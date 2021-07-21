China blasts dam to divert floods that killed at least 25

·1 min read

BEIJING (AP) — China’s military has blasted a dam to release floodwaters threatening one of its most heavily populated provinces, as the death toll in widespread flooding rose to at least 25.

The dam operation was carried out late Tuesday night in the city of Luoyang, just as severe flooding overwhelmed the Henan provincial capital of Zhengzhou, trapping residents in the subway system and stranding them at schools, apartments and offices.

Another seven people were reported missing, provincial officials said at a news conference.

Footage posted on Twitter by news site The Paper showed subway passengers standing in chest-high muddy brown water as torrents raged in the tunnel outside.

Transport and working life have been disrupted throughout the province, with torrents of rain turning streets into rapidly flowing rivers, washing away cars and rising into people’s homes.

More than 100,000 people have been evacuated to safety. Henan province is home to many cultural sites and a major base for industry and agriculture.

State media on Wednesday showed waters at waist height, with rain still coming down.

To the north of Zhengzhou, the famed Shaolin Temple, known for its Buddhist monks’ mastery of martial arts, was also badly hit.

China routinely experiences floods during the summer, but the growth of cities and conversion of farmland into subdivisions has worsened the impact of such events.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Flooding in central China turns streets to rivers, kills 12

    At least 12 people died in severe flooding Tuesday in a Chinese provincial capital that trapped people in subways and schools, washed away vehicles and stranded people in their workplaces overnight. The already drenched city of Zhengzhou, the capital of Henan province, was hit by 20 centimeters (8 inches) of rain from 4 to 5 p.m., the official Xinhua News Agency said, citing the Henan weather agency. The torrent of rain turned streets into rapidly flowing rivers and inundated subways stations and cars.

  • Subway passengers trapped waist-high in floodwaters as Chinese river banks burst

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Heavy rain pounded the central Chinese province of Henan on Tuesday, bursting the banks of major rivers, flooding the streets of a dozen cities and trapping subway passengers waist-high in floodwaters. Henan, a populous province double the size of Austria, has been hit by storms since the weekend in an unusually active rainy season. In Zhengzhou, the capital of Henan on the banks of the Yellow River, more than 200 mm of rain fell in one hour on Tuesday, forcing the city to stop all subway train services.

  • China floods: Horrifying footage shows flooded subway with neck-high water as 12 dead in Zhengzhou

    Zhengzhou receives its typical annual rainfall in just three days, as city hit by floods seen only ‘once in a thousand years’

  • Subway Passengers Trapped in Waist-High Water Led to Safety in Zhengzhou, China

    Commuters in Zhengzhou, China, were safely evacuated from subway cars on Tuesday, July 20, after extreme flooding in the province of Henan submerged a metro line.Social media footage showed passengers in water above their waists in the cars as heavy rainfall accumulated between two stations on the city’s metro line 5, according to local news reports.This footage released by the China Fire Brigade shows firefighters assisting the passenger evacuation through a subway tunnel on Tuesday afternoon, the brigade wrote in a caption.Elsewhere in the city, the First Affiliated Hospital of Zhengzhou University transferred about 600 critically injured patients from their facility after severe flooding caused a power outage on Tuesday evening, according to local media.The Henan Meteorological Observatory announced continued warnings for heavy rainfall on Tuesday as at least 100 millimeters (about four inches) of rain was expected to accumulate across the province, local media reported. Credit: China Fire Brigade via Storyful

  • Remarkable videos show commuters in China stuck in waist-deep water in the subway as heavy flood hits central China, killing at least 12

    The subway commuters were trapped as heavy rains flooded the underground Tuesday evening. Record torrential rains in the city have killed at least a dozen people.

  • John Kerry Urges China to Help Break Climate ‘Suicide Pact’

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. climate envoy John Kerry called on China to step up its efforts to reduce carbon emissions, or put the world at risk of missing international targets.Without sufficient curbs by the world’s biggest producer of greenhouse gases, limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius is “essentially impossible,” Kerry said during a speech in London.“It is not a mystery that China and the U.S. have many differences,” he added. “But on climate, cooperation is the only way to break free f

  • No. 2 US diplomat Sherman to visit China as tensions soar

    Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will travel to China this weekend on a visit that comes as tensions between Washington and Beijing soar on multiple fronts, the State Department said Wednesday. Sherman will meet Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and others in the northeastern city of Tianjin on Sunday as part of her current trip to Asia, which also is taking her to Japan, South Korea and Mongolia. Sherman will be the highest-ranking U.S. official to visit China since President Joe Biden took office, though Secretary of State Antony Blinken and national security adviser Jake Sullivan met Wang and veteran Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi in Anchorage, Alaska, in March for what proved to be a contentious first exchange.

