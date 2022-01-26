China blasts US over reports of withdrawing diplomatic staff

FILE - A police officer patrols outside the U.S. Embassy in Beijing, China, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. China on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022 expressed "serious concerns and dissatisfaction" with the United States over reports of an internal State Department request to allow the departure of diplomats and their families from China amid tightening anti-pandemic measures. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Zhao Lijian
    Chinese diplomat

BEIJING (AP) — China on Wednesday expressed “serious concerns and dissatisfaction” with the United States over reports of an internal State Department request to allow the departure of diplomats and their families from China amid tightening anti-pandemic measures.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said China’s anti-virus regulations were in line with international treaties governing the treatment of diplomatic personnel and that the nation was “undoubtedly the safest country in the world at the moment.”

China has pursued a strict “zero tolerance” policy toward outbreaks, including lockdowns of millions of people, travel bans, compulsory masking, mass testing and health surveillance by smartphone apps.

Classes, including those at international schools, have been moved online and travel links between Beijing and much of the rest of the country are suspended. The latest requirements call for testing of anyone purchasing cough, fever or cold medications.

The measures are credited with preventing major outbreaks, although they have taken a significant toll on local economies and quality of life.

“To leave such a safe place would only significantly increase the risk of infection for U.S. staff,” Zhao told reporters at a daily briefing. “We find the U.S. decision perplexing and unjustifiable.”

It wasn’t clear if any embassy staff or their families had departed China in recent days, while Beijing enforced lockdowns on parts of the city ahead of the Feb. 4 opening of the Winter Olympics in the city and its outskirts.

In an emailed statement, an unidentified State Department spokesperson said the “operating status at our mission in the PRC has not changed,” using the initials for the People’s Republic of China.

“Any change in operating status of this nature would be predicated solely on the health, safety, and security of our colleagues and their family members,” the statement said.

A drawdown of embassy personnel is something the U.S. would likely want to avoid ahead of or during the Winter Olympics. Staffing at the mission is being augmented to support American athletes, coaches and officials who are participating in the Games.

However, COVID-19-related drawdowns have been common at U.S. embassies over the past two years as the pandemic has spread, and the State Department takes pains to stress that the health, security and well-being of its personnel and their families based overseas is of paramount concern.

The ruling Communist Party newspaper Global Times portrayed the reported request to withdraw staff and dependents as a deliberate snub ahead of the Olympics.

“Exclusive: Dirty trick again! U.S. plots to authorize departure of staff from embassies in China over epidemic ahead of Beijing Olympics," ran the paper's headline on its online edition.

Human rights groups have called for a boycott of the Games over China's treatment of Uyghur Muslims and other minorities and the U.S. and key allies have announced they won't be sending dignitaries to attend in protest.

China has brushed off the diplomatic boycott, and Zhao said China viewed the departure request as being politically motivated.

“China has expressed serious concerns and dissatisfaction to the U.S. side in this regard, and we hope the U.S. will abide by and cooperate with our COVID rules, take China’s position and concerns seriously, and prudently consider the so-called authorized departure issue of its diplomatic and consular staff," Zhao said.

Athletes and others participating in the Games are being completely isolated from the general public to try to avoid cross-infection. Thirteen people who have come for the Games tested positive on Tuesday, bringing the total to 106 among the 3,695 who have arrived. Two of the positive cases are either athletes or team officials.

Those who test positive are taken to a hospital if they have symptoms and to a quarantine hotel if they do not.

Beijing officials said Wednesday that eight people had tested positive in the 24-hour period ending at 4 p.m., bringing the total in the city’s delta variant outbreak to 69. Of those, 54 have symptoms and 15 do not.

___

AP Diplomatic Writer Matthew Lee in Washington, D.C. contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Germany says it will send 5,000 helmets to Ukraine after being slammed for refusing to send weapons

    Christine Lambrecht announced the plans to Germany's defense committee and made it "clear" Germany stands with Ukraine.

