China’s Booming Demand and Weather Woes Fan Food Inflation Fears

1 / 2

China’s Booming Demand and Weather Woes Fan Food Inflation Fears

Bloomberg News
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) --

China’s ballooning demand and weather problems from Brazil to the U.S. and Canada have driven crop futures to their strongest level since 2013, deepening concerns that global food inflation will increase.

Corn futures traded in Chicago extended gains above $6 a bushel to the highest level in almost eight years after the U.S. said it expects top importer China to buy even more of the feed grain on world markets this year -- some 28 million tons compared with an earlier estimate of 24 million tons.

China’s Hefty Corn Imports Here to Stay as Meat Demand Grows

Soybeans climbed to within a whisker of $15 a bushel in the most active, rolling contract, and traded at $14.95, as dry weather threatens canola production in Canada, potentially stretching already tight global oilseed supplies. Wheat prices advanced to the strongest intraday level since February on worries about weather damage to the U.S. crop.

Edible oils were also caught up in the buying spree. Soybean oil headed for the highest close since 2012, while palm oil broke above 4,000 ringgit a ton for the first time in a month. In China, soybean oil inventories are at record lows, while palm oil stockpiles are down 30% from a year earlier, according to Darin Friedrichs, senior Asia commodity analyst at StoneX in Shanghai.

Investors have been piling into agricultural commodities on expectations that tight global stockpiles mean there is little room for error in terms of weather this year during the northern hemisphere summer. Money managers have raised net bullish bets on Chicago corn to the highest level in 10 years.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • LeVar Burton, Robin Roberts, and more to round out Jeopardy guest host lineup

    The final group of guest hosts also includes George Stephanopoulos, David Faber, and Joe Buck.

  • EU reaches major climate deal ahead of Biden climate summit

    The European Union reached a tentative climate deal that is intended to make the 27-nation bloc climate-neutral by 2050, with member states and parliament agreeing on new carbon emissions targets on the eve of a virtual summit hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden. Under the provisional deal reached after officials negotiated through the night, the EU will also commit itself to an intermediate target of cutting greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by 2030 compared to 1990 levels. “It was high time for the agreement, as Europe has to show where it stands in view of the positive developments in the USA and China,” said European Parliament member Peter Liese, the negotiator for the EPP Christian Democrat group.

