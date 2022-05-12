China Bond Bulls Revived by Lowest Borrowing Cost Since 2020

Bloomberg News
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Some China bond investors are betting yields will resume their declines as a liquidity glut pushes short-term borrowing costs to the lowest since December 2020.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The seven-day repo rate, a gauge of the short-term borrowing cost, dropped to 1.54% this week. It’s stayed below the central bank’s operating rate for reverse repo contracts since the start of April, the longest discount streak in two years.

The deviation, once seen as a possible trigger for an engineered liquidity squeeze from the central bank to prevent asset bubbles, isn’t a concern for some investors. They see it as part of the People’s Bank of China’s strategy of maintaining an easy policy stance to support the economy battered by lockdowns to curb the spread of Covid infections.

“We continue to recommend long China bonds and carry trade strategy in May,” said Yang Yewei, analyst at Guosheng Securities Co. “Money market conditions will remain loose with repo rates kept low,” which could push the 10-year yield to near the January low of 2.7%.

China’s benchmark 10-year bond yield has risen more than 10 basis points from a 19-month low hit in January. That’s because the central bank refrained from cutting rates amid the nation’s widening policy gap with the Federal Reserve, which kicked off its rate hike cycle this year.

However, a slew of liquidity support measures from the PBOC including the reserve requirement ratio cut in late April and its profit transfer to the Ministry of Finance have unleashed over 1.3 trillion yuan ($193 billion) of cash into the banking system, making it attractive to borrow cash via repo trades and invest in government debt.

Repo rates would stay low at least for this month as weak demand for credit has left the cash with “nowhere to go,” said Albert Leung, strategist at Nomura International in Hong Kong. Moreover, the carry trade return, as measured by the spread between 10-year yield and seven-day repo rate, stands near 130 basis points, about the highest in a year.

“The window to long China bonds has already opened even without an actual rate cut, as the central bank will show more tolerance of the lower repo rates,” Li Yishuang, analyst at Cinda Securities Co., wrote in a note.

Fiscal Risks

However, bonds could face risks from an increased emphasis on fiscal support to boost the economy.

“In a scenario where more fiscal support is needed, China may consider funding it with special treasury bonds -- as it did in 2020,” said Stephen Chiu, Asia FX and rates strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence in Hong Kong.

China’s 10-year bond yields steadied Thursday after rising for the first time in three days in the previous session as data showed factory and consumer prices rose faster than expected in April, damping bets for further PBOC easing.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang at a State Council Meeting on Wednesday urged officials to use fiscal and monetary policies to stabilize employment and the economy. PBOC Vice Governor Chen Yulu said the central bank has guided loan interest rates to decline.

Bond traders are now watching for possible PBOC action on Monday when 100 billion yuan of policy loans are due. Twelve out of 25 economists and analysts expect a cut to the one-year medium-term lending facilities rate, according to a Bloomberg survey as of Thursday.

(Updates with prices, state council meeting in the 11th paragraph, and mlf estimate in the last paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Catholic cardinal, others arrested under Hong Kong security law

    A 90-year-old Roman Catholic cardinal, a singer and at least two others have been arrested in Hong Kong on suspicion of colluding with foreign forces to endanger China’s national security, in an action widely condemned as a further sign of Beijing's erosion of rights in the city.

  • Shares drop as stubborn U.S. inflation stokes worries on rates, economy

    Stocks fell and the dollar held firm on Thursday as data showed U.S. inflation persistently high, and investors worried about the economic toll of aggressive interest rate hikes to tame it. U.S. markets whipsawed after the news, then closed sharply lower. S&P 500 futures rose 0.5% in a bumpy Asia session.

  • Solomons PM dismisses concerns over China maritime deal

    The Solomon Islands' prime minister dismissed criticism of a new maritime investment deal with China on Wednesday, saying there was nothing "sinister" in the draft agreement.

  • Meet Princess Anne's Granddaughter Lena Tindall

    We're taking a look at the life of the Queen's great-granddaughter, Lena Tindall. Here's everything you should know about Zara Tindall's youngest daughter.

  • Hong Kong Intervenes to Defend Dollar for First Time Since 2019

    (Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong intervened to defend its currency for the first time since 2019, putting further upward pressure on interest rates in an economy already reeling from strict pandemic border controls and a shaky property market. Most Read from BloombergNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayHighest Inflation in America Is Punishing a Texas Town and Its ResidentsStocks Slide as US Curve Flattens After Hot

  • Gas prices hit a record high on Tuesday, surpassing records set in March

    Experts say gas prices could continue to climb through Memorial Day, and drivers can expect volatility in the summer months.