  • U.S. weighs letting diplomats leave China over tough COVID rules

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. State Department is considering whether to authorize departures for American diplomats and their families in China who wish to leave due to the U.S. government's inability to prevent Chinese authorities from subjecting them to intrusive pandemic control measures, sources told Reuters. Two sources familiar with the issue said the U.S. Embassy on Monday had sent the request to Washington for formal sign off, as China ramps up COVID-19 containment protocols ahead of the opening of the Beijing Winter Olympics in less than two weeks. The sources, speaking to Reuters on the condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the issue, added that some embassy staff are upset the U.S. government has been unwilling or unable to exempt American officials from strict quarantine measures.

  • Coronavirus: US diplomats wanting out of China risk 'leaving safest country in the world' in a pandemic, Beijing says

    China has protested against a US move to pull out consular staff and their families to avoid pandemic control measures in the zero-Covid nation, saying US diplomats risk leaving the "safest country in world". This comes after the US embassy in Beijing sent a departure request to Washington for a formal sign- off, as China ramps up Covid-19 containment protocols ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics starting in 10 days. Highlighting China's efficient control of the pandemic, the Chinese foreign mi

  • Le Pen Warns U.S. Not to Push Russia Into China's Arms

    French far-right leader Marine Le Pen, who's a frontrunner in April's presidential election, says she opposes sanctions on Russia and warns the U.S. against a "new Cold War". In an exclusive interview with Bloomberg's Caroline Connan in Paris, Le Pen also explains why she no longer thinks France should leave the European Union.

  • The threat of Ukrainian resistance is the likeliest spur to Russian compromise

    Invading Ukraine would be more trouble than it's worth for Russia. But Putin has to reach that conclusion alone.

  • Biden says he'd consider slapping Putin with personal sanctions if Russia invades Ukraine

    Russia has warned that sanctioning Vladimir Putin would lead to US-Russia ties being cut. Leaked documents suggest Putin has secret assets abroad.

  • Russia holds military exercises, sends more forces to Belarus

    Russia deployed more forces to Belarus on Wednesday in preparation for joint military exercises set to be carried out next month, as tensions between it and NATO continue to flare due to the buildup of soldiers along the Ukrainian border.The Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday that it had deployed a paratrooper unit to Belarus, one day after artillery forces and marines were moved in for the upcoming exercises, Reuters reported. The...

  • Honduran president’s fall from grace poised to end in US indictment

    As his term ends, Juan Orlando Hernández could be extradited on drug charges to the country that once saw him as a key ally A man manoeuvres an effigy of Juan Orlando Hernández, who faces corruption and drug trafficking scandals that signal a staggering fall from grace. Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images Along a paved road that climbs the hillside to Celaque Mountain national park in south-western Honduras, one-room shacks are overshadowed by high-walled mansions – including the homes of Pr

  • Covid-19 Deaths in U.S. Hit Highest Level in Nearly a Year

    Covid-19 deaths in the U.S. are at their highest level in almost a year, surpassing daily averages during the Delta variant’s peak, as the Omicron strain continues to spread in the country. The seven-day average for newly reported Covid deaths reached 2,166 a day on Monday, up from 1,014 in November, before the Omicron strain was first detected in South Africa, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed. To date, more than 871,000 people have died of Covid-19 in the U.S., Johns Hopkins University data showed.

  • Germany offers Ukraine helmets, draws Kyiv mayor's ire

    Germany will supply 5,000 military helmets to Ukraine, Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Wednesday, amid growing criticism of Berlin for its refusal to supply arms to Kyiv to help it defend against a possible Russian invasion. "I received a letter from the Ukrainian embassy, requesting support with military equipment, helmets to be precise," Lambrecht told reporters in Berlin.

  • US approves major arms sale to Egypt despite rights concerns

    The Biden administration on Tuesday approved a massive $2.5 billion arms sale to Egypt despite ongoing concerns over human rights. The sales were announced just hours after congressional Democrats urged the administration not to release a much smaller package of military assistance that had been put on hold last year pending the Egyptian government meeting certain rights-related conditions. The State Department said Tuesday's sale was unrelated to $130 million in foreign military financing that was frozen in September and remains in limbo.