  • Global Virus Resurgence Threatens Vigorous Growth Momentum

    (Bloomberg) -- The renewed surge in Covid-19 infections is threatening to further divide the world economy between the rich and poor, potentially damaging overall global growth if the fresh outbreaks spread or if key sources of demand falter.More people were diagnosed with Covid-19 last week than any other since the pandemic began. The World Health Organization this week warned that new infections are increasing everywhere except Europe, led by rocketing numbers in India with cases also rising in Argentina, Turkey and Brazil.That’s casting a shadow over a previously vigorous global economic rebound given that failure to control the virus or get vaccines distributed evenly risks driving new mutations, first in emerging markets and then on to developed nations that had been beating the pandemic back.Even if that doesn’t happen, a two-speed recovery will restrain even inoculated countries by limiting foreign demand for their goods and destabilizing supply chains. The International Monetary Fund said last month that the recovery will miss out on a $9 trillion bump by 2025 unless faster progress is made in ending the health crisis.Emerging and developing economies accounted for two thirds of global growth before the pandemic and around 86% of the world’s population. The World Bank told them just this week that they must prepare for the possibility of their recoveries losing steam. A nascent economic revival in India -- the world’s sixth largest economy -- is being threatened by renewed movement curbs across provinces to stem a new wave of infections that have topped 200,000 daily for the last week.“The new case spikes represent a reality check for the world economy as it is clear that the pandemic is nowhere close to being over,” said Tuuli McCully, head of Asia Pacific economics at Scotiabank. “Many lower-income economies continue to face severe Covid-19 related challenges and have a long road ahead before they are back to ‘normalcy.’”More than 944 million vaccinations have been administered across 170 countries, according to data collected by Bloomberg -- enough doses for 6.2% of the global population. But the distribution is lopsided with the highest income countries getting vaccinated about 25 times faster than those with the lowest.“I see it as a race between virus mutations and vaccine rollout,” said Rob Subbaraman, head of global markets research at Nomura Holdings Inc. “Many people are not aware that while the 1918 Spanish flu is believed to have started in the U.S. and then spread to Europe, in the end the countries that suffered most were in emerging markets. It’s an ominous sign of history repeating itself.”Markets are showing signs of jitters. A gauge of stocks in Asia has lagged global peers this month, while the Indian rupee is this week’s worst-performing currency in the region. Investors have sought out traditional havens like the Japanese yen, and rewarded those with better track records of managing the outbreak such as the Israeli shekel, Taiwanese dollar and the British pound.Companies most reliant on a reopening of the global economy are especially vulnerable and the latest infection surge is overshadowing a “priced to perfection re-open trade,” Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at Axicorp Financial Services Pty Ltd. in Sydney, wrote in a note to clients.“The glaring problem is that despite strenuous efforts by the medical community around the globe, we are not even close to calling it a day so that people can start again or continue with things more productively,” according to Innes.The spread of cases threatens what’s forecast to be a V-shaped recovery for global growth, led by the U.S. and China. The IMF currently expects the world economy to grow 6% this year, the most in four decades of data. But it knows the longer the pandemic runs the harder it will be to meet that forecast.“The window of opportunity is closing fast,” Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said. “The longer it takes to speed up vaccine production and rollout, the harder it will be to achieve these gains.”The IMF modeled a downside scenario in which supply bottlenecks in vaccine supply and other logistical problems allow existing virus variants to become entrenched and new mutations to occur, leading to delays for reaching herd immunity of six months in advanced economies and nine months in emerging markets.Under such a scenario -- with persistently high infection rates and deaths slowing the normalization of mobility -- global growth could be 1.5 percentage points less than in the base case scenario in 2021 and a further 1 percentage point below the baseline in 2022.The pace of vaccinations over coming months and their ability to withstand new variants will dictate the recovery from here, according to Ben Emons, managing director of global macro strategy at Medley Global Advisors in New York.“It will take most of the second quarter to get visibility if the global roll out is truly succeeding against the variants,” Emons said.(Updates with India virus surge details in fifth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Hilary Duff to Star in How I Met Your Father , a Sequel to HIMYM

    Haaave you met Sophie? Hilary Duff will play the new Ted Mosby in Hulu's How I Met Your Father.

  • Europe clinches deal on wide-ranging climate law to speed emissions cuts

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Union clinched a deal in the early hours of Wednesday on a landmark climate change law that puts new, tougher greenhouse gas emissions targets at the heart of all EU policymaking. The deal arrives just in time for a summit of world leaders hosted by the U.S. government on Thursday and Friday, where the EU and other global powers will promote their pledges to protect the planet. It includes a target to reduce net emissions at least 55% by the end of the decade from 1990 levels - lower than the 60% goal sought by the European Parliament - to steer it towards reaching zero net emissions by 2050.

  • Eva Mendes sparked a debate on Instagram after sharing a quote about spanking children

    The actress shared a screenshot of a quote that likened spanking a child to "hitting a spouse," and commenters had a lot to say on the matter.

  • ‘Jeopardy!’: Robin Roberts, LeVar Burton & George Stephanopoulos Among Season 37’s Final Guest Hosts

    Jeopardy! has unveiled the final group of season 37 guest hosts, with Robin Roberts, LeVar Burton and George Stephanopoulous among the TV personalities set to lead the popular trivia game. Executive producer Mike Richards revealed that David Faber, who is a former Celebrity Jeopardy! champion, and Joe Buck will also step up to the lectern […]

