China’s Blistering Heat Strains Power Grids and Disrupts Farming

Bloomberg News
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Scorching temperatures across China are straining power grids as the country tries to ramp up industrial activity to support the economy, while farmers scramble to save crops such as rice and cotton from the impact of the searing heat.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Several regions have already posted record power demand and have cut electricity to factories at peak hours to make sure there’s enough to keep air conditioners running. Rice crops and fruit and vegetables in southern China are at risk of being damaged by the heat, and melting glaciers are causing floods in the cotton-growing regions of Xinjiang.

The heat is testing China’s ability to keep its factories running, from the eastern manufacturing center of Zhejiang that borders Shanghai to the technology hub of Shenzhen in the south. The disruptions in the world’s no. 2 economy are yet another sign of the risks posed by increasingly frequent extreme weather events caused by climate change. India, Europe and the US have also been ravaged by heat waves this summer.

China has so far avoided the widespread power curtailments that hit the country last fall when there was a nationwide shortage of coal. The authorities have expressed confidence that the current situation is manageable, not least because the supply of coal is much higher after miners were ordered to raise production to record levels.

At a briefing on Wednesday, the National Energy Administration pointed to a 52% increase in power plant inventories to 170 million tons at the end of the first half, a record for that time of year. But those stockpiles will have since been depleted by over a month of persistently hot weather. Inventories held in six power plants in the industry-heavy coastal regions dropped to a four-year low last week of less than 12 days usage, according to China Coal Resources.

“Most cities could see demand hikes through August, but we expect a less severe power crunch this year,” said BloombergNEF analyst Hanyang Wei.

The focus is now on southern China and another bout of hot weather that’s expected over the next 10 days, according to the China Meteorological Administration.

But in the case of the southern economic powerhouse of Guangdong, where the heat wave has pushed demand much closer to the grid’s limits this year, it’s equipment malfunctions rather than a shortage of coal that has caused problems, BNEF’s Hanyang said.

China expects its energy demand to grow in the second half of the year after various measures to stimulate the economy, leading to another surge in coal, gas and power demand in the winter, said Li Fulong, an official at the NEA.

Events Today

(All times Beijing unless shown otherwise.)

  • Fortescue Metals quarterly production report

  • Online coal seminar on summer supply hosted by cqcoal.com, 15:00

Today’s Chart

China’s leaders will have the chance to revisit their ambitious economic growth target during a meeting of key policy makers expected this week. Analysts will be looking closely at whether the government modifies or downplays its full-year target of “around 5.5%,” which was announced in March before Covid and the lockdowns to contain it began wreaking havoc on the economy.

On The Wire

There is no easy fix for the mortgage boycotts that have erupted out of China’s property market crisis. Beijing will want local governments to take responsibility for cleaning up a mess they helped create.

  • Asia’s Solar Stocks Rally After US Peers Jump on Energy Deal

  • Rio Tinto Inks Deal to Unlock Massive Simandou Iron Ore Project

  • China Solar Product Prices Up; Solar Glass in Over-Supply: Citi

  • China Needs to Step Up Support to Develop Nuclear Power: Paper

  • Peru Challhuahuacho Communities to Protest Las Bambas in August

The Week Ahead

Friday, July 29

  • China weekly iron ore port stockpiles

  • Shanghai exchange weekly commodities inventory, ~15:30

Saturday, July 30

  • Nothing major scheduled

Sunday, July 31

  • China official PMIs for July, 09:30

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Britain begins drought planning after record heatwave

    Britain is enacting the early stages of drought plans which involve using water carefully to protect supplies, the government said on Tuesday, following record-breaking temperatures. There are so far no plans for curbs on water use but regulators and water companies are working to manage water levels, including by operating water transfer schemes to allow rivers to be artificially maintained, the Environment Agency (EA) said. Farmers in areas facing prolonged dry weather will be given more assistance and water companies will draw up potential drought plans, the agency added in a statement following a meeting of the National Drought Group, which comprises policymakers, industry and environmental protection groups.

  • U.S. Treasury to allow COVID funds for state, local affordable housing loans

    The U.S. Treasury said on Wednesday that it will allow state, local and tribal governments more flexibility to use COVID-19 rescue funds to boost the supply of affordable housing, including permission to issue direct long-term project loans. The changes for the $350 billion State and Local Fiscal Relief Fund program are aimed at filling a financing gap for affordable housing projects, allowing them to be more easily developed, especially those that are eligible for the Treasury's Low-Income Housing Tax Credit. State, local and tribal governments can fully provide loan principal under the new guidance, provided projects meet certain criteria.

  • Oil Rises as US Stockpiles Drop and Exports Climb to a Record

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose after a government report showed demand for US crude rising globally amid a supply crunch and traders shrugged off the Federal Reserve’s decision to raise interest rates by 75 basis points.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooFed Hikes 75 Basis Points Second Time, Signals Third Is PossibleBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefStar Wars Knights of the Old Republic Game Paused Amid

  • VW CEO ouster could be sign of speed bumps ahead for EV transformation

    Herbert Diess’s surprise removal from Volkswagen shocked the automotive world. But it may also be an indication that one of the biggest trend shifts in the industry, might be slowing down as opposed to speeding away.

