newark where her ex-boyfriend Noah, was located.”When authorities went to the “wooded area,” which was located behind Maclary Elementary School, they found an aluminum baseball bat, droplets of blood, and Sparrow’s clothing, according to court documents.Prosecutors state Sharp used the bat to fatally beat Sparrow to death—and that Stalczynski had planned the murder with the 19-year-old. An autopsy report confirmed Sparrow died of blunt force trauma to the head.It is not immediately clear why Stalczynski assisted Sharp in the grisly crime. But according to State Prosecutor A.J. Roop, Stalczynski and Sparrow were classmates at the Newark high school and had "known each other for some time."“I believe that they had a relationship going back over a number of years,” Roop said, according to Delaware Online. “I won't get into much more than that, or what the status was recently, but they were acquaintances, and they did know each other.”When investigators questioned Sharp on Oct. 5, following his arrest, the 19-year-old admitted he murdered his ex-girlfriend—confirming he used the bat to commit the crime, court documents state. Sharp added that after killing Sparrow, he moved her body to another “wooded area” about 20 minutes away from the elementary school off Route 896. Hours later, authorities found her body.Grand Jury Declines to Charge Officer Who Killed 21-Year-Old Dreasjon ReedSparrow’s death was met with an outcry of support online, where hundreds sent their condolences and shared stories about the 17-year-old and her family. Two vigils were also held in her honor—one in New Jersey and one at her high school—where hundreds of people met to honor the teenager described by her grandfather as “wise beyond her years.”“To think such a bright light is extinguished at such a young age senselessly,” Sparrow's grandfather, Tom Mason, said at one vigil last month. “This was not an illness. This was not even a car accident. It was an act of violence. It’s inconceivable.”Although prosecutors do not state in court documents why Sharp wanted to kill his ex-girlfriend, they do reveal the 19-year-old admitted the crime was premeditated and that he and Stalczynski murdered Sparrow “in the afternoon/evening hours” the day the teenager went missing.On Tuesday, Jennings stressed his office cannot reveal any possible motives or additional details about the grisly crime because prosecutors are “ethically restrained, for good reason.”“We want to make sure that fair trial rights are preserved, and quite frankly, we cannot imagine how painful this is for Madison's family and friends,” Jennings said. “We don't want them to suffer anymore.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Rights group condemns Iraq for execution of IS-linked men

    A prominent rights group condemned Iraq on Tuesday for the mass execution of 21 people, some with suspected links to the Islamic State group, who had been convicted on terrorism charges. The prisoners were hanged Monday in Nasiriyah Central Prison in southern Iraq, according to a semi-official provincial news site. There was no official confirmation of the executions by the Iraqi government and the judiciary has not issued a statement.

  • Fox & Friends guest compares holiday coronavirus restrictions to 'separation of families'

    Fox & Friends chatted about Americans' impending "revolt" against the "separation of families" -- but not the family separation crisis that has remained unsolved for the past two years.Over the past few weeks, medical experts around the country have warned Americans against having big gatherings this holiday season as COVID-19 case numbers break new records, with some officials putting express limits on how many people can gather in one private residence. But to Fox Business' Charles Payne, the real problem is the "isolation" that comes with these restrictions -- none of which exceed a limit of 10 people in a home. It's essentially the "separation of families," Payne continued, with host Steve Doocy agreeing. "Politicians don't care," host Brian Kilmeade chimed in.> Fox's Charles Payne on Thanksgiving: "One of the big, overarching stories with all of this has been the isolation story, the separation of families ... The notion that you're gonna come to my house and count how many people are there, that is separation of families." > > pic.twitter.com/OdYDM9FSau> > -- The Recount (@therecount) November 17, 2020Payne's choice of words is interesting considering family separation at the border split thousands of children from their parents over the past few years. And unlike the family separation brought about by an effort to slow the spread of a deadly disease, for at least 666 children, their separation may be permanent. Editor's note: This story has been updated.More stories from theweek.com 7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's refusal to concede Trump is reportedly 'very aware' he lost the election but is putting up a fight as 'theater' Texas senator suggests it's too soon to declare Biden the winner because Puerto Rico is still counting votes

  • Trump has fired Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency director

    President Trump said on Tuesday he has fired Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Director Chris Krebs, saying he had made a "highly inaccurate" statement on the security of the U.S. election.

  • Anti-Trump Republican Gov. Larry Hogan appeals to 'exhausted majority' as he teases presidential bid

    Larry Hogan, the Republican governor of Maryland, has a simple message: There is another way. Arguing before the Ronald Reagan Institute that this is a nation of “civility and pragmatism,” he observed that “most of us are sick and tired of all the drama.”