  • German Cabinet approves some $472 million in first flood aid

    Germany's Cabinet on Wednesday approved a roughly 400 million-euro ($472 million) package of immediate aid for victims of last week's floods and vowed to get started quickly on rebuilding the devastated areas — a task whose cost isn't yet clear but is expected to run well into the billions. Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said that the package, financed half by the federal government and half by Germany's state governments, to help people deal with the immediate aftermath of the flooding will end up being bigger if more money is needed. Authorities in the two affected states are responsible for details of who receives how much and how, but Scholz said they have indicated that there will no means-testing and it will be “a very unbureaucratic process.”

  • Airbus delivers first A350 jet from Chinese completion plant

    Airbus on Wednesday delivered the first A350 widebody jet from its Tianjin final assembly line to China Eastern Airlines, further bolstering its industrial footprint in China relative to rival Boeing Co. The work conducted in Tianjin on the jet includes cabin installation, painting, production flight test, and aircraft delivery, Airbus said in a statement. Foreign media were not allowed to attend the delivery event in Tianjin.

  • 11 Products to Satisfy an Obsession With Sage Green

    Add this soft green color to the equation and your bed becomes paradise. Mosser Glass is pretty much the gold standard when it comes to reliable jadeite wares (they’ve been in the game since the 1950s).

  • 4 big takeaways from the Steelers signing LB Melvin Ingram

    The Steelers bolstered their defense in a big way with the addition of Melvin Ingram.

  • Miami case reveals black market for high-priced prescription drugs. It took in $78 million

    New indictments in a $78 million pharmaceutical diversion case show the large scope of the scheme

  • Fury cross the Mersey: Liverpool loses world heritage status

    Civic leaders in Liverpool expressed outrage Wednesday after the English port city was stripped of its World Heritage status by the United Nations’ culture organization. UNESCO’s World Heritage Committee voted to remove the designation because of developments in the city center and on its historic River Mersey waterfront. Liverpool Mayor Joanne Anderson called the decision “incomprehensible.”

  • Couple charged in California fire sparked by gender reveal

    A couple whose gender reveal ceremony sparked a Southern California wildfire that killed a firefighter last year were charged with involuntary manslaughter, authorities announced Tuesday. Refugio Manuel Jimenez Jr. and Angela Renee Jimenez pleaded not guilty Monday to charges involving the El Dorado Fire, San Bernardino County District Attorney Jason Anderson announced at a news conference.

  • Hong Kong police arrest former Apple Daily senior editor

    Hong Kong national security police on Wednesday arrested a former editor at the now-defunct Apple Daily pro-democracy newspaper, weeks after the paper was forced to close after authorities froze its assets. Lam Man-chung, who was the executive editor-in-chief of Apple Daily, was arrested on suspicion of conspiring to collude with foreign forces to endanger national security, according to the South China Morning Post newspaper, which cited an unnamed source. Two other former Apple Daily journalists — associate publisher and deputy chief editor Chan Pui-man, as well as chief editorial writer Fung Wai-kong — were also detained Wednesday after their bail was revoked, according to local media reports.

  • Unlicensed Yellowstone guide ‘motivated by greed’ gets jail sentence

    A man who had been profiting as an unlicensed guide in Yellowstone National Park has been found guilty on seven counts of illegal activities and violating national park regulations.

  • NFL Team Preview: Rodgers' question marks hamper Packers' fantasy outlook

    We try to answer some of the most pressing fantasy questions surrounding a Packers team that just may be without Aaron Rodgers in 2021.

  • 51 percent of unvaccinated individuals think the COVID-19 vaccine contains a microchip

    51 percent of unvaccinated individuals think the COVID-19 vaccine contains a microchip

  • Belgium's royals lead a day of mourning for flood victims

    Belgium's king and queen visited the flood-stricken town of Verviers to lead the nation in a minute of silence Tuesday to remember those who died, while German Chancellor Angela Merkel made a second tour of the disaster zone in her country and pledged rapid help to those who lost nearly everything. “All means will be used,” promised King Philippe in his traditional address on the eve of Belgium's July 21 independence day, which will be more subdued this year because of the disaster.

  • Hong Kong Says Doxxing Law Alarming Tech Firms Strikes ‘Balance’

    (Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong defended steps to toughen legislation banning the publication of personal information to harass people -- or “doxxing” -- as local lawmakers took up the latest measure in a security campaign that’s worrying tech companies in the Asian financial center.The Legislative Council began debating legal changes that would create new punishments for posting information deemed harmful. Disclosure of data that harms individuals or their relatives would be punishable by as long as f