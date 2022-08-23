China-Bound Ex-Apple Engineer Admits to Trade Secrets Theft

Robert Burnson
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- A former Apple Inc. engineer pleaded guilty to criminal charges that he stole proprietary information from the company while preparing to go work for a Chinese startup that makes electric cars with autonomous driving features.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Zhang Xiaolang, who was arrested in July 2018 on his way to catch a one-way flight to China, admitted to a single count of trade-secret theft at a hearing Monday in federal court in San Jose, California, according to the court’s electronic docket.

A judge ordered his plea agreement to be filed under seal from public view and set Zhang’s sentencing for Nov. 14. Trade secret theft carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Read more: Judge Says Accused Apple Secrets Thief Can’t Shed Ankle Bracelet

US prosecutors accused Zhang of downloading a 25-page Apple document to his wife’s computer that included schematic drawings of a circuit board design for a portion of an autonomous vehicle.

Apple hired Zhang in 2015 to work as a hardware engineer in its autonomous car project, which has yet to generate a commercial product.

In April 2018, Zhang announced his intention to resign, saying he wanted to return to China to be near his ailing mother and that he intended to take a job at Xpeng Inc.

Zhang’s lawyer, Daniel Olmos, declined to comment on the plea agreement.

Xpeng said in a statement it was aware of the latest developments in the case from media reports, but is “not clear about the details, nor involved in further investigation conducted by US law enforcement.”

“We have no controversy against Apple and have no correlation with this case,” it said in the statement. “Xpeng strictly abides by the related laws and highly values the protection of intellectual property.”

In January 2019, federal prosecutors charged another Apple engineer, Jizhong Chen, with stealing proprietary information from the company’s self-driving car project while applying to work for a Chinese rival.

A search of a hard drive owned by Chen found thousands of sensitive documents along with 100 photos taken inside the company’s self-driving facility, according to an FBI affidavit.

The engineer told Apple he planned to travel to China to visit his ill father, but he was arrested before he could board his direct flight.

Chen has pleaded not guilty and the case is still pending.

The cases are US v. Zhang, 18-cr-00312, and US v. Chen, 19-cr-00056, US District Court, Northern District of California (San Jose).

(Adds comment from Xpeng in 8th paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Pakistan Court to Review Imran Khan’s Remarks in Hearing Tuesday

    (Bloomberg) -- A Pakistan court will review Tuesday whether remarks made by former Prime Minister Imran Khan about the judiciary justify undertaking a contempt of court case or not, the latest in a string of legal measures Khan is facing. Most Read from BloombergSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionHome Sellers Are Slashing Prices in Pandemic BoomtownsStocks Knocked Down as Torrid Rally Hits a Wall: Markets WrapCredit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal Cutbacks‘

  • Former Apple employee pleads guilty to stealing self-driving car secrets

    Xiaolang Zhang was arrested for stealing circuit board schematics and hardware from Apple.

  • Tencent gets patent nod to use blockchain for missing persons’ notices

    Chinese tech giant Tencent has received a patent for blockchain-based notices for missing persons, as the tech firm continues to explore blockchain applications despite shutting one of its non-fungible token (NFT) platforms recently. See related article: Tencent’s Huanhe allows NFT refunds, halts further sales Fast facts Tencent’s design could enhance the efficiency of publishing such […]

  • DocuSign faces ‘long path’ to a business turnaround, analyst says in downgrade

    Shares of DocuSign Inc. were off nearly 4% in midday trading Monday after RBC Capital Markets analyst Rishi Jaluria downgraded the e-signature stock to sector perform from outperform, writing that he sees a "long path" as the company tries to execute a turnaround.

  • I See Bear Prints All Over Wall Street

    Some hoped the recent move up was more than a bear-market rally, but what hit us Monday was a big point loss and broad and relentless selling.

  • Edison Chen on Juice’s Next Chapter in China and Honolulu Expansion

    Chen explained that the stores in Beijing and Chengdu were closed because the license agreements with local franchisees were coming to an end, and "We’re gonna be following up real soon in these two areas with new stores, new vibes and new directions."

  • Here's Proof That Shoppers Are Changing Their Behavior

    We share several insights into the state of the consumer as well as confirmation for the portfolio's position in 3 stocks.

  • Tencent-Backed Startup Seeks Pre-IPO Funds at $1.5 Billion Value

    (Bloomberg) -- Yonghui Fresh Food, the fast-growing grocery supply affiliate of one of China’s biggest retail conglomerates, is seeking to raise about $200 million ahead of a Hong Kong initial public offering next year, people familiar with the matter said.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionHome Sellers Are Slashing Prices in Pandemic BoomtownsStocks Knocked Down as Torrid Rally Hits a Wall: Markets WrapCredit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing fo

  • Thai PM Under Pressure as Debate Rages Over His Term Limit

    (Bloomberg) -- Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha is facing mounting pressure to step down as political opponents and activists argue that he has completed a maximum of eight years in office on Tuesday. Most Read from BloombergSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionHome Sellers Are Slashing Prices in Pandemic BoomtownsStocks Knocked Down as Torrid Rally Hits a Wall: Markets WrapCredit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal Cutbacks‘House of the Dragon’ Debut

  • Old Republic (ORI) Board OKs Special Dividend, Share Buyback

    Old Republic's (ORI) special, one-time cash dividend of $1 per share and $450 million share buyback approval reflects its solid financial foundation and operational performance.

