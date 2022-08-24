China broadens visa availability as pandemic concerns ease

A woman gets her routine COVID-19 throat swab at a coronavirus testing site in Beijing, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
·1 min read

BEIJING (AP) — China is easing its tight restrictions on visas after it largely suspended issuing them to foreign students and others more than two years ago at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The website of the Chinese Embassy in India said the updated procedures would take effect from Wednesday, without making a specific mention of vaccine requirements or proof of a negative test for the virus.

China still requires those arriving from abroad be quarantined at a hotel or private home and proof of a negative test is required for entry to many public and commercial spaces.

The easing of visa restrictions is significant for Indian students, especially those pursuing degrees in medicine that are far more affordable in China than in Western nations.

“For students who return to China to resume their studies: ‘Certificate of Returning to Campus’ issued by the university in China" is required, the Embassy said.

The Chinese Embassy in Washington also posted a notice saying the new rules for students and others would take effect from Wednesday.

China largely closed its borders after the virus was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019. The government has pursued a hard-line “zero-COVID” policy that has seen millions placed under lockdown, but such measures have gradually been lifted amid reduced case numbers and public outcry against the economic and social costs.

Sporadic outbreaks continue to occur, with 1,641 new cases of domestic transmission announced Wednesday, including in far-flung regions such as Tibet and Xinjiang in the northwest. Most of those were asymptomatic and no new deaths were reported.

Recommended Stories

  • Seattle's pandemic recovery ranks near bottom of major cities

    Downtown Seattle is still trying to bounce back from the height of the pandemic.

  • At the Iowa State Fair, a subdued response from voters after years of intense politics

    Politics has long been a staple of the Iowa State Fair, a mandatory stop for White House hopefuls, even during a midterm cycle. But this year, the turbulent weather seemed to outdo the tamped-down political atmosphere.

  • Germany to Provide Ukraine With More Than $500 Million in Aid

    (Bloomberg) -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has finalized a planned shipment of additional weaponry and ammunition worth more than 500 million euros ($499 million) to Ukraine, according to government officials familiar with the plans. Most Read from BloombergBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Measures on WednesdayCovid Incubation Gets Shorter With Each New Variant, Study ShowsSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionApple’s New iPhone 14 to Show India Closing Tech

  • Bulgaria's return to Russian gas supply talks is 'inevitable' amid steep shortages, energy chief says

    "Given the demands of business and the trade unions, in reality, talks with Gazprom to renew supplies are inevitable."

  • Europe facing its worst drought in 500 years - study

    Europe is facing its worst drought in at least 500 years, with two-thirds of the continent in a state of alert or warning, reducing inland shipping, electricity production and the yields of certain crops, a European Union agency said on Tuesday. The August report of the European Drought Observatory (EDO), overseen by the European Commission, said 47% of Europe is under warning conditions, with clear deficit of soil moisture, and 17% in a state of alert, in which vegetation is affected. "The severe drought affecting many regions of Europe since the beginning of the year has been further expanding and worsening as of early August," the report said, adding that the western Europe-Mediterranean region was likely to experience warmer and drier than normal conditions until November.

  • Student loan borrowers await Biden plan on debt forgiveness

    Millions of Americans were waiting to learn the fate of their federal student debt on Wednesday as President Joe Biden prepared to deliver on his campaign promise to provide up to $10,000 in debt cancellation. Details of the plan have been kept closely guarded, but borrowers who earn less than $125,000 a year would be eligible for the loan forgiveness, according to three people familiar with the decision. Biden is also set to extend a pause on federal student loan payments through January.

  • UK shows Ukraine solidarity with sunflower display

    Prime Minister Boris Johnson has decided to show Britain’s solidarity with Ukraine by saying it with flowers on Tuesday. The outgoing U.K. leader created an arch of sunflowers — Ukraine’s national flower — outside his Downing Street office to commemorate the eastern European nation’s independence day on Wednesday. The gesture also comes as Ukraine prepares to mark six months since the Russian invasion began on Feb. 24.

  • Langworthy declared victor over Paladino

    Langworthy eked out a win thanks to a strong showing in the rural corners of a district that stretched from Erie County and through parts of the Southern Tier.

  • Tropical storm injures 3, displaces thousands in Philippines

    A tropical storm blew out of the northern Philippines on Wednesday, leaving at least three people injured and thousands displaced and prompting authorities to shut down schools and government offices in the capital and several provinces prone to flooding and landslides. Tropical Storm Ma-on weakened slightly after barreling across mountainous northern provinces then exited overnight with sustained winds of 95 kilometers (59 miles) per hour and gusts of up to 115 kph (71 mph) after making landfall in Maconacon town in Isabela province Tuesday morning, forecasters said. Although the storm’s onslaught was felt mainly in the northern tip of the main Luzon region, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. suspended classes in all public schools and government work from Tuesday to Wednesday in the densely populated Manila metropolis and several outlying provinces as a precaution amid pockets of flooding and strong wind.

  • China warns of 'severe' threat to harvest from worst heatwave on record

    China's autumn harvest is under "severe threat" from high temperatures and drought, authorities have warned, urging action to protect crops in the face of the country's hottest summer on record.

  • Speedo-wearing Russian tourists leak defence secrets on Twitter

    For Russian holidaymakers in Crimea, photos taken posing next to missile systems are the ultimate brag to friends back home. For Ukraine’s army, they are vital battlefield intelligence.

  • Japan to push for next-generation nuclear power, Nikkei says

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida plans to call for development of new-generation nuclear power plants, the Nikkei newspaper said on Wednesday, in what could mark a major policy shift around the contentious energy source. Kishida is expected to announce the new plan during a Green Transformation (GX) meeting of officials to be held later on Wednesday, the newspaper said, without citing sources. The move would mark a turnaround for Japan, which has kept most of its nuclear reactors idled in the decade since a massive tsunami triggered a disaster at the Fukushima Daiichi power plant in 2011.

  • Who knew you could get a Google smart speaker for only $30

    Rave reviews are saying the Google Nest Mini has "big sound for a tiny speaker."

  • India sacks officers for accidentally firing missile into Pakistan

    Pakistan had claimed that the missile violated its airspace, escalating tensions between the two countries.

  • Euro falls below parity with the dollar. What's the impact?

    The euro has fallen below parity with the dollar, diving to its lowest level in 20 years and ending a one-to-one exchange rate with the U.S. currency. A currency's exchange rate can be a verdict on economic prospects, and Europe's have been fading. Europe is far more dependent on Russian oil and natural gas than the U.S. to keep industry humming and generate electricity.

  • Fantasy Football: One sleeper to draft from every NFL team

    Dalton Del Don sifts through all 32 NFL squads and picks a sleeper fantasy managers should consider drafting in 2022.

  • Trump claims he needs White House records back so he can eventually add them to his presidential library

    Former president Donald Trump announced on Monday his motion to have a court-appointed party review the documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago home.

  • Trump's inner circle knew the White House documents were a 'big problem' and worried since June that the former president was getting himself into legal trouble: report

    Donald Trump had multiple opportunities to avoid the FBI raid of his Mar-a-Lago home on August 8, according to The Washington Post.

  • Matt Gaetz, Under Federal Investigation For Sex Trafficking, Wins His GOP Primary

    His victory in the conservative district means he’s likely on his way to another term in Congress.

  • New Trump lawsuit suggests the 'shockingly aggressive' FBI Mar-a-Lago raid caused distress for 'most Americans'

    In the lawsuit, Trump's legal team asked a judge to stop the Department of Justice from going through the materials that were seized at Mar-a-Lago.