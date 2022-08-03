China blocks some Taiwan imports but avoids chip disruption

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JOE McDONALD
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Nancy Pelosi
    Nancy Pelosi
    Speaker of the United States House of Representatives
  • Tsai Ing-wen
    Tsai Ing-wen
    President of Taiwan (R.O.C. authorities) and Chairperson of the Democratic Progressive Party

BEIJING (AP) — China blocked imports of citrus and fish from Taiwan in retaliation for a visit by Nancy Pelosi, a top American lawmaker, to the self-ruled island but has avoided disrupting one of the world's most important technology and manufacturing relationships.

The two sides, which split in 1949 after a civil war, have no official relations but multibillion-dollar business ties, especially in the flow of Taiwanese-made processor chips needed by Chinese factories that assemble the world's smartphones and other electronics.

They built that business while Beijing threatened for decades to enforce the ruling Communist Party's claim to the island by attacking.

Two-way trade soared 26% last year to $328.3 billion. Taiwan, which produces half the world's processor chips and has technology the mainland can't match, said sales to Chinese factories rose 24.4% to $104.3 billion.

“The global economy cannot function without chips that are made in either Taiwan or China,” said Carl B. Weinberg of High-Frequency Economics in a report.

On Wednesday, Beijing blocked imports of citrus fruits and frozen mackerel from Taiwan after Pelosi, speaker of the House of Representatives, arrived in Taiwan late Tuesday. But the ruling party avoided disrupting the flow of chips and other industrial components, a step that would send shock waves through the shaky global economy.

Beijing also announced four days of military exercises with artillery fire in waters around Taiwan. That might delay or disrupt shipping to and from the island, one of the biggest global traders.

The potential disruption adds to concerns over weakening global economic growth, but Asian stock markets rose Wednesday after there was no immediate sign of Chinese military action.

The Communist Party says Pelosi's visit might embolden Taiwan to make its decades-old de facto independence permanent. Beijing says that would lead to war.

The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden has sought to tone down the volume on the visit, insisting there’s no change in America’s longstanding “one-China policy,” which recognizes Beijing but allows informal relations and defense ties with Taipei.

Meeting leaders in Taiwan, Pelosi said she and other members of Congress in a visiting delegation were showing they will not abandon their commitment to the self-governing island.

“America’s determination to preserve democracy, here in Taiwan and around the world, remains ironclad," Pelosi said in a short speech during a meeting with Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen.

“Facing deliberately heightened military threats, Taiwan will not back down,” Tsai said.

The ban on imports of citrus fruits and frozen mackerel will hurt suppliers seen as Tsaí's supporters.

Taiwan plays an outsize role in the chip industry for an island of 15 million people, accounting for more than half the global supply.

Its producers including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp. make the most advanced processors for smartphones, tablet computers, medical devices and other products. Taiwan says chip sales to China factories rose 24.4% last year to $104.3 billion.

Beijing has invested billions of dollars in developing its own industry, which supplies low-end chips for autos and appliances but cannot support the latest smartphones, tablet computers, medical devices and other products.

Chips are China’s biggest import at more than $400 billion a year, ahead of crude oil.

That concentration has fueled concern in the United States and Europe about relying too heavily on supplies that might be disrupted by conflict. The U.S. government is trying to expand its domestic chip production capacity.

Overall, China is Taiwan’s biggest trading partner, taking more than twice as much of its exports as the United States, the island’s No. 2 foreign market.

Beijing has tried to use access to its markets to undermine Tsai and other Taiwanese leaders it accuses of pursuing independence.

The customs agency blocked imports of cookies and other food products from more than 100 Taiwanese suppliers on Monday ahead of Pelosi's visit, according to the Global Times and other Chinese news outlets. There was no official announcement.

The Communist Party also has used military action in the past to try to hurt Taiwanese leaders by disrupting the island's economy.

The mainland tried to drive voters away from then-President Lee Teng-hui ahead of the island's first direct presidential elections in 1996 by firing missiles into shipping lanes.

That forced shippers to cancel voyages and raised insurance costs but backfired by allowing Lee to brag about standing up to Beijing in front of cheering supporters. Lee won the four-way election with 54% of the vote.

Recommended Stories

  • Bookstore owner to ask Pelosi to help Hong Kongers at Taipei meeting

    A staunch defender of human rights and long-time China critic, U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi is set to meet rights activists in Taiwan on Wednesday, a move certain to ramp up already fraught tensions between Beijing and Washington. Among those she will meet are a Hong Kong bookseller who fled to the self-ruled island in 2019, a former Tiananmen demonstrator and a Taiwanese activist recently released by China, people familiar with the matter told Reuters. China has condemned Pelosi's visit to the democratic island that Beijing claims as its own, responding with increased military activity in surrounding waters and by summoning the U.S. ambassador in Beijing.

  • China ‘strongly condemns’ Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, warns of ‘consequences’

    Pelosi’s visit is a serious violation of the one-China policy adopted by the US, Beijing said.

  • Nancy Pelosi meets Taiwan president, vows "ironclad" commitment

    STORY: Pelosi arrived in Taipei late on Tuesday (August 2) on an unannounced but closely watched trip, which has drawn condemnation and vows of retaliation from Beijing.After addressing Taiwan's Parliament, Pelosi met with Tsai at the presidential office, where she received a medal of honour for her steadfast support of the island’s democracy. Now more than ever, America's solidarity with Taiwan is crucial, Pelosi told Tsai, adding that America's determination to preserve democracy in Taiwan and the rest of the world remains ironclad. Tsai said that Taiwan is a reliable partner of the United States and will continue to work with the U.S. to strengthen collaboration in security, economic development and supply chains.Beijing demonstrated its anger with Pelosi's presence on an island that it says is part of China with a burst of military activity in the surrounding waters, and by summoning the U.S. ambassador in Beijing, and announcing the suspension of several agricultural imports from Taiwan.