  • TSMC Clients To Bargain Over Foundry Prices

    Taiwan Integrated Circuit design houses look to renegotiate with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd (NYSE: TSM) on foundry prices for 2023, the Digitimes Asia reports. They aim to press the critical Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) supplier to halve its quote hike to 3% for mature processes like 45 nm and 28nm nodes to ease cost pressure amid a lagging macro-economic environment. Earlier in May, TSMC warned clients for the second time after August against its plans to raise prices, to beat i

  • Donald Trump asks judge to review ‘shockingly aggressive’ Mar-a-Lago search

    Former President Donald Trump has filed a legal motion over the FBI's search of his Mar-a-Lago estate two weeks ago.

  • PepsiCo (PEP) Stock Moves -0.95%: What You Should Know

    PepsiCo (PEP) closed the most recent trading day at $178.45, moving -0.95% from the previous trading session.

  • Former Apple car engineer pleads guilty to trade secret theft

    (Reuters) -A former Apple Inc engineer on Monday pleaded guilty to trade secret theft - one of two people accused of stealing trade secrets from the iPhone maker's nascent self-driving car program. U.S. federal prosecutors have alleged that Xiaolang Zhang downloaded the plan for a circuit board for Apple's self-driving after disclosing his intentions to work for a Chinese self-driving car startup and booking a last-minute flight to China. Xpeng , the Chinese electric car maker Zhang joined after leaving Apple in 2018, said on its Twitter-like Sina Weibo account on Tuesday that the company had no dispute with Apple over the issue and that it was not involved in Zhang's case in any form.

  • Tough Fight Brews in Angola as Opposition Leader Charms Voters

    (Bloomberg) -- Angola’s ruling party, the nation’s predominant political force since independence from Portugal in 1975, will face its sternest electoral challenge yet on Wednesday when it squares off against a rejuvenated opposition that’s tapped into public outrage over rampant poverty and unemployment. Most Read from BloombergSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionHome Sellers Are Slashing Prices in Pandemic BoomtownsStocks Knocked Down as Torrid Rally Hits a Wall: Markets W

  • Russia's VK drops Sberbank venture as part of Yandex tech deal

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian tech firm VK on Tuesday said it had exited its joint venture with top lender Sberbank, paving the way for a deal with competitor Yandex that may have significant ramifications on Russia's internet industry. Leading internet firm Yandex said it had agreed to sell its news aggregator and yandex.ru homepage to state-controlled rival VK, a move that will likely further limit Russians' access to independent media. VK said it had exited its O2O Holding joint venture with Sberbank, taking full control of food delivery service Delivery Club in the process.

  • Taiwan retains resolve to defend itself, president says

    STORY: "That battle to protect our homeland showed the world that no threat of any kind could shake the Taiwanese people's resolve to defend their nation, not in the past, not now, and not in the future," Tsai said.Tsai was referring to China's attacks on the Taiwan-controlled islands of Kinmen and Matsu, just off the Chinese coast, which started in August 1958 and lasted more than a month. The conflict ended in a stalemate.Following that meeting, Tsai met two Japanese lawmakers, and other foreign parliamentarians are also expected to visit this year, including from Canada and Britain, defying Chinese pressure not to go.

  • Japan Lawmakers Join US in Defying China With Taiwan Visit

    (Bloomberg) -- A delegation of Japanese lawmakers and a US state governor are making overlapping trips to Taiwan, pushing back against Chinese efforts to isolate the island after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit earlier this month. Most Read from BloombergSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionHome Sellers Are Slashing Prices in Pandemic BoomtownsStocks Knocked Down as Torrid Rally Hits a Wall: Markets WrapCredit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal Cutbacks‘House

  • ‘The Sandman’ Is the No. 1 Show on Netflix, but That ‘May Not Be Enough’ to Get Season 2, Neil Gaiman Says

    “The Sandman,” Netflix’s TV adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s sprawling comic book series, is approaching its third week at the top of Netflix’s Global Top 10 list. The series has racked up over 127.5 million hours viewed, but Gaiman thinks that “may not be enough” for Netflix to renew it for a second season. Answering some […]

  • China says COVID has exacerbated decline in births, marriages

    China's National Health Commission said COVID-19 has contributed to the decline in the country's marriage and birth rates that has accelerated in recent years due to the high costs of education and child-rearing. Many women are continuing to delay their plans to marry or have children, it said, adding that rapid economic and social developments have led to "profound changes". Demographers have also said that China's uncompromising "zero-COVID" policy of promptly stamping out any outbreaks with strict controls on people's lives may have caused profound, lasting damage on their desire to have children.