  • Russia puts jailed Kremlin critic Navalny's brother on wanted list

    Russia has put the brother of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny on a wanted list, according to interior ministry records, as he faces a summons for a court hearing that could convert a suspended sentence against him into a prison term. Oleg Navalny, whose whereabouts are unknown, was last year held under house arrest between January and April and handed a one-year suspended sentence for violating safety regulations linked to the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • U.S. plane brings Javelin missiles and launchers to Ukraine

    KYIV (Reuters) -A U.S. plane carrying Javelin anti-tank missiles, launchers and other military hardware landed in Kyiv on Tuesday, the third shipment of a $200-million security package to shore up Ukraine as it braces for a possible Russian military offensive. The United States has been Ukraine's most powerful backer in trying to avert a new attack by Russia, which has massed troops near Ukraine's border.

  • China's Shenzhen gets green light for next wave of reforms

    China's state planner has given its blessing for the southern city of Shenzhen to pursue reforms in areas such as relaxed market access for cross border data trading and an electronics trading platform, guidelines published on Wednesday show. President Xi Jinping has given Shenzhen greater autonomy for pursuing reforms, praising it for "achieving miracles" while on a visit two years ago to mark the establishment of the country's first economic zone in the southern city four decades earlier. Shenzhen would become a "model city for a strong socialist country," Xi said in October 2020.

  • China is cracking down on celeb gossip and 'feudal superstitions' to keep citizens from misbehaving during Chinese New Year and the Olympics

    China's internet regulator will target content — like soft pornography, violence, and suicide — that affects social mores during the festive period.

  • No Trump endorsement? Senate hopeful enlists other GOP stars

    With former President Donald Trump holding off on making a new endorsement in Pennsylvania’s closely watched Republican primary for U.S. Senate, former hedge fund CEO David McCormick is turning to other influencers in the party in hopes of generating conservative enthusiasm. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, who endorsed McCormick last week, headlined a rally for the candidate on Tuesday at a skeet shooting facility near Allentown that doubled as McCormick's first public campaign appearance. It was a preview of McCormick’s campaign strategy of enlisting an all-star roster of party stalwarts and Trump White House insiders, including adviser Hope Hicks and press secretary Sarah Sanders, who is now running for Arkansas governor.

  • Top U.S. Senate Republican says Biden 'moving in the right direction' on Ukraine

    U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, a frequent critic of President Joe Biden, said on Tuesday that he is seeing "encouraging" signs from the administration about its approach to deterring further Russian aggression towards Ukraine. McConnell said Biden now appears to be adopting the right approach to Ukraine following a weekend meeting with his security team at Camp David.

  • Russia threatens retaliation if Ukraine demands not met

    Russia warned Wednesday it would quickly take “retaliatory measures” if the U.S. and its allies reject its security demands over NATO and Ukraine, raising pressure on the West amid concerns that Moscow is planning to invade its neighbor. The Kremlin has repeatedly denied it has any such designs, but the U.S. and its NATO allies are worried about Russia deploying an estimated 100,000 troops near Ukraine and launching a series of sweeping military maneuvers.

  • US cancels 44 flights to China after China cancels 44 flights to US

    The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) on Friday announced its suspension of 44 China bound flights operated by Chinese carriers from Jan. 30 to the end of March, matching 44 previous cancellations of U.S. bound flights by the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC). The restrictions will be placed on Air China Ltd., China Eastern Airlines Corp., China Southern Airlines Co. and Xiamen Airlines Co. Most of the suspended flights are from the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), as per Routes.

  • Olympics on high alert: Hazmat suits, isolation centers, midnight knocks at the door

    As the world prepares to fly into Beijing for the Olympics, the question now is, how many of those thousands will spend some, or all, of their Olympics in isolation?