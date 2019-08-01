Is China Boqi Environmental (Holding) (HKG:2377) A Risky Investment?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that China Boqi Environmental (Holding) Co., Ltd. (HKG:2377) does have debt on its balance sheet. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does China Boqi Environmental (Holding) Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that China Boqi Environmental (Holding) had CN¥65.5m of debt in December 2018, down from CN¥127.0m, one year before. But it also has CN¥850.7m in cash to offset that, meaning it has CN¥785.2m net cash.

How Strong Is China Boqi Environmental (Holding)'s Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, China Boqi Environmental (Holding) had liabilities of CN¥1.34b due within 12 months, and liabilities of CN¥20.0m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of CN¥850.7m as well as receivables valued at CN¥1.18b due within 12 months. So it actually has CN¥674.2m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus strongly suggests that China Boqi Environmental (Holding) has a rock-solid balance sheet (and the debt is of no concern whatsoever). On this view, it seems its balance sheet is as strong as a black-belt karate master. Succinctly put, China Boqi Environmental (Holding) boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

But the other side of the story is that China Boqi Environmental (Holding) saw its EBIT decline by 3.9% over the last year. If earnings continue to decline at that rate the company may have increasing difficulty managing its debt load. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine China Boqi Environmental (Holding)'s ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. China Boqi Environmental (Holding) may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. During the last three years, China Boqi Environmental (Holding) burned a lot of cash. While investors are no doubt expecting a reversal of that situation in due course, it clearly does mean its use of debt is more risky.