  • MBK Partners Weighs Rival Bid for Chinese Data Center Firm Vnet, Sources Say

    (Bloomberg) -- MBK Partners is considering making a bid for Chinese data center company Vnet Group Inc., according to people familiar with the matter, potentially kicking off a battle with another private equity firm.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefStar Wars Knights of the Old Republic Game Paused Amid Studio ShakeupWalmart’s Mega Sale Is More Bad News for the E

  • China needs COVID strategy rethink to limit economic harm, IMF official says

    China needs to rethink its zero-COVID policy to avoid more harm to the economy, as well as come up with a long-term solution to the crisis in the real estate sector, a senior International Monetary Fund (IMF) official said in an interview. Krishna Srinivasan, director of the Asia and Pacific Department at the IMF, told Reuters that China could avoid further lockdowns if it uses "effective vaccines, such as mRNA vaccines", and boosts vaccination, especially among older people. "China has made some changes in terms of making it a bit more flexible, but we feel that this strategy could be a drag on the economy," Srinivasan said.

  • Oil extends gains as risk appetite improves, U.S. inventories fall

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil gained more than $1 a barrel on Thursday, extending gains from the previous session, buoyed by improved risk appetite among investors while lower crude inventories and a rebound in gasoline demand in the United States supported prices. Brent crude futures for September rose $1.20, or 1.1%, to $107.82 a barrel by 0158 GMT, after gaining $2.22 on Wednesday. "Risk sentiment has recovered from recession fears due to the ongoing U.S. earnings optimism and a less aggressive Fed’s rhetoric on rate hikes, which supported a rally in the crude market," CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng said, adding that a weakened U.S. dollar has also lifted commodities prices.

  • Pierce Brosnan Is Unrecognizable in 'The Last Rifleman' as a World War II Vet

    Pierce Brosnan is unrecognizable in his upcoming movie, "The Last Rifleman," inspired by the true story of World War Two veteran Bernard Jordan.

  • What Analysts Say Is Next for Asian Markets After Fed Decision

    (Bloomberg) -- The less-hawkish-than-feared Federal Reserve policy decision will give risk assets in Asia a bounce, though investors should retain a defensive stance due to the threat of further policy tightening and capital outflows, according to strategists.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooFed Hikes 75 Basis Points Second Time, Signals Third Is PossibleBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefStar War

  • Bear of the Day: Scotts Miracle-Gro

    Scotts Miracle-Gro shares have been the victim of a deep double-digit valuation slash over the last year, with sellers remaining in complete control.

  • MicroStrategy shares fall after Jefferies downgrade to ‘underperform’

    Investment banking firm Jefferies downgraded the MicroStrategy stocks from “hold” to “underperform.” See related article: Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy buys more Bitcoin Fast facts MicroStrategy, the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin, has a premium valuation for a low-growth asset, Jefferies said in a research report released on Tuesday. Jefferies kept the MicroStrategy price target unchanged at […]

  • Sunak To Cut VAT on Energy to Revive UK Tory Leadership Bid

    (Bloomberg) -- Rishi Sunak pledged to scrap value added tax on all domestic energy bills for the next year if he becomes UK prime minister, a move his leadership rival, Liz Truss, criticized as a U-turn.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooFed Hikes 75 Basis Points Second Time, Signals Third Is PossibleBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefStar Wars Knights of the Old Republic Game Paused Amid Studio Sha

  • Samsung warns of weaker chip demand for phones, PCs as people shop less

    SEOUL (Reuters) -Samsung Electronics Co Ltd cautioned chip demand from smartphone and PC makers would weaken further as people shop less, and that the more resilient demand from server clients may also see adjustments amid recession worries. While the world's top maker of memory chips and smartphones turned in its best April-June operating profit since 2018 on strong server chip demand, it said its mobile business saw profits weakening amid geopolitical issues, inflation concerns, and higher components and logistics costs. "Server (chip demand) is less affected by macro issues... But if global recession occurs, server clients will also have to adjust their inventory," Jin-man Han, executive vice president at Samsung's memory chip business, said on a conference call.

  • China's Politburo to Meet This Week

    China's leaders will have the chance to revisit this year's ambitious official economic growth target during a meeting of key policy makers expected this week. Stephen Engle reports on Bloomberg Television.

  • Kate Moss Has ‘Not Very Good Memories’ of Posing Topless With Mark Wahlberg for Calvin Klein

    The supermodel recalled feeling “vulnerable and scared” during the shoot.

  • Sequoia Enters Pakistan’s Startup Economy by Backing Fintech

    (Bloomberg) -- Pakistani fintech company Dbank pulled off the nation’s largest early-stage fundraising round, which also marked venture giant Sequoia Capital’s entry into the nation’s startup economy.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooFed Hikes 75 Basis Points Second Time, Signals Third Is PossibleBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefStar Wars Knights of the Old Republic Game Paused Amid Studio Shakeu

  • Packworks makes operations easier for sari-sari stores in the Philippines

    Sari-saris are small neighborhood stores in the Philippines that are often run on pen and paper ledgers. Inspired by a motorcycle journey, Packworks is on a mission to change that, with a mobile enterprise resource planning (ERP) platform that just raised $2 million led by logistics group Fast Group and CVC Capital Partners, with participation from ADB Ventures, Arise, Techstars and IdeaSpace Foundation. The startup will use its new funding to develop its super app, called The Pack, by increasing its platform offerings, such as optimizing store operations, including funding access for businesses, and order management across the entire supply chain.

  • Bosses are oblivious to why employees are really quitting. Here’s what they need to know

    U.S. companies have struggled to fill openings left by job-hopping employees. Is there anything managers can do to convince their workers to stay?

  • I'm Begging These People To Quit After Their Bosses Wrote Them Up For The Most Ridiculous Reasons

    "Added to the schedule 6 minutes before the start of the shift and got written up for being late."View Entire Post ›

  • Textile manufacturers from Pakistan tour cotton grading facility in Bartlett

    The USDA Classing Office hosted a presentation and tour for the group, as part of a Cotton Council International program to promote exports.