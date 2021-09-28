China Blocks CoinGecko, CoinMarketCap, Other Similar Websites

Rahul Nambiampurath
·1 min read

BeInCrypto –

China has blocked access to CoinGecko, CoinMarketCap, and TradingView via its internet firewall. This is the latest step in its crackdown on the crypto market.

China has blocked access to major cryptocurrency-related websites, including CoinGecko, CoinMarketCap, and TradingView. Several tools that check if China’s internet firewall blocks websites show that these sites are all 100% blocked.

Source: Blocky-GreatFire

The block follows China’s complete ban on cryptocurrency transactions and is clearly an attempt to limit any access to the market. The country’s central bank issued the ban last week, saying that crypto trading had disrupted economic and financial order. China has issued similar bans on multiple occasions, and many in the markets are unaffected by the decision.

