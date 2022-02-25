China Boosts Liquidity Support as Ukraine Conflict Roils Markets

(Bloomberg) -- China’s central bank ramped up its short-term liquidity injection in the banking system, providing support just as global markets are roiled by the Ukraine conflict.

The People’s Bank of China injected a net 290 billion yuan ($45.8 billion) into the financial system via seven-day reverse repurchase agreements Friday, the most since September 2020. The operation is aimed at keeping liquidity stable at month-end, it said.

The liquidity boost came a day after Asia-Pacific stocks sold off by the most in a year as Russia attacked targets across Ukraine. Bond and stock markets have whipsawed as traders assessed the impact of U.S. sanctions on Russia and the surge in commodity prices. For China, the pressure from external shocks could reinforce PBOC’s easing stance as its economy suffers from a property market slump and Covid-related curbs.

“The injection is in response to tighter liquidity condition at month-end and also to send a reminder that the easing cycle is still under way,” said Ken Cheung, chief Asia FX strategist at Mizuho Bank Ltd. “The geopolitical tensions posed mounting uncertainties and banks may have preference to keep extra liquidity.”

China’s seven-day repo rate extended its advance to the highest since December, signaling cash tight conditions in the domestic banking system. The demand for liquidity typically increases toward the end of the month as corporates borrow to pay taxes and banks hoard funds for regulatory checks.

Stocks Cheer

China’s CSI 300 Index rose as much as 1.8% on Friday, its biggest one-day gain in over two weeks. The liquidity-sensitive ChiNext Index advanced as much as 3.5%, the most since September. An Asia-Pacific share gauge advanced the most in a week.

“The injection shows the willingness to buffer the real economy and to soothe sentiment is strong,” especially as domestic Covid risks are still unclear and with the rapid development in the Ukraine situation shocking many yesterday, said Yu Aibin, fund manager at Shenzhen Jointfull Capital Management Co. Ltd.

The PBOC made a net addition of 760 billion yuan of liquidity into the banking system this week to ease concerns over tight liquidity. It had been draining cash in the last two weeks, which is what it tends to do after the Lunar New Year holiday.

