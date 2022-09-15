China Braces for a Slowdown That Could be Even Worse Than 2020

Bloomberg News
·7 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Six months after China’s government set ambitious economic targets for the year, growth has slowed so sharply that several major banks don’t even think 3% is achievable anymore.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Growth projections have come down steadily since March, when the official target of around 5.5% was first disclosed. The consensus in a Bloomberg survey is for the economy to expand 3.5% this year, which would be the second-weakest annual reading in more than four decades. Forecasters at Morgan Stanley and Barclays Plc are among those predicting even slower growth as risks mount into year-end.

It’s not just China’s strict Covid Zero policy of lockdowns and mass testing that’s buffeting the economy. A housing market collapse, drought, and weak demand both at home and overseas have all undercut growth.

Jian Chang, Barclays’s chief China economist, last week cut her full-year growth forecast to 2.6% from 3.1%, citing the “deeper and longer property contraction, intensified Covid lockdowns, and slowing external demand.” The cash crunch faced by developers will extend into 2023 and weak confidence in the real-estate market and the economy will hold back any meaningful recovery in home sales, she wrote.

Official data for August, due to be published on Friday, will likely show little improvement in industrial output, retail sales and investment. September’s figures don’t look any better either, with early indicators showing further contraction in the housing market and damage to consumer spending because of travel restrictions.

The People’s Bank of China refrained from taking any easing steps on Thursday, holding key policy interest rates steady on Thursday and draining liquidity from the banking system which is overflowing with cash. Further PBOC easing would put more pressure on the depreciating yuan and could increase capital outflows.

State media is striking a positive tone on the economy’s outlook. Growth is expected to rebound markedly in the current quarter compared to the previous three months, the China Securities Journal reported Thursday. The report cited early indicators and economists that pointed to recovering commodities demand and the easing of restrictions on production put in place after extreme temperatures.

However, the International Energy Agency is forecasting that oil demand in China will drop 2.7% this year, the first decline since 1990.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

China’s recovery likely stalled in August, hit by heatwaves, power shortages and Covid-19 flare-ups -- on top of a property slump. Leading indicators signal weakening momentum from output to consumption.

Eric Zhu and Chang Shu

For the full report, click here.

With the Communist Party gearing up for its twice-a-decade leadership congress in mid-October, Covid restrictions are being tightened and travel is being discouraged to avoid the spread of infections, throwing a pall over tourism spending during the nine-day National Day holiday break at the start of next month.

Here’s a look at the main risks the economy is facing and what the latest data and alternative indicators tell us about the outlook for the rest of the year.

Covid Zero

The biggest drag on the economy is the Covid Zero policy, which the government remains committed to despite more infectious virus strains making it harder than ever to control outbreaks. The virus has spread to every province this year and almost 865,000 people have been infected.

Major cities like Shanghai, Shenzhen and more recently Chengdu have locked down their populations and shut businesses to curb outbreaks. Frequent Covid testing is required -- as often as every 48 hours in Beijing now -- even in places where there are no outbreaks.

The restrictions have taken a toll on consumers, with spending taking months to recover after lockdowns. The official consumer confidence index plunged to its lowest level in nearly 10 years in April and it’s barely recovered since. Tourism has been decimated.

“The overall economic impact of Covid restrictions almost certainly worsened at the margin in August, and likely will again in September,” Ernan Cui, an analyst at Gavekal Dragonomics, wrote in a recent report. “The repeated high-profile lockdowns in major cities such as Shenzhen might remind households of the possibility of more disruptions to come, encouraging them to consume less and save more -- as they have since the start of the pandemic.”

While some China watchers have speculated the Covid Zero policy may be eased after the Communist Party’s congress in October, economists at Nomura Holdings Inc. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. say that’s unlikely. Nomura predicts the policy will remain in place until at least March next year. If it’s gradually eased from then, the economy could be in for a difficult period with people “overwhelmed by a surging Covid infection,” Lu Ting, Nomura’s chief China economist, wrote in a recent report.

Aside from the direct healthcare costs of a spike in illness and death, a widespread outbreak would also mean extended disruptions to business and consumer activity as people stay home to avoid getting infected and absenteesim from work rises.

Housing Crisis

What started in 2020 as an attempt by the government to cut the amount of risky debt held by property developers has developed into a crisis for the entire property market. Major builders have defaulted and halted construction, home owners have halted mortgage payments because of unbuilt homes, and demand for concrete, steel and everything else needed to build apartments have slumped.

