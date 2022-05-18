China blasts US, Japan rhetoric ahead of Quad summit

FILE - Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks during a promotional event at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing, Oct. 20, 2021. Wang criticized, Wednesday, May 18, 2022, what he called “negative moves” by the U.S. and Japan against China ahead of a four-way meeting in Tokyo next week of their leaders and those of India and Australia. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
KEN MORITSUGU and MARI YAMAGUCHI
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Yoshimasa Hayashi
    Japanese politician

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi criticized on Wednesday what he called negative moves by Washington and Tokyo against Beijing ahead of a meeting in Tokyo next week of the leaders of the U.S., Japan, Australia and India.

"What arouses attention and vigilance is the fact that, even before the American leader has set out for the meeting, the so-called joint Japan-U.S. anti-China rhetoric is already kicking up dust,” Wang told Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi in a video call, according to China's Foreign Ministry.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will host U.S. President Joe Biden, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the winner of weekend elections in Australia at a meeting of the Indo-Pacific strategic alliance known as the Quad.

In his May 19-24 trip, Biden will visit South Korea to meet its new president, Yoon Suk Yeol, before traveling to Tokyo, where he will also hold bilateral meetings with the other leaders in a show of U.S. commitment to the region.

China sees the Quad as an attempt to contain its economic growth and influence, while Biden has sought to build ties with other democracies to confront the rise of an authoritarian global power.

Hayashi told Wang that China should play a responsible role in maintaining international peace and security, noting that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is a clear violation of international law. China has not publicly criticized the invasion.

Japan worries that Russia's actions could embolden China and escalate tensions in the Asia Pacific region, and quickly joined the United States and Europe in imposing sanctions against Moscow.

Hayashi expressed “serious concern over the situation" in the East and South China seas, referring to increasingly assertive Chinese military actions there, as well as in Hong Kong and China's Xinjiang region, and stressed the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

Tokyo is particularly worried about increased activity by Chinese coast guard and naval ships around Japanese-controlled East China Sea islands which Beijing also claims, and is promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific with the United States, Australia and other democracies as a counter to China's rise in the region.

A statement from the Japanese Foreign Ministry included no reference to the Quad meeting or China's criticism of it. It also did not mention the United States or other countries.

Wang said Japan-U.S. cooperation should not provoke confrontation between camps or harm China’s sovereignty, security and development interests, a Chinese statement said.

Referring to Japan's invasion of China last century, Wang said, “Our hope is that Japan will learn history’s lessons, focus on regional peace and stability, proceed with caution, not pull others’ chestnuts out of the fire and not be led astray by advantaging oneself at the expense of one’s neighbor."

___

Yamaguchi reported from Tokyo.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • California churchgoers captured gunman in deadly attack

    A man opened fire during a lunch reception at a Southern California church on Sunday, killing one person and wounding five others before being stopped and hog-tied by parishioners in what a sheriff’s official called an act of “exceptional heroism and bravery.”

  • India will need to front-load rate hikes, two MPC members say

    The sharp surge in inflation in India will require front-loading of interest rate increases, two members of the central bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) said in minutes of its May 4 meeting released on Wednesday. The Reserve Bank of India raised the repo rate, the rate at which it lends to banks, by 40 basis points to 4.40%, at the unscheduled meeting two weeks ago, marking its first change in the rate in two years and its first rate hike in nearly four years. "Since April, inflation risks have become more pronounced both in terms of magnitude and in terms of persistence," wrote Jayant Varma, an external member of the MPC.

  • 'I jumped right back in': Tyler Motte back in the fold as Rangers prep for second round

    Tyler Motte helped spark a series comeback for the Rangers, who will need Motte's defense during the upcoming series in Carolina.

  • Cuba brands U.S. rollback of curbs as light on detail, heavy on hostility

    Cuba´s vice foreign minister denounced the Biden administration's partial rollback of Trump-era restrictions on remittances and travel to the island, calling U.S. policy toward the island one of continued "hostility" and "economic blockade." The U.S. measures, announced on Monday, mark the most significant changes in U.S. policy toward Cuba since President Joe Biden took office in January 2021.

  • 'White supremacy is a poison': Emotional Biden in Buffalo condemns those who push 'perverse' replacement theory

    "What happened here is simple, straightforward terrorism," Biden said in Buffalo after meeting and grieving with family members of shooting victims.

  • Are the Jets a sneaky front-runner to land Barry Trotz?

    Winnipeg boy Barry Trotz interviewed with the Jets on Tuesday, but will the allure of home be enough to lock up one of the best coaches in hockey?

  • Eni to open bank accounts to pay for Russian gas after EU clarification - sources

    MILAN (Reuters) -Italian energy group Eni will open bank accounts this week to pay for Russian gas after clarification that such a move will not breach sanctions, two sources said on Monday. In updated guidance on Friday, the European Commission confirmed its previous advice that EU sanctions do not prevent companies from following Russia's payment procedures which involve opening an account at a designated Russian bank. It said companies can pay for Russian gas - so long as they do so in the currency agreed in their existing contracts and declare the transaction completed when that currency is paid.

  • Swiss to sign deal to buy F-35 fighters before referendum

    The Swiss government will sign a contract by the end of March to buy 36 Lockheed Martin F-35A Lightning II fighter jets, it said on Wednesday, pressing ahead without waiting for a referendum on the $5.5 billion deal. Switzerland chose the F-35 last year as its next-generation fighter jet, angering opponents who said they would ensure a referendum was held to overturn what they called an unnecessary "Ferrari" option. Many countries have stepped up spending on weapons systems, it said, saying Finland had decided to buy 64 F-35As, Germany wanted to purchase up to 35 and Canada would buy 88.

  • China urges new South Korean government to avoid new cold war

    Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has urged South Korea's new administration to help reduce anti-China sentiment and avoid a new cold war. Wang made the remarks on Monday during his first official exchange with his counterpart Park Jin, just days before President Yoon Suk-yeol's first meeting with Joe Biden in Seoul on Friday. Beijing is worried that its largely friendly ties under Yoon's predecessor Moon Jae-in are on the cusp of change under the new president, a pro-US conservative. Do you have

  • Live updates | Czech govt. endorses Nordics' NATO bid

    The Czech Republic’s government has unanimously approved NATO membership for Finland and Sweden — just hours after the two countries submitted their requests. Prime Minister Petr Fiala said Wednesday he welcomes the Scandinavian nations' decisions to join the alliance. Fiala said he doesn’t anticipate any obstacles, as governing parties hold the majority in both chambers of parliament.

  • AMC Just Bought a Bunch of National CineMedia. Its Stock Is Falling.

    The company reported earnings that beat Wall Street's expectations last week, helped by the release of big-ticket films such as "The Batman."

  • Why the Dallas Mavericks’ superstar party of one will shock the Golden State Warriors

    Mavs star Luka Doncic is the best player left in the NBA playoffs. If he keeps this up, it won’t be long before he is known as the NBA’s best player.

  • Buffalo suspect: Lonely, isolated -- with a troubling sign

    In it, he describes in minute detail how he researched ZIP codes with the highest concentrations of Black people, surveilled the Tops supermarket in Buffalo, and carried out the assault to terrorize all nonwhite, non-Christian people into leaving the country. Classmates described Gendron as a quiet, studious boy who got high marks but seemed out of place in recent years, turning to online streaming games, a fascination with guns and ways to grab attention from his peers. Classmate Matthew Casado said he didn’t think the stunt -– he called it “a harmless joke” — went down well with other students.

  • Putin says Sweden and Finland joining NATO and breaking with decades of neutrality is fine after all. ‘No problems’

    After warnings that Finland and Sweden joining NATO would have consequences, Putin is saying that it does not pose a threat to Russia.

  • Rep. Madison Cawthorn's Childish Taunt At Rep. Liz Cheney Comes Back To Haunt Him

    The North Carolina congressman, who lost his primary bid Tuesday, joked about Cheney's removal as chair of the House Republican Conference in 2021.

  • Turkey's Erdogan hints he'll hold Finland and Sweden's NATO bids hostage unless he gets concessions

    NATO enlargement requires unanimous support from current members, and Erdogan is seemingly trying to leverage Turkey's vote to his own benefit.

  • Finland says it could fend off Russian aggression with or without NATO

    A top Finnish diplomat tells CBS News his country would bolster the transatlantic alliance, but even without membership, Finland has its own "credible deterrence."

  • Letters to the Editor: May 18, 2022

    Readers share their views on Marsy's Law details; Donald Trump's future; pregnancy and abortion; and Gov. DeSantis' autocratic actions

  • Ukraine claims guerrillas have killed several high-ranking Russians in southern city

    Ukrainian guerrilla fighters reportedly have killed several high-ranking Russian officers in the southern city of Melitopol, the regional administration said on Telegram.

  • 37-Second Montage Is All It Takes To Expose Tucker Carlson’s Hypocrisy

    The Fox News personality sure had a different take on mocking Rep. Dan Crenshaw's eye patch in 2018.