  • Hilary Duff to Star in Female-Led ‘How I Met Your Mother’ Sequel at Hulu

    Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger will write the new take Hulu has ordered a gender-swapped sequel to CBS’ “How I Met Your Mother” that will star Hilary Duff called “How I Met Your Father.” “How I Met Your Mother” creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas will executive produce with Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger writing the show. The 10-episode comedy will be produced by 20th Television, the same studio behind the original series. Duff will serve as a producer. The series will use the same multi- and single-camera approach that “How I Met Your Mother” used. In the near future, Sophie (Duff) is telling her son the story of how she met his father: a story that catapults us back to the year 2021 where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options. Also Read: There Was a Rare 5-Way Tie for First Place in Ratings on Tuesday “How I Met Your Mother” ran for nine seasons on CBS from 2005 to 2014. CBS attempted to spin-off the series with a similar idea to Hulu’s, though it was called “How I Met Your Dad.” That version, which never made it past the pilot stage, would have starred Greta Gerwig as Sally, with Meg Ryan providing the voice-over as future Sally. “‘How I Met Your Mother’ continues to be one of the most innovative and beloved comedies on television,” said Craig Erwich, president, Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment. “Isaac and Elizabeth have an inspired take on this new version that honors what Carter and Craig created with the original and moves the franchise forward. Isaac and Elizabeth have proven to be rich storytellers and great partners to us at Hulu Originals and across The Walt Disney Company family. Coupled with the passion and infectious energy Hilary brings to every role she takes on, we can’t wait to suit up and bring audiences ‘How I Met Your Father.'” “‘How I Met Your Mother’ is a crown jewel in the 20th library and its fans have clamored for more ever since our final broadcast seven years ago,” said Karey Burke, president, 20th Television. “Our genius producers Isaac and Elizabeth who are–wait for it–legendary within our halls, have created a spectacular new take which both honors the original and is entirely their own. Carter and Craig will return as executive producers, and who better to star as the central character than the incredible Hilary Duff? Many thanks to Craig Erwich and everyone at Hulu Originals for loving the script as much as we did and to our fantastic team who helped put this all together. I could not be more excited. Let the speculation as to who the father is commence!” Added Bays and Thomas: “Kids, I’m going to tell you an incredible story: It’s the story of how two writers got lucky enough to make their dream TV show for nine seasons and now get to pass the torch to an inspired new creative team with their own incredible story to tell, the story of ‘How I Met Your Father.’ We are honored by their passion and vision, and look forward to helping them tell a legendary new story. (Thanks to all the ‘HIMYM’ fans out there who waited for it.)” “How I Met Your Father” is written by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger. Executive producers for “How I Met Your Father”include Aptaker, Berger, Carter Bays and Craig Thomas. Adam Londy will serve as co-executive producer, and Hilary Duff will serve as a producer. “How I Met Your Father”is a production of 20th Television. “How I Met Your Mother” starred Josh Radnor as Ted Mosby, with Bob Saget providing the voiceover as future Ted. The CBS sitcom also starred Alison Hannigan, Jason Segal, Cobie Smolders and Neil Patrick Harris. Cristin Milioti played the eponymous “mother” (whose name was Tracy). Read original story Hilary Duff to Star in Female-Led ‘How I Met Your Mother’ Sequel at Hulu At TheWrap

  • Clashes outside German parliament as government approves new Covid powers for Merkel

    Police in Berlin made over one hundred arrests on Wednesday as thousands of people demonstrated a new law imposing night-time curfews on Covid hotspots. Violent clashes broke out after police ended a demonstration with some 8,000 participants in central Berlin due to participants not abiding by social distancing regulations. Video from the scene shows angry protesters trying to break through a police barricade before being pushed back by riot police using pepper spray. Nearby, police rushed into crowds who had gathered in an adjacent park and pulled people out. Berlin police confirmed that 152 people had been arrested by the late afternoon.

  • 3 things that could improve America's recycling problem

    Many of us crush LaCroix cans, break down cardboard boxes and try really hard to get all that peanut butter out of the jar to put it in the recycling bin instead of the trash -- a small victory for the environment. "A lot of what's happening in America right now with recycling plastic is that it's actually going directly to landfills," White House Environmental Justice Advisory Council member Jerome Foster II told "Good Morning America." "And it's going to the places across the world we think will recycle it, but less than 10% of all plastic recycling actually gets recycled back to reuse," he added.

