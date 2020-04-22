What Is China BlueChemical Ltd.'s (HKG:3983) Share Price Doing?

China BlueChemical Ltd. (HKG:3983), which is in the chemicals business, and is based in China, saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the SEHK. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Today I will analyse the most recent data on China BlueChemical’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What is China BlueChemical worth?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 8.9% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy China BlueChemical today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth HK$1.26, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that China BlueChemical’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of China BlueChemical look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. China BlueChemical’s earnings growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. This should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in 3983’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on 3983, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on China BlueChemical. You can find everything you need to know about China BlueChemical in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in China BlueChemical, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