  • Navalny files defamation suit against Kremlin over spying claims

    Alexei Navalny is suing the Kremlin over claims that the Russian opposition leader has been working hand in hand with the US intelligence. Mr Navalny, who spent weeks in a coma after a nerve agent poisoning, said on Tuesday that he has filed a lawsuit against Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov over his remarks about Mr Navalny’s alleged ties to the CIA. “I don’t typically sue propagandists... but the important thing here is that Peskov is not merely a person whose job is to spread lies. He is a deputy chief of presidential staff,” Mr Navalny said in an Instagram post, calling Mr Peskov a “mustachioed liar.” Mr Peskov on Tuesday refused to comment on the lawsuit against him. The 44-year-old opposition leader who ran an impressive campaign across Russia before he was barred from running for president in 2018 fell suddenly ill on a plane from Siberia to Moscow in August and spent three weeks in a coma before recovering. Several European laboratories independently confirmed that Mr Navalny was poisoned with the Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok which was used in the 2018 attack on former Soviet spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter. Mr Navalny has pointed the finger at President Vladimir Putin as the only person who could have ordered the Novichok attack. The European Union last month imposed sanctions on six top Russian officials and a chemical research centre over the Navalny poisoning. The Kremlin has denied any involvement in the attack and vowed to slap European officials with visa bans in retaliation. The original claim about Mr Navalny’s alleged ties to the US intelligence was made by Russian parliament speaker Vyacheslav Volodin who accused Mr Navalny of being a CIA spy. Mr Peskov, the Kremlin spokesman, mentioned the allegations in September, claiming that Mr Navanly works with “CIA specialists” who “put in his mouth everything that he says.” President Putin’s most formidable foe, Mr Navalny was discharged from a Berlin hospital in September and remains in Germany to continue his treatment. He has vowed to return to Russia as soon as he has made a full recovery.

  • Cuomo warns law enforcement they have to implement his Thanksgiving Covid restrictions

    Sheriffs told residents not to worry about police checking on them

  • US drops case against ex-Mexican general after pressure

    The United States on Wednesday dropped a high-profile drug trafficking and money laundering case against a former Mexican defense secretary, an extraordinary reversal that followed an intense pressure campaign from Mexico. The full scope of Mexico’s pressure was not clear and officials were vague about what led them to drop charges in a case they celebrated as a major breakthrough just last month, when federal agents nabbed retired Gen. Salvador Cienfuegos in Los Angeles. Two officials, one Mexican and one American, said Mexico's tactics involved threatening to expel the Drug Enforcement Administration's regional director and agents unless the U.S. dropped the case.

  • Canadian indigenous group to invest up to C$1 billion in Keystone oil pipeline

    Keystone XL (KXL) would carry 830,000 barrels per day of crude from Alberta to the U.S. Midwest. The investment by Natural Law Energy, a coalition of five First Nations, comes with KXL construction well underway in Canada.

  • Georgia secretary of state, 'a Republican through and through,' defends the integrity of his state's election — and his own

    Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is on a mission to prove to both Republicans and Democrats that his office can be trusted to run an honest election.

  • Fox News panel erupts at a liberal guest for saying it's 'not time to joke' about COVID-19 as US deaths near 250,000

    After mocking new COVID-19 restrictions and trading memes with the panel, Fox News' Pete Hegseth said, "People ignore them, as they should."

  • Indian police say 4 suspected rebels killed in Kashmir

    Four suspected militants were killed and two Indian police officers were wounded Thursday in a gunfight in Indian-controlled Kashmir, police said. Police Inspector-General Mukesh Singh told reporters that the shooting erupted on the outskirts of the city of Jammu and lasted three hours. Police said suspected rebels in a truck fired at a checkpoint on the main highway linking Jammu and Srinagar.

  • Saudi Arabia concerned over Israeli moves in East Jerusalem: statement

    Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday voiced "deep concern" over the Israeli authorities' decision to invite contractor bids to build 1,257 new settlements near East Jerusalem and said it contravened international resolutions. "The ministry affirms the Kingdom's condemnation and rejection of the move, which contravenes international resolutions," it said in a statement. Israel moved ahead on Sunday with a settler housing plan in the area, a step critics said aimed to shore up the project before U.S. President-elect Joe Biden takes office.

  • The 7 Best Airbnbs in Austin, Texas

    From a vintage trailer to a lush 1950s bungalow, AD has you covered &nbsp;Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Biden aides cite 9/11 report on the danger of Trump stalling transition

    President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team has intensified its criticism of President Trump’s refusal to engage in the orderly transfer of power, citing the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks as an example of what happens when an incoming administration does not receive full cooperation from the outgoing one.

  • Arizona's secretary of state is the latest election official to receive death threats, and she's ripping Trump and Republican leaders for their baseless claims of fraud

    She said Trump and other officials "are perpetuating misinformation and are encouraging others to distrust election results."

  • Virus worries latest hurdle in Florida school shooting case

    Concerns about the coronavirus in jail emerged Tuesday as the latest roadblock in the death penalty case against Nikolas Cruz, who is accused in the 2018 massacre that killed 17 people at a Florida high school. Defense attorneys said at a hearing they want written health safety procedures from the Broward County Sheriff's Office before Cruz's lawyers and mental health experts enter the jail to evaluate him. Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer asked both sides to work toward a solution and set another status hearing for Dec. 11.

  • Iraq-Saudi Arabia border crossing opens for trade, first time since 1990

    AL-NUKHAIB, Iraq (Reuters) - Iraq and Saudi Arabia opened the Arar border crossing for trade for the first time in three decades, the Iraqi border ports commission said on Wednesday. Arar has been closed since 1990 after the two countries cut ties following Saddam Hussein's invasion of Kuwait. Iraqi and Saudi officials including the Saudi ambassador to Iraq toured the site on Wednesday.

  • Trump appoints speechwriter fired for attending conference with white nationalists to commission that preserves Holocaust memorials

    Darren Beattie, a former speechwriter fired from the White House in 2018 for attending a conference at which white supremacists were also present, has been appointed to a commission tasked with preserving Holocaust-related sites across Europe.