  • Credit Suisse boosts capital as Archegos wipes trading gains

    ZURICH (Reuters) -Credit Suisse said on Thursday it will boost capital reserves after taking a multi-billion dollar hit from the collapse of U.S. investment fund Archegos, while regulators announced an enforcement case against the bank over the matter. Switzerland's second-biggest bank after UBS posted a slightly smaller-than-flagged 757 million Swiss franc ($825.97 million) first-quarter pre-tax loss, as the Archegos hit wiped out gains from a bumper trading quarter. Stripping out the 4.4 billion franc hit and other significant items, the bank said pre-tax profit would have been 3.6 billion francs, which would have represented its best quarter operationally in at least a decade.

  • Putin warns of Russian "red line" amid standoff over Ukraine, Navalny

    Russia's president spent most of his state of the nation address talking domestic affairs, but as 10 U.S. Embassy employees were expelled from Moscow, he also offered a warning.

  • Singapore navy dispatches submarine rescue vessel to Indonesia

    The Singapore navy has dispatched its submarine rescue vessel to Indonesia to help in the search for the missing Indonesian navy submarine KRI Nanggala 402.

  • Student loan debt is costing recent grads much more than just money

    Recent college graduates owed an average of nearly $30,000 in student loans in 2019. lightspeedshutter/iStock via Getty Images PlusPresident Joe Biden promised to forgive up to US$10,000 in student loan debt during his 2020 campaign. Now, a few months into his presidency, over 415 organizations have urged him to use his executive authority to cancel all federal student loan debt. We assembled a panel of academics to talk about the effects student loans have on recent graduates. How much student loan debt is too much? Kate Padgett-Walsh, associate professor of philosophy at Iowa State University Student debt is too much when it threatens the physical and mental health of young borrowers. Today’s college graduates now finish school with almost $30,000 in student loan debt, on average, an increase of over 300% from 1970 after adjusting for inflation. Research shows that the burden of this debt causes poorer mental health,poorer physical health and less overall satisfaction with life. It also causes borrowers to delay marriage, postpone renting or buying their own homes and put off starting new businesses. Student debt is also too much when it blocks access to the American dream, the idea that success is possible in the U.S. no matter a person’s background. Students who are the first in their family to attend college and low-income students have a much harder time paying off their student loans, and they end up defaulting more often than other students. Black students, who owe 60% more than their white counterparts, struggle even more to pay back their loans, in part because of persistent racial wealth and income gaps. The government’s original purpose in lending to students was to help people of modest means get a college education. But today, it is precisely those borrowers who are most harmed by student debt. Why is debt relief for college graduates an important issue now? Dalié Jiménez, professor of law at the University of California, Irvine School of Law Providing broad debt relief for student borrowers is something President Biden’s Department of Education could do today. That move would greatly lessen gender and racial inequality and boost the economy. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the government paused interest charges and payments for most federal student loans, but this temporary relief is set to expire at the end of September 2021. After that, defaults are likely to return to pre-pandemic levels. Before the pandemic, borrowers were defaulting on federal student loans every 26 seconds, or just over 1.2 million times per year. The returns to higher education are large, and they benefit society as a whole as well as individual students. Effectively requiring the least wealthy to take on personal debt to go to college instead of directly investing in higher education was a policy mistake. It has harmed not only the roughly 40% of borrowers who did not finish their degree and now owe money that is difficult to discharge in bankruptcy; this is money that can remain outstanding until the borrower’s death. But it has also harmed society as a whole. Providing broad debt relief would likely give Congress an incentive to focus on finding a way to fund higher education that addresses runaway tuition and does not rely on loans to students in need. How does student loan debt disproportionately affect students of color? Raphaël Charron-Chénier, an assistant professor of sociology at Arizona State University Student debt exacerbates economic inequality, particularly between white and Black households. Student loan debt is widely seen as a tool for financing social mobility. Yet that works only when borrowers’ economic standing improves enough over time to repay that debt. For many borrowers, this is not the case. Roughly two out of five borrowers do not finish college in the first place, and this group is disproportionately Black. Even among graduates, Black students experience much smaller wealth gains from their degrees relative to white students and are burdened with larger debt payments. Black graduates also struggle more with establishing financial independence from their families, partly because discrimination in the labor market makes it more difficult to secure the higher-income and higher-benefit jobs higher education is supposed to provide access to. The result is that two decades after enrolling, Black borrowers still owe over 90% of what they borrowed, compared with less than 10% for white graduates. This disproportionate burden on Black borrowers is alarming. The Survey of Consumer Finance data for 2019 shows that, relative to whites, a greater proportion of Black households had student loans – 30% to 20% – and those households held larger debt amounts – a median of $30,000, versus $23,000 for whites. These disparities are poised to widen the already roughly 8-to-1 wealth gap between white and Black households and could make racial inequality worse for future generations. [Deep knowledge, daily. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Kate Padgett Walsh, Iowa State University; Dalié Jiménez, University of California, Irvine, and Raphaël Charron-Chénier, Arizona State University. Read more:Can you get rid of your student loans by filing for bankruptcy?Income-based repayment becoming a costly solution to student loan debt Dalié Jiménez has previously received grant funding from the Student Borrower Protection Center and the Lumina Foundation.Raphaël Charron-Chénier has previously received a research grant from the Student Borrower Protection Center.Kate Padgett Walsh does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • India sets global record of new Covid-19 cases amid oxygen shortage