  • Unsealed Depp v. Heard docs claim Johnny Depp suffers from erectile dysfunction

    Amber Heard's lawyers claim Johnny Depp is impotent, and the condition may have contributed to his alleged sexual violence toward his ex-wife.

  • Is that a queen conch in your pants? How a mollusk found in the Keys can put you in jail

    Florida’s marine life attracts people from all over the world — but what happens if someone gets too comfortable with the state’s natural wonders?

  • Liz Truss’s Plan to Shake Up BOE May Step Up Focus on Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripWorld’s Most-Tracked Plane Is Jet That May Be Flying PelosiThey Quit Goldman’s Star Trading Team, Then the Bank Raised AlarmsBiden Team Tries to Blunt China Rage as Pelosi Heads for TaiwanLiz Truss could sharpen the Bank of England’s focus on

  • Hungarian PM Orban Meets Ex-US President Trump Ahead of CPAC Conference

    Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban met Donald Trump at the former US president’s golf club in New Jersey on August 2 ahead of a planned speech at the CPAC conference.Orban and Trump were pictured shaking hands at Trump’s Bedminister, New Jersey, golf course, in video released by the Hungarian leader and the country’s foreign affairs minister, Peter Szijjarto.A close ally of Trump’s during his presidency, Orban is expected to speak at the upcoming Conservative Political Action Conference conference in Texas.Orban recently attracted controversy over a speech he gave in which, speaking about race, he said, “we are willing to mix with one another, but we do not want to become peoples of mixed-race.” The speech was widely criticized; one of Orban’s advisors, Zsuzsa Hegedus, quit following the speech, calling it “a pure Nazi text”, according to reports.Orban subsequently issued a statement saying “my government has a zero tolerance policy on anti-Semitism and racism.” Hegedus in turn wrote another letter in which she mentioned her family’s history in the Holocaust, saying, “this horror could only have happened because too many people were silent,” according to an online translation of her remarks.Storyful has not translated Orban’s Facebook post. Credit: Viktor Orban via Storyful

  • Vladimir Putin's rumored girlfriend hit with latest U.S. sanctions

    A new round of U.S. sanctions targeting Russian elites includes Alina Kabaeva, a woman named in news reports as Russian President Vladimir Putin’s longtime romantic partner. The Treasury Department said it has frozen Kabaeva’s visa.

  • LIV Golf ‘absolutely needs a broadcast deal’: League president

    LIV Golf COO and President explains why a broadcast partner is crucial to the long-term success of LIV Golf.

  • K-Pop fans in awe after BTS member J-Hope's 'iconic' Lollapalooza debut: 'He slayed so hard'

    J-Hope of BTS made music history as the first South Korean artist to headline Lollapalooza. The internet is stunned by his talent!

  • House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to visit Taiwan

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the expectations for Nancy Pelosi’s reported visit to Taiwan on Tuesday.

  • Rep. Greene Loved Vibe Of Golf Tourney Funded By The Regime Behind Journalist's Murder

    "It wasn’t the stiff, uptight, you know, kind of snobby-type atmosphere at the PGA tour," the Georgia Republican said.

  • 'Why are we being ignored' plead the hungry in Ethiopia's Afar

    From a makeshift camp in Ethiopia's Afar region for people displaced by war, herder Abdu Robso stares in bewilderment at the food aid trucks rolling up the nearby hill towards Tigray.

  • The government is losing money on federal student loans, not profiting like it predicted, a watchdog finds

    Republican lawmakers say the government's $197B loss on student loans discovered in a GAO report will "be paid for by hardworking American taxpayers."

  • Pelosi trip to Taiwan poses new challenge for White House

    The White House tried on Monday to lower tensions over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s expected visit to Taiwan, which China has already said would be considered a serious provocation.

  • Nintendo Q1 Switch sales slump 22% to 3.43 million units

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's Nintendo Co Ltd said on Wednesday it sold 22% less of its Switch consoles in the April-June quarter than a year earlier, while maintaining its forecast to sell 21 million units in the year through end-March 2023. The company behind "Super Mario" is forecasting the second annual sales decline for its hybrid home/portable Switch device, which is in its sixth year on the market. Nintendo last October launched an upgraded Switch model with an OLED screen to drive interest in the aging system.

  • Senate approves bill to aid vets exposed to toxic burn pits

    A bill enhancing health care and disability benefits for millions of veterans exposed to toxic burn pits won final approval in the Senate on Tuesday, ending a brief stalemate over the measure that had infuriated advocates and inspired some to camp outside the Capitol. The Senate approved the bill by a vote of 86-11. It now goes to President Joe Biden’s desk to be signed into law.

  • Europe's energy crisis is taking an ugly turn. Here's what you want to know.

    The biggest story in markets today is Europe's energy crisis and how Russia is making things worse. This plus Wall Street's favorite books.

  • Stocks Stabilize as Traders Weigh US-China Tension: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks steadied on Wednesday as some of the investor anxiety over tense US-China ties eased, while Treasuries pared a slide sparked by hawkish Federal Reserve comments.Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripWorld’s Most-Tracked Plane Is Jet That May Be Flying PelosiThey Quit Goldman’s Star Trading Team, Then the Bank Raised AlarmsBiden Team Tries to Blunt China Rage as Pelos

  • What's behind China-Taiwan tensions?

    China sees Taiwan as a breakaway province, but many Taiwanese people want a separate nation.