There’s no sign that the contraction in homes sales -- which began in July last year -- has eased. The almost 900 billion yuan ($129 billion) of homes sold in July this year was about 30% below the amount sold a year earlier. Sales declined at the same speed in every week in August and preliminary data for September showed the trend continuing.

About 660 million square meters of homes were sold this year through the end of July, the lowest amount since 2015.

The crisis has undermined the wealth of Chinese households, who keep much of their wealth in real estate. Prices for new homes have contracted for 11 consecutive months, with the deepest declines happening in the smaller and regional cities where the majority of people live.

Slowing Factories

The housing crisis is rippling across China’s critical manufacturing sector. Steel output dropped to a four-year low in July, and even though there are some signs of a recovery, demand remains very weak, with inventories 41% higher at the end of August than they were at the start of this year. Meanwhile, cement output over the past year was the lowest it’s been in more than a decade.

While that has been good for reducing China’s carbon emissions, it’s not good for the manufacturing sector, which contracted for a second month in August, according to purchasing managers surveys.

Global demand for Chinese-made goods is also slowing after a two-and-a-half year boom in exports, another drag on manufacturing. Even though the value of exports still rose 7.1% in August from a year earlier, volumes are under pressure. Shanghai port, the world’s largest, processed 8.4% less cargo by weight in August compared to a year earlier.

On top of that, China just had its hottest summer on record, with the drought and heat causing power shortages in some areas, curbing output in July and August, and damaging crops. The full extent of the damage will take months to become clear, although autumn harvests will likely be affected and power shortages could persist, especially for heavy users like aluminum smelters.

Worsening Fiscal Situation

Local governments are spending more on Covid testing and quarantine -- with that cost likely to rise for the rest of the year as restrictions are tightened. At the same time, their revenues are plummeting because of a slump in land sales and tax cuts.

Budget shortfalls have soared: the augmented deficit was 5.25 trillion yuan in the year through July, almost the same as for the whole of 2021 and worse than at the same point in 2020. Some governments can’t pay their their bills on time, with Bloomberg calculations showing Covid testing companies are struggling to get paid.

Local governments sold a record amount of so-called special bonds in the first half of the year, but those funds are mainly for infrastructure investment, not general expenditure. Even though infrastructure spending is being ramped up, economists say it won’t be sufficient to compensate for the slump in property investment, and the government may need to boost borrowing in the rest of the year to plug the budget gap.

(Updates with additional details from sixth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Australia Seen Dodging Recession Even as China Economy Slows

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia’s economy is expected to avoid recession in the coming year even as its top trading partner China slows sharply on Covid restrictions and rapid US policy tightening raises risks of a downturn there.Most Read from BloombergTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaStocks Rise as Dip Buyers Win Tug of War Over Fed: Markets WrapNY Judge Who Doesn’t Tolerate ‘Nonsense’ May Be Named Special Master in Trump CaseUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of B

  • Japan’s Record Trade Deficit Shows Growing Pain of Feeble Yen

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan’s trade deficit ballooned to a record in August that highlights the increasing pain of the weak yen as import costs spiral upwards, adding to pressure on the country’s economic recovery.Most Read from BloombergTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaStocks Rise as Dip Buyers Win Tug of War Over Fed: Markets WrapNY Judge Who Doesn’t Tolerate ‘Nonsense’ May Be Named Special Master in Trump CaseUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeCathi

  • Samsung to Invest $5 Billion Under Plan to Tame Rising Emissions

    (Bloomberg) -- Samsung Electronics Co. will invest 7 trillion won ($5 billion) in green initiatives and lobby South Korea to add more clean energy as the electronics giant looks to reverse a rise in emissions and zero out direct pollution by mid-century.Most Read from BloombergTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaStocks Rise as Dip Buyers Win Tug of War Over Fed: Markets WrapNY Judge Who Doesn’t Tolerate ‘Nonsense’ May Be Named Special Master in Trump CaseUS Inflation Tops

  • China’s Xi visits Kazakhstan ahead of summit with Putin

    Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday started his first foreign trip since the outbreak of the pandemic with a stop in Kazakhstan ahead of a summit with Russia's Vladimir Putin and other leaders of a Central Asian security group.

