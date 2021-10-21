China boots Caixin financial news from approved media list

FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2018, file photo, staffers walk past a billboard reading "Read Caixin - Know China Better" at the Caixin Media offices in Beijing. China has removed Caixin Media, one of the country’s most liberal business news sites, from a list of official news outlets that can be republished by other internet news providers in the Communist Party's latest move to control the flow of information.(AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)
BEIJING (AP) — China has removed Caixin Media, one of the country’s most independent business news sites, from a list of news outlets whose content can be republished by other internet news providers.

The move is in line with the ruling Communist Party’s efforts to tighten control over the flow of information.

Caixin is privately funded, unlike most state-run media.

The Cyberspace Administration of China dropped it from a list of more than 1,300 news outlets and government agencies whose content can be republished.

Internet platforms are barred from publishing content from non-approved sources. Caixin was on the previous list, published in 2016.

Another independent Chinese newspaper, The Economic Observer, was also dropped from this year's list.

The Cyberspace Administration said in a notice that outlets omitted from the list published this week “no longer meet requirements, have poor daily performance and lack influence.” The aim was to maintain the “seriousness and credibility” of the list, it said.

Caixin's exclusion means readers in China will have to visit its website or app directly to read its news stories, instead of reading them on popular news aggregator websites.

The company did not comment when contacted by phone and email.

Caixin is known for being bolder than most outlets, pushing limits imposed to ensure that news agencies and social media platforms censor politically sensitive or inappropriate topics. The outlet is known for its investigative reporting on corruption and other issues.

The company, founded by prominent editor Hu Shuli, has a think tank, a data company, investable indices, and research firms.

The Economic Observer also has been critical of the government at times. In 2011, it ignored a government censorship directive and published an in-depth feature about a high-speed train collision that killed dozens.

The Chinese news landscape is tightly controlled by the government, which blocks online access to many Western news organizations such as the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal and the BBC. State media, such as the China Daily, People’s Daily and Global Times, tend to publish stories in line with government messaging.

Earlier this month, draft regulations issued by the National Development and Reform Commission, China’s top planning body, said that private investments into news gathering and distributing operations would be banned.

The draft rules come as China's Communist Party tightens its grip around private businesses and deals a further blow to freedom of expression in the country.

It's not the first time Caixin has run afoul of authorities.

In 2016, China's cyber watchdog suspended Caixin's credentials for two months, prohibiting online sites from syndicating its content and accusing Caixin of putting out “problematic” news reports.

That followed Caixin's coverage of opposition by a group of lawyers to new regulations set out by China's Ministry of Justice.

  • China updates official news sources list, excludes high-profile Caixin

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China's cyberspace regulator published an updated list on Wednesday of internet news providers from which other sites can reprint content, omitting Caixin, one of the country's best-known business publications. The list of 1,358 news sites arrives amid a regulatory crackdown on a range of industries, including the media sector, which has been subject to increasingly tight controls since President Xi Jinping took office. The list published by the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) contains roughly four times the number of outlets included in the last such list in 2016, and includes more public and social media accounts, the CAC noted in its announcement.

  • China Removes Caixin From List of Official News Outlets After Angering Beijing

    (Bloomberg) -- China has expelled Caixin Media from an official list of news outlets that can be republished, a move that curtails the influence of one of the nation’s most liberal sources of information.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan t