  • EU Talks Advance on Lifting Orban Veto Threat on Russian Oil

    (Bloomberg) -- Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s talks with the head of the European Union about proposed sanctions on Russian oil imports made progress but failed to reach a breakthrough, according to both sides.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraPhilippine Stocks Fall as Traders Weigh Marcos Win, Global RoutRussian

  • Going on vacation? Try these 6 tips to avoid travel scams

    If you're planning on taking a trip this summer, follow these tips to avoid travel scams online.

  • Sri Lanka's ruling family in fight for survival as crisis worsens

    Now former Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa is in hiding in a heavily fortified military base, protected by the armed forces. A scion of the Rajapaksa family beloved by many Sri Lankans for ending a protracted civil war, the 76-year-old is now a pariah. An economic crisis, caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and economic mismanagement, has drained the country of money to pay for fuel, medicine and other vital supplies, meaning lengthy blackouts and long queues for gasoline.

  • Google I/O: Everything to expect from Google’s developer conference

    The Pixel Watch, a new phone, and Android 13 are all expected to be revealed at the developer conference

  • Coinbase Lets Users Know What a Bankruptcy Could Mean for Their Crypto

    (Bloomberg) -- Coinbase Global Inc., like the rest of the cryptocurrency market, is having a really tough week. Not filing-for-bankruptcy bad, but the biggest US crypto exchange did just mention the B-word in a regulatory filing, giving its customers a painful reminder of how bad things could get for them if Coinbase ever does get seriously distressed.Most Read from BloombergNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers S

  • St. Louis Fed's Bullard: Inflation 'broader, more persistent' than originally thought

    Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard told Yahoo Finance Wednesday that a 0.75% hike from the Fed is not his base case at the moment.

  • Sri Lanka crisis: Gotabaya Rajapaksa speech fails to reassure as crisis grows

    President Gotabaya Rajapaksa again ignored calls to resign amid protests over an economic crisis.

  • Dallas Fed Names Central Bank Insider Lorie Logan as New Chief

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas on Wednesday named Lorie Logan as its next president, elevating a central bank insider who brings decades of monetary policy experience to the post and making her the first woman to lead the bank.Most Read from BloombergNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayHighest Inflation in America Is Punishing a Texas Town and Its ResidentsStocks Slide as US Curve Flattens

  • Appeals court questions Trump’s effort to block NY AG subpoena

    A New York appeals court appeared skeptical on Wednesday of former President Trump’s effort to challenge a state attorney general subpoena demanding his testimony. During a hearing, a panel of judges on the New York Supreme Court’s Appellate Division seemed unpersuaded by Trump’s attorney, who argued that the civil subpoena was improper in part because…

  • Crypto assets shed $800 billion in market value in a month

    Crypto assets bled nearly $800 billion in market value over the past month, touching a low of $1.4 trillion on Tuesday, according to data site CoinMarketCap, as the end of easy monetary policy diminishes appetite for risk assets. Bitcoin, which makes up for nearly 40% of the crypto market, hit a 10-month low earlier on Tuesday, before rebounding to $31,450, just six days after touching $40,000. Total crypto market value was at $2.2 trillion on April 2, well off of its all-time peak of $2.9 trillion in early November, as per CoinMarketCap.

  • Is T-Mobile Stock A Buy Or Sell? 5G Promotions Target Residential Broadband

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. AT&T and Verizon continue? Here is what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying TMUS stock.

  • American Tower: A 5G REIT Offering Value

    A look at a REIT that specializes in the telecom industry

  • Jim Cramer Says It’s Time to Buy the Dip in Profitable Tech Stocks; Here Are 2 Names Analysts Like

    Markets have well and truly changed direction from last year’s bullish trends. The downward shift has brought us a major selloff, and declines of 27% and more in the tech-heavy NASDAQ index. For investors, it’s a situation that requires a close watch on the markets, and clear eye for the opportunities that will pop out as conditions change. It’s also a situation in which investors can use expert advice. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, tells investors that when the

  • Jim Cramer says 'leaving the market is a mistake' ⁠— here's what he's most bullish on right now

    Mr. Mad Money remains optimistic.