  • Ukraine Latest: Zelenskiy Visits Izyum, City Reclaimed in Push

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited Izyum, the biggest city recaptured last week during a counteroffensive in the country’s northeast that marked Kyiv’s most significant battlefield victory in months.Most Read from BloombergTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaStocks Rise as Dip Buyers Win Tug of War Over Fed: Markets WrapNY Judge Who Doesn’t Tolerate ‘Nonsense’ May Be Named Special Master in Trump CaseUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds

  • US Department of Energy Says Its Oil Purchase Plan Doesn’t Include Trigger Price

    (Bloomberg) -- The Department of Energy says its plan to restock the nation’s emergency oil supply doesn’t include a trigger price, and that such deliveries aren’t likely to occur until after fiscal 2023.Most Read from BloombergTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaStocks Rise as Dip Buyers Win Tug of War Over Fed: Markets WrapNY Judge Who Doesn’t Tolerate ‘Nonsense’ May Be Named Special Master in Trump CaseUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeCathie W

  • Xi Jinping's Choice of Kazakhstan for His First Overseas Trip Since the Pandemic Is Highly Significant

    Solid geopolitical reasons underpin Xi's choice of the Central Asian nation for his first foreign trip since 2020

  • Pro Picks aims to rebound following a rough start in Week 1

    Patrick Mahomes loses sleep preparing for Thursday night games. Pro Picks had a restless weekend after a rough Week 1. The rebound begins when Mahomes leads the Kansas City Chiefs (1-0) against Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers (1-0) in the first exclusive Thursday night game on Prime Video.

  • Virginia county votes to remove names of Confederate generals on highways

    Fairfax County's Board of Supervisors has voted to change the name of two major highways recognizing Confederate generals.

  • On The Money — Sanders backs unions, blocks effort to avert rail strike

    Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) is standing with labor unions as the Biden administration tries to find a way to avert a rail strike. We’ll also look at Republican backlash to a deal with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and a failing IRS program meant to go after wealthy tax cheats. But first, California is squaring off…

  • Springfield district 'could' ask for 'no tax increase' bond issue of up to $220M. Will it?

    The Community Task Force on Facilities was convened in July to identify the most pressing school building projects and recommend next steps.

  • Unexpected arrival: 50 undocumented immigrants flown to Martha's Vineyard, DeSantis takes credit

    Fifty undocumented immigrants arrived unexpectedly on Martha's Vineyard Wednesday. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is taking credit for the arrivals.

  • Fed 75 basis point hike 'guaranteed' after August inflation print: Economist

    EY-Parthenon Chief Economist Gregory Daco joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the August Consumer Price Index (CPI) report, the possibility of a 75-basis-point rate hike, economic uncertainty, and the Fed regaining power over inflation.

  • Wisconsin Republican governor candidate Tim Michels signals he would increase police funding, but won't increase taxes

    Tim Michels blamed Milwaukee's rising homicide rate on opponent Gov. Tony Evers' refusal to hold criminals accountable.

  • Germany Sells Full Stake in Lufthansa at $760 Million Profit

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany raised 760 million euros ($760 million) from the sale of the state’s full stake in Deutsche Lufthansa AG, unwinding all of the holding it took to keep the flagship carrier afloat during Covid-19 lockdowns.Most Read from BloombergTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeStocks Lurch Lower in ‘Tug of War’ Over Fed Steps: Markets WrapXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US DominanceUgly S

  • Pakistan’s Bondholders Stay Wary as Floods Drag on Economic Path

    (Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s dollar bonds are failing to rebound after the nation resumed its deal with the International Monetary Fund as devastating floods drag on the nation’s economic outlook.Most Read from BloombergTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaStocks Rise as Dip Buyers Win Tug of War Over Fed: Markets WrapNY Judge Who Doesn’t Tolerate ‘Nonsense’ May Be Named Special Master in Trump CaseUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeCathie Wood Goes on

  • Inflation for U.S. Suppliers Remained Elevated in August

    The producer-price index, which measures what suppliers are charging businesses and other customers, rose 8.7% in August from a year earlier.

  • Shanghai typhoon: Flights cancelled as China's biggest city braces for storm

    Typhoon Muifa will be the 12th to hit mainland China this year and is expected to be the strongest.

  • Andy Reid blames Cardinals' home turf for injuries to Chiefs K Harrison Butker, 1st-round rookie Trent McDuffie

    The Chiefs placed McDuffie on injured reserve Tuesday with a hamstring injury.

  • It's terminal

    Short-dated U.S. Treasury yields and interest rate futures' pricing of the Fed's terminal rate dominate world markets, and a batch of key economic data from Japan, Australia and South Korea is unlikely to change that in Asia on Thursday. Before Tuesday's U.S. inflation data, the market debate was whether the Fed will raise rates next week by 50 or 75 basis points. FX markets are on heightened intervention alert from Japan after the BOJ checked market rates with banks on Wednesday, a potential prelude to direct yen-buying intervention.