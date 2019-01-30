China Boqi Environmental (Holding) Co., Ltd. (HKG:2377): The Best Of Both Worlds

Building up an investment case requires looking at a stock holistically. Today I’ve chosen to put the spotlight on China Boqi Environmental (Holding) Co., Ltd. (HKG:2377) due to its excellent fundamentals in more than one area. 2377 is a company that has been able to sustain great financial health, trading at an attractive share price. Below, I’ve touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. For those interested in understanding where the figures come from and want to see the analysis, take a look at the report on China Boqi Environmental (Holding) here.

Very undervalued with excellent balance sheet

2377’s strong financial health means that all of its upcoming liability payments are able to be met by its current cash and short-term investment holdings. This implies that 2377 manages its cash and cost levels well, which is an important determinant of the company’s health. 2377’s has produced operating cash levels of 0.82x total debt over the past year, which implies that 2377’s management has put its borrowings into good use by generating enough cash to cover a sufficient portion of borrowings. 2377’s share price is trading at below its true value, meaning that the market sentiment for the stock is currently bearish. This mispricing gives investors the opportunity to buy into the stock at a cheap price compared to the value they will be receiving, should analysts’ consensus forecast growth be correct. Compared to the rest of the commercial services industry, 2377 is also trading below its peers, relative to earnings generated. This further reaffirms that 2377 is potentially undervalued.

Next Steps:

For China Boqi Environmental (Holding), there are three key factors you should look at:

