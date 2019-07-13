China brings in commerce ministry officials to boost trade talks team

China seeks to strengthen its trade negotiation team, including by involving Commerce Minister Zhong Shan, as Beijing and Washington restart talks on a range of thorny issues.

Zhong joined a phone call with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Tuesday " the first time he had been part of a direct conversation with Washington's negotiators " in a move that observers said showed Beijing's need to enlist more experts as the talks get tougher.

It was the first telephone call between top negotiators since Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump agreed to resume stalled talks on the year-long trade war during their summit in Osaka, Japan, on June 29. Even before talks officially restart, China's imports of American farm products " which the two sides have yet to agree on " are looming as the next contentious issue.

China's team is led by Vice-Premier Liu He, a long-time confidant of Xi who has been spoken of highly by White House officials. But observers say there are concerns over a lack of trade expertise on Beijing's team compared to Washington officials like Lighthizer, who is said to be respected by the Chinese for his knowledge, even if they have found him difficult to negotiate with.

Commerce Minister Zhong Shan has experience dealing with trade disputes with the US and the EU. Photo: Simon Song alt=Commerce Minister Zhong Shan has experience dealing with trade disputes with the US and the EU. Photo: Simon Song

Bringing in Zhong could be an effort to address those concerns, according to Dali Yang, a political scientist at the University of Chicago.

"[The] arrangement has been criticised in China for not having as much expertise as the US side, which has been led by Lighthizer," Yang said, noting that Liu has been the sole top negotiator for Beijing for the 11 rounds of talks until now.

"As the two sides seek to close the negotiations, it makes sense for the Chinese side to give its experts more of a role, with the involvement of Zhong as well as Yu Jianhua," Yang said.

Yu, a vice-minister of commerce, is China's former ambassador to the United Nations and a veteran on trade issues and the World Trade Organisation.

Wei Jianguo, a former vice-minister of commerce, said that the ministry would play an important role in future talks, which are expected to include services " a sector the US wants to expand in its trade with China.