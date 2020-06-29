China Biologic Provides Additional Comments on the Xinjiang Deyuan and Shuanglin Transaction

BEIJING, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBPO, "China Biologic" or the "Company"), a leading fully integrated plasma-based biopharmaceutical company in China, today declared that the Company disagrees with the notice delivered by Xinjiang Deyuan Bioengineering Co., Ltd. ("Xinjiang Deyuan") to China Biologic, which attempts to terminate the cooperation between China Biologic and Xinjiang Deyuan, and urges Xinjiang Deyuan to cure its breaches and continue to perform its obligations under its cooperation agreement with China Biologic. In addition, the Company announced that, through the lawsuits it previously filed against Xinjiang Deyuan, the Company is seeking monetary claims totaling over RMB460 million and has obtained judicial freezing of certain shares of Xinjiang Deyuan and certain of its plasma collection stations. China Biologic will continue to take all necessary legal measures to vigorously protect its rights.

The Company has learned from a public announcement issued on June 24, 2020 by Southern Shuanglin Bio-Pharmacy Co., Ltd. ("Shuanglin"), a company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, that, following Shuanglin's announcement on May 15, 2020 of its entry into the cooperation framework agreement regarding expansion of plasma collection stations with Xinjiang Deyuan and Xinjiang Deyuan's entrustment of five plasma collection stations to Shuanglin, Shuanglin and Xinjiang Deyuan are contemplating entering into a plasma supply cooperation agreement, pursuant to which the five entrusted plasma collection stations will supply source plasma to Shuanglin exclusively in the next five years (the "Shuanglin Transaction").

The five plasma collection stations that Xinjiang Deyuan entrusted to Shuanglin are among the six stations that Xinjiang Deyuan entrusted to China Biologic under the strategic cooperation agreement (the "Cooperation Agreement") entered into in August 2015 among the Company's subsidiary Guizhou Taibang Biological Products Co., Ltd. ("Guizhou Taibang"), Xinjiang Deyuan and its controlling shareholder (as supplemented by a supplementary agreement entered into in August 2018). Under the Cooperation Agreement, Xinjiang Deyuan has the obligation to supply to Guizhou Taibang no less than 500 tonnes of source plasma over a three year period from August 2018 to August 2021 and as of the date hereof, Xinjiang Deyuan has not fully discharged its plasma supply obligations, with approximately 192 tonnes of source plasma remaining to be supplied to Guizhou Taibang. In addition, as part of the Cooperation Agreement, Guizhou Taibang lent to Xinjiang Deyuan a loan with a principal amount of RMB300 million (the "Loan"), and as of the date hereof, the outstanding principal amount of the Loan is approximately RMB248 million and the overdue interest amounts to approximately RMB14 million.

On June 24, 2020, the Company received a notice from Xinjiang Deyuan attempting to terminate the Cooperation Agreement. Xinjiang Deyuan's unilateral notice of termination contradicts the facts and violates the Cooperation Agreement. The Company disagrees with the termination of the Cooperation Agreement and believes that Xinjiang Deyuan should continue to perform its obligations under the Cooperation Agreement and repay all the debt in connection therewith. In addition, the Company believes that Xinjiang Deyuan's entry into the Shuanglin Transaction during the term of the Cooperation Agreement constitutes material violations of the Cooperation Agreement. The Company has delivered a written response to Xinjiang Deyuan demanding Xinjiang Deyuan to cure its breaches of the Cooperation Agreement, to re-entrust the relevant plasma stations to Guizhou Taibang and to continue to supply plasma to Guizhou Taibang in accordance with the Cooperation Agreement.

Guizhou Taibang has previously filed two lawsuits against Xinjiang Deyuan in the Beijing Third Intermediate People's Court and the Beijing Chaoyang People's Court, respectively, to demand Xinjiang Deyuan to repay all of the principal amount and interests under the Loan, to further perform its obligations under the Cooperation Agreement, to pay related penalties, and to compensate all the losses of Guizhou Taibang due to Xinjiang Deyuan's breach of the Cooperation Agreement, among other claims. As of the date hereof, the related claims total over RMB460 million. In addition, through these lawsuits, the shares of Xinjiang Deyuan held by its controlling shareholder and the shares of the relevant plasma collection stations under Xinjiang Deyuan have been judicially frozen.