    The country records 314, 835 new daily cases as Delhi hospitals says they only have a few hours of oxygen left

  • Iowa woman who hit Black, Latino children with her car pleads guilty to federal hate crimes

    Nicole Franklin, who was charged with intentionally hitting children with her vehicle in 2019, pleaded guilty to federal hate crimes on Wednesday.

  • NFL owner refuses to take down George Floyd tweet saying, 'I CAN BREATHE' after Derek Chauvin was convicted of murder

    The Las Vegas Raiders are being criticized for sending a tweet that reads "I can breathe" following the guilty verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial.

  • The lawyer who pointed his gun at Black Lives Matter protesters in St. Louis is considering running for Senate

    Mark McCloskey told Politico he was considering running to represent Missouri in the US Senate. Sen. Roy Blunt is not seeking reelection in 2022.

  • Boris Johnson scraps plans for televised White House-style briefings from £2.6m studio

    Boris Johnson’s plans to hold White House-style press briefings have been abandoned, despite the Government spending £2.6million on a new Downing Street conference facility. In another major No 10 upheaval, it was confirmed on Tuesday that the Prime Minister had decided to axe the daily televised press conferences. The No 9 briefing room, which has only recently been renovated, will now be used by the Prime Minister, ministers and officials to hold press conferences. Allegra Stratton, the Prime Minister’s press secretary, will now become his spokesman for the COP26 United Nations climate summit, which is taking place in November. She will move across the road to work in No 9, where Mr Sharma and the Government’s COP26 team are based. On Tuesday night Ms Stratton, a former broadcast journalist who previously worked for Chancellor Rishi Sunak, said she was “delighted” to be taking on the new role, adding that it was a “unique opportunity to deliver a cleaner, greener world". “I’m looking forward to working with the Prime Minister and Alok Sharma [the UK’s COP26 President] to ensure it is a success,” she said. But others suggested Ms Stratton, pictured below, had effectively been sidelined.

  • Sri Lankan archbishop asks Muslims to reject extremism

    A Sri Lankan Catholic archbishop appealed to the country's Muslims on Wednesday to reject extremism and join Catholics in determining the truth behind Easter Sunday suicide bombings in 2019 that killed 269 people. Archbishop of Colombo Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith made the appeal during a commemoration of the second anniversary of the attacks. Catholic, Buddhist, Hindu and Muslim leaders joined the commemoration at St. Anthony’s Shrine in Colombo, where the first bomb exploded during its Easter service.